Want life to be easier? Here are 54 wildly clever things that can help you with that

You know that feeling when you find exactly the right product to solve a pesky problem? Well, Amazon is full of clever items that make life easier — whether you're cooking, cleaning, getting organized, or just enjoying some much-needed down time — and once you see them, you'll wonder where these products have been all your life.

From innovative kitchen utensils to helpful storage solutions, these items are designed to make any task a breeze. Think: a splatter guard for your frying pan that prevents hot oil messes while you're cooking, or an under-shelf storage rack that makes the most of your kitchen cupboard space. There are also ways to make annoying chores easier, like an easy-to-grip pumice stone for cleaning the toilet without a ton of effort. And if spending time on self care sounds more stressful than relaxing, there are items to help with that too; case in point: a hair-cutting tool for neat DIY trims or a water bottle that actually reminds you to stay hydrated by lighting up on the hour. (Oh, technology.)

No matter what part of your home life you want to optimize, there's sure to be a clever solution on this list. Best of all, these products can be at your door in no time with just the click of a button. It doesn't get much easier than this.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A weather-resistant smart plug for outdoor lighting & more TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug Amazon $25 See On Amazon With this outdoor smart plug, controlling seasonal decorations, sprinklers, pool pumps, and more is a breeze. The two-outlet smart plug is IP64 weather-resistant and has a Wi-Fi range of up to 300 feet, so you can easily connect to Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control, or manage devices from anywhere using the Kasa app.

2. An adjustable stand for books & devices SYITCUN Adjustable Book Stand Amazon $25 See On Amazon This adjustable book stand is so versatile — use it to hold cookbooks, textbooks, phones, tablets, and laptops for easy viewing. The frame is made from heavy-duty aluminum and offers multiple heights and angles, so you can find the best position, and there are two clips to hold books open. Plus, the stand is lightweight and collapsible for easy portability, and comes in two colors: black and white.

3. This computer privacy screen that keeps eyes off your laptop Akamai Computer Privacy Screen Amazon $33 See On Amazon Want to keep prying eyes off your laptop screen? This computer privacy screen makes the display look black from the sides, but leaves you with a clear view. Plus, the filter reduces sleep-disrupting blue light and glare, and it's easy to install using the included 3M strips or slide mount tabs. Choose from 15 screen sizes.

4. A cast iron press for restaurant-worthy tortillas at home Alpha Living Tortilla Press Amazon $15 See On Amazon Make restaurant-worthy tortillas at home with this cast iron tortilla press. The sturdy press has a diameter of 7.5 inches and an ergonomic handle, so you'll get evenly pressed tortillas every time, and it's also great for making shells and wrappers for empanadas, tamales, arepas, dumplings, and more.

5. This callus remover gel that smooths feet in minutes Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover gel Amazon $14 See On Amazon If your feet need some TLC, this callus remover gel can get rid of dry, rough skin in no time. Just soak your feet in warm water, apply the gel and let it sit for three to seven minutes, then scrub and rinse away the dead skin. With thousands of five-star Amazon reviews, this gel is a clear favorite for getting smooth feet with minimal effort.

6. A microscope keychain that's great for getting an up-close look at things Carson MicroMini Pocket Microscope with Built-In UV and LED Flashlight Amazon $9 See On Amazon Get a closer look at the world with this handy pocket microscope keychain that offers 20x magnification and an easy-to-use focusing dial — great for curious adults and kids alike. It also has built-in UV and LED lights, so you can get a clearer view of just about any minuscule object. Batteries are included, and you can choose from orange, green, and blue.

7. This pumice stone that quickly cleans the toilet bowl Comfun Toilet Bowl Cleaning Stones (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Cleaning the bathroom is a whole lot easier with these toilet bowl cleaning stones. With easy-to-grip handles, the eco-friendly, 100% pumice stones can quickly remove hard water stains from the toilet bowl and other ceramic fixtures, and they're also great for cleaning swimming pool tiles, grills, and more.

8. A keyhole light that turns on when motion is detected Deeirao Home LED Keyhole Light Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you need extra light at your front door or other dark areas, this LED keyhole light is easy to install anywhere with the included double-sided tape. The energy-saving light has four LED bulbs and automatically turns on in the dark when motion is detected — so you can see exactly where to insert the key. It runs on one AA battery, which is not included.

9. A mini vacuum cleaner for your keyboard Tihoo Keyboard Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $16 See On Amazon Get pesky crumbs and dirt off your work area with this keyboard vacuum cleaner. The mini handheld vacuum is powered by two AA batteries (not included) and offers powerful suction with a high-speed centrifugal fan, and it has nylon bristles to help lift debris. There's also a simple on/off switch and button to open the dustbin. Choose from mint green and black.

10. This natural wax that protects your pup's paws Musher's Secret Dog Paw Wax Amazon $22 See On Amazon Protect your pup's paws with this dog paw wax that creates a shield against hot pavement, sand, snow, salt, and more. Made with natural ingredients like vitamin E and beeswax, the formulas is non-toxic, fast-drying, and non-staining, so you don't have to worry about your dog tracking it around the house.

11. These padded clips that secure your comforter to the duvet Comforter Clips Fresh Ideas Padded Clips Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you're tired of your comforter shifting around inside the duvet cover at night, you can keep it in place with these padded comforter clips. Sold in a four-pack, the clips attach each corner of the comforter to your duvet to prevent bunching — and they're so small, you won't even know they're there.

12. These acupressure rings for on-the-go stress relief bA1 Sensory - Spiky Acupressure Massager (10-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These acupressure massage rings are a cheap and easy way to reduce feelings of stress and help you relax. The stretchy, tactile rings can be used as a fidget toy to help you focus, or rolled on your fingers and toes to massage and relieve pressure points. Each set comes with 10.

13. These reusable food wraps made with natural beeswax & organic oils Quo Decor Reusable Beeswax Wrap (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon As an eco-friendly alternative to plastic wrap, you can keep your food fresh with these reusable beeswax food wraps. The wraps are infused with natural beeswax, tree resin, and organic jojoba and coconut oils, and they'll cling to glass, stainless steel, aluminum, and ceramic. They're also easy to clean and air dry, and you can buy a single wrap or choose from packs of four, six, or eight.

14. This space-saving, portable ice cube tray ICEBREAKER POP - The Reinvented Ice Cube Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you want fresh ice for picnics or just want to save space in your freezer, pick up this BPA-free silicone ice cube tray. To use, fill with water and freeze, then apply pressure to break up the ice, and expand the mold to get a portable container of ice cubes. The tray is watertight, odor-resistant, and designed for stacking, so you may want to pick up a few to stay fully stocked with ice. Choose from water blue and sapphire blue colors.

15. This shaving template that helps you get a neat neckline trim U.A.A. INC. EdgUp 2.0 - Neckline Shaving Template and Hair Trimming Guide Amazon $20 See On Amazon This neckline shaving template takes the guesswork out of DIY hair trimming. Just slide the template into place, adjust the straps to get the right fit, and get an even trim with a razor, trimmer, or scissors. The template is made from silicone for great comfort and stability.

16. This mug warmer that keeps your coffee hot VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you like to leisurely enjoy a hot beverage, this coffee mug warmer can keep your java hot while you sip at your own pace. The electric mug warmer has three temperature settings and automatically turns off after four hours, and since the metal plate is waterproof, you don't have to worry about spills. It's available in six colors, including blue, black, and wood grain.

17. An electric hot pot that cooks & sautés without a stove Dezin Electric Hot Pot Amazon $31 See On Amazon With this electric hot pot, you can cook and sauté food without having to use a stove — just plug in, and you're ready to go. The 1.5-liter mini hot pot has an easy-to-clean non-stick coating and two temperature settings, and it comes with a silicone spatula and an egg rack. Use it for eggs, ramen, pasta, soups, and more.

18. A pan splatter guard that prevents oil messes & food spillover Frywall 10 Splatter Guard Amazon $19 See On Amazon To prevent oil splatter and food spillover, use this BPA-free silicone splatter guard on your frying pan. The 10-inch guard — which comes in red, orange, green, and black — blocks splatter while allowing steam to escape, and even better — still gives you full access to stir and flip your food to perfection.

19. A running belt that holds your phone & other essentials GEARWEAR Waistband Running Belt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Runners: Keep your phone, keys, and other essentials secure with this waistband running belt. The stretchy pocket has room for larger cell phones like the iPhone XS Max, and there's a zipper to keep items contained. The belt is adjustable to fit waist sizes between 26 and 43 inches, there's a reflective logo for nighttime running. Choose from six colors.

20. These microfiber lens cleaners you can add to your keychain The Flash Eyeglass Microfiber Spectacles Cleaners (12-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These microfiber eyeglass cleaners are easy to stash in your bag or attach to your keychain, so you'll always have a handy way to get smudges off your eyewear. The plastic cleaners have soft microfiber pads that clean both sides of your eyeglass lenses at the same time, and they're sold in a colorful 12-pack.

21. A food scale that folds up for compact storage HeartsBio Food Weight Scale Amazon $20 See On Amazon Short on kitchen space but like to get exact measurements for your recipes? This foldable food scale is a great solution. It toggles between ounces, grams, fluid ounces, and milliliters and resets at the touch of a button. When you're done, the arms fold up for compact storage.

22. A versatile meat chopper & vegetable masher The Zulay Kitchen Premium Heat Resistant Meat Chopper Amazon $9 See On Amazon This versatile meat chopper not only works to break up ground meat, but it's also great for mashing potatoes, avocados, and more. The handy kitchen utensil is durable and heat-resistant, with four easy-to-clean blades that won't trap food. It's available in nine colors, including classic black and bright chili red.

23. A water bottle that lights up to remind you to drink ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you want helpful reminders to stay hydrated, pick up this three-in-one water bottle that lights up every hour to signal you to drink. And because it's the 21st century, the BPA-free bottle also has Bluetooth speakers and dancing lights, so you can listen to music while you sip. Choose from blue, black, and red.

24. This slim compost bin with an adjustable air vent Joseph Joseph Compo Easy-Fill Compost Bin Amazon $20 See On Amazon This slim 1-gallon compost bin takes up minimal counter space, and it can also be mounted to a cabinet door if you want it out of the way. There's a wide opening that makes it easy to place food waste inside, and the air vent is adjustable — leave it open to reduce odors and moisture, or close it to keep bugs away. Mounting hardware is included, and it's available in stone, sky blue, and graphite.

25. A steamer basket with adjustable sides Joseph Joseph Bloom Steamer Basket Amazon $8 See On Amazon This clever folding basket steamer has sides that self-adjust to fit pots and pans of varying diameters, making it easy to steam as much (or as little) food as you want. The dishwasher-safe, BPA-free steamer features a fork hook for burn-free lifting and it folds neatly for compact storage.

26. These under-shelf containers that maximize storage space Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Airtight Easy Pour Food Containers (Set of 3) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make the most of your cupboard space with these under-shelf food storage containers that are great for cereal, pasta, and other dry goods. The adhesive storage rail can be mounted inside or underneath your cabinets with no tools required, and the set includes three 1.3-quart airtight containers with easy-pull tabs, so you can slide each one out when you need it.

27. This flexible dish brush that's gentle on non-stick cookware Joseph Joseph CleanTech Dish Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon To clean non-stick cookware and other items without scratching, this quick-drying dish brush is so helpful. Made with 100% recyclable materials, the flexible polymer bristles clean gently and are easy to rinse off when you're done. The bacteria-resistant brush is available in blue and green and comes with an extra brush head.

28. These car seat gap fillers that keeps things from falling through CAMTOA Car Seat Gap Fillers (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These car seat gap fillers stop food and small items from falling between the seats and center console, where you'll never see them again. The faux leather gap fillers install easily in most cars, and the built-in compartments give you plenty of storage space for your drink, phone, wallet and more. Plus, there's a cable slot so you can easily charge your phone.

29. A food scrap trap that keeps countertops clean KitchenArt 18530 Scrap Trap With Scraper Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your countertop clean with this food scrap trap, which fits over cabinets or drawers to rest at the edge of the counter. The plastic bin holds up to 2 quarts of food scraps, and it comes with a scraper, so you can easily sweep debris into the bin while you cook. When you're done, just lift the bin and empty into the trash or compost bin.

30. These stretchy silicone lids to cover leftovers Longzon Silicone Stretch Lids (12 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon For an eco-friendly way to store leftovers, reach for these handy silicone stretch lids. The durable, BPA-free lids are sold in a colorful 12-pack and can be stretched to cover small items like cans, bowls, and jars without using plastic wrap. They're safe to use in the microwave or freezer, and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning, too.

31. These sturdy magnetic hooks for instant storage BAVITE Magnetic Hooks (12-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These sturdy magnetic hooks couldn't be easier to use — just stick them on any metal surface (refrigerator, washing machine, filing cabinet) for instant organization. The steel hooks hold up to 25 pounds, and work for indoor and outdoor use. Choose from a pack of 12, 28, or 45 hooks.

32. A cable sleeve that wrangles all your cords MOSOTECH Cable Management Sleeves (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep messy cords contained with this flexible cable management sleeve. The 60-inch sleeves come in two diameters, and they're easy to trim to your desired length. They're durable, flexible, and have breakout points to accommodate both longer and shorter cords. The sleeves are available in black and gray, as well as in a 240-inch option.

33. A floating waterproof bag that keeps your gear dry MARCHWAY Floating Waterproof Bag Amazon $25 See On Amazon When you're boating, surfing, or just lounging at the beach, you can keep your gear dry in this floating waterproof bag. The lightweight bag is made from durable ripstop tarpaulin with a watertight roll-top closure, and after being rolled and buckled, it can float in water. It's available in sizes ranging from 5 to 40 liters and comes in 15 colors, including black, bright green, and orange.

34. A tray that makes crispy bacon in the microwave MAKIN BACON Microwave Bacon Cooker Amazon $14 See On Amazon Make delicious, crispy bacon in minutes with this microwave bacon cooker. Just hang bacon strips on the tray and cook for one minute per slice. And since the fat drips from the bacon onto the tray, you end up with a less greasy breakfast. Plus, the tray is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

35. A mesh pocket organizer for your shower essentials Misslo Hanging Mesh Pockets Shower Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon This mesh pocket shower organizer keeps your bath essentials tidy and within easy reach. It's made from durable and quick-drying nylon mesh with rustproof metal grommets, and the eight pockets (four small, four large) give you plenty of room for shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and more. Three metal hooks are included, and you can hang it in tandem with your regular shower curtain.

36. A lightweight lint remover you can take anywhere henghan Portable Wood Lint Remover Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep your clothes fuzz-free with this portable lint remover you can use again and again. The small, lightweight lint remover features a beech wood handle and copper head, and it's easy to stash in your bag or car, so your outfit can look fresh, even when you're on the go. It's also great for removing lint from upholstery and bedding.

37. A kitchen knife with a built-in chopping block YD YD XINHUA Kitchen Food Cutter Amazon $13 See On Amazon Prepping ingredients is quick and easy with this food slicer, that features a stainless steel blade and a small, built-in chopping block. Just squeeze the durable handles to slice food without having to pull out a bulky cutting board. Plus, the knife detaches from the cutting board if you want to use it separately. It's dishwasher-safe and there's a locking hinge for safety.

38. A sleep mask with built-in Bluetooth headphones MUSICOZY Bluetooth Sleep Headphones Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you like to doze off while listening to soothing sounds or a podcast, slip on this comfortable Bluetooth sleep headphone mask. The memory foam sleep mask has a smooth, breathable lining and thin, rechargeable headphones that connect to Bluetooth-enabled devices, so you can lie down comfortably without bulky earbuds getting in way. Choose from black, light gray, and dark gray.

39. These gloves that protect your hands while chopping food NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves Amazon $12 See On Amazon Wear these grippy, cut-resistant gloves while chopping food or grating cheese, and your fingers will be safe from nicks and cuts. The durable gloves are lightweight and offer a snug fit, so they won't add bulk to your hands, and both gloves can be used on either hand. Available in gray and green, they're machine-washable for easy cleaning. Available sizes: Small - Extra-Large

40. A notched push/pull tool for hot pans & oven racks MSART Oven Rack Push/Pull Tool Amazon $10 See On Amazon Use this handy oven rack push/pull tool to move a pan or wire rack without using a bulky oven mitt. Made with heat-proof beech wood, the 12-inch tool features notches that easily hook over the rack, so you can easily move hot cookware in and out of the oven. Even better — it's dishwasher-safe in case you get any sauce or melted cheese on it.

41. These reusable produce bags that reduce plastic waste Naturally Sensible Reusable Produce Bags (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These reusable drawstring produce bags make it easy to tote fresh fruits and veggies home while reducing plastic waste. Sold in a set of five, the roomy bags are made from durable but lightweight nylon mesh, so it's easy for the checker to see what's inside, and each one has a different pop of color at the top.

42. A mosquito trap that keeps bugs at bay Tuzeasa Mosquito Trap Amazon $38 See On Amazon To prevent bug bites without using spray or scented candles, use this mosquito trap light. It features 20 LED lights, an intake fan, and a trap to lure mosquitoes and keep them contained. The USB-powered device can be set on a six- or 12-hour timer, and it's easy to clean the trap as needed. It's available in three color combinations: black and blue, gray and fuchsia, or white and gray.

43. A toilet paper dispenser with room for extra rolls zccz Toilet Paper Holder Stand Amazon $16 See On Amazon Replacing the toilet paper roll is hassle-free, thanks to this toilet paper holder stand. The free-standing holder is made from sturdy stainless steel and has storage space for up to three extra rolls, and there's a shelf on top for small items. Choose from matte black, brown, silver, and nickel finishes.

44. These outlet covers with built-in night lights SnapPower LED Guide Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only are these outlet covers with built-in night lights super easy to install (they just snap on), but they also leave both outlets free for plugging in devices or appliances. The softly diffused LED lights turn on automatically when it gets dark, and they require no batteries, so you can just snap them on and forget them.

45. A bamboo charging station for up to 8 devices Pezin & Hulin Bamboo Charging Station Amazon $33 See On Amazon Keep devices organized while they charge with this charging station made from 100% natural bamboo. There's enough room for up to eight devices, including phones, tablets, and a smart watch, and the cutouts on the side let you connect to a neatly concealed charging hub (sold separately).

46. These knives for spreading cold butter Stainless Steel Butter Spreader Knife (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Cold butter is no match for these butter knives that feature serrated edges and small holes that create easy-to-spread butter curls. The durable stainless steel knives also works well for slicing bread, so you can use one utensil for for both tasks.

47. A can colander for dumping unwanted liquid Prepworks by Progressive Can Colander Amazon $7 See On Amazon This can colander makes it easy to dump unwanted liquid without dealing with sharp metal lids — just snap it onto an open can and pour out the liquid. The colander fits most standard-sized cans and is dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup. Use it with tuna, beans, olives, and more.

48. These highly absorbent & reusable cleaning cloths Magic Sponge Cloth by Amala (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Tired of buying paper towels? This six-pack of reusable cleaning cloths are an eco-friendly, affordable solution. The thick but flexible cloths are highly absorbent, so they're perfect for wiping down surfaces of all kinds (counters, sinks, stoves, outdoor furniture), and they can be machine-washed and reused up to 300 times.

49. An aromatherapy balm that can help you de-stress Scentered DE STRESS Aromatherapy Balm Stick Amazon $25 See On Amazon A few swipes of this aromatherapy balm on your pulse points can help reduce feelings of stress, no matter where you are. The non-greasy balm is made with a blend of soothing, therapeutic-grade essential oils, like chamomile, mandarin, and neroli, but you can also choose from five other blends, including one to promote restful sleep and another to help you focus.

50. A scrubber that soothes your feet while you shower Love and Lori Shower Foot Massager Scrubber & Cleaner Amazon $16 See On Amazon With hundreds of flexible bristles, this shower foot massager makes it easy to give your feet the TLC they deserve. The massager has non-slip rubber backing that sticks to your shower or tub floor, and you can use it to scrub and soothe your achy feet every time you bathe. Choose from blue, clear, gray, and pink.

51. A versatile silicone scrubber for dishes, laundry, pets, and more Bump It Off Silicone Cleaning Scrubber Amazon $10 See On Amazon This silicone scrubber brush is so versatile — use it to remove stains from laundry, gently scrub dishes, groom your pet, or exfoliate your skin in the shower. The dual-sided scrubber features nubby bristles on one side and fine bristles on the other, and the four holes for your fingers make it easy to grip. It's top rack dishwasher-safe and available in green, pink, orange, and camouflage.

52. A solar power bank that's great for camping trips Blavor Solar Power Bank Amazon $29 See On Amazon This solar power bank is great for when you're going off the grid — just charge it before leaving home, and use the solar panel for backup power while you're away from outlets. Plus, it's IPX4 water-resistant and Qi-enabled for wireless charging. The portable power bank also features a dual flashlight and compass kit for outdoor exploring.

53. This magnetic pickup tool that finds screws & bolts on the floor VIBELITE Magnet Pickup tool Amazon $12 See On Amazon When you drop a screw or bolt while assembling something, just reach for this magnetic pickup tool. The extendable tool features a flexible neck and is outfitted with powerful magnets and a built-in flashlight, so you can locate and pick up any metal pieces that have rolled out of sight on the floor. Batteries are included.