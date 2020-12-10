Will Ferrell and the 'Elf' cast are reuniting to raise money for Georgia Democrats

The cast of Elf is getting back together, 17 years after the beloved Christmas film hit theaters. While the reunion isn’t for the sequel we’ve been hoping for, the original stars of the film including Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen and Amy Sedaris are getting together for a table read of the holiday classic.

The #ElfForGeorgia reunion, which will be livestreamed this weekend, will help raise money for the Democratic candidates in the Georgia Senate runoff. Donations will be collected through the nonprofit Act Blue, which is supporting efforts to flip the senate in 2021.

“Your donation to the Georgia Democratic Party supports their critical efforts to reach millions of voters and protect their right to vote for the January 5th Senate runoffs,” the event description reads. The suggested donation price is $30.

“I'm excited to bring Buddy back to the small screen to benefit the critical Senate runoff elections in Georgia," star Will Ferrell said in a press release. "We need new leadership in the US Senate, and I'm hoping that Buddy and the rest of the Elf cast, can play a small role in delivering that change."

Ferrell actually has a history of helping Georgia’s democratic campaigns. In 2018, he went door-to-door in the Peach State in support of Stay Abrams’ run for governor. We can't think of a better way to raise money and get voters mobilized this holiday season than Ferrell reprising his role as Buddy. The Elf reunion is taking place at 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 13, the day before early voting begins in Georgia.

"This holiday season, Georgia Democrats know that the best way to spread holiday cheer will be voting loud for all to hear," Jason Esteves, Treasurer of the Democratic Party of Georgia, said in a press release. "The joy, laughter, and good tidings from this incredible film will mobilize new volunteers and raise funds to send Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to the US Senate."