People who are cheap AF say they wish they'd known about these money-saving products sooner

These dishcloths are the paper towel replacement that’s better than paper towels. Made from cellulose and cotton, they are an odd combination of cloth and sponge, which makes them super absorbent and versatile. The surface is lightly textured to give you a bit of scrubbing power, and they can go in the laundry for a wash whenever you like. When they do eventually fall apart, they are biodegradable.

One reviewer said: “I just love love my Swedish Dishcloth. [...] I wish I knew about this product years ago. I have to say I'm buying these for my friends and family. They will save you money and get your kitchen sparking clean. Once you try these you will never go back to paper towels.”