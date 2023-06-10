I always find ways to save money & here are some of my most clever tricks

Maintaining your home can be expensive — but if you’re willing to put in a bit of effort to make yourself a more informed shopper, you’ll find there are lots of simple swaps and additions that can make a big difference in your bottom line.

I’ve found that making your home more energy efficient, tackling home repairs yourself, and cutting down on food waste are all excellent ways to reduce your bills. So read on for my most clever tricks to save money, because sometimes investing a little can pay off in big savings.

01 Storing food in airtight containers so it stays fresher for longer Amazon Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers (Set of 7) $27 See on Amazon Preventing the food you already have from spoiling too quickly is a great way to save money over time, and these storage containers can help you do just that. The set comes with seven organizers, each made from transparent plastic so you can keep an eye on when items are running low, and each comes with an airtight lid to seal in freshness. The set also includes labels and markers for extra organization. Available colors: 3

02 Drinking fruit-infused water instead of shelling out for fancy store-bought beverages Amazon LeafLife Infuser Water Bottle $20 See on Amazon If you’re looking to liven up your beverage selection without paying grocery store prices, try this infuser water bottle. It’s fashioned with a bamboo exterior and has an interior stainless steel chamber into which you can place fruit, herbs, and even loose leaf teas of your choosing. It has a 12-ounce capacity and is double-vacuum sealed for temperature control.

03 Saving money on dryer sheets by switching to these reusable wool balls Amazon Simple Natural Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $24 See on Amazon Protect both your wallet and the environment with these natural wool dryer balls. They come six to a pack and help release wrinkles and naturally soften items in the dryer, taking the place of both liquid softener and dryer sheets. You can store them in their convenient canvas tote and reviewers report the balls last for years.

04 Cutting back on electricity costs by using this drying rack instead Amazon Amazon Basics Foldable Laundry Rack $31 See on Amazon For yet another money-saving laundry hack, consider this foldable laundry rack. It features 11 bars for hanging damp clothing, ensuring you’ll have plenty of space. It’s made from durable steel and folds completely flat so you can store it in a closet or on top of your washer when not in use. Available colors: 2

05 Keeping plants & flowers alive longer with cute watering stakes Amazon Blazin Indoor Plant Terra Cotta Watering Stakes (3 Pieces) $30 See on Amazon You can stop constantly replacing your dried-out plants while also adding adorable decor to your home with these watering stakes. Made from porous terra cotta, these stakes are easily filled with water. Then, you simply invert them and drive the stake into the soil, where it dispenses exactly the amount of water needed for five days, cutting down on your guesswork.

06 Illuminating new areas without rewiring using stick-on lights Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) $20 See on Amazon This pack of three under-cabinet LED bulbs is an excellent way to add accent lighting to dark spaces without the assistance of costly electricians, since they’re battery operated. They can be mounted with either the included screws or adhesive tape. Plus, there’s even a remote so you can set them on a timer or control the brightness.

07 Replacing standard light bulbs with chic, longer-lasting Edison bulbs Amazon Vintage Incandescent Edison Light Bulbs (4-Pack) $18 See on Amazon These Edison bulbs prove that savings and style can go hand in hand, thanks to the attractive retro design. They come in a pack of four and can last up to 20,000 hours each. They’re even customizable, too, since they’re dimmable, allowing you to cultivate your desired mood.

08 Skipping pricey café coffees & brewing a delicious cup at home with a press Amazon Ritual French Press $18 See on Amazon Why wait in line and spend more when you can use this French press to brew great coffee at home? Simply add your grounds and water to the canister and push the press with its filter screen over it to filter out the grounds. Then, you’re free to pour it directly from the container into your mug, thanks to the bamboo handle that won’t overheat. Available colors: 2

09 Scoring café-style lattes at home with this electric frother Amazon MatchaDNA Milk Frother $9 See on Amazon Lattes are one of the pricier drinks at most coffee shops, so make them at home for way less with this milk frother. It’s battery powered and comes with an easy-to-grip handle with a convenient on and off switch. Simply place the stainless steel whisk into your beverage, be it milk or matcha, for delightfully fluffy and frothy results.

10 Scooping out every last drop from food & skincare jars Amazon Hagbou Last Drop Spatulas (6-Pack) $6 See on Amazon You can stop letting products go to waste just because they’re hard to reach with this set of mini spatulas. With six spatulas to a set, this useful product features a scraping spatula on one side and a spoon on the other. And since it’s made from food-grade silicone, it’s safe to use on both face cream and the last swipe of peanut butter.

11 Replacing plastic straws with durable silicone straws you can keep reusing Amazon Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (20-Pack) $15 See on Amazon Plastic disposable straws aren’t the best for the environment, so stock up on these reusable straws as an alternative to save money while you’re at it. In each pack you’ll get 20 BPA-free, food-grade silicone straws plus a brush to help clean them, all in a handy storage pouch. They’re even dishwasher safe, too.

12 Eliminating store bag fines with durable, reusable shopping bags Amazon Green Bulldog Reusable Grocery Bags (Set Of 3) $28 See on Amazon These days, selecting plastic bags at the grocery store check out will often incur a fine, so skip it by bringing these reusable shopping bags instead. The bags come with a reinforced bottom that lets them carry up to 65 pounds, plus stiff walls to prevent items from shifting. When not in use, they fold completely flat so you can store them in your car and always have them on hand.

13 Saving money on makeup remover thanks to special towels that do the job with just water Amazon Makeup Eraser The Original Erase All Makeup $10 See on Amazon Say goodbye to towelettes and cotton rounds thanks to this makeup eraser cloth. Its specialized fibers activate with water to help suck away all types of makeup, including waterproof mascara. Each cloth can last for a whopping five years. Just toss them in the washing machine when they need a cleaning. Available colors: 15

14 Filling these reusable coffee pods with your own coffee grounds Amazon K&J Reusable K Cups (4-Pack) $7 See on Amazon Single-serve coffee brewers have a reputation for being wasteful, but they don’t have to be if you pair them with these reusable coffee pods. Designed to fit a range of coffee makers, these filters can be filled with grounds that will be filtered through the durable mesh screen to deliver a perfect cup of coffee. Each set comes with four BPA-free cups. Available colors: 2

15 Quitting your paper towel habit by using these Swedish dishcloths instead Amazon Swedish Wholesale Reusable Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $18 See on Amazon Your wallet will thank you for stocking up on these reusable Swedish dishcloths. Not only do they replace single-use paper towels, but they’re also far more absorbent, with each cloth able to soak up 20 times its weight in spills. Since each cloth can be used up to 100 times, it’s estimated that a single cloth could last you a year. Available colors: 10

16 Growing your own herbs with this garden starter kit Amazon Home Grown Heirloom Herb Garden Starter Kit $35 See on Amazon Not only is gardening an enjoyable pastime, you can save money by growing herbs at home with this herb garden starter kit. This kit comes with five types of seeds to grow cilantro, mint, parsley, basil, and chives, as well as plantar pots and drip trays. There are even little markers to label your garden as you watch your seeds sprout.

17 Saving your coins in a piggy bank that counts them up for you Amazon Vcertcpl Digital Coin Counting Bank with LCD Counter $12 See on Amazon When you’re trying to save money, every little bit counts, and this coin counting bank can help you keep tabs on every contribution. This 1.8-liter bank can hold up to 1,000 coins, but most impressively, it tallies the total on an LCD screen at the top as you insert your change. Just pop in some batteries and you’re good to go. Available colors: 5

18 Stashing leftovers in reusable bags that maintain their freshness Amazon Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags (10-Pack) $14 See on Amazon Sometimes a baggy is better suited than a traditional container, and these food storage bags let you have the best of both worlds since they’re both reusable and flexible. Made from food-grade plastic material, they’re topped with a spill-proof zipper seal and are safe to store in both the fridge and freezer. The set comes with 10 bags in multiple sizes with convenient color-coded tops.

19 Shielding your drains from hair, debris & plumber bills with a drain protector Amazon TubShroom The Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector $9 See on Amazon Snaking your drain can be both expensive and gross, so stop clogs before they start with this tub drain protector. It has a unique, mushroom-like shape that sits in your drain. The perforations along the side help trap hair before they make it into your pipes. Simply lift the “shroom” out and peel the hair off to clean. Available colors: 6

20 Fixing dings in wooden furniture to make them look new with these markers Amazon Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) $10 See on Amazon Nope, you don’t need to replace your furniture or send it out for costly repairs — just use this wood marker kit. The set comes with six markers in common wood hues, like maple and oak, which blend in perfectly with your scuffed tables and chairs. Just fill in the nicks and let it dry. The set also includes matching crayons and a sharpener, too.

21 Freshening up clothes & upholstery with this fabric defuzzer Amazon Conair Rechargeable Fabric Defuzzer $30 See on Amazon Why replace clothes just because they’re pilling when you can breathe new life into them with this fabric shaver? This defuzzer shaves off pills and lint from both sweaters and couch upholstery alike with three different depth settings, depending on the amount of pilling and the fabric. It’s even rechargeable for extra convenience. Available colors: 6

22 Extending the life of fruits & veggies with an apple-shaped produce saver Amazon Bluapple Produce Freshness Saver Balls (2-Pack) $15 See on Amazon Ensure you’re getting the most out of your fruits and vegetables with these produce saver balls that are shaped like apples. Place the absorbent packets inside the vented blue apple holder and wait as they soak up excess ethylene gas, which causes produce to over-ripen. They’re ideal for use both in the fridge and on the counter top.

23 Eliminating household odors with air-purifying charcoal bags Amazon PRODUCTS4FUTURE Bamboo Charcoal Air-Purifying Bags (4-Pack) $21 See on Amazon Nope, you don’t need pricy sprays or plug-in deodorizers that constantly require replacing, you can just use these charcoal air-purifying bags instead. Made with activated charcoal inside a bamboo sack, these bags absorb unwanted household odors and can last for up to two years. Just air them out in the sun once a month to reactivate them.

24 Cutting down on dish soap waste with an automatic dispenser Amazon S&T Inc. Dish Soap Dispenser $8 See on Amazon Overusing products can waste money over time, so try this dish soap dispenser instead. It helps to not only dispense a set amount of soap each time, but reduces mess as well, since its one-handed design disburses soap directly onto the sponge, helping to avoid spills. It has nonslip feet on the base, too, so it will stay put. Available colors: 5

25 Protecting cords with a cable saver so you don’t need to replace them as often Amazon Jetec Charger Cable Saver (24-Pack) $6 See on Amazon Preserving the products you already have instead of letting them wear down quickly is a great way to save money, and these charger cable savers are a great way to do exactly that. These silicone spirals wrap around the base of cords to prevent them from bending at harsh angles, which can cause damage and tears. Each pack comes with 24 savers, making them a bargain. Available colors: 3

26 Removing lint from dryers with a cleaner kit to make your machine run more smoothly Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit (2-Pieces) $12 See on Amazon Reduce your likelihood of laundry-related fires and help your machine dry more efficiently with this dryer vent cleaner kit. The kit consists of a brush to help scrape away lint and debris, and a long, flexible hose attachment for your vacuum that allows you to suck away fragments from hard-to-reach places. Your energy bill will thank you. Available colors: 3

27 Saving money on toilet paper by installing a handy bidet attachment Amazon Greenco Bidet Attachment for Toilet $28 See on Amazon Get a more thorough clean with this toilet bidet attachment. With an adjustable angled sprayer and multiple levels of water pressure, this bidet truly lets you customize your own experience. Better yet, it doesn’t require any tools to install. Just remove the seat, connect the hose to the water supply and the bidet to the hose, and you’re practically done.

28 Using every last drop of your products with a bottle-emptying kit Amazon Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit (6-Pack) $25 See on Amazon Squeezable products always leave just a bit of product at the bottom of the bottle, which can add up to a lot of money waste over time, but this bottle emptying kit prevents that. It creates a tripod, allowing you to invert your bottles and let gravity bring every last drop down to this squeezable, clip-on dispenser. They’re BPA-free and safe to use in the dishwasher, too.

29 Blocking out heat & cold with insulated blackout curtains Amazon NICETOWN Insulated Blackout Curtains $17 See on Amazon When too much heat or light escapes or enters your home, your AC and heating bills can skyrocket, but these insulated blackout curtains can help. Available in a range of colors and dimensions, these curtains are made from a poly-blend that can block out up to 99% of light and UV rays. They’re even wrinkle-resistant, too. Available colors: 42

30 Exfoliating at home to cut down on pricy salon pedicures Amazon Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $17 See on Amazon For less than $20, you can score two pampering foot peel masks without ever having to head to a spa. Available in a range of scents like lemongrass, lavender, and rose, these masks slip on the feet like booties and use fruit acids to exfoliate away dry skin and calluses. About a week later, you’ll start to see your skin peel away to reveal softer, smoother feet.

31 Re-sealing open foods to keep them fresh for longer Amazon mempepdont Mini Bag Sealers (2-Pack) $17 See on Amazon If you find yourself constantly replacing bags of chips and other items because they’ve gone stale thanks to a partially open container, these mini bag sealers are here to help you save money. These battery powered gadgets use heat to seal up bags on one end, and a razor to slice them open on the other. Hang them up by their convenient hooks when not in use. Available colors: 2

32 Setting outdoor lights on timers to save on electric bills Amazon meross Outdoor Smart Plug $33 See on Amazon Ensure your outdoor electronics are as efficient as possible with this outdoor smart plug. It has slots for three outlets, allowing you to control Wi-Fi-enabled devices with the convenient partner app — no central hub required. You can use voice control to turn lights on and off or set sprinklers on a timer to help avoid unnecessary electricity use.

33 Getting a cheap bottle of wine to taste more expensive with this stylish decanter Amazon HiCoup Red Wine Decanter with Aerator $28 See on Amazon Properly aerating your wine can improve its taste, so make the most of less expensive bottles with this wine decanter. Made from crystal glass with a 750-milliliter capacity, this U-shaped decanter has a thinner spout on one end for easy pouring. Just rinse it with warm soapy water to clean.

34 Blocking drafts from creeping in with an easy-to-install draft stopper Amazon Everlasting Comfort Door Draft Stopper $23 See on Amazon Whether you’re looking to keep heat or air conditioning from seeping out, this door draft stopper can help. It consists of foam tubes that fit inside a double-sided polyester sleeve. Just trim both to your desired length and wedge the door in the center cavity to close the gap through which air can travel.

35 Banishing stains with this solution instead of replacing clothing Amazon Emergency Stain Rescue Stain Remover $8 See on Amazon Be it grease, food, dirt, or more, this stain remover spray is here to help revive stained clothing so you won’t need to replace it. It’s super easy to use: just spray on the formula, blot up the stain, and then rinse it all out. It’s water-based and made without sulfates, phosphates, or chlorines, and it comes available in a handy wipe form, too.

36 DIY-ing small repairs with this drywall putty instead of calling in professionals Amazon Erase-A-Hole The Original Drywall Repair Putty $12 See on Amazon This drywall repair putty makes fixing small holes and nicks so simple. All you do is rub it in using a circular motion, remove any extra product, and paint over it with your desired shade after it’s set. And because the product is pushed upward with a crank at the bottom like a glue stick, you can apply it straight from the bottle without using any specialized tools.

37 Ensuring you don’t leave any toothpaste stuck in the tube with a squeezer dispenser Amazon LoveInUsa Toothpaste Tube Squeezer Dispenser (4-Pack) $5 See on Amazon Prevent waste while promoting oral hygiene (win, win!) with this squeezer dispenser. The plastic dispenser comes with a slot in the middle through which you insert the end of the toothpaste container. You slide the dispenser upward to bring all the unused product to the top of the tube so you can squeeze it out more easily. Available colors: 4

38 Snaking clogged drains yourself using these spikey plastic wands Amazon Arctic Eagle Drain Clog Removers (3-Pack) $7 See on Amazon Don’t call a plumber without first trying these drain clog removers yourself. Holding the handle firmly in place, feed the barbed wand into your drain to catch hair and debris on its spikes, then pull it back out to remove. Since they come three to a pack, you can peel off the hair to reuse it, or just toss it and grab a fresh one next time you’re in need.

39 Shielding your floors from scratches with these chair leg covers Amazon aneaseit Silicone Chair Leg Covers (16-Pack) $14 See on Amazon Hardwood floors can be expensive to replace, so prevent damage in the first place with these chair leg covers. The covers have a soft felt bottom that glides easily over floors without scratching, and the silicone shell stretches to cover a variety of different table and chair leg shapes. Since they’re clear, they’ll blend in easily with your decor, too.