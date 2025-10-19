65 wacky, amazeballs things you'll get a sh*t ton of use out of
These weird finds are shockingly handy.
As unabashed lovers of kitsch and novelties, nothing thrills our team of shopping editors more than a weird little find that somehow makes life run smoother. Think: the remote control cover that glows like a sci-fi creature, the alarm clock that rolls away when you hit snooze, or the eyeglass cleaner that looks like a dollhouse squeegee — they all seem delightfully unnecessary at first glance, and yet, they have a sneaky way of becoming your next can’t-live-without essential.
01A 12-pack of approving cord clips for easy & damage-free organization
Keep cables, cords, and other small items neatly organized with these silicone cord clips. These colorful little thumbs-up hands stick firmly to walls, desks, or mirrors to help keep everything in its place. Each pack includes four blue, four green, and four pink clips, each with a strong adhesive backing that doesn’t leave a residue when removed. Just clean, peel, stick, and clip — no tools required.
02A toy soldier bottle opener that’s an instant throwback to childhood
This army man bottle opener transforms the classic green toy soldier you grew up with into a solid, functional tool for opening your favorite drinks. Beyond the nostalgia factor, it’s built to last with a durable metal body and a satisfying heft that won’t bend or lose its shape. Perfect for barbecues, game nights, or everyday use, it’s a fun conversation piece that’s as practical as it is playful.
03A pocket-sized laser measurer that cats will love, too
With just one click of this handy laser measurer, you’ll never need a clunky measuring tape again. Despite its compact size, it measures distances up to 98 feet, making it a reliable tool for laying out furniture, checking dimensions, or planning home projects. An OLED screen clearly displays results, and a rechargeable USB-C battery provides over 500 measurements per charge. Cat owners will also enjoy using it as a laser pointer for their furry friends.
04A pocket-sized multi-tool that’s travel-friendly
Crafted from durable stainless steel, this TSA-compliant multi-tool is built to handle small tasks wherever you go. It functions as a bottle opener, cord cutter, flat-head screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, butterfly wrench, can opener, ruler, and hex wrench — all in a package that folds down small enough to fit on a keychain. Keep it on hand for travel, camping, or everyday use.
05A cat-shaped reading pillow that’s as cozy as it is cute
Don’t let its cartoonish looks fool you — this cat-shaped reading pillow is all business when it comes to comfort. A shredded foam filling supports your back and arms while still feeling soft and cloud-like, and an access zipper allows you to add or remove foam to adjust firmness. A removable plush cover is machine washable, making it easy to keep fresh, and a built-in handle allows for easy carrying between rooms.
06A reusable car cleaning gel that reaches every crevice
It looks like a child’s sensory toy, but this car cleaning gel is a miracle worker for your car interior. It’s ultra-soft and molds to every nook and cranny of your vehicle, picking up dust, crumbs, debris, and pet hair. Just press it into the area you want to clean, pull it back, and the mess comes right out. It’s reusable, doesn’t leave a residue, and also works for other difficult cleaning jobs like keyboards and vents.
07A portable thermal printer for labels, photos & journals
This pocket-sized thermal printer lets you capture and create memories wherever you go. Simply connect it to your phone, choose a design, and start printing—no ink, cartridges, or ribbons required. Thermal technology lets you print up to 800 prints on a single charge, and each set includes 10 rolls of paper (five standard and five sticky-backed) to get you started. Perfect for journaling, crafts, and creative projects, it’s a fun, portable tool that keeps inspiration close at hand.
08Quirky self-sealing toothpaste caps that keep countertops crust-free
These self-sealing toothpaste caps are the upgrade you didn’t know your bathroom needed. Designed to replace standard flip-tops and twist caps, they feature a soft, X-shaped opening that allows toothpaste to dispense evenly, then seals itself shut when you’re done. Safe, reusable, and easy to clean, they come six in a set and will eliminate the headaches that come with cleaning toothpaste-crusted caps and counters.
09A cat paw mouse pad that’s surprisingly comfortable
A cat paw design might make this mouse pad look like a novelty, but it’s actually a well-engineered upgrade for anyone who spends hours at their desk. The soft silicone paw pads double as wrist support, cushioning pressure points and reducing strain during long work or gaming sessions. A smooth Lycra surface lets your mouse glide effortlessly, while the nonslip base keeps everything securely in place.
10A waterproof notepad that lets you jot down thoughts in the shower
For anyone who’s ever had a genius idea in the shower only to forget it minutes later, this waterproof notepad is a brilliant invention. Each pad features 40 perforated sheets and includes a waterproof pencil. Suction cups allow you to attach the pad and a pencil holder securely to any smooth surface, such as tile, glass, or mirrors. However, you’ll get the most satisfaction out of using them in the shower. The pages can withstand complete immersion and won’t disintegrate under water.
11Sloth car air fresheners that are so chill & charming
These cutes slothy car air fresheners are an easy way to make you and your passengers smile when you’re on the road. Made from a durable metal alloy with smooth, polished detailing, they easily clip onto air vents to provide your ride a burst of freshness. Just pop a fragrance piece into their bodies, snap them on, and let fresh air circulate through the vehicle for a scent that lasts for weeks.
12A toothpick dispenser that makes it fun to keep clean teeth
Keep your smile free from stuck bits of food with this playful toothpick dispenser. Made from food-grade ABS material, it’s shaped like a small bird and dispenses toothpicks one at a time with a quick press. There are no spills, no waste, and no need to touch the rest of the batch. Yes, it’s a novelty, but it pays off with a food-free smile and amused dinner guests.
13A color-changing toilet light that makes midnight bathroom trips fun
This motion-activated toilet light glows when you approach the bowl, making nighttime trips to the bathroom colorful and more convenient. With 16 LED color options, you can set it to cycle through hues or stay fixed on one preferred color. You can also choose between five brightness levels, from a subtle glow to a bold neon highlight. A flexible arm fits nearly any toilet shape, and it’s powered by three AA batteries that can last up to a year.
14Food-themed bandages that turn pain into laughter
If laughter is medicine, these silly food-themed bandages should make quick work of minor cuts and scrapes. Each box comes with 24 latex-free adhesive bandages featuring fun designs, from cupcakes and candy to pickles and pineapples. They’re soft, sterile, and stick firm to protect wounds, but best of all, they’ll add some levity to first aid situations.
15A pocketed shower curtain that instantly declutters your tub
This waterproof PEVA shower curtain does double duty as both a liner and a clever storage solution. It features nine reinforced pockets — four small, three medium, and two large — keeping all your essentials within easy reach. A mesh design prevents standing water and facilitates quick drying, so you don’t have to worry about mildew or buildup. Use them for everything from razors and shampoo bottles to kids’ bath toys and washcloths.
16Cute 2-In-1 avocado hand warmers that heat up quickly
These avocado hand warmers are both adorable and practical — the perfect winter accessory for kawaii lovers. They snap together like two matching halves or can be used separately to share the warmth. Heating up in just three seconds, they offer three adjustable temperature settings for personalized comfort. A full charge provides up to 4.5 hours of cozy heat, and their compact size slips easily into pockets or gloves.
17A tiny robot fan that clings, cools & cracks you up
This little robot fan is the perfect combo of practicality and personality. Stick it on windows, mirrors, dashboards, or tiles — its suction-cup feet attach to any smooth surface, making it easy to produce a breeze anywhere you need. Adjustable limbs let you change its poses, and you can even use it as a phone holder.
18A convenient lip balm holder that affixes to your car
Don’t let melted lipstick tubes or sticky lip balm barrels waste away in your glove box when this car lip balm holder can keep them within easy reach. A compact design means it won’t get in the way of your console, and a strong 3M adhesive ensures it stays securely in place. For those who always need lip balm on hand, it’s a tiny convenience that makes a huge difference.
19A dice game that answers the evergreen question: “What should we eat?”
When deciding on dinner takes more time than actually eating the meal itself, let this dice game make the call on your behalf. It’s a single die made of sturdy stainless steel, and each side is engraved with a different meal idea. Just roll it, read the result, and commit — no more back-and-forth debates or failed attempts to read your partner’s mind.
20A ceramic diffuser that makes any space smell & feel cuter
This non-electric stone diffuser proves that self-care can be cute and uncomplicated. Available in a variety of animal figures, it’s handcrafted from smooth ceramic and small enough to fit on a desk, nightstand, or shelf. Simply drop a little essential oil on top, and it slowly releases the scent — without cords, batteries, or noise. It’s a low-maintenance tool for creating instant calm.
21A wooden lamp that doubles as a creative toy
Part robot, part sculpture, and part light fixture, this wooden robot lamp is undeniably a quirky and charming conversation starter. It’s made from smooth wood and features flexible joints, allowing it to sit, stretch, or strike a pose. It’s compatible with E27 bulbs (up to 40W for incandescent or 15W for LED) and comes with a solid white lampshade that complements any space.
22Folding scissors that are small enough to fit on your keychain
These folding scissors are a handy everyday tool that’s designed for portability. Made from sturdy stainless steel and zinc alloy, they’re sharp, durable, and built to handle everything from cutting paper and fabric to snipping loose threads or opening packages. When you’re done with them, the blades tuck safely into the handle for compact storage with sharp ends protected.
23A monstrous cheese grater & pasta spoon the reviewers love
Make pasta night a little more fun with the Multi Monster. This two-in-one kitchen tool features a sharp grater on one side and sturdy teeth for serving spaghetti or noodles on the other, saving dishes. The ergonomic handle feels comfortable in your hand, while its playful monster-eye design adds a touch of personality to your table. Crafted from stainless steel and food-safe materials, it’s built for everyday use and completely dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
24Blind spot mirrors that make safety look lovely
Despite their darling design, these heart-shaped blind spot mirrors are serious about your safety. Made with a durable plastic frame and high-definition glass, they expand your field of view by up to 50%, helping you spot potentially hazardous vehicles or obstacles. A swivel base allows you to adjust angles for improved visibility, while adhesive patches ensure they stay securely attached to your side mirrors. They’re an easy and stylish way to stay safe when changing lanes, parking, or merging in traffic.
25A runaway alarm clock that wakes you with a game of chase
Clocky doesn’t just wake up heavy sleepers — it gives them no choice but to start their day with a bang. The moment it goes off, it jumps off the nightstand and rolls around the room, beeping like a droid until it’s caught. As added insurance, only one snooze is allowed per setting. This isn’t just a wacky gadget but a serious accountability buddy that will keep you on schedule.
26Hand towels that make drying your hands a little weirder & easier
Hang these silly hedgehog towels near the sink for a cheerful, eco-friendly alternative to paper towels. Made from ultra-soft chenille material, they’re super absorbent and soak up moisture quickly without shedding. A built-in hanging rope with buttons lets you display them on a hook or a straight rod, and they’re machine-washable for easy care.
27Angled toenail clippers that you’ll actually look forward to using
Trimming toenails isn’t exactly the most exciting part of anyone’s grooming routine, but these stainless steel nail clippers make it weirdly satisfying. An angled head allows you to see everything clearly without bending, and a long handle provides better leverage than ordinary clippers. Extra-wide jaws can handle thick or tough nails, and it even comes with a built-in catcher to keep the trimmings contained.
28A cozy blanket that looks like a steaming bowl of ramen
A bowl of ramen isn’t just a cozy meal, it’s also a cozy blanket. Made of super soft and super warm fabric, this oversized circular blanket is a chilly weather must-have. It has a realistic food design, too. If ramen isn’t your fave, it comes in other designs like a waffle cone, pizza, and tortilla.
29A secret message pen set that makes you feel like a detective
This fun and functional invisible ink set includes three pens and three UV LED keychain flashlights for decoding hidden messages. Each pen writes with invisible ink that glows in pink, yellow, or blue when exposed to UV light — perfect for writing secret messages or planning scavenger hunts. The flashlights also work for checking currency and IDs. It’s low-tech fun that’ll make you feel like a kid again.
30Microfiber eyeglass cleaners that look like tiny squeegees for your lenses
These portable eyeglass cleaners look like toy squeegees, but their tiny microfiber pads will make you see clearer in seconds. They feature a clever clip design that lets you gently squeeze and swipe both sides of your glasses at once — no sprays, wipes, or cloths required. Each pack includes five clips in assorted colors, and their compact design makes it easy to stash one anywhere you need it.
31A Bluetooth speaker that serves a ton of other functions
This multifunctional Bluetooth speaker pulls quadruple duty as a wireless charger, night-light, phone stand, and full-featured audio system. It supports Bluetooth connections up to 30 feet away and has controls for volume, skipping tracks, answering calls, and adjusting lighting modes. An LED lighting system includes seven solid hues and two dynamic color effects for a light show at any time. It also has a Qi-certified charging pad and has a stable built-in stand for your electronic devices.
32Cactus-shaped coasters that double as a cute tabletop decoration
Turn an everyday houseware into a design statement with these playful cactus coasters. The set includes six green EVA coasters that protect surfaces from heat, spills, and condensation while giving drinkware a stylish place to land. When not in use, they interlock into a sculptural cactus and tuck neatly into a matching flowerpot holder. Space-saving and smile-inducing, it’s functional art for your table.
33A silly goose plush that’s half pillow, half emotional support bird
This oversized goose plush is the kind of toy that even adults will find irresistibly cozy and squeezable. Available in sizes ranging from 20 to 75 inches, it’s soft enough to sink into, yet firm enough to support your neck while you take a quick snooze. An invisible zipper allows you to refresh the filling from time to time, and the cover is machine-washable for easy maintenance.
34A volcano-shaped steam cleaner that loosens gunk from the microwave
Keep the inside of your microwave spotless with this volcano steam cleaner. Just fill it with water and vinegar and nuke it for seven minutes. Steam vents through the “eruption” holes on top, loosening grease and grime so it wipes away effortlessly with a sponge. It’s made from heat-resistant, BPA-free materials, so it’s safe for repeated use.
35A fry & sauce holder for snacking on the road
For days when you want a drive-thru meal, this clever food tray keeps your fries, nuggets, and sauces within easy reach. Made from high-quality, food-safe plastic, it’s a sturdy and lightweight storage solution that fits perfectly in your car cup holder. No spills, messes, or having to balance food in your lap. It also doubles as a storage compartment for small items like glasses, keys, or wallets.
36A cast iron hook with a steampunk flavor
Built to last, this heavy-duty cast iron hook combines utility with a steampunk-inspired shape. Designed to resemble an old-world handlebar mustache, its double-hook structure maximizes space by allowing you to hang two items at once. It can hold up to 30 pounds with ease, so you can rest easy knowing that it will support heavy coats and bags without coming loose.
37An electric boot dryer that keeps shoes ready to wear
Turn soggy footwear into toasty treats for your feet with this electric boot dryer. It evenly circulates air at a maximum temperature of 131 degrees — warm enough to remove moisture, but cool enough to preserve materials and adhesives. Use it to dry everything from work boots and sneakers to slippers and snow boots. A three-setting timer lets you match the drying cycle to the shoe type, while quiet operation makes it easy to run overnight.
38A pair of LED gloves that help you work in dark conditions
If you’ve ever had to balance a flashlight under your chin while trying to fix something, these LED gloves are a surprisingly useful upgrade. Each one has two bright lights built into the fingertips, giving you hands-free illumination for dark corners and tricky spaces. Adjustable hook-and-loop straps create a secure fit for any hand size, and the breathable fabric keeps things cool and comfortable.
39Organic wool dryer balls that soften clothes naturally
Made from 100% organic New Zealand wool, these reusable dryer balls are a natural, chemical-free alternative to commercial dryer sheets. Each one is hand-crafted from pure wool, helping you reduce household waste while saving money over time. Toss them in with every load to naturally soften fabrics, reduce static, and help clothes dry faster.
40A USB fan that displays time while keeping you cool
Stay cool and focused by plugging this clever USB fan into your laptop. As it spins, a glowing LED clock face appears, helping you keep track of time while you work. The flexible gooseneck bends 360 degrees, letting you aim the breeze exactly where you want it. Soft PVC blades make it safe to use up close, and the lightweight design plugs easily into outlets or power banks for cooling on-the-go.
41A leakproof pickle jar that flips to strain brine
Why swish your fingers through brine when this clever pickle jar does the job for you? Its dual-compartment design separates liquids from solids — just flip it to drain the brine, then flip it back to let your pickles soak again. Made from thick, durable glass, it features an airtight, leakproof lid and a nonslip silicone base for stability. The flexible silicone strainer lifts easily for quick draining, and every part is dishwasher-safe for effortless cleanup.
42A sock organizer that washes, dries & stores socks together
Solve the eternal problem of missing socks with the brilliant SockDock. Just clip your socks on, toss the whole thing in the washer and dryer, and then hang it up when you’re done. There are two in a pack, and each hanger holds up to nine pairs, drastically cutting down on the time you spend searching for matching pairs in the laundry basket.
43A giant baguette pillow that looks fresh from the bakery
This photorealistic pillow is a kitschy but comforting object for carb lovers. A plush exterior is designed to resemble a golden brown baguette and has a high humor and camp factor, while a fluffy synthetic filling provides real support for your neck and back. It’s excellent as a back cushion, throw pillow, or conversation piece.
44A snake camera that lets you look inside tiny spaces
This snake camera is part tool and part toy. You’ll start using it for home repairs and end up exploring pipes and looking behind appliances just to see what’s there. The tiny HD camera connects directly to your phone and uses a long, bendable cord to let you see into hard-to-access spaces, such as walls, engines, and drains. The image is crystal clear, even in dark spots, and a waterproof tip allows it to work in wet conditions. Use it for DIY fixes, auto repairs, home inspections, and more.
45A modern LED word clock that tells time with style
This LED clock swaps numbers for illuminated words, creating a sleek, conversation-starting alternative to traditional timepieces. It spells out time in five minute increments, and in phrases like “It is fifteen past eleven,” making it look like a piece of contemporary art. With its copper face and minimalist font, it’s a stylish, modern accent for any desk or nightstand.
463-in-1 dish cleaning brushes that reach every last corner
This mini brush set are just the right tools for when cleaning jobs are small but stubborn. Each brush is shaped for a specific task, from scrubbing straws to getting into the grooves along your water bottle lid’s screw top. A rotatable 180-degree handle allows you to swap brushes quickly, while hanging holes make storage easy.
47A tablet pillow stand that keeps your screen & snacks together
This multitasking device stand makes lounging both stylish and efficient. A 360-degree rotating clamp and 180-degree folding arms allow you to find the perfect viewing angle for your tablet, while a detachable, food-grade bowl is ideal for storing snacks. It features two compartments — use one side for treats and the other to store your drink — as well as a side pocket for extras, such as your phone and remote. And don’t worry if you spill anything, because the removable cover is machine-washable.
48A refrigerator odor eliminator that’s cute & functional
Chill Bill will keep your fridge smelling fresh and make you crack a smile every time you open the door. Simply fill it with baking soda and place it in your fridge or freezer to naturally neutralize odors. It’s made from durable, food-grade plastic and silicone, and the bird’s belly has a large capacity to provide long-lasting freshness.
49A pack of disposable sweat guards that secretly save your wardrobe
Stick these disposable guards discreetly inside your collar to catch sweat before it turns into stains. Each pack includes 80 adhesive pads that stay securely in place without pins, residue, or bulk. The ultra-thin microfiber layer quietly wicks away moisture and helps you keep your cool — literally and figuratively — in heated situations.
50Stainless steel herb shears that make food prep faster & easier
These clever five-blade herb scissors make quick work of fresh herbs like basil, parsley, and chives — no tedious chopping or cutting board cleanup required. The rust-resistant stainless steel blades stay sharp through frequent use, while the soft, nonslip rubber handles provide a safe, comfortable grip. A handy cleaning comb helps remove leftover bits from between the blades, keeping them ready for your next recipe.
51Extra-soft mop slippers that clean while you walk
If you want to feel cozy while cleaning your floors, step into these chenille slippers. Superfine microfiber strands on the soles absorb water and attract dust, dirt, and hair from solid flooring surfaces like wood, tile, and laminate. The tops of the slippers have a closed-toe animal design that keeps your feet looking cute and feeling comfortable. They’re lightweight and easy to wash.
- Available sizes: 5.5-9.5, 7-9
- Available styles: 3
52A cherry-shaped toilet brush set that adds a pop of color to the bathroom
This cherry-shaped toilet brush turns an everyday chore into something bright and cheerful. Made from durable plastic, it features thick, flexible bristles that scrub away stains without scratching surfaces. The nonslip base keeps it upright and stable, while the extra-long, curved handle prevents splashing and saves you from bending while you clean. When it’s not in use, it doubles as a fun, eye-catching accent that adds a pop of color to your bathroom.
53Best-selling wine bottle protectors that make travel less stressful
These wine bottle protectors make traveling with vino a lot less of a high-risk operation. Inflatable plastic sleeves create a sturdy air cushion around each bottle, absorbing impact and preventing cracks or leaks in transit. It’s full-coverage protection without the extra bulk or weight. Durable, reusable, and easy to inflate, they pack flat between trips and pop back into shape when you need them.
54A tiny vacuum that quietly cleans the snack crumbs off your desk
Keep your workspace tidy and boost productivity with this little cordless vacuum. Powered by two AA batteries, it runs up to 90 minutes to clean desktops, keyboards, and other small surfaces. A 360-degree rotatable nozzle captures dust and crumbs, storing them in an interior chamber, while a durable acrylic body lends a sleek appearance to any desk. Best of all, it features a quiet motor that won’t irritate anyone working nearby.
55A light-up dry-erase planner that makes notes & memos hard to miss
Combine creativity and organization with this glowing LED message board. Made from smooth, durable acrylic, it features a built-in light base that illuminates your writing in six vibrant colors. Use it as a dry-erase calendar, planner, or memo board to keep track of tasks or jot down quick notes. It includes both a stand and a wall hanger for flexible display options, and the surface wipes clean easily with a damp cloth.
56Tiny chair socks that protect your floors
If the sound of chairs scraping across the floor makes you cringe, these durable furniture socks are an instant fix. They’re made from elastic polyester fiber with a double-thick knit for a snug fit. Stretch them over round, square, or oval furniture legs to prevent scratches, dents, and noise on hardwood, tile, or laminate floors. Each set includes 24 socks and are machine-washable for easy maintenance.
57A discreet car whistle repeller that helps prevent road accidents
Keep yourself and nearby wildlife safe with these compact ultrasonic animal alerts. Each one emits a high-frequency sound while your car is in motion, helping deter animals from darting into the road. Made from durable ABS plastic, they attach easily to your bumper or grille with a strong yet removable adhesive. Each pack includes two devices, so you can share them between vehicles or double up for extra coverage. It’s a simple, low-profile upgrade that offers peace of mind on rural or wooded roads.
58A best-selling hands-free beverage pump that prevents spills
Whether you’ve got thirsty kids or shaky hands, the Magic Tap makes pouring a breeze. Powered by two AA batteries, this touch-activated dispenser automatically fills your cup through a clean, controlled spout. Its leakproof design prevents drips and spills, keeping counters neat and dry. When it’s time to clean up, just run warm, soapy water through the dispenser and let it air-dry — simple, quick, and ready to go again.
59Handy stands that keep zip-top baggies open for easier meal prep
This set of bag stands hold your food storage bags open while you fill them, making prep and cleanup a whole lot easier. A sturdy frame adjusts to fit everything from sandwich bags to gallon-size freezer bags and nonslip grips ensure stability while you fill them up. They come four in a pack and fold away flat, so they’re easy to store when not in use.
60Parking guides that help you out in a crowded garage
These tennis ball parking guides make it easy to park with precision and confidence. Each bright fluorescent yellow ball hangs from a 13-foot non-elastic nylon rope — simply position your car, mark the spot, and adjust the ball so it gently touches your windshield when you’re perfectly parked. Once it’s set up, parking becomes effortless and consistent every time.
61A heart-shaped rotating organizer that tidies up your fridge or pantry
Bring order to your fridge or cabinets with this clever lazy Susan. It spins a full 360 degrees, keeping ingredients and supplies within easy reach, while its subtle heart shape adds a charming touch for design lovers and romantics alike. Made from sturdy PET plastic, it’s strong enough to hold plenty of items without bending or buckling. Versatile and space-saving, it’s just as useful for vanities, bathrooms, or any spot that could use a little organization.
62Self-watering pots that make keeping houseplants low-effort
If you love houseplants but struggle to keep up with watering, these self-watering planters make it easy for your greenery to thrive. Each pot is crafted from thick, recyclable polypropylene that’s both lightweight and durable, with a smooth matte finish that suits minimalist spaces. A built-in drainage system promotes healthy root aeration, while a hidden wick lets plants draw up just the right amount of moisture. The result: less guesswork, fewer wilted leaves, and no more worrying about overwatering or root rot.
63Magnetic door stoppers that keep heavy doors ajar
This magnetic door stopper handles heavy doors like a champ, locking them neatly in place with a single click. Once it’s installed, you can forget it’s even there — no more bending down or repositioning wedge doorstops every time you want to keep the door open. Made from solid stainless steel, it’s strong, rustproof, and quiet, keeping doors from slamming or scuffing walls. Simply attach it with the included adhesive or screw it in permanently for an even stronger hold.
64Glow-in-the-dark remote covers that are easy to find & hard to break
These remote control covers keep your clickers safe, easy to grip, and hard to lose. Made from flexible silicone, they absorb shocks and protect against scratches, bumps, and drops. The textured, nonslip surface feels comfortable in your hand, while bright, glow-in-the-dark colors make it easy to spot your remote in dim lighting. Simple to slip on and off, they offer reliable protection that lasts. Each pack includes two covers, available in a variety of fun colors to match your space.
65A memory foam armrest for your tired elbows
Make long drives easier with this car center console cover. It’s made with a pure memory foam core and wrapped in a breathable cloth fiber, providing ergonomic support for your elbow. An anti-slip backing and adjustable strap keep it securely in place, and a removable, machine-washable mesh cover wicks moisture to keep arms dry. Bonus: it also saves your console from scratches, spills, and stains.