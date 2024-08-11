Best-selling weird stuff under $35 on Amazon that actually lives up to the hype

Sometimes it’s easy to see why a product is trending and popular with shoppers. But every now and again, you’ll come across a strange item that has gained a cult following and a bunch of glowing reviews that you can’t quite explain. This list is filled with weird stuff that’ll make you question why they’re best-sellers at first glance. But once you try them out yourself, you’ll wish you knew about them sooner because they actually live up to the hype. And the best part? Everything on this list is under $35 dollars.

01 A memory foam knee pillow with an adjustable & removable strap Everlasting Comfort Knee Pillow $33 See On Amazon Made with high-quality memory foam, this knee pillow is perfect for side sleepers because it’s designed to support your knees, hips, and lower back to reduce aches and discomfort. It features a dual concave design and an adjustable, removable strap to keep it in place. It has a removable cover that’s machine washable for easy cleaning. Amazon shoppers have attested that it’s comfortable and helps them sleep more soundly.

02 This eucalyptus & spearmint toilet spray that traps odors before they escape your toilet Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray $9 See On Amazon Spray the water in your toilet bowl with this bathroom spray before you go to prevent odor while leaving a fresh eucalyptus and spearmint scent. It traps odor under the water’s surface so smells don’t enter the air. Plus, the bottle is small enough to fit in your bag or to luggage with, so you can use it on the go.

03 These wireless sleep headphones with ultra-thin HD speakers Perytong Bluetooth Headband $20 See On Amazon If you like to listen to music or soothing sounds while you sleep or nap, you’ll love these sleep headband headphones. They’re stretchy, lightweight, and sweat-proof. Plus, they’re designed with thin HD speakers so they’re not uncomfortable to sleep in, even for side sleepers. They’re even great to work out in because, unlike other headphones, they’ll stay put when you move. Plus, they can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. Available colors: 26

04 This rectangular storage turntable that rotates 360 degrees LAMU Lazy Susan Turntable Organizer $25 See On Amazon Place this rectangular lazy susan turntable in your fridge, cabinet, pantry, and more to make it easier for you to access items without knocking things over or needing to move products out of the way. It has suction cups on the base to keep it in place, and it spins 360 degrees so you can easily find what you need. Plus, it has a cute heart-shaped track.

05 A bottle of water-resistant hair fibers that look so natural BOLDIFY Hair Fibers $22 See On Amazon If you have unwanted bald spots or hair thinning, this bottle of hair fibers will help your hair appear thicker and fuller without much effort. The hair fibers are designed with follicle-mimicking molecules that look like real hair. They’re resistant to water, wind, and sweat. They won’t stain or block pores and they wash out easily with shampoo.

06 This popular mug warmer that heats up in just 2 minutes Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $16 See On Amazon Boasting over 35,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this fan-favorite mug warmer will keep your beverage hot so you don’t have to keep getting up to reheat it. It can accommodate most mugs and it has a compact design that won’t take up much space on your desk or table. It has an indicator light that lets you know when it’s on. And it takes just two minutes to heat up.

07 This adjustable car cup holder that can hold your largest drinks Swigzy Car Cup Holder Expander Adapter $27 See On Amazon Place this expandable cup holder in your car to accommodate larger bottles more easily. It can be adjusted to fit in most cars and it’s designed with retaining tabs that help it stay put when you remove bottles. Plus, it doesn’t block the other cup holder. You can even use two of these side-by-side. Available colors: 2

08 This best-selling bedside shelf with built-in cable slots BedShelfie Bedside Shelf $21 See On Amazon Easily clip or clamp this bedside table onto your bed frame so you’ll have a place to store your laptop, phone, books, snacks, and more. It takes up less room than a nightstand but provides enough space to keep your necessities nearby. Plus, it has cable slots to keep multiple cords in place. The easy-to-install shelf is sturdy enough to support up to 35 pounds. Available colors: 2

09 These gentle pet grooming gloves for all hair types Pawradise Grooming Gloves $23 See On Amazon Use these pet grooming gloves to groom, de-shed, bathe, and massage your dog or cat. They can be used on all hair types — long, medium, or short. They feature gentle nubs that remove knots and loose fur without scratching your pet’s skin. Plus, they have wrist straps so you can get the perfect fit. Available colors: 2

10 This memory foam mouse pad & keyboard pad with wrist support Everlasting Comfort Mouse Pad With Wrist Support $15 See On Amazon If your wrists feels strained from using your computer, consider this memory foam keyboard pad and mouse pad set, which can provide added support and comfort. They’re both ergonomically designed to match the natural shape of your wrists, and they’re great for both right- and left-handed people.

11 A popular set of rubber door stoppers with over 12,000 5-star ratings Wundermax Door Stoppers (6-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Use these heavy-duty door stoppers to prop doors open when you’re cleaning, moving furniture, or just looking to air a room out. They’re made of durable rubber and can grip virtually any type of flooring — even carpet. You can also stack them with the included clips to double the size for larger door gaps. These stoppers come in five solid colors, as well as a multicolor set, and they include an adhesive storage holder. Available colors: 6

12 A fun tabletop ring toss game that’s easy to assemble Tiki Toss Tabletop Ring Toss Game $23 See On Amazon As easy to learn as it is entertaining, you’ll want to keep this tabletop ring toss handy for game nights or other gatherings. Plus, it’s simple to assemble and it doesn’t take up much space. The object of the game is for players to swing a ring attached to a string and attempt to get it on a hook while using the scoreboard to keep track of who’s winning. This set also includes a carrying case so you can take it anywhere.

13 This highly rated portable dog water bottle with 2 attachable bowls IRON °FLASK Portable Dog Water Bottle & Bowl $21 See On Amazon Perfect for road trips, camping, or on-the-go, this portable water bottle is a must-have for dog owners. It’s made with high-quality stainless steel, with a leakproof design and two attachable bowls so you can feed your pup just about anywhere. The bottle is insulated so it’ll keep water cool for up to 24 hours. And it has a convenient plastic handle that makes it a breeze to carry. With a bunch of great features, it’s no wonder it has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating. Available colors: 6

14 A durable 5-in-1 car safety hammer you can keep in your car Swiss Safe 5-in-1 Car Safety Hammer $11 See On Amazon Be prepared for emergencies on the road with this versatile car safety hammer. It features a glass breaker spike, a flat hammer, and a seatbelt cutter. It also includes a protective cap for the sharp steel spike. And it’s compact enough to fit in your center console or glove compartment. Available colors: 2

15 A universal phone mount for your bike with a scratch-free grip Roam Bike Phone Holder Mount $16 See On Amazon Secure your phone on your bike with this universal phone mount. It’s made with aluminum alloy that’s strong and durable. It features telescoping arms so you can adjust the position of your phone, and it has silicone pads to prevent your phone from getting scratched. It’s easy to install without tools, and it includes two spacers to accommodate handlebars in various sizes.

16 An adjustable paper towel holder with rubber-coated magnets Katzco Magnetic Paper Towel Holder $17 See On Amazon This paper towel holder is designed with two separate pieces so you can adjust the distance to accommodate rolls in various widths. It features three strong magnets that are rubber coated so you can attach it to any magnetized metal surface without damage. And, since it allows you to store paper towels on your fridge, it’ll clear up space on your counter.

17 This vegan leather income & expense tracker notebook that’s easy to use Legend Planner Income & Expense Tracker $25 See On Amazon Use this vegan leather hardcover notebook to keep track of your income and expenses and to monitor your financial activities. It’s undated and can last up to a year. It contains 56 weekly views and an annual summary. It features a pocket for receipts, a bookmark, a pen loop, and an elastic band.

18 This insulated water bottle with over 127,000 5-star ratings IRON °FLASK Sports Water Bottle $24 See On Amazon Shoppers are thrilled with the quality of this water bottle and they love that it keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. It’s made of durable stainless steel and the double-wall design prevents sweating. It includes three leak-proof lids: a straw lid, a flip lid, and a stainless steel cap. Available sizes: 11

19 A quick-drying groin deodorant that prevents sweat & irritation Ballsy Groin Deodorant $14 See On Amazon This groin deodorant goes on like cream with a cooling sensation, then it quickly dries as a mess-free powder. It can help prevent unwanted sweat, odor, chafing, and irritation. It doesn’t contain talc, aluminum, or parabens. Oh, and it’s cruelty-free. Reviewers noted that it smells great and a little goes a long way.

20 This popular 5-in-1 fire starter that can fit in your pocket Swiss Safe 5-in-1 Fire Starter (2-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Whether it’s raining, snowing, or windy, this 5-in-1 fire starter will help you create a fire to stay warm, cook, or signal for help. It’s perfect for camping or emergencies. The versatile tool also features a compass, a whistle, a steel scraper, and a paracord that can support up to 450 pounds. Plus, it’s lightweight and compact enough to fit in your pocket. If that’s not enough, it has over 9,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. Available colors: 8

21 This universal travel adapter with 10,000+ 5-star ratings Ceptics International Power Adapter $20 See On Amazon This small travel adapter features one universal input, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port, so you can charge up to three devices at once. It’s available in a universal design, as well as options specific to various destinations all over the world, such as Thailand, India, and Europe. Its compact size makes it easy to travel with and reviewers mentioned that it charges devices quickly.

22 This popular stainless steel foot file with over 85,000 perfect ratings Rikans Colossal Foot Rasp Foot File $10 See On Amazon With over 85,000 perfect ratings, this popular foot file can be used wet or dry to buff away rough skin and remove calluses. It’ll help dry, cracked feet feel smoother and softer. It features a durable stainless steel blade along with a long handle so it’s easy to use. One shopper wrote, “This is THE BEST foot file I have ever had! It gets rid of calluses and corns FAST with [gently]!”

23 This fabric wrinkle release spray that boasts a plant-based, unscented formula Cold Iron Wrinkle Release Spray $20 See On Amazon Simply spritz clothing with this unscented wrinkle release spray while it’s on a hanger. Then, use your hands to smooth and tug to remove wrinkles quickly without an iron or fabric steamer. Allow your clothes to hang for five to 10 minutes and gravity will pull out the remaining wrinkles. It’s made with plant-based ingredients and doesn’t contain any sulfates or harsh chemicals.

24 This 10-pack of reusable dishcloths that can replace so many paper towel rolls Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Instead of wasting money on single-use paper towels, you can save quite a bit by using these reusable dishcloths instead. According to the brand, one dishcloth can be reused up to 100 times. They can absorb up to 20 times their weight in liquid and they’re safe to use on multiple surfaces like stainless steel, marble, tile, wood, and more. They’re made from cellulose and cotton so they’re soft when wet and coarse when dry so you can get the right texture for various tasks.

25 These best-selling grippers that keep rugs in place Home Techpro Rug Pad Grippers $10 See On Amazon Prevent rugs from moving or curling with these rug pad grippers. They have an extra-strong adhesive design that works for a variety of floor types — plus, they will not scratch or damage surfaces and they are easily removed. The popular grippers currently have over 44,000 five-star ratings.

26 This space-saving drying rack that fits over your sink Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack $8 See On Amazon If you don’t have a lot of counter space, consider this dish drying rack that can fit over your sink. It doesn’t take up precious room on your counter, and when it’s not in use, you can simply roll it up and store it. It’s designed with stainless steel tubes that are fixed in place by flexible silicone so it can lay flat or roll up compactly.

27 These extra-large wool dryer balls that reduce wrinkles & speed up drying time SnugPad XL Size Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Pop these wool dryer balls in your dryer to soften clothing, reduce wrinkles, and speed up drying time. They’re a great alternative to fabric softeners and dryer sheets because they don’t leave behind any chemical residue, and they’ll save you money over time since they can be reused. According to the brand, they can last over 1,000 loads.

28 These compression space saver bags that don’t require a vacuum The Chestnut Space Saver Bags (12 Count) $17 See On Amazon Use these space saver bags to store bulky items like blankets and sweaters more compactly. They can also be used to put away off-season clothing or store items you don’t use often to clear up room in your closet. Unlike similar bags, these don’t require a vacuum to remove air to compress them. All you have to do is place your items insides, zip them closed, and roll to remove air. Not only do they save space, but they also protect clothing from odor, moisture, and bugs.

29 A 4-pack of round night-lights with built-in light sensors Briignite Plug-In Night-Lights (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon These plug-in night-lights have built-in light sensors so they will automatically turn on at dusk and turn off at dawn. They will also adjust brightness levels based on the surrounding light intensity. Plus, they only take up one outlet, so the other is still available to use. Available colors: 9

30 A set of fabric organizers with tiny compartments for underwear, ties, & more Simple Houseware Underwear Organizers (Set of 4) $14 See On Amazon It can be difficult to keep certain items organized in your drawer or closet like bras, underwear, socks, and ties. That’s where these fabric organizers come in handy. They’re easy to assemble and they can be placed on a shelf in your closet or in a drawer and configured in different ways. They feature 45 compartments altogether to help you keep hard-to-store items neat. Plus, they can be folded for easy storage when they’re not in use.

31 These stainless steel taco holders that are dishwasher safe MOUNTAIN GRILLERS Taco Holders Stainless Steel (4-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Have a mess-free experience while making and eating tacos with these taco holders. They’re made of stainless steel, so they’re sturdy and durable. They can be used on either side — one side holds two tacos and the other holds three. They’ll keep tacos together with all the toppings intact. Plus, they’re easy to clean — just pop them in the dishwasher.

32 A nonslip balance disc with a pump that inflates in seconds URBNFit Wobble Cushion $26 See On Amazon This balance disc includes a pump so it can be inflated to your desired firmness within seconds. Use it as a seat cushion, to improve balance while working out, or to maintain better posture. It’s also designed with raised massage points that can help relieve aches and promote circulation. It has a nonslip grip so it’ll stay put and it can support up to 600 pounds. Available colors: 2

33 This rotating utensil holder with a removable divider FineDine Rotating Utensil Holder $19 See On Amazon Some utensils are difficult to store in drawers, but this stainless steel utensil holder makes it simple to keep them organized and tidy. It includes a removable divider that creates three compartments, and it features a weighted base for stability. Best of all, this holder can rotate 360 degrees so you can spin it to get to the item you need easily. Available colors: 2

34 A cooling gel hat that provides instant headache & migraine relief Magic Gel Large Migraine Cap $19 See On Amazon Anyone who deals with headaches and migraines knows how frustrating they can be — but with this clever Magic Gel hat you can get quick, comforting relief. It has a stretchy, one-size-fits-most design with an opening at the top to let long hair through. And it can be used for hot or cold therapy, depending on what works best for your headaches. You can wear it at the top of your head or pull it down over your eyes and ears to get light-blocking and noise-reducing relief, too.

35 This orange-scented tick & insect repellent spray that’s DEET-free Ranger Ready Picaridin Tick & Insect Repellent $15 See On Amazon This bug spray can provide up to 12 hours of protection from tick, mosquitos, fleas, flies, gnats, and more. Unlike similar products, it doesn’t have a chemical smell — it’s scented with bergamot and orange. It’s non-greasy and it dries quickly. Instead of DEET, it’s formulated with 20% picaridin that’s safe for the whole family, according to the brand. Plus, it won’t stain your clothing.

36 This highly rated bottle cleaning brush with a long handle Iron Flask Water Bottle Cleaning Scrubbing Brush $12 See On Amazon Use this water bottle cleaning brush to effortlessly clean bottles, tumblers, jars, and more. It features a long stainless steel handle with a nonslip soft grip so you can easily get into containers that are normally hard to clean. Shoppers reported that the bristles are soft yet effective. Oh, and it has a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating.

37 A convenient car seat organizer with a carrying strap Lusso Gear Car Seat Organizer $30 See On Amazon Place this car seat organizer in your car so you’ll have additional space to store your necessities neatly. It allows you to organize items while keeping them accessible. It features a padded section for your laptop or tablet, three file sections, four pen or pencil holders, two mesh side pockets, and two phone pockets. It also has a carrying strap so you can take the whole thing with you. Available colors: 3

38 A 16-pack of hook & loop cable straps that you can write on Wrap-It Storage Cinch-Straps (16-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Unlike zip ties and one-use fasteners, these cable straps are reusable and they stay on cords so you won’t lose them. They attach with a hook and loop design so they’re easy to use. They will keep cords organized and tidy so they won’t get tangled. Plus, you can write on them to label various cords so you can find what you need easily. Available colors: 8

39 This ultra-slim elastic & leather wallet with an RFID-secure pocket Thread Wallets Slim Minimalist Elastic & Leather Vertical Wallet with RFID $25 See On Amazon If you don’t want a bulky wallet, consider this slim elastic and leather wallet that can fit in your pocket. Although it’s thin, it can hold up to eight cards and some cash. It features two sections, one of which features RFID-blocking technology for extra peace of mind. It has a key ring so you can attach it to your keys or a lanyard. And it’s available in a range of colors and styles. Available styles: 27

40 A space-saving over-the-door shoe organizer with 24 slots ZOBER Over-The-Door Organizer (Set Of 2) $17 See On Amazon Place this shoe organizer over a door and you’ll instantly have so much additional space to store items. Not only is it great for shoes, but it can also be used to store towels, cleaning supplies, beauty products, pantry staples, and more. It’s designed with 24 slots and three chrome hooks to keep it in place — no tools necessary.

41 These soothing gel ice packs made with super soft fabric TruHealth Gel Ice Packs (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Designed for comfort and relief , these ice packs are made with a super soft fabric that’s gentle on skin, along with nontoxic gel that stays flexible even when cold. Available as a set of two, they can help alleviate aches and soreness. Reviewers mentioned that they freeze quickly and stay cold for a long time.

42 These heat-resistant oven mitts & pot holders with a textured grip HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts and Pot Holders $25 See On Amazon Protect your hands from hot pots and dishes with this set of silicone oven mitts and pot holders. They’re resistant to heat and steam and designed with textured grips, so they won’t slip. Plus, the pot holders have a divided pocket you can slide your hands into for a better grip. The pieces in this set are also easy to clean — just pop them in the washing machine. Available colors: 5

43 This stunning moon lamp with 16 color options & a remote BRIGHTWORLD Moon Lamp $23 See On Amazon This unique moon lamp will look great on your nightstand and it’ll provide a soft glow so you can read before bed. The moon can also be removed from the base so you can use it as a flashlight to navigate in the dark. You can switch between seven colors with the touch control on the moon or 16 colors with the included remote control. And it can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. Available sizes: 3

44 These flexible LED rope lights with 16 million colors QZYL Led Lights (49.2 Feet) $16 See On Amazon These LED rope lights can be placed just about anywhere — on walls, stairs, railings, and more. You can control the settings with the included remote or with an app you can download on your phone. These lights feature 28 lighting modes, adjustable brightness, and a timer switch for seamless operation. You can even sync them to music or use the microphone mode so they will change color when they detect sounds. Best of all, they have 16 million color options.

45 This power strip and outlet concealer that creates a clean, streamlined setup Sleek Socket Thin Power Strip $24 See On Amazon If you hate the look of messy cords and bulky plugs cluttering your outlets, this outlet cover and extension cord will tidy things right up. It’s designed to fit standard outlets, and it gives you extra AC outlets for your electronics — plus it’s available in multiple designs, including options with surge protection and extra-long cords. It even comes in an option for inverted outlets, too, so it’s easy to find the right one for your setup. Available options: 9

46 A set of 4 stylish crystal whiskey glasses that are dishwasher-safe Glaskey Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4) $19 See On Amazon Designed with thick walls and a heavy base, these crystal glasses are perfect for whiskey lovers. They’re just the right size for large ice balls or cubes, plus they’re scratch-resistant and dishwasher-safe. The lead-free glasses feature an elegant design that’s inspired by chrysanthemums, butterflies, and sunlight. And they’re available in additional designs, as well. Available styles: 6

47 This clever clip-on strainer with 26,000+ 5-star ratings Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strainer $10 See On Amazon Strain pasta and other foods easily with this silicone clip-on strainer. It can attach to round cookware and dishes so you can strain directly from bowls, pans, and pots in various sizes. The best part? It’s much more compact than traditional colanders so it’s easier to store.

48 This aluminum ice cream scoop with a heat-conductive handle Zeroll Heated Ice Cream Scoop $23 See On Amazon It doesn’t have to be difficult to dish out ice cream, thanks to this ice cream scoop. It’s designed with a special handle that is filled with a heat-conductive liquid that uses the warmth of your hand to make scooping easier. Oh, and it’s made with aluminum that’s resistant to oxidation and corrosion so it’s made to last.

49 This best-selling food chopper with a catch tray & 4 interchangeable blades Fullstar Mandoline Slicer $30 See On Amazon Cut down on prep time when you’re cooking with this popular food chopper. It will help you slice, dice, and chop ingredients quickly. It can also be used to make ribbons or to spiralize veggies. And it’s specially designed to keep your hands away from its sharp blades for maximum safety. It includes four blades, a catch tray, two cleaning scrapers, two cleaning brushes, and a finger guard.

50 This insulated can cooler that uses “spacesuit” technology PHOOZY Insulated Can Cooler $10 See On Amazon Hate when your canned drinks lose their chill before you can finish them? That won’t be a problem with these PHOOZY can coolers, which are designed with patented “spacesuit” technology that allows them to insulate drinks even better than standard neoprene sleeves, according to the brand. They come in three sizes to fit an assortment of can types. And, as an added plus, they will even keep your drink upright in water. Available sizes: 3

51 This leakproof platinum silicone storage bag that’s dishwasher-safe Stasher Platinum Reusable Silicone Storage Bag $12 See On Amazon I’ve purchased a lot of reusable storage bags, and I can confirm that this Stasher one is different. It’s not flimsy and it washes really well. It’s made of durable platinum silicone that’s safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, and oven up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, it has a pinch-lock seal that’s truly leakproof. After using it for the first time, I immediately purchased several in different sizes and colors. Available colors: 26

52 This sturdy phone stand that’s made of high-quality aluminum alloy Lamicall Cell Phone Stand $10 See On Amazon There’s no assembly required with this phone stand — just place it on your desk or table and it’s ready to use. Its sleek, one-piece design is uncomplicated and sturdy, and it’s made of durable aluminum alloy. The phone stand features nonslip rubber pads that protect your device and an anti-skid bottom so it’ll stay put. Plus, it has a large hole that allows a charging cable to pass through. It’s easy to see why this stand has earned over 81,000 five-star ratings.

53 This non-GMO indoor herb garden with 4 types of seeds Indoor Herb Garden Kit See On Amazon This garden kit includes everything you’ll need to grow your own herbs indoors. It comes with soil discs, jute bags, non-GMO seed packets, plant markers, pruning shears, and a handy growing guide. You’ll be able to grow cilantro, parsley, thyme, and basil on your window sill, so you’ll always have these go-to herbs on hand.

54 This anti-fog shower mirror with a strong suction cup HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror $18 See On Amazon Place this fogless mirror in your shower with its strong suction cup and you’ll be able to shave while you shower more easily. It’s designed to stay crystal clear even in steamy showers. It features a ball joint that allows it to rotate 360 degrees so you can adjust it. Plus, it has a built-in razor hook.

55 This cult-favorite slim wallet with a finger hole design for easy access Buffway Slim RFID Blocking Leather Wallet $16 See On Amazon You don’t need a large wallet to carry all of your cards and cash. This slim wallet has enough space to hold up to 12 cards, yet it’s thin enough to fit in your pocket — and it boasts nearly 100,000 fans on Amazon. The popular wallet features eight slots and RFID-blocking technology for extra security. Plus, it’s designed with special finger holes that allow you to push cards up for quick access.

56 A set of silicone ice trays that create large ice cubes & ice balls glacio Ice Cube Trays (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Make large ice cubes and ice balls that are perfect for whiskey, bourbon, and other cocktails with these silicone ice trays. Larger ice cubes melt slower, so they will keep your drinks colder for longer. These trays are not made of rigid plastic like others, but rather flexible silicone that easily releases ice. Available colors: 2

57 This rechargeable book light with an adjustable tri-head Glocusent Innovative Tri-Head Book Light $19 See On Amazon If you love reading in bed, this rechargeable book light will allow you to do just that without needing to turn a bright lamp on. It can clip onto a book or stand on its own. It’s designed with three heads, two of which have an adjustable angle so you can focus light where you need it. The versatile light features three color options and five brightness levels, and it can last up to 100 hours, depending on the brightness setting, on a single charge. Available colors: 4

58 This no-scrub shower cleaner with 34,000+ 5-star ratings Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner $20 See On Amazon If you want a lazy and easy way to clean your shower, consider this shower cleaner that doesn’t require scrubbing. All you have to do is spray your shower once a week and leave it for eight to 12 hours. Then rinse thoroughly with warm water. It will remove hard water stains, calcium deposits, and buildup. It can be used on nonporous surfaces like tile, glass, metal, and more.

59 This tea tree & peppermint toilet cleaner with a powerful “clinging gel” formula Better Life Toilet Bowl Cleaner $7 See On Amazon Formulated with a powerful gel formula, this toilet bowl cleaner will remove buildup, stains, rust, and odor within minutes. All you have to do is apply it under the rim of your bowl, let it sit for five to 10 minutes, then scrub with a toilet brush. Unlike some other cleaners, it’s made without petroleum, bleach, SLS, or SLES, so it’s less likely to bother your eyes, nose, and skin. Plus, it leaves behind the fresh scent of tea tree and peppermint.