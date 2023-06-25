Contractors say these 35 cheap home upgrades give you the most bang for your buck
Refresh your living space on a budget.
No matter how clean you keep your home, certain details — like older finishes or weak HVAC systems — can leave it feeling outdated. That’s why I’ve reached out to a handful of contractors who were more than happy to share their favorite cheap home upgrades that give you the most bang for your buck. From sleek cabinet pulls to programmable thermostats, there’s a little tip in here for every kind of home.