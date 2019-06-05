It's time to level up your relationship with the Xbox, and what better way than by showering with it? No, not your console, put that down. Microsoft is teaming up with Lynx, also known as Axe in the U.S., to produce a line of Xbox-branded grooming products. According to GameSpot, this product lineup will include a body spray, deodorant, and shower gel that supposedly helps players 'power up' as they get ready for the day.

The product image released for the press shows an example of what the packaging will look like. In classic Lynx/Axe fashion, the products appear to be primarily targeted towards young men. However, everything else about the design is distinctly Xbox — from the proudly displayed logo on the bottles to the familiar neon green color of the three-in-one shampoo/shower gel/face wash. The scent will also attempt to reflect the Xbox brand with its citrus-based fragrance.

It is, as quoted by GameSpot, "a fresh scent of pulsing green citrus, featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood." The products will also feature a number of natural essential oils to help "lift your game," as the tagline says.

"Pulsing green citrus" is an interesting way to describe a scent, but it sure does sound Xbox-tinged. The products will be released exclusively in Australia and New Zealand in July as 'Lynx Xbox.' In a response to Kotaku, an Xbox representative stated there were no current plans to bring them to the U.S.

On Twitter, users couldn't resist making easy jokes about gamers and hygiene. When the news reached Xbox co-founder, Seamus Blackley, he could only express his speechlessness over what his creation has become.

This isn't the first time brands have targeted the gaming market with absurdly specific products. Mountain Dew currently has a product called 'MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL' that claims to contain ingredients that will "improve accuracy and alertness" while playing games. The standard, aluminum can has been painted over "specifically textured ink" that "provides a superior grip" presumably so a player can hold the can in one hand while holding a controller in the other.

The Final Fantasy series of video games have also been strangely, but consistently, paired with Nissin's Cup Noodle brand. From offering redeemable codes for games in each cup, like toys in a cereal box, to featuring in-game advertisements for products, Cup Noodles has marketed and sponsored its way into the video game community.

Lynx appears to be following a similar strategy by focusing on encouraging gamers to get clean. And, despite the obvious quips to be made, neither Xbox nor Lynx mean any harm in offering their grooming products.

“We see Xbox fans achieve incredible things every day, and we wanted to celebrate that elevated skill, passion and determination by creating something truly special,” said Tania Chee, the business lead for Xbox Australia/New Zealand, in statement. “Now, powering up can be as simple as a quick spray before you head out the door.”