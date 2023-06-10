I always find ways to save money & here are some of my most clever tricks
Small changes, big savings.
Amazon
shopping
By Alexandra Elizabeth
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Maintaining your home can be expensive — but if you’re willing to put in a bit of effort to make yourself a more informed shopper, you’ll find there are lots of simple swaps and additions that can make a big difference in your bottom line.
I’ve found that making your home more energy efficient, tackling home repairs yourself, and cutting down on food waste are all excellent ways to reduce your bills. So read on for my most clever tricks to save money, because sometimes investing a little can pay off in big savings.
01 Storing food in airtight containers so it stays fresher for longer
Preventing the food you already have from spoiling too quickly is a great way to save money over time, and these
storage containers can help you do just that. The set comes with seven organizers, each made from transparent plastic so you can keep an eye on when items are running low, and each comes with an airtight lid to seal in freshness. The set also includes labels and markers for extra organization. 02 Drinking fruit-infused water instead of shelling out for fancy store-bought beverages
If you’re looking to liven up your beverage selection without paying grocery store prices, try this
infuser water bottle. It’s fashioned with a bamboo exterior and has an interior stainless steel chamber into which you can place fruit, herbs, and even loose leaf teas of your choosing. It has a 12-ounce capacity and is double-vacuum sealed for temperature control. 03 Saving money on dryer sheets by switching to these reusable wool balls
Protect both your wallet and the environment with these
natural wool dryer balls. They come six to a pack and help release wrinkles and naturally soften items in the dryer, taking the place of both liquid softener and dryer sheets. You can store them in their convenient canvas tote and reviewers report the balls last for years. 04 Cutting back on electricity costs by using this drying rack instead
For yet another money-saving laundry hack, consider this
foldable laundry rack. It features 11 bars for hanging damp clothing, ensuring you’ll have plenty of space. It’s made from durable steel and folds completely flat so you can store it in a closet or on top of your washer when not in use. 05 Keeping plants & flowers alive longer with cute watering stakes
You can stop constantly replacing your dried-out plants while also adding adorable decor to your home with these
watering stakes. Made from porous terra cotta, these stakes are easily filled with water. Then, you simply invert them and drive the stake into the soil, where it dispenses exactly the amount of water needed for five days, cutting down on your guesswork. 06 Illuminating new areas without rewiring using stick-on lights
This pack of three
under-cabinet LED bulbs is an excellent way to add accent lighting to dark spaces without the assistance of costly electricians, since they’re battery operated. They can be mounted with either the included screws or adhesive tape. Plus, there’s even a remote so you can set them on a timer or control the brightness. 07 Replacing standard light bulbs with chic, longer-lasting Edison bulbs
These
Edison bulbs prove that savings and style can go hand in hand, thanks to the attractive retro design. They come in a pack of four and can last up to 20,000 hours each. They’re even customizable, too, since they’re dimmable, allowing you to cultivate your desired mood. 08 Skipping pricey café coffees & brewing a delicious cup at home with a press
Why wait in line and spend more when you can use this
French press to brew great coffee at home? Simply add your grounds and water to the canister and push the press with its filter screen over it to filter out the grounds. Then, you’re free to pour it directly from the container into your mug, thanks to the bamboo handle that won’t overheat. 09 Scoring café-style lattes at home with this electric frother
Lattes are one of the pricier drinks at most coffee shops, so make them at home for way less with this
milk frother. It’s battery powered and comes with an easy-to-grip handle with a convenient on and off switch. Simply place the stainless steel whisk into your beverage, be it milk or matcha, for delightfully fluffy and frothy results. 10 Scooping out every last drop from food & skincare jars
You can stop letting products go to waste just because they’re hard to reach with this set of
mini spatulas. With six spatulas to a set, this useful product features a scraping spatula on one side and a spoon on the other. And since it’s made from food-grade silicone, it’s safe to use on both face cream and the last swipe of peanut butter. 11 Replacing plastic straws with durable silicone straws you can keep reusing
Plastic disposable straws aren’t the best for the environment, so stock up on these
reusable straws as an alternative to save money while you’re at it. In each pack you’ll get 20 BPA-free, food-grade silicone straws plus a brush to help clean them, all in a handy storage pouch. They’re even dishwasher safe, too. 12 Eliminating store bag fines with durable, reusable shopping bags
These days, selecting plastic bags at the grocery store check out will often incur a fine, so skip it by bringing these
reusable shopping bags instead. The bags come with a reinforced bottom that lets them carry up to 65 pounds, plus stiff walls to prevent items from shifting. When not in use, they fold completely flat so you can store them in your car and always have them on hand. 13 Saving money on makeup remover thanks to special towels that do the job with just water
Say goodbye to towelettes and cotton rounds thanks to this
makeup eraser cloth. Its specialized fibers activate with water to help suck away all types of makeup, including waterproof mascara. Each cloth can last for a whopping five years. Just toss them in the washing machine when they need a cleaning. 14 Filling these reusable coffee pods with your own coffee grounds
Single-serve coffee brewers have a reputation for being wasteful, but they don’t have to be if you pair them with these
reusable coffee pods. Designed to fit a range of coffee makers, these filters can be filled with grounds that will be filtered through the durable mesh screen to deliver a perfect cup of coffee. Each set comes with four BPA-free cups. 15 Quitting your paper towel habit by using these Swedish dishcloths instead
Your wallet will thank you for stocking up on these
reusable Swedish dishcloths. Not only do they replace single-use paper towels, but they’re also far more absorbent, with each cloth able to soak up 20 times its weight in spills. Since each cloth can be used up to 100 times, it’s estimated that a single cloth could last you a year. 16 Growing your own herbs with this garden starter kit
Not only is gardening an enjoyable pastime, you can save money by growing herbs at home with this
herb garden starter kit. This kit comes with five types of seeds to grow cilantro, mint, parsley, basil, and chives, as well as plantar pots and drip trays. There are even little markers to label your garden as you watch your seeds sprout. 17 Saving your coins in a piggy bank that counts them up for you
When you’re trying to save money, every little bit counts, and this
coin counting bank can help you keep tabs on every contribution. This 1.8-liter bank can hold up to 1,000 coins, but most impressively, it tallies the total on an LCD screen at the top as you insert your change. Just pop in some batteries and you’re good to go. 18 Stashing leftovers in reusable bags that maintain their freshness
Sometimes a baggy is better suited than a traditional container, and these
food storage bags let you have the best of both worlds since they’re both reusable and flexible. Made from food-grade plastic material, they’re topped with a spill-proof zipper seal and are safe to store in both the fridge and freezer. The set comes with 10 bags in multiple sizes with convenient color-coded tops. 19 Shielding your drains from hair, debris & plumber bills with a drain protector
Snaking your drain can be both expensive and gross, so stop clogs before they start with this
tub drain protector. It has a unique, mushroom-like shape that sits in your drain. The perforations along the side help trap hair before they make it into your pipes. Simply lift the “shroom” out and peel the hair off to clean. 20 Fixing dings in wooden furniture to make them look new with these markers
Nope, you don’t need to replace your furniture or send it out for costly repairs — just use this
wood marker kit. The set comes with six markers in common wood hues, like maple and oak, which blend in perfectly with your scuffed tables and chairs. Just fill in the nicks and let it dry. The set also includes matching crayons and a sharpener, too. 21 Freshening up clothes & upholstery with this fabric defuzzer
Why replace clothes just because they’re pilling when you can breathe new life into them with this
fabric shaver? This defuzzer shaves off pills and lint from both sweaters and couch upholstery alike with three different depth settings, depending on the amount of pilling and the fabric. It’s even rechargeable for extra convenience. 22 Extending the life of fruits & veggies with an apple-shaped produce saver
Ensure you’re getting the most out of your fruits and vegetables with these
produce saver balls that are shaped like apples. Place the absorbent packets inside the vented blue apple holder and wait as they soak up excess ethylene gas, which causes produce to over-ripen. They’re ideal for use both in the fridge and on the counter top. 23 Eliminating household odors with air-purifying charcoal bags
Nope, you don’t need pricy sprays or plug-in deodorizers that constantly require replacing, you can just use these
charcoal air-purifying bags instead. Made with activated charcoal inside a bamboo sack, these bags absorb unwanted household odors and can last for up to two years. Just air them out in the sun once a month to reactivate them. 24 Cutting down on dish soap waste with an automatic dispenser
Overusing products can waste money over time, so try this
dish soap dispenser instead. It helps to not only dispense a set amount of soap each time, but reduces mess as well, since its one-handed design disburses soap directly onto the sponge, helping to avoid spills. It has nonslip feet on the base, too, so it will stay put. 25 Protecting cords with a cable saver so you don’t need to replace them as often
Preserving the products you already have instead of letting them wear down quickly is a great way to save money, and these
charger cable savers are a great way to do exactly that. These silicone spirals wrap around the base of cords to prevent them from bending at harsh angles, which can cause damage and tears. Each pack comes with 24 savers, making them a bargain. 26 Removing lint from dryers with a cleaner kit to make your machine run more smoothly
Reduce your likelihood of laundry-related fires and help your machine dry more efficiently with this
dryer vent cleaner kit. The kit consists of a brush to help scrape away lint and debris, and a long, flexible hose attachment for your vacuum that allows you to suck away fragments from hard-to-reach places. Your energy bill will thank you. 27 Saving money on toilet paper by installing a handy bidet attachment
Get a more thorough clean with this
toilet bidet attachment. With an adjustable angled sprayer and multiple levels of water pressure, this bidet truly lets you customize your own experience. Better yet, it doesn’t require any tools to install. Just remove the seat, connect the hose to the water supply and the bidet to the hose, and you’re practically done. 28 Using every last drop of your products with a bottle-emptying kit
Squeezable products always leave just a bit of product at the bottom of the bottle, which can add up to a lot of money waste over time, but this
bottle emptying kit prevents that. It creates a tripod, allowing you to invert your bottles and let gravity bring every last drop down to this squeezable, clip-on dispenser. They’re BPA-free and safe to use in the dishwasher, too. 29 Blocking out heat & cold with insulated blackout curtains
When too much heat or light escapes or enters your home, your AC and heating bills can skyrocket, but these
insulated blackout curtains can help. Available in a range of colors and dimensions, these curtains are made from a poly-blend that can block out up to 99% of light and UV rays. They’re even wrinkle-resistant, too. 30 Exfoliating at home to cut down on pricy salon pedicures
For less than $20, you can score two pampering
foot peel masks without ever having to head to a spa. Available in a range of scents like lemongrass, lavender, and rose, these masks slip on the feet like booties and use fruit acids to exfoliate away dry skin and calluses. About a week later, you’ll start to see your skin peel away to reveal softer, smoother feet. 31 Re-sealing open foods to keep them fresh for longer
If you find yourself constantly replacing bags of chips and other items because they’ve gone stale thanks to a partially open container, these
mini bag sealers are here to help you save money. These battery powered gadgets use heat to seal up bags on one end, and a razor to slice them open on the other. Hang them up by their convenient hooks when not in use. 32 Setting outdoor lights on timers to save on electric bills
Ensure your outdoor electronics are as efficient as possible with this
outdoor smart plug. It has slots for three outlets, allowing you to control Wi-Fi-enabled devices with the convenient partner app — no central hub required. You can use voice control to turn lights on and off or set sprinklers on a timer to help avoid unnecessary electricity use. 33 Getting a cheap bottle of wine to taste more expensive with this stylish decanter
Properly aerating your wine can improve its taste, so make the most of less expensive bottles with this
wine decanter. Made from crystal glass with a 750-milliliter capacity, this U-shaped decanter has a thinner spout on one end for easy pouring. Just rinse it with warm soapy water to clean. 34 Blocking drafts from creeping in with an easy-to-install draft stopper
Whether you’re looking to keep heat or air conditioning from seeping out, this
door draft stopper can help. It consists of foam tubes that fit inside a double-sided polyester sleeve. Just trim both to your desired length and wedge the door in the center cavity to close the gap through which air can travel. 35 Banishing stains with this solution instead of replacing clothing
Be it grease, food, dirt, or more, this
stain remover spray is here to help revive stained clothing so you won’t need to replace it. It’s super easy to use: just spray on the formula, blot up the stain, and then rinse it all out. It’s water-based and made without sulfates, phosphates, or chlorines, and it comes available in a handy wipe form, too. 36 DIY-ing small repairs with this drywall putty instead of calling in professionals
This
drywall repair putty makes fixing small holes and nicks so simple. All you do is rub it in using a circular motion, remove any extra product, and paint over it with your desired shade after it’s set. And because the product is pushed upward with a crank at the bottom like a glue stick, you can apply it straight from the bottle without using any specialized tools. 37 Ensuring you don’t leave any toothpaste stuck in the tube with a squeezer dispenser
Prevent waste while promoting oral hygiene (win, win!) with this
squeezer dispenser. The plastic dispenser comes with a slot in the middle through which you insert the end of the toothpaste container. You slide the dispenser upward to bring all the unused product to the top of the tube so you can squeeze it out more easily. 38 Snaking clogged drains yourself using these spikey plastic wands
Don’t call a plumber without first trying these
drain clog removers yourself. Holding the handle firmly in place, feed the barbed wand into your drain to catch hair and debris on its spikes, then pull it back out to remove. Since they come three to a pack, you can peel off the hair to reuse it, or just toss it and grab a fresh one next time you’re in need. 39 Shielding your floors from scratches with these chair leg covers
Hardwood floors can be expensive to replace, so prevent damage in the first place with these
chair leg covers. The covers have a soft felt bottom that glides easily over floors without scratching, and the silicone shell stretches to cover a variety of different table and chair leg shapes. Since they’re clear, they’ll blend in easily with your decor, too. 40 Encouraging kitties to scratch elsewhere with transparent upholstery shields
To keep your upholstered furniture in like-new condition and extend its life, try these
cat scratch deterrents. Made from transparent plastic so they match your furniture, these shields stick onto the side of couches and chairs with ease, preventing kitties from sinking their claws in. Simply trim each shield to your desired size before adhering it.