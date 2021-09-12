You could be so much more comfortable at home with any of these 47 cheap things

Your home should be a place where you can unwind and relax after a long day's work. And you may not realize it, but there are actually a ton of cheap ways to make your living space even more comfortable, so you can do just that. These budget-friendly home upgrades are all available on Amazon, and come highly rated by customers.

If you've been working from home, you might have noticed that your "office" setup could use an update. You can add some lumbar support to your chair with this memory foam cushion, or ease wrist tension with this arm pad that sits on top of your desk. On hot days, this USB-powered desk fan provides a gentle breeze, and once the weather turns cold, this sherpa fleece chair cushion will envelop you in warmth and comfort.

Or maybe you've had trouble getting a satisfying night's sleep, in which case, you might benefit from an orthopedic knee pillow to properly align your body, or a full-length body pillow for all-over support. On warm nights, a memory foam mattress topper infused with cooling gel can regulate temperature, and if there's too much light coming in through your window, these blackout curtains will darken your room, naturally helping you fall asleep.

Below, I've rounded up a bunch of genius and affordable Amazon products that will help you enjoy the day from the comfort of your own home.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This throw blanket made from ultra-soft fleece Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon $15 See On Amazon Here's a microfiber fleece blanket that instantly makes any couch or bed a cozy sanctuary. The ultra-soft fabric provides a lightweight layer of warmth that doesn't feel too heavy, and it's available in multiple sizes and colors — including dark gray, navy blue, and chocolate brown — so you can find the perfect blanket for your living space. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 28

2. A shag rug that's really fluffy RUGTUDER Soft Area Rug Amazon $13 See On Amazon Add some texture to your living room or bedroom with this fluffy area rug. The shaggy top has a velvet-like feel, while the bottom has an anti-skid backing that keeps your rug securely in place. There's even a spongy interior layer for added comfort. Whether you go with neutral beige or eye-catching purple, this budget-friendly rug will look great in your home. Available sizes: 9

Available colors: 17

3. This mini USB-powered fan for your desk Gaiatop USB Desk Fan Amazon $10 See On Amazon Working from home just got a whole lot cooler. This USB-powered fan is compact enough to sit on your desk, providing you with a gentle breeze while you work away on your laptop. There are three speed settings and a head that rotates 360 degrees. It can also be placed on your bedside table to help you fall asleep on warm nights. Available colors: 3

4. The fleece crew-neck sweatshirt with rave reviews Gildan Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made from a soft and breathable cotton-polyester blend, this classic fleece sweatshirt will keep you warm and looking sharp. With an average rating of 4.7 stars after more than 29,000 ratings, this sweatshirt is a clear winner. At such an wallet-friendly price, you can snag a few of these sweatshirts in different colors. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 19

5. An ergonomic wrist cushion for your desk BRILA Ergonomic Memory Foam Mouse Wrist Rest Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're constantly using a computer mouse, it's worth investing in this ergonomically contoured memory foam cushion that supports your wrist from underneath. The thick memory foam padding is covered with a smooth Lycra material, with an anti-skid rubber bottom that keeps the cushion in place. Sleek and streamlined, this pad will fit right in next to your desk supplies. Available colors and styles: 14

6. These straps that hold your bed sheets in place Raytour Bed Sheet Holder Straps (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your fitted bed sheet from sliding up in the middle of the night with these elastic straps that hold it tautly in place. Each strap has metal clamps that grip the corners of the sheet, drawing them towards the center of the mattress. They're also adjustable, so they work with any size sheet and mattress, from twin to king.

7. A 5-pack of low-cut compression socks SOOVERKI Copper Compression Ankle Socks (5 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a discreet low-cut fit, these compression socks are ideal for wearing to the gym or the running trail. The socks hug your arches, providing extra stability and support to your muscles, while helping to stimulate circulation. The ventilated mesh design keeps your feet cool, while the cushioned heel and toe areas add even more comfort. Available sizes: Small/Medium, Large/X-Large

Available colors: 11

8. This body pillow made with plush microfiber Decroom Full Body Pillow Insert Amazon $20 See On Amazon A full body pillow can offer extra support when you're sleeping on your side, giving you a place to rest your arms and leg. This body pillow measures 20 by 54 inches and is stuffed with a medium-density microfiber filling, which strikes the perfect balance between fluffy and firm. Just slip on a full-length pillowcase, and you're all set.

9. A minimalist side table that fits into any space SOFSYS Snack Side Table Amazon $24 See On Amazon This sleek side table has a unique L-shaped frame that allows you to tuck the edge of the base under your bed or couch. It's just big enough for holding a bowl of chips or fruit, so you can enjoy your snack from the comfort of your couch or bed. It's lightweight and comes in two colors: black and white. Available sizes: 18.9 inches, 23.6 inches

Available colors: 2

10. This heavy-duty phone charging cord that's 10 feet long TalkWorks 10-Foot iPhone Charging Cable Amazon $13 See On Amazon Unlike short cables, this iPhone charging cord is a whopping 10 feet long, so you can still use your phone while it's plugged in. Reinforced with a heavy-duty PVC covering, the charging cable will last you for years to come, and it comes in five colors, including royal blue, pink, and black.

11. Some soft & stretchy jersey-knit pillowcases COSMOPLUS Jersey Knit Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon A hint of spandex gives these jersey-knit pillow covers their signature stretchiness. This set of two matching queen-size pillowcases will make your bed even more comfortable, thanks to to soft, T-shirt-like fabric, and you can choose from rich shades and neutrals, such as burgundy, navy, and taupe. Available colors: 14

12. These unisex memory foam slippers that are so comfy landeer Unisex Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon With high-density memory foam footbeds, soft flannel lining, and thick rubber soles, these highly rated slippers are both cozy and heavy-duty. "The MOST comfortable house slippers I have ever owned!" one reviewer raved. "I just ordered a pair to store for when and IF these comfortable, durable, well built slippers wear out." Available sizes: men's 3/4 — 13/14, women's 5/6 — 15/16

Available colors: 16

13. This foot roller that can be used hot or cold Gaiam Restore Foot Massage Roller Amazon $15 See On Amazon Ease foot pain by using this massage roller that relaxes muscles and increases circulation. The roller has a unique textured surface that provides a kneading effect to the bottom of your foot while you roll. For the most relieving results, place it in the freezer first to reduce swelling and pain, or in a pot of hot water to warm it up and relax tense muscles.

14. A portable laptop stand that folds flat Klsniur Foldable Laptop Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon This laptop stand features six levels of tilt and height adjustment, elevating your screen to eye level to reduce neck strain and encourage good posture. It's made from mesh metal, which increases airflow and ventilation to keep your device from overheating while you work, and the foldable unit can easily be transported in your bag or briefcase.

15. The side table that clips to your sofa arm Xchouxer Sofa Arm Clip Table Amazon $18 See On Amazon The spring-loaded arms of this compact side table clip onto your sofa arm, creating a sturdy platform for meals, snacks, beverages, and your remote. This tray works with both couch and chair arms up to 9 inches wide, and is a great solution to to spaces that are too tight for a coffee table.

16. This cooling towel for hot days & sweaty workouts FROGG TOGGS Chilly Pad Instant Cooling Towel Amazon $13 See On Amazon Great for post-workout routines or hot days in the sun, the Chilly Pad is made of a hyper-evaporative material that holds moisture for hours while remaining dry to the touch. A quick dip in cold water activates the towel's fibers, drastically reducing its temperature by up to 30 degrees and offering cooling relief that lasts for up to four hours. Available colors: 7

17. A cozy fleece blanket with roomy sleeves PAVILIA Premium Fleece Blanket with Sleeves Amazon $22 See On Amazon This microfiber fleece blanket has extra-wide sleeve openings, so you can slip your arms through and change the TV channel, read a book, or take a sip of your drink without sacrificing comfort or warmth. Just as good, the front of the soft blanket has a generously sized pocket for keeping your phone, remote, or other small items close by. Available colors: 16

18. This super absorbent chenille bath mat Gorilla Grip Luxury Chenille Bath Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from a thick and fluffy chenille, this bath mat quickly absorbs moisture as soon as you step on it. The high-pile texture feels luxuriously soft against your feet, and the underside is made with nonslip material to keep it from sliding around on the floor. It's available in 10 sizes and 38 shades, from indigo to ivory to turquoise. Available sizes: 10

Available colors: 38

19. The orthopedic knee pillow that aligns your body Luna Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $14 See On Amazon With a unique hourglass shape, this orthopedic pillow fits between your knees to reduce back pressure and naturally align your spine when you're sleeping on your side. It's made from a thick gel-like memory foam that dissipates your body heat while you sleep, so you'll stay nice and cool. Plus, it comes with a breathable and machine-washable cover that feels soft against your skin.

20. A bed caddy with organizing pockets Zafit Bedside Storage Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Here's an organizing pouch with four different pockets for keeping all your essentials close to your bed. Simply insert the panel between your mattress and box spring, and the organizer will hang just above the floor. A larger pocket can fit your tablet, magazines, and books, while the smaller pockets are perfect for your phone, headphones, and remotes. Available colors: 14

21. This tablet stand that's soft & plush Ideas in Life Tablet Pillow Amazon $14 See On Amazon Watch movies, take FaceTime calls, and view recipes on your digital tablet without having to hold it in your hand by investing in this plush stand. The cushioned holder props up your tablet so you don't have to hold it yourself, and because it's so soft and cushy, it can sit directly on your lap for hours without causing discomfort. Available colors: 6

22. The motion-sensor night lights that are dimmable MAZ-TEK Plug-In Motion-Sensor Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These plug-in night lights have a motion-activated setting, so they'll only turn on when they sense movement within 15 feet, and then turn off again all by themselves. The warm white lights are adjustable, allowing you to control how bright or dim they are at any given time. Place these lights in your kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, or anywhere else you need an extra bit of visibility.

23. This cool mist humidifier that's whisper-quiet Magictec Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $22 See On Amazon Increase the moisture in your room's atmosphere by using this cool mist humidifier that works for up to 24 hours on a single fill. The tank can hold up to 2.5 liters of water, with a whisper-quiet motor that releases a stream of mist into the air. With an all-black design, this sleek unit looks great in any space.

24. A pair of dapper slipper socks that won't skid on the floor Vihir Knitted Non-Skid Slipper Socks Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you've ever worn socks around the house, you know how slippery they can get on hard-surface floors. These socks have silicone on the bottoms to keep them from skidding, so you can walk around both comfortably and safely. The thick, cozy socks are available in argyle, snowflake, and lattice prints. Available colors: 9

25. This memory foam pillow that supports your lower back SAMSONITE Ergonomic Lumbar Support Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon Attach this memory foam pillow to your office chair or car seat for all-day lumbar support. Designed with the curve of your body in mind, this ergonomic pillow relieves back tension and improves your posture. The dense cushion has an adjustable strap that keeps it securely in place.

26. The versatile footrest that's height-adjustable Cozy Ergo Adjustable Footrest Amazon $25 See On Amazon This 6-inch foam footrest actually rests atop a separate 2-inch platform that can easily be removed for a shorter 4-inch height. Covered in a plush micro-velvet material, it's super soft against bare feet, and can also be flipped over and used as a rocking footrest. Weighing only 1.5 pounds, you can carry this with you anywhere.

27. A sink splash guard to keep you dry while you do the dishes BLUE GINKGO Sink Splash Guard Amazon $27 See On Amazon Prevent water from splashing up while you're doing the dishes by investing in this silicone guard. Measuring 19.2 inches long and 3.1 inches tall, the splash guard has a unique wave design that doesn't dig into your forearms while you wash. It attaches to your countertop with powerful suction technology, and is easy to lift up once you're finished using it. Available colors: 3

28. The cult-favorite toilet stool everyone should own Squatty Potty Simple Toilet Stool Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you've never heard of the Squatty Potty before, it's time you did. This doctor-recommended toilet stool helps you mimic a natural squatting position, aligning your colon while you do your business. The unique curved design fits snugly underneath your toilet for compact storage.

29. A snuggly chair cushion made of sherpa wool Hughapy Plush Chair Cushion Amazon $27 See On Amazon In the autumn and winter months, stay warm and cozy in your chair with this plush cushion made with sherpa material. The wide, fan-shaped cushion supports your core, with three insulation layers — including an aluminum foil layer — to keep you warm. Available colors and styles: 5

30. This unique hand-massaging tool Gaiam Dual-Sided Hand and Finger Massager Amazon $9 See On Amazon You might not even realize it, but your hands carry a lot of tension, especially after a long day of working on the computer. This massage roller tool increases circulation in your fingers and hands, soothing muscles and reducing stiffness. The dual-sided device has two different massaging options to target your palms and individual fingers.

31. The standing mat that cushions your feet & joints WiseLife Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you're washing dishes, executing a complex recipe, or working at a standing desk, being on your feet can take a toll on your body. This cushioned anti-fatigue mat supports feet and joints while absorbing shock. The anti-skid, water-resistant material is easy to clean and won't slip around on your floor. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 2

32. A white noise machine with 20 sound options Magicteam White Noise Machine Amazon $20 See On Amazon With 20 different sounds to choose from, this white noise machine creates the perfect bedtime ambient noise. Choose between white noise, pink noise, ocean waves, rainfall, birdsong, and more. Place this compact machine on your nightstand, pick your sound, adjust the volume level, and set a timer using the buttons on the front of the unit.

33. The repair kit for sagging furniture cushions SagsAway Sagging Recliner Cushion Repair Kit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Restore your recliner to a like-new state with this three-piece kit that includes everything you need to fix saggy cushions. These cross-linked foam pads are fed through your sofa or chair's zig-zag springs and placed directly underneath your seat cushion. The foam creates an extra layer between the cushion and the springs to reverse sagging and make your recliner look like it just came out of the showroom.

34. This reading pillow with armrests ZIRAKI Shredded Foam Reading Pillow Amazon $36 See On Amazon Filled with shredded foam, this squishy back pillow has plush armrests that prop your elbows up by your sides while you read, work on your laptop, or watch TV. The unique shape offers full back, neck, and head support. Use it in bed or when you're hanging on the couch.

35. A set of sweat-wicking sheets for hot weather Comfort Spaces Coolmax Sheet Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon When the nights get hot, these soft microfiber sheets will keep you feeling cool and dry. Made from a specialized "Coolmax" blend, this fabric wicks sweat away from your body and distributes it across the fabric, allowing for quicker evaporation. The sheet set is available in several shades of calming blues and grays. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Available colors: 8

36. The compression sleeves that support your arches PAPLUS Compression Foot Sleeves with Arch Support Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you're seeking fast, natural relief from foot pain, these arch compression sleeves can help. The durable nylon-spandex fabric provides pressure to your arches, offering extra support and promoting circulation. With an open-toe design, these foot sleeves can be worn with socks, under shoes, or on their own around the house. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37. These blackout curtains for total privacy NICETOWN Blackout Curtains Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you're trying to get some shut-eye during the day, have street lights shining through the windows, or simply want an added layer of privacy at home, these blackout curtains are a great investment. The thick polyester material blocks nearly all light from outside, keeping your bedroom cool and dark. They also come in lighter colors, such as baby pink, beige, and fresh green. Available sizes: 16

Available colors: 23

38. A vertical mouse that reduces wrist strain DOOMIER Wireless Vertical Mouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Using a traditional computer mouse for long periods of time can cause wrist strain, which is why this ingenious vertical mouse exists. The unique ergonomic design fits comfortably in your hand, so you can click, scroll, and navigate your mouse comfortably. It's perfect for an office setting or a gaming setup, and reviewers have reported it's "smooth and easy to use," and "supports the natural position of the hand."

39. This door seal that keeps drafts out Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Amazon $8 See On Amazon This silicone draft stopper attaches to the bottom of your door with the included adhesive, creating a flexible seal that insulates your room. It prevents heat from escaping in the winter, and keeps cool air inside during the summer, effectively cutting down on your energy bill. Available colors: 4

40. The cooling mattress topper made from memory foam ZINUS Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $36 See On Amazon Infused with cooling gel, this memory foam mattress topper is the perfect solution to sweaty summer nights. Boasting more than 14,000 five-star ratings, the pad has a wave-like design that cushions your body and promotes airflow while you sleep. It comes in multiple heights, so you can choose the thickness that works best for you. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king

Available heights: 1.5 inches, 2 inches, 3 inches, 4 inches

41. These linen throw pillow covers with pockets Xinrjojo Pillow Covers with Pockets (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon With a natural aesthetic, these cotton linen throw pillow covers complement any living space, and each one has a deep front pocket that's perfect for concealing TV remotes, notebooks, and other small items. They come in several appealing shades, including a rich burgundy, a dark coffee color, and a classic khaki. Available colors: 13

42. A soothing aromatherapy eye pillow DreamTime Inner Peace Eye Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon Filled with natural aromatherapy herbs, this soft velvet pillow provides gentle acupressure to your eyes. The lavender, chamomile, and orange scents offer aromatherapeutic relaxation that's helpful after a long day of stress. Place it in the freezer for an hour before use for gently cooling comfort. Available colors: 4

43. These gel toe separators that increase alignment Dr. Frederick’s Original Gel Toe Separators (Set of 6) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you experience discomfort from bunions or tight shoes, these toe separators can provide relief. Made from a flexible gel rubber, these separators realign your toes, absorb pressure, and reduce friction, whether you're wearing shoes or kicking back. They come in three different sizes, as well as a multipack that gives you a variety.

44. A pair of detachable armrest pillows Everlasting Comfort Office Chair Armrest Pads (Set of 2) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Elevate the comfort of any office chair with these armrest pads that are easy to install. The memory foam cushions are infused with a cooling gel, and the breathable mesh covers keep your forearms from sticking to your office chair. Just strap the cushions onto your armrests with the double-sided fasteners, and you're all set.

45. These door bumpers that prevent slamming HushBumps Ultra-Quiet Bumpers for Interior Doors (30 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Prevent your interior doors from slamming shut with these small gel bumpers that adhere to your doorframes. The peel-and-stick pads can be installed in just seconds — just place them right where your door makes contact with the frame, and immediately notice how much quieter it is when you close it.

46. A no-spill cupholder that attaches to your desk Cup-Holster Anti-Spill Cupholder Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you've ever tipped a glass of water all over your desk, you know the panic that ensues. Keep any and all drinks secure with this cup holster that clamps onto any flat surface up to 2 inches thick. The sturdy cupholder is perfect for both hot and cold drinks, and even has a cutout for a mug handle.