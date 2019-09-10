As surely as the sun rises and falls, so too shall various members of the Trump administration. On Tuesday, the latest figure to fall was National Security Advisor John Bolton, whose departure from D.C. was announced on Twitter in the usual fashion.

Except: While President Trump wrote that he had "asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning," and did so because he "disagreed strongly" with many of Bolton's suggestions, Bolton hijacked the president's favorite app to set the record straight.

Bolton also told NBC News in a text that after his offer to resign Monday night, he "slept on it" and decided to indeed do so Tuesday morning. Trump "never asked for it, directly or indirectly," he said. Ever hawkish, Bolton then also commandeered the president's favorite TV network to tell his side of the story:

As national security advisor, Bolton promised to bring a more aggressive approach to foreign relations. He had long been known for his hard-line stances on hostile regimes like those in North Korea and Iran, while Trump had repeatedly promised to remove the U.S. from conflicts abroad.

NBC News reports that the last straw may have been the president's recent efforts to hold peace talks with the Taliban at Camp David this week, on or near the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Those talks fell apart in the wake of a Taliban-led attack on the Afghan city of Kunduz, but NBC News claims that Bolton was "strongly opposed" to the discussions in the first place, "even as officials at the State Department argued it could move [the Taliban and the Afghan government] closer to an agreement."

Trump is now on the hunt for his fourth national security advisor in less than three years, after Michael Flynn, H.R. McMaster, and John Bolton have all now vacated the position.