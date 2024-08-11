Best-selling weird stuff under $35 on Amazon that actually lives up to the hype
You’ll only wish you knew about these strange finds sooner.
Sometimes it’s easy to see why a product is trending and popular with shoppers. But every now and again, you’ll come across a strange item that has gained a cult following and a bunch of glowing reviews that you can’t quite explain. This list is filled with weird stuff that’ll make you question why they’re best-sellers at first glance. But once you try them out yourself, you’ll wish you knew about them sooner because they actually live up to the hype. And the best part? Everything on this list is under $35 dollars.
01A memory foam knee pillow with an adjustable & removable strap
Made with high-quality memory foam, this
knee pillow is perfect for side sleepers because it’s designed to support your knees, hips, and lower back to reduce aches and discomfort. It features a dual concave design and an adjustable, removable strap to keep it in place. It has a removable cover that’s machine washable for easy cleaning. Amazon shoppers have attested that it’s comfortable and helps them sleep more soundly. 02This eucalyptus & spearmint toilet spray that traps odors before they escape your toilet
Spray the water in your toilet bowl with this
bathroom spray before you go to prevent odor while leaving a fresh eucalyptus and spearmint scent. It traps odor under the water’s surface so smells don’t enter the air. Plus, the bottle is small enough to fit in your bag or to luggage with, so you can use it on the go. 03These wireless sleep headphones with ultra-thin HD speakers
If you like to listen to music or soothing sounds while you sleep or nap, you’ll love these
sleep headband headphones. They’re stretchy, lightweight, and sweat-proof. Plus, they’re designed with thin HD speakers so they’re not uncomfortable to sleep in, even for side sleepers. They’re even great to work out in because, unlike other headphones, they’ll stay put when you move. Plus, they can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. 04This rectangular storage turntable that rotates 360 degrees
Place this rectangular
lazy susan turntable in your fridge, cabinet, pantry, and more to make it easier for you to access items without knocking things over or needing to move products out of the way. It has suction cups on the base to keep it in place, and it spins 360 degrees so you can easily find what you need. Plus, it has a cute heart-shaped track. 05A bottle of water-resistant hair fibers that look so natural
If you have unwanted bald spots or hair thinning, this bottle of
hair fibers will help your hair appear thicker and fuller without much effort. The hair fibers are designed with follicle-mimicking molecules that look like real hair. They’re resistant to water, wind, and sweat. They won’t stain or block pores and they wash out easily with shampoo. 06This popular mug warmer that heats up in just 2 minutes
Boasting over 35,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this fan-favorite
mug warmer will keep your beverage hot so you don’t have to keep getting up to reheat it. It can accommodate most mugs and it has a compact design that won’t take up much space on your desk or table. It has an indicator light that lets you know when it’s on. And it takes just two minutes to heat up. 07This adjustable car cup holder that can hold your largest drinks
Place this expandable
cup holder in your car to accommodate larger bottles more easily. It can be adjusted to fit in most cars and it’s designed with retaining tabs that help it stay put when you remove bottles. Plus, it doesn’t block the other cup holder. You can even use two of these side-by-side. 08This best-selling bedside shelf with built-in cable slots
Easily clip or clamp this
bedside table onto your bed frame so you’ll have a place to store your laptop, phone, books, snacks, and more. It takes up less room than a nightstand but provides enough space to keep your necessities nearby. Plus, it has cable slots to keep multiple cords in place. The easy-to-install shelf is sturdy enough to support up to 35 pounds. 09These gentle pet grooming gloves for all hair types
Use these
pet grooming gloves to groom, de-shed, bathe, and massage your dog or cat. They can be used on all hair types — long, medium, or short. They feature gentle nubs that remove knots and loose fur without scratching your pet’s skin. Plus, they have wrist straps so you can get the perfect fit. 10This memory foam mouse pad & keyboard pad with wrist support
If your wrists feels strained from using your computer, consider this memory foam
keyboard pad and mouse pad set, which can provide added support and comfort. They’re both ergonomically designed to match the natural shape of your wrists, and they’re great for both right- and left-handed people. 11A popular set of rubber door stoppers with over 12,000 5-star ratings
Use these heavy-duty
door stoppers to prop doors open when you’re cleaning, moving furniture, or just looking to air a room out. They’re made of durable rubber and can grip virtually any type of flooring — even carpet. You can also stack them with the included clips to double the size for larger door gaps. These stoppers come in five solid colors, as well as a multicolor set, and they include an adhesive storage holder. 12A fun tabletop ring toss game that’s easy to assemble
As easy to learn as it is entertaining, you’ll want to keep this
tabletop ring toss handy for game nights or other gatherings. Plus, it’s simple to assemble and it doesn’t take up much space. The object of the game is for players to swing a ring attached to a string and attempt to get it on a hook while using the scoreboard to keep track of who’s winning. This set also includes a carrying case so you can take it anywhere. 13This highly rated portable dog water bottle with 2 attachable bowls
Perfect for road trips, camping, or on-the-go, this
portable water bottle is a must-have for dog owners. It’s made with high-quality stainless steel, with a leakproof design and two attachable bowls so you can feed your pup just about anywhere. The bottle is insulated so it’ll keep water cool for up to 24 hours. And it has a convenient plastic handle that makes it a breeze to carry. With a bunch of great features, it’s no wonder it has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating. 14A durable 5-in-1 car safety hammer you can keep in your car
Be prepared for emergencies on the road with this versatile
car safety hammer. It features a glass breaker spike, a flat hammer, and a seatbelt cutter. It also includes a protective cap for the sharp steel spike. And it’s compact enough to fit in your center console or glove compartment. 15A universal phone mount for your bike with a scratch-free grip
Secure your phone on your bike with this universal
phone mount. It’s made with aluminum alloy that’s strong and durable. It features telescoping arms so you can adjust the position of your phone, and it has silicone pads to prevent your phone from getting scratched. It’s easy to install without tools, and it includes two spacers to accommodate handlebars in various sizes. 16An adjustable paper towel holder with rubber-coated magnets
This
paper towel holder is designed with two separate pieces so you can adjust the distance to accommodate rolls in various widths. It features three strong magnets that are rubber coated so you can attach it to any magnetized metal surface without damage. And, since it allows you to store paper towels on your fridge, it’ll clear up space on your counter. 17This vegan leather income & expense tracker notebook that’s easy to use
Use this vegan leather hardcover
notebook to keep track of your income and expenses and to monitor your financial activities. It’s undated and can last up to a year. It contains 56 weekly views and an annual summary. It features a pocket for receipts, a bookmark, a pen loop, and an elastic band. 18This insulated water bottle with over 127,000 5-star ratings
Shoppers are thrilled with the quality of this
water bottle and they love that it keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. It’s made of durable stainless steel and the double-wall design prevents sweating. It includes three leak-proof lids: a straw lid, a flip lid, and a stainless steel cap. Available sizes: 11 Available colors: 40 19A quick-drying groin deodorant that prevents sweat & irritation
This
groin deodorant goes on like cream with a cooling sensation, then it quickly dries as a mess-free powder. It can help prevent unwanted sweat, odor, chafing, and irritation. It doesn’t contain talc, aluminum, or parabens. Oh, and it’s cruelty-free. Reviewers noted that it smells great and a little goes a long way. 20This popular 5-in-1 fire starter that can fit in your pocket
Whether it’s raining, snowing, or windy, this
5-in-1 fire starter will help you create a fire to stay warm, cook, or signal for help. It’s perfect for camping or emergencies. The versatile tool also features a compass, a whistle, a steel scraper, and a paracord that can support up to 450 pounds. Plus, it’s lightweight and compact enough to fit in your pocket. If that’s not enough, it has over 9,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. 21This universal travel adapter with 10,000+ 5-star ratings
This small
travel adapter features one universal input, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port, so you can charge up to three devices at once. It’s available in a universal design, as well as options specific to various destinations all over the world, such as Thailand, India, and Europe. Its compact size makes it easy to travel with and reviewers mentioned that it charges devices quickly. 22This popular stainless steel foot file with over 85,000 perfect ratings
With over 85,000 perfect ratings, this popular
foot file can be used wet or dry to buff away rough skin and remove calluses. It’ll help dry, cracked feet feel smoother and softer. It features a durable stainless steel blade along with a long handle so it’s easy to use. One shopper wrote, “This is THE BEST foot file I have ever had! It gets rid of calluses and corns FAST with [gently]!” 23This fabric wrinkle release spray that boasts a plant-based, unscented formula
Simply spritz clothing with this unscented
wrinkle release spray while it’s on a hanger. Then, use your hands to smooth and tug to remove wrinkles quickly without an iron or fabric steamer. Allow your clothes to hang for five to 10 minutes and gravity will pull out the remaining wrinkles. It’s made with plant-based ingredients and doesn’t contain any sulfates or harsh chemicals. 24This 10-pack of reusable dishcloths that can replace so many paper towel rolls
Instead of wasting money on single-use paper towels, you can save quite a bit by using these reusable
dishcloths instead. According to the brand, one dishcloth can be reused up to 100 times. They can absorb up to 20 times their weight in liquid and they’re safe to use on multiple surfaces like stainless steel, marble, tile, wood, and more. They’re made from cellulose and cotton so they’re soft when wet and coarse when dry so you can get the right texture for various tasks. 25These best-selling grippers that keep rugs in place
Prevent rugs from moving or curling with these
rug pad grippers. They have an extra-strong adhesive design that works for a variety of floor types — plus, they will not scratch or damage surfaces and they are easily removed. The popular grippers currently have over 44,000 five-star ratings. 26This space-saving drying rack that fits over your sink
If you don’t have a lot of counter space, consider this
dish drying rack that can fit over your sink. It doesn’t take up precious room on your counter, and when it’s not in use, you can simply roll it up and store it. It’s designed with stainless steel tubes that are fixed in place by flexible silicone so it can lay flat or roll up compactly. 27These extra-large wool dryer balls that reduce wrinkles & speed up drying time
Pop these
wool dryer balls in your dryer to soften clothing, reduce wrinkles, and speed up drying time. They’re a great alternative to fabric softeners and dryer sheets because they don’t leave behind any chemical residue, and they’ll save you money over time since they can be reused. According to the brand, they can last over 1,000 loads. 28These compression space saver bags that don’t require a vacuum
Use these
space saver bags to store bulky items like blankets and sweaters more compactly. They can also be used to put away off-season clothing or store items you don’t use often to clear up room in your closet. Unlike similar bags, these don’t require a vacuum to remove air to compress them. All you have to do is place your items insides, zip them closed, and roll to remove air. Not only do they save space, but they also protect clothing from odor, moisture, and bugs. 29A 4-pack of round night-lights with built-in light sensors
These plug-in
night-lights have built-in light sensors so they will automatically turn on at dusk and turn off at dawn. They will also adjust brightness levels based on the surrounding light intensity. Plus, they only take up one outlet, so the other is still available to use. 30A set of fabric organizers with tiny compartments for underwear, ties, & more
It can be difficult to keep certain items organized in your drawer or closet like bras, underwear, socks, and ties. That’s where these
fabric organizers come in handy. They’re easy to assemble and they can be placed on a shelf in your closet or in a drawer and configured in different ways. They feature 45 compartments altogether to help you keep hard-to-store items neat. Plus, they can be folded for easy storage when they’re not in use. 31These stainless steel taco holders that are dishwasher safe
Have a mess-free experience while making and eating tacos with these
taco holders. They’re made of stainless steel, so they’re sturdy and durable. They can be used on either side — one side holds two tacos and the other holds three. They’ll keep tacos together with all the toppings intact. Plus, they’re easy to clean — just pop them in the dishwasher. 32A nonslip balance disc with a pump that inflates in seconds
This
balance disc includes a pump so it can be inflated to your desired firmness within seconds. Use it as a seat cushion, to improve balance while working out, or to maintain better posture. It’s also designed with raised massage points that can help relieve aches and promote circulation. It has a nonslip grip so it’ll stay put and it can support up to 600 pounds. 33This rotating utensil holder with a removable divider
Some utensils are difficult to store in drawers, but this
stainless steel utensil holder makes it simple to keep them organized and tidy. It includes a removable divider that creates three compartments, and it features a weighted base for stability. Best of all, this holder can rotate 360 degrees so you can spin it to get to the item you need easily. 34A cooling gel hat that provides instant headache & migraine relief
Anyone who deals with headaches and migraines knows how frustrating they can be — but with this clever
Magic Gel hat you can get quick, comforting relief. It has a stretchy, one-size-fits-most design with an opening at the top to let long hair through. And it can be used for hot or cold therapy, depending on what works best for your headaches. You can wear it at the top of your head or pull it down over your eyes and ears to get light-blocking and noise-reducing relief, too. 35This orange-scented tick & insect repellent spray that’s DEET-free
This
bug spray can provide up to 12 hours of protection from tick, mosquitos, fleas, flies, gnats, and more. Unlike similar products, it doesn’t have a chemical smell — it’s scented with bergamot and orange. It’s non-greasy and it dries quickly. Instead of DEET, it’s formulated with 20% picaridin that’s safe for the whole family, according to the brand. Plus, it won’t stain your clothing. 36This highly rated bottle cleaning brush with a long handle
Use this
water bottle cleaning brush to effortlessly clean bottles, tumblers, jars, and more. It features a long stainless steel handle with a nonslip soft grip so you can easily get into containers that are normally hard to clean. Shoppers reported that the bristles are soft yet effective. Oh, and it has a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating. 37A convenient car seat organizer with a carrying strap
Place this
car seat organizer in your car so you’ll have additional space to store your necessities neatly. It allows you to organize items while keeping them accessible. It features a padded section for your laptop or tablet, three file sections, four pen or pencil holders, two mesh side pockets, and two phone pockets. It also has a carrying strap so you can take the whole thing with you. 38A 16-pack of hook & loop cable straps that you can write on
Unlike zip ties and one-use fasteners, these
cable straps are reusable and they stay on cords so you won’t lose them. They attach with a hook and loop design so they’re easy to use. They will keep cords organized and tidy so they won’t get tangled. Plus, you can write on them to label various cords so you can find what you need easily. 39This ultra-slim elastic & leather wallet with an RFID-secure pocket
If you don’t want a bulky wallet, consider this slim elastic and leather
wallet that can fit in your pocket. Although it’s thin, it can hold up to eight cards and some cash. It features two sections, one of which features RFID-blocking technology for extra peace of mind. It has a key ring so you can attach it to your keys or a lanyard. And it’s available in a range of colors and styles. 40A space-saving over-the-door shoe organizer with 24 slots
Place this
shoe organizer over a door and you’ll instantly have so much additional space to store items. Not only is it great for shoes, but it can also be used to store towels, cleaning supplies, beauty products, pantry staples, and more. It’s designed with 24 slots and three chrome hooks to keep it in place — no tools necessary. 41These soothing gel ice packs made with super soft fabric
Designed for comfort and relief , these
ice packs are made with a super soft fabric that’s gentle on skin, along with nontoxic gel that stays flexible even when cold. Available as a set of two, they can help alleviate aches and soreness. Reviewers mentioned that they freeze quickly and stay cold for a long time. 42These heat-resistant oven mitts & pot holders with a textured grip
Protect your hands from hot pots and dishes with this set of silicone
oven mitts and pot holders. They’re resistant to heat and steam and designed with textured grips, so they won’t slip. Plus, the pot holders have a divided pocket you can slide your hands into for a better grip. The pieces in this set are also easy to clean — just pop them in the washing machine. 43This stunning moon lamp with 16 color options & a remote
This unique
moon lamp will look great on your nightstand and it’ll provide a soft glow so you can read before bed. The moon can also be removed from the base so you can use it as a flashlight to navigate in the dark. You can switch between seven colors with the touch control on the moon or 16 colors with the included remote control. And it can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. 44These flexible LED rope lights with 16 million colors
These
LED rope lights can be placed just about anywhere — on walls, stairs, railings, and more. You can control the settings with the included remote or with an app you can download on your phone. These lights feature 28 lighting modes, adjustable brightness, and a timer switch for seamless operation. You can even sync them to music or use the microphone mode so they will change color when they detect sounds. Best of all, they have 16 million color options. 45This power strip and outlet concealer that creates a clean, streamlined setup
If you hate the look of messy cords and bulky plugs cluttering your outlets, this
outlet cover and extension cord will tidy things right up. It’s designed to fit standard outlets, and it gives you extra AC outlets for your electronics — plus it’s available in multiple designs, including options with surge protection and extra-long cords. It even comes in an option for inverted outlets, too, so it’s easy to find the right one for your setup. 46A set of 4 stylish crystal whiskey glasses that are dishwasher-safe
Designed with thick walls and a heavy base, these
crystal glasses are perfect for whiskey lovers. They’re just the right size for large ice balls or cubes, plus they’re scratch-resistant and dishwasher-safe. The lead-free glasses feature an elegant design that’s inspired by chrysanthemums, butterflies, and sunlight. And they’re available in additional designs, as well. 47This clever clip-on strainer with 26,000+ 5-star ratings
Strain pasta and other foods easily with this silicone
clip-on strainer. It can attach to round cookware and dishes so you can strain directly from bowls, pans, and pots in various sizes. The best part? It’s much more compact than traditional colanders so it’s easier to store. 48This aluminum ice cream scoop with a heat-conductive handle
It doesn’t have to be difficult to dish out ice cream, thanks to this
ice cream scoop. It’s designed with a special handle that is filled with a heat-conductive liquid that uses the warmth of your hand to make scooping easier. Oh, and it’s made with aluminum that’s resistant to oxidation and corrosion so it’s made to last. 49This best-selling food chopper with a catch tray & 4 interchangeable blades
Cut down on prep time when you’re cooking with this popular
food chopper. It will help you slice, dice, and chop ingredients quickly. It can also be used to make ribbons or to spiralize veggies. And it’s specially designed to keep your hands away from its sharp blades for maximum safety. It includes four blades, a catch tray, two cleaning scrapers, two cleaning brushes, and a finger guard. 50This insulated can cooler that uses “spacesuit” technology
Hate when your canned drinks lose their chill before you can finish them? That won’t be a problem with these
PHOOZY can coolers, which are designed with patented “spacesuit” technology that allows them to insulate drinks even better than standard neoprene sleeves, according to the brand. They come in three sizes to fit an assortment of can types. And, as an added plus, they will even keep your drink upright in water. Available sizes: 3 Available styles: 8 51This leakproof platinum silicone storage bag that’s dishwasher-safe
I’ve purchased a lot of reusable storage bags, and I can confirm that
this Stasher one is different. It’s not flimsy and it washes really well. It’s made of durable platinum silicone that’s safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, and oven up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, it has a pinch-lock seal that’s truly leakproof. After using it for the first time, I immediately purchased several in different sizes and colors. 52This sturdy phone stand that’s made of high-quality aluminum alloy
There’s no assembly required with this
phone stand — just place it on your desk or table and it’s ready to use. Its sleek, one-piece design is uncomplicated and sturdy, and it’s made of durable aluminum alloy. The phone stand features nonslip rubber pads that protect your device and an anti-skid bottom so it’ll stay put. Plus, it has a large hole that allows a charging cable to pass through. It’s easy to see why this stand has earned over 81,000 five-star ratings. 53This non-GMO indoor herb garden with 4 types of seeds
This
garden kit includes everything you’ll need to grow your own herbs indoors. It comes with soil discs, jute bags, non-GMO seed packets, plant markers, pruning shears, and a handy growing guide. You’ll be able to grow cilantro, parsley, thyme, and basil on your window sill, so you’ll always have these go-to herbs on hand. 54This anti-fog shower mirror with a strong suction cup
Place this
fogless mirror in your shower with its strong suction cup and you’ll be able to shave while you shower more easily. It’s designed to stay crystal clear even in steamy showers. It features a ball joint that allows it to rotate 360 degrees so you can adjust it. Plus, it has a built-in razor hook. 55This cult-favorite slim wallet with a finger hole design for easy access
You don’t need a large wallet to carry all of your cards and cash. This
slim wallet has enough space to hold up to 12 cards, yet it’s thin enough to fit in your pocket — and it boasts nearly 100,000 fans on Amazon. The popular wallet features eight slots and RFID-blocking technology for extra security. Plus, it’s designed with special finger holes that allow you to push cards up for quick access. 56A set of silicone ice trays that create large ice cubes & ice balls
Make large ice cubes and ice balls that are perfect for whiskey, bourbon, and other cocktails with these
silicone ice trays. Larger ice cubes melt slower, so they will keep your drinks colder for longer. These trays are not made of rigid plastic like others, but rather flexible silicone that easily releases ice. 57This rechargeable book light with an adjustable tri-head
If you love reading in bed, this rechargeable
book light will allow you to do just that without needing to turn a bright lamp on. It can clip onto a book or stand on its own. It’s designed with three heads, two of which have an adjustable angle so you can focus light where you need it. The versatile light features three color options and five brightness levels, and it can last up to 100 hours, depending on the brightness setting, on a single charge. 58This no-scrub shower cleaner with 34,000+ 5-star ratings
If you want a lazy and easy way to clean your shower, consider this
shower cleaner that doesn’t require scrubbing. All you have to do is spray your shower once a week and leave it for eight to 12 hours. Then rinse thoroughly with warm water. It will remove hard water stains, calcium deposits, and buildup. It can be used on nonporous surfaces like tile, glass, metal, and more. 59This tea tree & peppermint toilet cleaner with a powerful “clinging gel” formula
Formulated with a powerful gel formula, this
toilet bowl cleaner will remove buildup, stains, rust, and odor within minutes. All you have to do is apply it under the rim of your bowl, let it sit for five to 10 minutes, then scrub with a toilet brush. Unlike some other cleaners, it’s made without petroleum, bleach, SLS, or SLES, so it’s less likely to bother your eyes, nose, and skin. Plus, it leaves behind the fresh scent of tea tree and peppermint. 60This stainless steel clipper that’s specially designed for thick & ingrown toenails
If you have thick or irregular-shaped nails, this heavy-duty
toenail clipper is designed with a wide, curved jaw to trim them with greater ease. It features a comfortable handle that reduces the amount of pressure required to clip nails. Plus, it’s made of stainless steel so it’s durable and easy to keep clean in between uses.