Tyler, the Creator is one of the most playful, inventive and prolific artists doing it right now. Musically, he’s had a banner year. His album, Igor, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in May and is nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

But Tyler is more than a rapper, he’s a “creator” after all, and in-between musical projects, he’s continued evolving the aesthetics of his streetwear line, GOLF WANG. On Friday, the brand’s Winter 2019 collection drops, and it’s filled with cozy, sophisticated pieces inspired by racing.

The new collection hones in on a primary color palette and feels more subdued than some of GOLF WANG’s neon-tinged past collections. It’s still plenty playful, though. The all-over flame print puffer jacket would make a spiffy winter companion for the matching aqua Converse hi-tops from a previous drop. We’re currently coveting the satin chino pants and matching bucket hat, which we’d wear with the cream-colored mohair polka dot cardigan to all our holiday parties with a casual dress code.

The name of the clothing line, GOLF WANG, is a nod to hip-hop collective Odd Future (full name: Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All). Swap the G and the W of “wolf gang” and you get… golf wang. The Odd Future crew (Tyler, the Creator is a member of the collective) launched the brand in 2011, and it’s grown into a major player in the fashion industry. The GOLF flagship store in Los Angeles occupies the same stretch of real estate that birthed streetwear giants like SUPREME, Flight Club and Alife.

You can peep the lookbook for the Winter 2019 collection online now at GOLF WANG’s website. The new products will be available online on Friday, December 20 at 9 AM Pacific Time and at the GOLF flagship in LA on Saturday, December 21.