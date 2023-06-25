Contractors say these 35 cheap home upgrades give you the most bang for your buck

Sometimes the easiest upgrades make the biggest impact, like a new coat of paint. “Painting the interior of your house is the best and cheapest thing you can do,” explains Chris Jordan, the owner of Boise Home Painting. “If you're willing to do it yourself, you only have to pay for a few supplies.”

With that in mind, this gallon of paint will set you back less than $40, making it a particularly cost-effective choice when revamping your home’s interior. It also comes in two finishes — low sheen or semi-gloss — as well as more than 20 colors.