On Thursday evening, amidst plummeting poll numbers and skyrocketing pandemic rates, President Trump retreated to the safest space he can think of in times of crisis: the warm, sycophantic embrace of Fox News host and off-the-books policy adviser Sean Hannity.

Over the course of a nearly hour-long interview filmed during the president's visit to Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump waxed philosophical about the pressing issues of the day, including Rudy Giuliani's racist, ineffective stop-and-frisk policing policy implemented while he was mayor of New York City ("it was a great thing he did for New York"), his relationship with the press ("if I didn't take on the media, I guarantee I wouldn't be here with you tonight"), and international relations ("China ate our lunch before me")

But it wasn't until Hannity raised the prospect of a second term in office that Trump really kicked things into high gear. Hannity's question was a softball — "What are your top priority items for a second term?" — and yet, Trump failed to name one single thing. He did, however, ruminate on the meaning of the word "experience" as well as on a certain "idiot" he once trusted to help dictate America's approach to national security.

Take it away, Mr. President!

Just for fun, let's parse this truly masterful example of the vaulted "presidential voice" sentence by cursed sentence:

Well, one of the things that will be really great ...

Okay, off to a strong start.

You know, the word "experience" is still good.

Wait. Weren't you the main person who said political experience was bad?

I always say talent is more important than experience. I've always said that.

Can we get a fact-check on this?

But the word "experience" is a very important word. It's a very important meaning.

Credit where credit is due. It is a very important word with very important meaning, as far as words and meanings go. Well put.

I never did this before. I never slept over in Washington.

Wait, huh?

I was in Washington I think 17 times.

Yeah, well, I've seen Star Wars at least 20 times, and you don't hear me making a big deal of it, do you?

All of a sudden I'm the president of the United States.

So we've heard.

You know the story. I'm riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our first lady and I say: "This is great."

She has a name, Donald.

But I didn't know very many people in Washington.

Didn't I ask for a fact-check? Is that gonna happen, or what?

It wasn't my thing. I was from Manhattan, from New York.

Yes, that famous Manhattan neighborhood: Queens.

Now I know everybody. And I have great people in the administration.

Your top policy adviser has the priorities of a literal white nationalist. Your former defense secretary and former chief of staff have excoriated you publicly.

You make some mistakes, like you know an idiot like Bolton.

Oh, yes, your former national security adviser also unloaded on you, calling you unfit for office.

All he wanted to do is drop bombs on everybody.

Look, when Trump's right, he's right.

You don't have to drop bombs on everybody. You don't have to kill people.

And there you have it, folks. A peek into Trump's message of hope for a second term in office. Trump 2020: "You don't have to kill people."

You can watch the entire Hannity-hosted town hall below.