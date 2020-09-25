Vin Diesel has a coronavirus side hustle as a pop singer

Lots of people picked up pandemic hobbies during lockdown to combat boredom and generally stave off encroaching feelings of dread. Some folks started gardening; others brewed kombucha and doted on sourdough starters like small, doughy children. Many of us just dove into the abyss of streaming content piped into our homes by Netflix and the like. But not Vin Diesel. Sidelined from flexing his muscles on movie sets by coronavirus, the Fast & Furious star pivoted to pop music. His first single, “Feel Like I Do,” dropped on Friday and it’s really… something.

Released by Vin Diesel’s friend Kygo, through his label Palm Tree Records, the track sounds a lot like a Kygo knock-off, honestly. It’s blandly non-specific and fine. It’s about Vin Diesel encountering a beautiful stranger during a lame night out and feeling shook when their conversation makes him feel queasy, specifically: “Every single word / It just makes my stomach turn / 'Cause I don't know you / But it feels like I do (Feels like I do).” Pure poetry, my dude.

To be clear, Vin Diesel didn’t write “Feel Like I Do” by himself. The track was written and produced by Petey Martin, who also does A&R for Capitol Records’ Christian music imprint. To be fair, it’s kind of striking to see the hulking action star air a more sensitive, creative side of himself.

Vin Diesel premiered his pop tune on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday and showed some love for the original American Idol winner. “Kelly, I am so honored to be able to debut my music on your show, because since you first won Idol until today, you have somehow maintained your authenticity,” he gushed. Vin Diesel noted he’d normally be on a movie set, but since “that’s not possible, I’ve had another creative outlet, another way to show you or share with you my heart.”

Just look at these virtual Kelly Clarkson Show audience members grooving to Vin Diesel’s dulcet tones. Is it lit? You be the judge.