'Uncut Gems' has the makings of a cinematic classic

In the Safdie brothers' latest thriller, Uncut Gems, there is seldom a moment when your senses — namely your ears — aren't under attack. For what feels like the entirety of the film's 135-minute runtime, everyone is shouting over each other. It's hard to watch and nearly impossible to look away from. Like a couple arguing in public. The movie follows Howard Ratner, a New York diamond dealer played by Adam Sandler, as he juggles a number of schemes in order to pay back his brother-in-law Arno, played by Eric Bogosian. It's hard to overstate how completely Sandler embodies his role as a compulsive gambler. His eyes glimmer like his coveted opal. He's never not calculating a potential score.

And yet at the film's core, something sinister lurks. One could imagine a diamond hustler movie starring Sandler taking cues from Pineapple Express. Perhaps about a loveably oafish schmuck who gets in over his head with some gangsters. But the Safdies have a penchant for realism and here, in one of the few films made in New York's notoriously closed-off diamond district, the brutal unfairness of life is a central character.

The movie opens on an East African diamond mine where a worker has just been injured. Amidst the commotion, two miners see an opportunity to steal a rare gem, an opal whose interior glimmers with impossible iridescence. The camera travels from the gem's radiant spectrum of pinks and purples into the grainy static of an endoscope's camera. And just like that, we're inside of Howard's ass. A colonoscopy where the doctor's discover, "something." It's the first in what will be an endless stream of ambient tensions the film asks us to hold in our minds as we watch. Soon after, we meet Howard's associate Demany, played by LaKeith Stanfield, who introduces Howard to NBA star Kevin Garnett. The two have this sort of symbiotic relationship: Demany brings Howard the type of high-profile clients who like to show off, and they both reap the rewards of selling them sometimes phony jewelry.

Howard has ordered the gem from Africa and hopes to auction it off for millions, but not before he shows it to KG, who becomes immediately obsessed. It's 2012 in this cinematic universe and one has to appreciate the attention to detail. Garnett dresses like NBA players at the time did, gigantic suits and all. An avid, if not destructive sports fan and gambler, Howard is star struck by Garnett. The dynamic between Sandler and KG is compelling, too, if only for how clear it is that Sandler is thrilled to be working with an NBA legend.

The Safdie's most recent film, Good Time, followed a caper gone wrong into its most desperate, tragic, and absurd conclusion. Uncut Gems takes that format and refines it. Each of Howard's moves, as he evades his brother-in-laws goons, compounds his predicament. It's impossible to watch the film sitting still, and it feels like it's by design. Eventually things coalesce around Kevin Garnett, whose obsession with the opal turns into an opportunity for Howard's biggest score. In between, there's The Weeknd performing as himself in 2012, tense NBA finals moments, and heartbreaking scenes with Howard's family. (One that sticks out to me is his wife, who admittedly owes him no favors, telling him how stupid she thinks his face looks.)

In the end, Uncut Gems leaves you questioning the meaning of life, which is likely as good an outcome as you can hope for as a filmmaker. Sandler's performance as Howard fills you with pitty, excitement and genuine astonishment at every turn. He's a guy who makes absolutely hair-brained decisions, but you can imagine loving him in real life.