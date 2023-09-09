This celeb-loved brand’s new ‘Denim’ collection will be a workhorse in your sock lineup

In addition to being the wardrobe essential nobody can do without, socks also happen to be a sneaky way to inject your outfit with a little extra fun, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a better brand for building your sock collection than London Sock Company. Founded in 2013, the celeb-loved brand crafts its socks using a sophisticated knitting technique and the highest needle count possible, resulting in refined socks that everyone from Benedict Cumberbatch to Tom Hiddleston have been spotted in. And now with the brand’s latest “Colour of the Season,” there’s an essential new hue to add to your sock drawer: Denim.

Denim blue, much like the Levi’s it evokes, is a year-round workhorse — but the color feels especially fresh this fall, with denim popping up everywhere. The versatile shade can be used to inject a bit of brightness into the season’s muted browns and greens. (It also looks great as a point of contrast with even moodier hues come winter.) Consider it the new neutral you can pair with anything and walk out looking sharp.

Seasonal capsules, traditional craftsmanship

The Denim color is part of London Sock Company’s seasonal collections that are filled with options guaranteed to satisfy your every sock drawer need, from ankle socks to calf socks, available in singles and multi packs, which come in a rainbow of versatile colors and patterns from neutrals to brights that you’ll want to wear all year long.

And, because London Sock Company is so confident in its high-quality socks, each pair comes with a 12-month sock sure guarantee: If, during the first year, your socks have any issues, they’ll swap them for another pair — no questions asked.

Refined shades for year-round style

Below you’ll find socks in every cut and color — including those must-have shades of blue. Whether you’re wearing sneakers or loafers — or any other shoe, for that matter — you’ll find a pair of luxurious socks below to suit it.

1. The denim blue pair

A part of London Sock Company’s “Colour of the Season” collection, this pair of calf socks is made from their classic ribbed knit in a fresh blue-jean hue that will add a subtle pop of personality to your look. And, if denim blue isn’t your thing, there are nearly three dozen shades you can choose from — so you’re sure to find one that’s just right.

Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2. The color of the season set

This stylish sock multipack includes six pairs of the brand’s signature calf socks across the spectrum of blue that’s all the rage this season. Each hand-finished pair is ribbed, and crafted with a little comfortable stretch in the fine-knit cotton. You’ll get a light sky blue pair and a marled yarn pair, along with a classic navy and some sophisticated houndstooth prints.

Sizes: Small — Large

3. The ankle socks

Sitting just above the ankle, these socks are the ones to reach for when you want the comfort of London Sock Company’s Simply Sartorial calf sock, but without the extra coverage. Just like the calf socks, this three-pack features the same Scottish Lisle cotton blended with 2% elastane for stretch. They’ll be the only thing you’ll want to wear with trainers.

Sizes: X-Small — Large

4. The tonal socks

London Sock Company recommends pairing these green calf socks with deep-toned colors like navy or berry. A part of the brand’s Simply Sartorial line, the ribbed Scottish cotton knit has a smidge of elastane blended in for stretch. This set of three will outfit you with greens ranging from light to deep.

Sizes: Small — Large

5. The no-show socks

If you want your socks to disappear when worn with shoes, the Simply Invisible socks are the ones to reach for. Designed with an extra-low, no-show cut that’s perfect for loafers or sneakers, they have a heel grip and 2% stretch blended with organic cotton for a comfortable, breathable fit.

Sizes: X-Small — Large

6. The colorful six-pack

Made of a Scottish Lisle cotton blend with a hint of stretch, this six-pack of socks includes the brand’s most popular vibrant shades like deep purple, classic red, and a preppy pink. The Simply Sartorial sock style is ribbed and hits at mid-calf for all-purpose wear, and this set will give you nearly a full week’s worth of socks.

Sizes: Small — Large

7. The patterned set

Celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati designed the patterns in this three-pack of socks. Each pair features a different motif in some of the brand’s peppiest shades. Hitting at mid-calf, these Scottish Lisle cotton socks have cuffs and heels in a contrasting solid for a little added visual interest, and are blended with a small percentage of manmade yarn to help prevent slippage.

Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8. The color-block socks

Another entry in London Sock Company’s celebrity stylist collection, these socks were created by A-list favorite Michael Fisher, and feature a mid-calf length in a bold color-blocked design. Ribbed, and made of sturdy organic cotton blended with a hint of stretch, these socks will make just enough of a statement however you choose to wear them.

Sizes: X-Small — Large

9. The twinset

Lighter and more vibrant than navy yet deeper than a sky blue, these calf socks are rendered in a midnight blue that would look especially sharp paired with a neutral cream or grey. Ribbed, and hitting at mid-calf, these socks also have a touch of stretch to help prevent them from slipping.

Sizes: Small — Large

The ultimate set

Whether your sock drawer needs a total overhaul or you frankly prefer a lot of options, the Simply Staples Box ensures you’ll have a pair of the brand’s signature calf socks in a color to match virtually everything in your closet, from neutrals like cream, brown, and black, to more vibrant shades like purple and blue. Each Scottish Lisle cotton pair is ribbed, with 2% elastane to provide durability and enhanced comfort.

Sizes: Small — Large

Never run out of new pairs