Weird how far-right groups got a massive Bitcoin payment about a month before the coup, huh?

The mystery into just what degree of planning and coordination took place in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 attempted coup at the United States Capitol deepened this week, with law enforcement officials reportedly looking into whether a recent series of significant Bitcoin payments to multiple racist far-right figures and organizations may be connected to the violence that took place in Washington, D.C.

Per an exclusive report from Yahoo News, investigators have begun to examine a Dec. 8 transfer of 28.15 bitcoins – worth just over half a million dollars at the time — to nearly two dozen recipients, including the white nationalist organization VDARE, neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, who received around half of the total sum alone.

According to research conducted by cybercurrency experts Chainalysis, the massive transfer was initiated through a French bitcoin exchange by an as-of-yet publicly unidentified donor. In a lengthy, cryptic note believed by Chainalysis to have been written by the anonymous donor, the author echoes a number of right-wing ultranationalist talking points, including a belief that "Western civilization is declining" and a false claim that George Floyd died of an overdose, rather than under the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

While Yahoo News's report does not state that the suspicious transfer has definitively been linked to the organizing and execution of the Jan. 6 coup attempt, the fact that so many of the recipients of the funds have been linked to the insurrection, combined with the size and timing of the payment, has allegedly been enough for law enforcement officials to begin probing the financing of those believed to have helped organize the Capitol riot.

"These extremist groups are probably more well-organized and well-funded than what was previously believed," Chainalysis communications director Maddie Kennedy explained to Yahoo News. "This is evidence to show they’re raising money."

To date, dozens of participants in the Jan. 6 insurrection have been arrested and charged on a variety of counts. If Chainalysis's research is any indication, other, perhaps more significant arrests may still be yet to come.