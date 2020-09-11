Trump refuses to let being president get in the way of his extensive TV-watching schedule

Let's pretend, for the sake of argument, that you are the president of the United States. (Congratulations!) It stands to reason that, as president, you'd have a pretty busy schedule, right? Meetings, and briefings, and dossiers, and signing ceremonies and strategy sessions and — seeing as it's already September, can you believe it? — re-election-planning and speech-practicing and, well, you get the picture.

You'd think that, wouldn't you? But, evidently, you'd be very wrong. Because based on President Trump's Thursday afternoon press conference, the bulk of time spent being president — at least, the sort of president he is — remains largely free to binge hour upon hour of cable television.

"I watch some of the shows," the president explained, evidently trying to make some sort of broader point about how smart he is compared to ... people who don't watch hours of basic cable news?

"I watched Liz McDonald, she's fantastic," he continued. "I watched Fox Business. I watched, uh, Lou Dobbs last night. Sean Hannity last night. Tucker last night, Laura [Ingraham] ... I watched Fox & Friends in the morning."

Let's parse this out, shall we?

Liz McDonald's The Evening Edit airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on Fox Business.

Lou Dobbs's eponymous show airs from 7-8 p.m. ET on Fox Business.

Tucker Carlson broadcasts from 8-9 p.m. ET on Fox News.

Sean Hannity's Hannity Tonight begins at 9 p.m. ET also on Fox News.

Laura Ingraham and The Ingraham Angle round out the evening on Fox News at 10 p.m. ET.

This is five whole hours of television in one stupor-inducing chunk. Add to it the next morning's Fox & Friends, which kicks off things off bright and early at 6 a.m. ET and, folks, that's quite literally 25% of your day, right there. One-fourth. A quarter. About as long as it takes to fly from one end of the country to the other.

Now, don't get me wrong. I'm not saying the president doesn't deserve to kick back a little and relax in the warming glow of the boob tube at the end of a long day, just like anyone else. But nobody, especially not a septuagenarian with an infamously depleted attention span, should be pumping that much TV into their brains, even if it were six whole hours of BBC documentaries on parliamentary procedure and the rise and fall of the Roman empire.

Then again, I'm not the president of the United States. But if that's all it takes to be the leader of the free world, I dunno ... maybe I could be, someday.