My dog is arguably my best friend, which is why I’m always on the lookout for fun stuff that I can give him. But if you simply don’t have time to scour the web, that’s not a problem, as I’ve put together this list of weird things for your dog that are so damn clever.

From splash-free water bowls to durable toys that can hold up against aggressive chewing, I’ve made sure to include a little something in here for every type of dog. And speaking of which, that water bowl is currently available for less than $25 — but you’ll just have to keep scrolling if you want to check it out for yourself.

01 This snuffle mat with *thousands* of positive reviews Amazon NEECONG Dog Snuffle-Mat Slow-Feeder-Bowl $15 See On Amazon Sprinkle some treats inside of this snuffle mat, and your dog will have to nose through all the different layers in order to find them. It’s great for keeping your dog busy while you’re working from home, and the nonslip base helps keep it from sliding all over your floors. “This snuffle mat keeps my dog busy when I need a break,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “She just loves searching for the food hidden under the flaps.”

02 These recordable buttons that let your dog “talk” to you Amazon Hunger for Words Talking Pet Starter Set (4-Pieces) $22 See On Amazon Ever wish your dog could talk to you? Record simple words like “treat” and “outside” on these buttons, then teach your dog to press them when they want something. Each order comes with four buttons — and you can erase and re-record as many times as you like.

03 This interactive puzzle that helps keep your dog busy Amazon SPOT Ethical Pet Interactive Seek-A-Treat Toy Puzzle $15 See On Amazon Bored dogs can quickly get up to no good, so why not give them this puzzle toy to play with? Simply fill the compartments up with treats, and your pup will have to figure out how to slide the covers open if they want a snack.

04 The squeaky toys that are made to hold up against aggressive chewing Amazon ZENAPOKI Dog Toys for Aggressive Chewers $12 See On Amazon If your dog quickly chews through their toys, consider giving these squeaky toys a try. Not only are they made to hold up against aggressive chewing, but if your dog does succeed in tearing through them? The material they’re made from is designed to tear off into large chunks to help prevent your dog from swallowing them.

05 An absorbent towel mitt that gets your dog dry fast Amazon Hertzko Pet Drying Towel Mitt (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Letting a wet dog roam around your home can lead to a huge mess — but that’s where this towel mitt comes in handy. It’s made from super-absorbent chenille coral fleece on one side, while the other side is made from thick microfiber. All together, both sides can absorb up to seven times their weight in water — and one size is made to fit all hands.

06 A licking mat that can help soothe anxiety Amazon Aquapaw Premium XL Licking Mat $11 See On Amazon If your pup feels anxious when it’s time for a bath, try adding some peanut butter to this licking mat, then stick it to your shower wall using the suction cup on the back. Your pup will have to work their way around the grooves in order to eat the peanut butter — and since they’ll enjoy getting a treat, over time they may even learn to associate the anxiety-producing activity with positive feelings. Choose from five colors.

07 This paw washer that helps keep your home clean Amazon Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer $16 See On Amazon Keep this paw washer by your front door, and it’ll always be within reach whenever your dog tries to come inside with dirty paws. Just add a little water, insert your dog’s paw, then give it a few twists. The silicone bristles on the inside will gently wash away dirt and mud — no soap necessary.

08 A dog water bottle that’s completely leakproof Amazon MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle $12 See On Amazon Rather than packing a separate bowl and water bottle, why not bring this dog water bottle with you instead? The bottle is completely leakproof, as a silica gel seal paired with a lock-and-key design ensures that it doesn’t spill inside your bag. Plus, the built-in bowl makes it easy to give your dog water when they need it.

09 These soothing balms that help heal irritated skin Amazon Natural Dog Company Powerhouse Healing Balms (5-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Cracked paws, dry noses, irritated skin— these balms can help soothe all of them and more. They’re suitable for dogs of all ages and breeds and contain zero artificial preservatives, fragrances, or harsh ingredients. Plus, the small containers make it easy to take them with you when traveling with your dog.

10 The glowing dog collar that helps keep them visible at night Amazon Blazin' Safety LED Light Up Dog Collar $19 See On Amazon Staying visible at night is always a good idea, which is why this dog collar is worth a look. It glows so brightly that you can see it from up to 1,000 feet away — and since it’s also waterproof, there’s no need to worry about it breaking in the rain. Choose from 10 colors and four sizes.

11 This reversible sling that lets you carry your pup with you Amazon iPrimio Dog & Cat Sling Carrier $18 See On Amazon As long as your dog weighs 12 pounds or less, you’ll be able to use this sling to carry them around with you. It’s made from a breathable polyester-cotton blend to help keep your pup cool — and the strap can be adjusted for a more comfortable fit. Plus, the reversible design makes it almost like you’re getting two slings for the price of one.

12 A waterproof seat cover that helps keep your car clean Amazon Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat $40 See On Amazon I always make sure to lay out this cover before I put my dog into the backseat of my car. It’s made from tough Oxford fabric that’s not only waterproof but also thick enough that it stops my pup from scratching up the leather upholstery. And if it gets dirty? I simply give it a good shake outside to get rid of dirt and sand.

13 The silicone covers that help keep pet food fresh Amazon Bonza Pet Food Can Covers $9 See On Amazon Don’t cover that open can of pet food with wasteful plastic wrap — instead, pop one of these covers onto it. They’re made from tough silicone that’s designed to last, and their universal design makes them usable with pet food cans of nearly any size. Once dirty, simply toss them into the dishwasher for a quick clean.

14 A durable toy that you can fill with delicious snacks Amazon Nylabone Cheese Dog Toy $18 See On Amazon Fill this toy with spray cheese or peanut butter, and it’ll help keep them entertained as they try to lick it all out. However, if you decide not to fill it up, the toy still has a noticeable cheese flavor that’ll entice your dog to play with it — and the bumpy texture on the outside even helps clean their teeth as they chew.

15 This gentle shampoo that helps remove tear stains Amazon TropiClean SPA Shampoo Tear Stain Remover for Dogs $13 See On Amazon Looking for easy ways to treat your dog’s tear stains? Search no further than this shampoo. It’s formulated to work on pets with any fur color or coat type, even if their fur is extra long. Oatmeal and vitamin E also work together to help soften their coat, all while sweet blueberry and vanilla leave them smelling oh-so-fresh.

16 The flea shampoo made with soothing coconut & citrus Amazon TropiClean Citrus & Neem Oil Flea Shampoo for Dogs $15 See On Amazon Whereas some flea shampoos can contain harsh ingredients, this one relies on powerful neem oil to help get rid of ticks, fleas, and more. But if that isn’t enough to convince you it’s worth a look, coconut and citrus also work together to help cleanse and soothe skin — all while its refreshing orange and pine scent leaves your dog smelling so, so good.

17 This slow feeder dog bowl that can help calm upset stomachs Amazon Leash Boss Slow Feed Dog Bowl $16 See On Amazon Sometimes, letting your dog gobble their food down can lead to gastrointestinal distress — instead, have them eat out of this slow feeder bowl. The raised grooves in the center force your dog to take their time eating, as they’ll have to navigate around them in order to get their food. Plus, the durable plastic is even dishwasher-safe.

18 A pet hair remover that you can use over & over again Amazon ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $31 See On Amazon Unlike lint rollers that rely on wasteful sticky sheets, this pet hair remover utilizes hundreds of tiny bristles to latch onto hair, pulling it off of your furniture, curtains, clothes, and more. There are no batteries required in order for it to work, and it’s even completely BPA-free.

19 The water bowl that won’t splash onto your floors Amazon Leashboss Splashless Travel Dog Water Bowl $20 See On Amazon Even the cleanest pups can be messy when it comes to drinking water, which is why I’m a big fan of this splash-free bowl. The top features an inward-facing lip around the edge that catches splashing water, trapping it inside so that your floors stay clean — and many reviewers even wrote about how it “works great.”

20 These pet stairs that help reduce strain on joints Amazon Best Pet Supplies Foam Pet Steps $30 See On Amazon Letting your dog jump onto your furniture can lead to joint problems later in life, so why not grab this set of stairs? They come in three sizes, making them suitable for sofas, beds, and more. Plus, the nonslip bottom helps keep it from shifting out of place.

21 A plush dog bed that can help soothe anxiety Amazon Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed $31 See On Amazon Anxious pups can appreciate this plush bed, as its donut shape and raised edges make it feel like they’re being wrapped up in a giant hug. It comes in three sizes as well as four colors: dark grey, light grey, pink, or beige. Plus, the ergonomic design gives your dog’s joints added support where they need it.

22 This finger toothbrush that massages gums as you clean teeth Amazon Hertzko Finger Toothbrush $7 See On Amazon While your dog may not usually be a fan of having their teeth cleaned, this finger toothbrush could be the exception. The bristles are made from soft silicone that massage your pup’s gums as you brush — and one size is suitable for all breeds, regardless of whether they’re large or small.

23 The hydrating wax that helps soothe cracked paws Amazon Musher's Secret Dog Paw Wax $16 See On Amazon Dry, cracked paws are no match for this wax, as its hydrating formula helps soothe skin. All of the ingredients used to make it are food-grade, so there’s no need to worry if your dog decides to lick their paws after application — and the non-staining formula won’t leave your floors or carpets discolored.

24 A UV flashlight that helps you find invisible pet accidents Amazon Escolite Black Light Flashlight $11 See On Amazon Can’t figure out the source of that unwanted odor? It could be coming from a dried pet accident — in which case, this UV flashlight is a must-have. It lights up invisible accidents so that they’re easy to find, and only needs three AA batteries (which are not included) in order to work. Plus, its waterproof design means it’ll keep working if you accidentally get it wet.

25 These extra-loud bells that help you potty train your dog Amazon BLUETREE Dog Training Bells (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Hang these bells on the inside of your front door, then train your dog to ring them anytime they need to go outside. Not only are they great for potty training, but they’re also extra-loud so that it’s easy to hear them — even if you aren’t in the same room as your dog.

26 The squeaky dog toys that don’t have any stuffing Amazon ZippyPaws No Stuffing Squeaky Plush Toy (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon If your dog has a habit of shredding their toys, consider giving these squeaky toys a try. They don’t have any filling, so there won’t be any need to clean up a mess of fluff if your pup shreds them. The best part? The lack of stuffing also makes them machine-washable.

27 A shaggy throw blanket that helps protect furniture from damage Amazon Best Friends by Sheri Calming Shag Fur Pet Throw Blanket $18 See On Amazon Drape this throw blanket over your couch, and it’ll help protect the upholstery from scratches, dog hair, and more — all while giving your dog a comfortable place to sit. And if it ever gets dirty? The machine-washable design means there’s no need to worry about its shaggy faux fur shedding all over your washer and dryer.