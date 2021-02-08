Turns out that Super Bowl streaker was a pitchman for a porn site

It was one of those Super Bowls — light on big-play excitement, as the Buccaneers defense kept Patrick Mahomes zig-zagging and diving across the field to spectacular incompletions. So when a streaker burst onto the field in the fourth quarter, it felt like the longest gain of the game. This was fun, as these things go, but wound up something less spontaneous than any other in-game play: a pre-planned viral marketing stunt for a porn site.

As Vulture points out, the would-be streaker wasn’t doing it for the love of the game, but to shill for the porn site Vitaly Uncensored. (This is the same porn site that sent an Instagram model to run on the field back in 2020’s Super Bowl — so a two-year streak of this stuff.) The guy’s pink unitard thong getup, which kept almost everything in his pants, had Vitaly Uncensored written across the front. Points docked for not doing a real streaking — basically Borat maskini levels of exposure — and for just falling short of the end zone.

Dirtbag YouTube provocateur Vitaly Zdorovetskiy was behind the whole enterprise, which caps off his second straight year of getting a walking billboard on the gridiron. He took credit for the latest field runner on Twitter, retweeting numerous accounts who pointed this out. Two months after the 2020 Super Bowl stunt, Zdorovetskiy was arrested and charged with battery for allegedly attacking a woman who was jogging.

The company has sent runners to so many major events — each of the past two Super Bowls, past NBA Finals, the World Cup — and somehow manages to get them on field for many of these attempts. It’s hard enough getting into some of the biggest sporting events of the year, and evidently the Vitaly Uncensored associates aren’t worried about facing arrest for advertising.

If nothing else, the speedy porn pitchman produced an amusing Kevin Harlan radio call of the scene. Where most TV networks cut away from streakers and otherwise pretend they aren’t dashing down the field, radio gets to toss in barbs like Harlan’s “Pull up your pants, take off your bra, and be a man!”

I don’t know how these people manage to keep on the field at the big game, let alone maneuvering into the stadium in the first place, but this surely isn’t their last act.