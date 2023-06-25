Contractors say these 35 cheap home upgrades give you the most bang for your buck

Refresh your living space on a budget.

Amazon
Shopping
ByRebecca Martinson
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

No matter how clean you keep your home, certain details — like older finishes or weak HVAC systems — can leave it feeling outdated. That’s why I’ve reached out to a handful of contractors who were more than happy to share their favorite cheap home upgrades that give you the most bang for your buck. From sleek cabinet pulls to programmable thermostats, there’s a little tip in here for every kind of home.

01

Revamp plain walls with a new coat of paint

Montage Signature Interior/Exterior Eco-Friendly Paint
$39

Sometimes the easiest upgrades make the biggest impact, like a new coat of paint. “Painting the interior of your house is the best and cheapest thing you can do,” explains Chris Jordan, the owner of Boise Home Painting. “If you're willing to do it yourself, you only have to pay for a few supplies.”

With that in mind, this gallon of paint will set you back less than $40, making it a particularly cost-effective choice when revamping your home’s interior. It also comes in two finishes — low sheen or semi-gloss — as well as more than 20 colors.

02

Always come prepared with the right tools for any DIY project

Amazon
PILOT FISH 17 Pieces Paint Roller Set
$19

Now that you’ve selected a new paint color for your walls, it’s time to grab this paint roller set so that you can get the job done all on your own. It comes with all the tools you’ll need, including paint trays, rollers, masking tape, and more. Plus, the bristles on the paintbrush are packed in tightly, making it less likely that they’ll shed into your wall as you paint.

03

Paint your cabinets a new color for an affordable makeover

Amazon
Chalk Style Paint Brush
$14

You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to refresh your kitchen. Instead, consider giving your cabinets a new coat of paint. Jordan tells Mic that “painting the cabinets is another really inexpensive option that will make a huge difference” — and this brush can help you get the job done. The angled bristles are great for painting in small spaces, as they help you reach into tight corners — and they’re also unlikely to shed into your paint. Choose from three sizes: 1.5, 2, or 2.5 inches.

04

Swap out door handles & outlet covers to modernize outdated spaces

Amazon
Ravinte Kitchen Square Cabinet Handles (10-Pack)
$26

If painting your walls and cabinets seems like too big of a DIY job, swapping out the hardware is an easy-to-do alternative that shouldn’t cost you too much money. “Small elements like your kitchen cabinet hardware or lightswitch or outlet covers can be working against your home's overall appearance, but the effect may be too subtle to notice,” explains Andre Kazimierski, CEO of Improovy Painters Naperville. “Upgrading these small things can really make a huge difference in the atmosphere and style of your home — and they're rarely too expensive to replace.”

Not only are these cabinet pulls made from sleek stainless steel, but at less than $30 for 10 of them, they’re also a total steal. The matte black finish is very on trend right now — and they even come in a variety of sizes to fit nearly any cabinet or drawer. Many reviewers even raved about how they’re a great “bang for your buck.”

05

Opt for fade-resistant light switch covers over cheaper options

Amazon
Bates- Light Switch Cover
$8

Not all light switch covers are the same: These ones are shatterproof as well as fade-resistant, which means you can rest assured that they’ll hold up against the test of time. They’re also available in four colors — white, blue, pink, or faux wood grain white — and installation is as easy as screwing them right into place.

06

Modernize your home with USB-friendly outlets

Amazon
TOPGREENER USB Outlet
$26

Tired of looking around for that charging brick every time your phone dies? The fix is as easy as upgrading your outlets. “Wall charging outlets quickly modernize your home and remove the need for unsightly charging blocks,” explains Thomas Borcherding, the co-owner of HomeStar Design Remodel — and this pack of two that’s recommended by Borcherding will set you back less than $30. Each one features one USB as well as one type-C port while quick-charging technology ensures that your devices are powered up as fast as they can handle. Choose from five colors: white, black, brown, gray, or light almond.

07

Install an add-on bidet to help save money

Amazon
Greenco Adjustable Bidet Attachment
$27

Using a bidet can save you so much money when it comes to toilet paper — but there’s a catch. “A toilet with an integrated bidet will cost you thousands of dollars [...]” explains Borcherding. Luckily, this add-on bidet is available for just $28, making it one of the most affordable entries on this list. Installation is easy enough that many reviewers were able to get the job done without professional help. Plus, the adjustable water pressure lets you choose how intense of a clean you receive.

08

Redo the grout lines between tile for a fresh, clean look

Amazon
Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen White Tile Paint Marker
$9

Even the cleanest showers can look dirty if the color of your grout is off. The solution? According to Borcherding, “You can completely alter the appearance of a space by redoing the grout lines between tile with grout colorant.” This marker has a water-based formula, and the rounded tip makes it easy to color inside your grout lines. And with enough ink inside to cover up to 150 feet, you shouldn’t have any trouble completing your DIY project in the span of an afternoon.

09

Boost your HVAC system with an easy-to-install vent fan

Amazon
AC Infinity AIRTAP T4
$70

Borcherding suggests opting for this booster fan and says, “This innovative product detects when air is flowing and turns on to boost the airflow.” He continues, “This allows rooms that are either too cold or too hot to equalize with your thermostat.” Installation is also a total breeze, as it’s designed to fit in nearly any 4 by 10-inch register. Plus, the convenient LCD controller on the front makes it easy to adjust the settings however you like.

10

Hide unsightly wires inside of a sleek cable box

Amazon
Changsuo Cable Management Box
$18

Can’t figure out how to get rid of that cable clutter? A small cable box may be the fix you’re looking for. “Simply place all of your cables inside the box and secure them with the included adhesive strips or ties,” explains Matt Teifke, the founder & CEO of Teifke Real Estate. “The lid allows you to easily add more cables when needed, while keeping everything neat and tidy.”

With that in mind, this cable box features a bamboo lid that makes it look way nicer than comparable plastic versions. Multiple slats give you tons of options when deciding how you want to thread your wires through — and the interior is even large enough to fit bulky power strips.

11

Cover your refrigerator door handles to help keep them clean

Amazon
OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers
$12

Few things can make a kitchen look outdated like dirty refrigerator door handles. “The refrigerator door handle can be one of the most frequently touched surfaces in your home,” explains Teifke. “To keep it clean and hygienic, a handle cover is an inexpensive but invaluable investment” — and these covers in particular are currently available for less than $15. They’re made from soft cotton, with a Velcro closure that makes it easy to adjust the fit to handles both large and small. And when they’re finally too dirty to look at? Simply toss them into the wash for a quick clean.

12

Opt for laminate flooring when hardwood is out of your budget

Amazon
Nexus Self Adhesive 12-Inch Vinyl Floor Tiles
$13

Changing the floors in your home is rarely ever a cheap project — but there are alternatives to hardwood out there that won’t hurt your wallet as much. “Laminate flooring is an excellent substitute for hardwood if you're looking for a more affordable option,” explains Leigh McAlpin, the Director of Business Development at Classic Architectural Group. “Additionally, numerous other alternatives suit all preferences and budgets, including cork, carpet tiles, and vinyl.”

And while all of those options likely require a professional to install them, these floor tiles are easy enough to install that you can do the job yourself. The adhesive backing lets you press them right into place — no tools required. Plus, the durable vinyl material helps keep them looking good no matter how many times you step on them.

13

Mulch your garden beds to help keep weeds to a minimum

Amazon
Pine Tree Tools Gardening Gloves
$9

According to Gene Caballero, a co-founder of GreenPal, you should make sure that you’re mulching your garden on a regular basis. “This is a landscaping game-changer that's often overlooked,” he tells Mic. “Mulching your garden beds not only makes them look neater and more appealing, but it also helps in controlling weeds and retaining moisture in the soil.”

But before you start digging around in your garden, you’ll want to make sure your hands are protected from thorns, dirt, and more by putting on these gloves. They’re made from breathable bamboo fibers that help keep your hands sweat-free when you get hot — all while a snug fit works to prevent mulch from working its way inside.

14

Add charm to dull gardens by creating a walking path

Amazon
Collections Etc Limestone Rock Stepping Stones
$27

Now that your garden plants are looking good, it’s time to take it to the next level by creating a walking path. “A pathway made from stepping stones, gravel, or pavers can add structure and charm to your garden,” Caballero explains. “It can guide visitors around your yard, protecting your grass and plants from foot traffic.”

With that in mind, these stepping stones are a gorgeous (and easy to install) addition to any green space. The rocks are made from colorful limestone, and they’ve already been arranged to look good — all you have to do is lay them down and they’re ready to go.

15

Take your HVAC to the next level with a programmable thermostat

Amazon
Honeywell Home Programmable Thermostat
$21

Bringing your home into the current century doesn’t have to break the bank. “If you're planning to upgrade your home into a smarter one without having to spend thousands of dollars, I highly recommend getting a programmable thermostat,” Jeff Brandlin, owner of Assurance Electrical Services, tells Mic.

Though if you aren’t sure which smart thermostat to choose? This one lets you set week-long programs so that you aren’t left constantly adjusting its settings. Installation is easy enough that you can get the job done without professional assistance — and it even has built-in battery charge reminders so that you aren’t caught off-guard when the two AAAs (which are not included) need to be swapped out.

16

Minimize cable clutter with a sleek charging station

Amazon
Poweroni USB Charging Station
$50

Every home has that one corner that’s become a jumbled mess of charging cables and devices. Luckily, Brandlin has an easy suggestion on how to tidy it up, as he tells Mic that “[...] building a multi-device charging station at your home is one of the most essential bang-for-the-buck upgrades you can do.”

But if you don’t want to DIY one? Grabbing this charging station from Amazon requires much less effort. There’s enough space for up to four devices, and the tall dividers allow it to work just as well with tablets as it does phones. Each order also includes five shortened charging cables: two micro-USB, two lightning, as well as one type-C.

17

Use bookcases to add style & storage to any room

Amazon
Lavish Home 5-Tier Ladder Bookshelf
$36

Stashing away clutter can be tricky if your home is short on storage space — instead, try hiding it out in the open. “Built-in bookcases are a great way to add storage and style to any room,” explains Jason Farr, the CEO of Aviara Pavers. “You can customize the height, depth, and style to fit any space.” Though if you’d prefer a more refined look? He goes on to say, “I would add crown molding to give the bookcase a finished look. You can also use the space for other decorative purposes like displaying your favorite artwork or showcasing family photos.”

If you don’t have the budget to install a built-in bookcase, however, this ladder bookshelf is an affordable option. Five shelves give you tons of space for books, decor, and more. Plus, the shelves are even made from real wood.

18

Personalize your shelves with stylish family photos

Amazon
TWING Acrylic Frame
$19

Now that you have that ladder shelf set up, it’s time to decorate it with a few of these acrylic frames. Strong magnets at each corner keep the two halves held together tight, while the frameless design gives them an incredibly modern look. And if you aren’t big into taking pictures? You can also use them to put concert tickets, magazine clippings, and more on display.

19

Hang up sheer curtains so that natural light can still shine through

Amazon
GoodGram Sheer Curtains
$12

Dark rooms aren’t just unwelcoming — they can also make your home feel smaller than it is. “Letting more natural light into a room can make it appear larger and brighter,” explains Farr. “If possible, add windows or expand existing ones to let in more light. Skylights are also a great way to open up the space and add an architectural element.” Though if you don’t have a ton of natural light to work with? Not a problem, as Farr goes on to tell Mic, “My idea of natural lighting is to use LED lights behind sheer curtains. This provides a soft, ambient light and adds texture and color to the room.”

Not only are these curtains made from sheer material that gives you some privacy while still allowing light through, but they also come in more than 15 colors to suit any style. Plus, their rod-in-pocket sleeve makes it easy to drag them back and forth.

20

Spice up dull rooms with commitment-free wallpaper

Amazon
RoomMates Peel & Stick Wallpaper
$33

If you want to change up your walls but don’t want to commit to a new coat of paint, consider giving removable wallpaper a try. “Removable wallpaper is a great way to add color and pattern to a room without having to commit long-term,” Farr tells Mic. “It's also relatively inexpensive and can be installed in an afternoon. Choose a pattern that complements the decor of the room and doesn't overpower it. This is also a great way to add texture and depth to a room.”

With that in mind, this roll of removable wallpaper features a gold-colored geometric pattern that’s sure to add a subtle pop of color to any room. Installation is as easy as peeling off the adhesive backing, then pressing it into place the same as you would a sticker — and it won’t strip away the paint underneath if you ever decide to take it down.

21

Get rid of standing water to help preserve your home’s foundation

Amazon
plusgutter White-2pack Rain Gutter Downspout Extensions
$33

While decorating the interior of your home can be fun, that doesn’t mean that you can forget about keeping up with outdoor maintenance. “You want to avoid water seeping into your home so it's best to upgrade with products that eliminate standing water near your foundation,” explains Jay Sanders, contractor and owner of Castle Dream Basement Waterproofing in Baltimore. “Gutter extensions are an easy home upgrade that help move water away from the foundation of your home, reducing the amount of pooling and build-up of water near your home.”

These gutter extensions in particular are a solid pick, as they can expand out from 21 to 60 inches, making them suitable for nearly any home. They’re also so sturdy that the tube can support up to 10 pounds without collapsing — and you can even connect multiple tubes together if you need an extra-long extension.

22

Use a waterproof spray to help protect your home against moisture

Amazon
Gorilla Waterproof Patch & Seal Spray
$15

Excess moisture can quickly make any home feel damp and unwelcoming. “As a contractor I support the idea that your home should be as waterproof as possible,” Sanders tells Mic. “If you have areas where water may leak or seep into your home I recommend Gorilla Waterproof Patch & Seal Spray.” Not only does it seal out water, air, and moisture, but the controlled spray pattern makes it easy to apply a clean, even coat. The formula is also temperature- as well as UV-resistant, helping it stay effective in harsh weather — and you can even paint overtop of it for an extra-subtle look.

23

Swap incandescent bulbs with energy-efficient smart ones

Amazon
Vont Smart Light Bulbs [2 Pack]
$18

Mike Marlow, a lighting expert and the founder of Blingle! Premier Lighting, and the president of Lights for Christmas, tells Mic, “I would say my top affordable lighting upgrades that can have a significant impact while keeping costs low are LED bulb replacement, as they consume less energy, generally last longer, and provide better lighting quality inside and outside your home.”

With that in mind, these energy-saving smart bulbs can be adjusted to nearly any color when setting the mood — from deep red to bright green. And once synched with Alexa or Google Home, you’ll be able to control them using convenient voice commands without having to get up from the couch.

24

Add under-cabinet lights to your kitchen

Amazon
BestLuz Under Cabinet Lighting
$27

If you’re looking for a super-easy upgrade that you can DIY in just a few minutes, consider adding lights underneath your kitchen cabinets. Marlow tells Mic, “Under cabinet strip lighting in your kitchen or workspace can enhance both functionality and aesthetics, and it is easy to install” — which is why these light strips are worth a look. There’s no complicated wiring required to get them up and running, as each strip only requires three AA batteries (which are not included) in order to provide hours’ worth of light. Their low profile also makes it unlikely that they’ll be visible — unless you go looking for them.

25

Improve your home’s curb appeal with outdoor pathway lights

Amazon
Outdoor Lights & Living Solar Pathway Lights
$40

If the inside of your home is already looking good, consider upgrading the exterior with some pathway lights. “Outdoor solar lights come in various designs and are a cost-effective way to improve curb appeal and enhance home security,” explains Marlow. “With numerous options to choose from, they are also very simple to install since they don't require electrical wiring.”

These particular lights feature built-in solar panels that keep them lit for up to 12 hours at night, so there’s no need for any complicated wiring during installation — just press them into the ground and they’re ready to go. Plus, the tree branch silhouettes on the outside cast charming shadows that are sure to make your home stand out from the rest of the houses on the block.

26

Brighten up dark balconies with colorful outdoor lights

Amazon
Blazin Solar Glass Ball
$28

If those pathway lights don’t suit your style, consider taking a look at this LED glass ball. The mosaic exterior casts gorgeous shades of blue and green when it lights up at night, while a built-in solar panel eliminates the need to buy replacement batteries. It’s also waterproof, weather-resistant, and small enough to fit on apartment balconies.

27

Stay on top of regular roof & gutter maintenance

Amazon
Orbit 58543 Telescoping Gutter Cleaning Wand
$39

While not exactly glamorous, performing regular maintenance on your roof and gutters is always a good idea. Jon Sabo, a roofing expert and the founder of Mighty Dog Roofing, tells Mic that “[...] a build up of moss, debris, and dirt can leave the exterior of your home looking tired and dull, so a good professional clean can make all the difference.”

But if hiring a professional is out of your budget, this cleaning wand can help you get your gutters clean and clear. It extends from 40 out to 70 inches, making it easy to clean those hard-to-reach spots — and the s weeper nozzle even rotates 180 degrees to help you grab every last piece of debris.

28

Revamp your front door by painting it a bold color

Amazon
Rust-Oleum Front Door Paint
$14

If painting the inside of your home seems like too much work, consider starting smaller and giving your front door a makeover instead. “A vibrant front door can enhance your home's curb appeal and is reasonably cheap to accomplish,” explains John Pleiss, the brand president of Groovy Hues. “Select a bold color that complements the exterior of your home and apply a fresh coat of paint. The most important factor is to ensure proper surface preparation, including sanding, cleaning and filling, if needed.”

Not only is this particular bucket of paint specifically formulated for front doors, but it’s also weather- and corrosion-resistant. It’s suitable for use on a variety of materials, including wood, metal, as well as fiberglass — and it only takes about two hours to dry. Choose from three colors: black, dark brown, or cranberry.

29

Overseed your lawn to give it a lush, full look

Amazon
Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard Mini Broadcast Spreader
$48

If the grass around your home is looking a little sparse, Taylor Olberding, the founder and co-owner of Heroes Lawn Care, has an easy fix. “Overseeding your lawn is a cost-effective garden upgrade that improves lawn density, enhances health, and saves homeowners from the expense of a full lawn renovation,” he tells Mic. “The most simple tools needed for overseeding are a lawn mower, rake, seed spreader, and optionally, a lawn roller for optimal results.”

With that in mind, this seed spreader is definitely worth a look. It holds enough seeds to cover up to 5,000 square feet of lawn and even features EdgeGuard technology to keep the seeds off your landscaping, driveway, as well as sidewalk. Plus, the push handle folds down for easy storage.

30

Use a rake to spread around seeds & mulch

Amazon
Leaf Rake for Gardening
$24

Now that you’ve added that seed spreader to your lawncare arsenal, it’s time to take a look at this rake. Metal tines latch onto leaves, mulch, or whatever else you’re trying to move around your yard — and the telescopic handle even extends out from 32 to 74 inches. The best part? Its stainless steel handle is unlikely to rust over time.

31

Revamp tired furniture with a new coat of paint

Amazon
Heirloom Traditions Paint cabinet and furniture paint
$36

When in doubt, a new coat of paint can help revamp everything from walls to furniture. “Painting is a timeless and cheap way to upgrade any space and get the most bang for your buck!” explains Kat Christie, licensed contractor and DIY Expert, founder of She Fixed That LLC. “You could paint the inside, outside, cabinets, and furniture - it will improve the space for a fraction of the cost.”

With dozens of rich shades to choose from, this paint is a must-have if you’re looking to revamp tired furniture or cabinets. It’s thick enough that you won’t have to sand or prime the surface you’re painting beforehand — and you can even use it on everything from glass to leather.

32

Paint your ceiling to transform any room for less

Amazon
FLY HAWK Paint Roller
$20

Don’t forget about your ceiling now that your walls are looking good. “And don't forget your ceiling is like a fifth wall!” says Christie. “Don't be afraid to put color on your ceiling. This gives you bang for your buck, because paint is not expensive and you can make an entire room feel completely different in a matter of hours.”

However, if you plan on painting your ceiling, you’ll need a telescopic paint roller — like this one — if you want to get the job done with minimal stress. The handle stretched out from 4 to 8 feet, and each order even comes with three roller covers so that you can get started painting the moment you open the box.

33

Swap outdated light fixtures with modern options

Amazon
Dellemade Modern Sputnik Chandelier
$50

You don’t have to put up with the outdated overhead light that came with your home — just swap it out with something more modern. “Lighting has become so inexpensive,” says Christie. “A quick search online will prove this.” Though if you’re still trying to save money? She goes on to say, “I recommend ordering all new fixtures and having an electrician come in to install all the fixtures at once to save money on return trips.”

Not only is this chandelier incredibly trendy, but since the six branches are already wired you may be able to install it all on your own. Each order comes with six LED bulbs included — and you even have the choice of two finishes: black or gold.

34

Opt for a sleek faucet for an instant kitchen upgrade

Amazon
FORIOUS Kitchen Faucet
$49.88

A total makeover isn’t required in order to make your kitchen look nice. In fact, Matt Hagens, a general contractor and the founder of Mr. Kitchen Faucets, suggests that you start off by upgrading your sink faucet. He tells Mic that “[...] they're a simple way to give your kitchen a noticeable facelift.” Hagens continues, “You'd be surprised at the difference a touchless faucet or one with advanced spray tech can make. Not only do they enhance the aesthetics, but they also add a dash of convenience and efficiency.”

Thankfully, this faucet is available for just $40 and comes with high-quality features like a pull-down head, as well as two different spray modes. And with nine different finishes to choose from, you can easily make it the centerpiece of your kitchen, or simply go for a subtle-yet-noticeable upgrade.

35

Create a stunning backsplash using peel & stick tiles

Amazon
AULIGET 20 Sheets Faux Stone Peel and Stick Backsplash
$43

Not all homes come with a backsplash. If you’d like to add one to your kitchen, Hagens suggests taking a look at peel-and-stick tiles. “They're a brilliant hack, especially for your kitchen and bathroom spaces,” he tells Mic. “These are a cinch to install and can give your rooms a new look without a full-blown renovation.”

These particular tiles come in five styles to suit nearly any kitchen: marble white, marble white with gold flecks, vintage wood, beige stone, and black-grey wood. Installation is as easy as peeling off the adhesive backing, then pressing them right into place the same way you would a sticker. And since they’re waterproof as well as heat-resistant, there’s no need to worry about how they’ll fare behind a hot stove.