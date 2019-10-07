It’s hard for many to believe that I am living with a stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis.

First, I am young; I was diagnosed at just 24 years old in 2013. Second, I am very healthy; I do yoga daily and my energy exudes vitality. And last, I am thriving; I am living my wildest dreams as an author, speaker and wellness advocate who travels the world and chronicles her journey.

A lot of people ask me how I'm able to achieve what I do despite this “incurable” cancer diagnosis and the many treatments and scans I undergo regularly. First and foremost, I must give credit to the latest research and newly approved medicine that I am currently taking that has kept the cancer at bay.

But I must say, keeping a positive mindset has been my greatest tool in this six-year journey filled with many ups and downs. Every day, I choose to focus on the things that bring me joy. In doing so, I’ve attracted the most incredible opportunities, such as meeting and teaming up with platinum recording artist French Montana, in order to give back and make an even bigger difference.

In 2017, I posted a video doing the #UnforgettableDanceChallenge in my living room before chemotherapy. It was when French Montana had just released his hit song, and whenever I heard it, I couldn’t help but want to dance! The song made me happy and the title “Unforgettable” defined the impact I want to have in this world. Just like every boxer has a ring entrance song to hype them up before a fight, “Unforgettable” was mine. I decided to record myself dancing to it and post it so that others could feel my joy, too. In the video, I am seen bald, with my port sticking out of my chest, as I twirl it without a care in the world.

Nalie on YouTube

In just 24 hours, the video went viral and caught the attention of several major celebrities, including French Montana himself. French was so touched by my story that he flew me out to New York City to meet him. We spent several days together doing interviews and he gave me the opportunity to share my story and spread awareness on an even larger platform. Ever since, we have stayed in touch and he and his team have been a huge support to me in my journey.

Nalie on YouTube

We ultimately decided to form TEAM UNFORGETTABLE for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer to raise funds for The American Society and offer the support I’ve been so blessed to have to the people who need it most.

American Cancer Society

You can join our team by buying a team t-shirt or by donating directly to Team Unforgettable. The money raised will go toward breast cancer research and free services for breast cancer patients offered by the American Cancer Society.

I hope people can join us and get #YOUnited, because if there is one thing I know for sure, we are stronger together.