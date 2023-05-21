The weirdest, most clever things under $30 on Amazon

Have you ever seen a product on Amazon and stopped scrolling because you were shocked at how weird, yet clever it was? Well, this list is full of those kinds of things — and they’re all under $30 each. From tablet pillows to plungers shaped like cacti and even gadgets to cut your bananas in one motion, I’ve made sure to include a little something for everybody below.

Since everything is fairly affordable, you can add to your cart and keep shopping for the weirdest, most clever things without delay.

01 A mashing tool that takes the work out of making guacamole Amazon OXO Scoop and Smash Good Grips Avocado Tool $11 See On Amazon Mashing up avocados using a fork or spoon can be tricky — instead, use this mashing tool. Four blades work to squish your avocado with minimal effort on your end, while a squeegee blade makes it easy to scrape the bowl clean once you’ve finished. Or, if you aren’t into guac, you can also use it when making mashed potatoes, egg salad, or even just breaking up ground beef for tacos.

02 A kid-friendly slicer that cuts bananas into 18 pieces Amazon Hutzler Banana Slicer $6 See On Amazon Whether you’re baking a dessert or packing snacks for later, this slicer can help you save a ton of time when preparing bananas. A little pressure is all it needs to cut your banana into 18 pieces — and since there are no sharp edges, you can even let your kids use it without having to worry about any accidental nicks.

03 The nonstick griddle rings that make meals look restaurant-quality Amazon Cuisinart Griddle Ring Set (4 Pieces) $16 See On Amazon Eggs, pancakes, omelets — these griddle rings can be used to make all sorts of breakfast favorites look like they’re restaurant-quality. The nonstick walls make it easy to serve eggs without any breakage, while their folding handle allows for easy storage once you’ve finished cooking. Each order comes with four: one omelet, one pancake, as well as two egg rings.

04 A quirky toilet plunger and brush set with tons of personality Amazon ALLOBUB Cactus Toilet Plunger and Brush Set $26 See On Amazon You don’t have to live in the desert to appreciate this toilet plunger and brush set, as the cactus-shaped handles are a fun addition to any bathroom. The sturdy bristles on the brush make it easy to scrub away grime, while the heavy-duty plunger effortlessly unclogs toilets, drains, sinks, and more. Plus, the space-saving design makes it suitable for smaller bathrooms.

05 This portable cupholder that sticks to nearly any smooth surface Amazon 30 Watt Sudski Portable Shower Drink Holder $15 See On Amazon There’s just something relaxing about sipping on beer in the shower, so why not take a look at this cupholder? The silicone material adheres to nearly any smooth surface, including tile, glass, marble, and more. You also have the choice of seven colors, ranging from classic black to patriotic a red, white, and blue pattern.

06 A terra-cotta garlic baker with *thousands* of positive reviews Amazon Norpro Large Garlic Baker $17 See On Amazon Baking cloves of garlic can be tricky — but this garlic baker can help make it so much easier. There are ventilation holes on the lid that allow steam to escape, and it’s large enough to roast up to three cloves at the same time. Or, if you don’t need to roast garlic anytime soon, you can also use it to store cloves to help keep them fresh until you need them.

07 These adorable corn holders made with stainless steel prongs Amazon Farberware Barbecue Pig Corn Holders (8 Pieces) $11 See On Amazon In the mood for some corn on the cob? Not only are these pig-shaped corn holders cute to look at, but they also feature stainless steel prongs that won’t rust no matter how many times you send them through the dishwasher. One happy reviewer wrote, “These are hilarious and actually really nice quality. Super sharp, easy to hold.”

08 These unique drink markers that are sure to get people talking Amazon Drinking Buddies Classic Themed Drink Markers (Pack of 6) $10 See On Amazon Don’t risk sipping from someone else’s glass — just use these markers to keep track of which drink is whose. Each one is designed to look like a different person, and they even have their names printed on their butts in case you forget what your marker looks like.

09 A stainless steel fork that you can attach to condiment jars Amazon Chef'n FridgeFork Condiment Fork $7 See On Amazon Tired of getting your hands dirty when you reach into pickle jars? Loop this spoon around the top of the jar, and it’ll always be ready to go whenever you want a little snack. The elastic band is large enough to fit most jars. Plus, the caddy catches any stray drips to help keep your fridge shelves clean.

10 This meat thermometer that helps prevent dinner faux pas Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $15 See On Amazon Don’t serve undercooked meat the next time guests are over for dinner — just use this thermometer to make sure your proteins are cooked all the way through. A temperature guide on the handle reminds you of the proper internal temps for beef, poultry, fish, and more, while its backlit LCD screen makes it easy to see when grilling outside at night. Choose from three colors: red/white, black/white, or red/black.

11 A leakproof trash can that helps keep your car clean Amazon Drive Auto Car Trash Can $19 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy for trash to accumulate on the floor of your car, so why not grab this trash can? The leakproof liner helps keep your upholstery safe from spills, while an adjustable strap lets you secure it around a headrest or stick shift. Choose from two sizes: two or four gallons.

12 The grill basket that won’t stick to your meals Amazon Cave Tools Vegetable Grill Basket $23.99 See On Amazon Shrimp, veggies, and other small ingredients can fall between your grill grates — so cook them inside of this basket instead. The nonstick surface won’t latch onto your ingredients, while handles on either side make it easy to carry from grill to table. And since it’s dishwasher-safe, cleanup is a total breeze.

13 A clip-on strainer that can help you save *so* much space Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $19 See On Amazon Don’t have a ton of storage space in your kitchen? This clip-on strainer is a fraction of the size of a normal strainer, making it great for cramped kitchens. The spring-loaded clips stretch to fit nearly any pot, pan, or bowl — even if it has a lip. And since all the food stays inside the pot as it strains, there’s no need to worry about spilling anything down the sink.

14 This nonstick burger press that ensures your patties come out evenly Amazon Cave Tools Burger Press $17 See On Amazon Your burger patties won’t cook at the same rate if they aren’t all the same size — but that’s only part of the reason why I’m a fan of this press. The nonstick interior makes it easy to pop your patties out once they’ve been formed, and there are even indicator lines on the inside that denote quarter- and third-pound patty sizes. Plus, each order includes parchment paper to separate the patties if you decide to freeze them for later.

15 The miniature steaming basket that works in the microwave Amazon Progressive International Microwave Mini Steamer $8 See On Amazon With its two-cup capacity that’s perfect for individual servings, this miniature steaming basket is great for whipping up fresh or frozen veggies without getting the stove dirty. It’s made from high-heat polypropylene, making it safe to send through the microwave — and the steamer basket even doubles as a small colander in a pinch.

16 These stainless steel racks that take taco Tuesday to the next level Amazon ARTTHOME. Taco Holders (4-Pack) $17 See On Amazon These stainless steel racks are sure to impress guests the next time they’re over for Taco Tuesday. Each order comes with enough to put up to 12 tacos on display — and since they’re heat-resistant, you can even use them to heat up tortillas in the oven. Plus, a tiny handle on both ends makes it easy to pull them out of the oven once your tortillas are thoroughly heated.

17 These heat-resistant shields that help protect your forearms from oven rack burns Amazon LeeYean Oven Rack Shields (4-Pack) $9 See On Amazon You can easily wind up with burned forearms if you reach into the oven wrong — but that’s where these shields come into play. Simply pop them onto the front of your oven racks, and the heat-resistant silicone material will help protect your skin when reaching inside. They’re also BPA-free and can be trimmed to fit as needed.

18 The silicone bottle stoppers that help keep wine fresh Amazon Rabbit Wine and Beverage Bottle Stopper (4-Pack) $7 See On Amazon You don’t have to polish off that entire bottle of wine in one sitting — just pop one of these stoppers into the pour spout. The silicone material expands to create an airtight seal, helping keep your reds and whites fresher for longer. The best part? You can also toss them into the dishwasher for an easy clean.

19 A helpful LED flashlight that you can position nearly anywhere Amazon Nite Ize BugLit $13 See On Amazon With its flexible legs that can be bent or wrapped into nearly any position, this LED bug flashlight is a definite upgrade from the clunky tube-shaped one you’ve probably been using. The brightness is adjustable up to two levels: high or low. Batteries also come included, and can even keep it running for up to 22 hours before they need to be replaced.

20 These acrylic floating shelves that don’t require any drilling Amazon JDGOOMA Acrylic Floating Wall Shelf $12 See On Amazon Hesitant when it comes to drilling into your walls? These acrylic floating shelves come with super-strong adhesive that lets you stick them right into place. The adhesive is strong enough to support up to 5 pounds, making them ideal for lighter items — though if you’d prefer a more permanent installation, each order also includes a set of screws.

21 A stainless steel rocker blade that helps you save time in the kitchen Amazon Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper $19 See On Amazon Veggies, herbs, salad greens — this rocker blade can help you chop up all sorts of ingredients in a fraction of the time it would take using a regular knife. But if that isn’t enough? Its stainless steel blade is just as sharp as it is resistant to rust.

22 The Swedish dishcloths that can help you save money over time Amazon Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Instead of using wasteful paper towels to clean up messes, why not save some money and switch to these Swedish dishcloths? Not only are they reusable, but they’re also gritty when dry, yet soft when wet, making them great for scouring pans, dusting shelves, and every dirty task in between. Choose from 10 colors.

23 A fine-mesh splatter screen that helps keep your kitchen clean Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen Grease Guard $21 See On Amazon While fried foods are delicious, cooking them can also be incredibly messy — unless you have this splatter screen. The ultra-fine mesh contains hot oil pops to help keep your counters clean, yet still allows steam to escape so that your meals come out crispy — not soggy. And since it’s made from stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about it rusting.

24 This adorable ladle that can stand up on its own Amazon OTOTO Nessie Ladle Spoon $17 See On Amazon Not only is this ladle designed to look like a cute version of the Loch Ness Monster, but it also features feet on the bottom so that it can stand upright on its own. The best part? The handle is shaped so that it’s easy to grip — and the entire ladle is even made without any BPAs.

25 These long oven mitts that give forearms some extra protection Amazon HOMWE Extra Long Silicone Oven Mitts $19 See On Amazon Whereas some oven mitts only cover your wrists, these ones are extra-long so that your forearms are also protected while reaching into hot ovens. The textured palms give you some extra grip when handling hot cookware — and the silicone material they’re made from is even heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

26 The breathable packing cubes that help you fit even *more* inside your suitcase Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) $22 See On Amazon There’s no need to pack light when you have these packing cubes at your disposal, as they can help you fit even more stuff inside your suitcase. The breathable mesh top helps prevent your clothes from absorbing unwanted odors while in transit — and each order even includes a drawstring bag you can use to separate dirty clothes from clean ones. Choose from nine colors.

27 A freezer cup that turns drinks into slushies in just 7 minutes Amazon ZOKU Original Slush and Shake Maker $23 See On Amazon Instead of spending money on store-made slushies, why not make your own at home using this cup? Simply keep it in the freezer, and it’ll be ready to turn your drinks into slushies in as little as seven minutes whenever you’re in the mood for a frozen treat. Plus, each cup comes with a matching spoon.

28 This cute funnel that helps you water plants with less mess Amazon Peleg Design Leaflow Plant Pot Watering Funnel (Set of 3) $15 See On Amazon Watering your plants can result in a wet mess depending on how leafy your plants are — that’s why I’m a big fan when it comes to this leaf-shaped funnel. Just press it down into the soil, then pour water into it rather than into the center of your plant. The water will flow directly into your plant’s roots, helping prevent mess as well as save water.

29 A refrigerator deodorizer that doesn’t rely on harsh chemicals Amazon Chill Bill Refrigerator Deodorizer $17 See On Amazon This deodorizer doesn’t use any harsh chemicals to remove unwanted odors from your fridge. Instead, all you need to do is fill it up with baking soda, then place it on a shelf so that it can get to work — it’s that easy. Plus, the penguin shape is a cute addition to any kitchen.

30 These clip-on book lights that feature 3 light temperatures Amazon GearLight Rechargeable Book Light (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Some types of light are better for reading than others — luckily, these book lights feature three light temperatures to choose from: gentle white, amber, or natural daylight. They also have flexible goosenecks so that it’s easy to point the light in any direction, and the rechargeable battery even lasts for up to 30 hours before it needs to be plugged in again.

31 A sleek glass teapot that comes with a reusable filter Amazon Willow & Everett Teapot with Infuser for Loose Tea $16 See On Amazon Whether you prefer pre-made bags or steeping your own blend of loose leaves, this glass teapot will have you sipping on tea in style. Its reusable filter is made from rust-resistant stainless steel and even locks down into place to help prevent spills. Plus, the microwave-safe design makes boiling water a total breeze.

32 The reusable baking mats that won’t stick to food Amazon HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Instead of wasting money on parchment paper or messy sprays, try using these baking mats the next time you’re whipping up a batch of cookies. They’re made from food-grade silicone that’s heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, making them safe to use in the oven. And since they’re also nonstick, your baked goods should easily lift away once they’re finished cooking.

33 A universal phone mount that lets you follow GPS handsfree Amazon Mongoora Universal Air Vent Car Phone Mount Holder $14 See On Amazon Using your phone while driving can be incredibly dangerous; instead, pop it into this mount so that you can follow your GPS hands-free. It’s designed to fit nearly any smartphone, making it suitable for iPhones, Androids, and more. Plus, the grip on the back hooks on your car’s air vent, helping ensure that it’s easy to see without having to look down.

34 These LED grill lights that are 100% weatherproof Amazon Benicci Grill Lights (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Can’t quite tell how cooked that steak is when grilling in the dark? These grill lights can help. Each one features a strong magnet on the bottom that keeps them secured to your grill, while a powerful LED bulb makes it easy to see what you’re doing. Each order also includes a protective storage case, as well as a set of batteries to get you started.

35 A magnetic wristband that helps you tackle DIY projects Amazon RAK Magnetic Wristband $25 See On Amazon Wear this wristband during your next DIY project, and you’ll always have a convenient place to store nails, nuts, bolts, bits, or nearly any other small metal item. Strong magnets on the inside work to hold everything in place — and since the clasp is velcro, you can easily adjust it to fit wrists of practically any size.

36 The extra-long meat hook that helps protect your hands from heat Amazon Cave Tools Food Flipper and Meat Hook $20 See On Amazon Flipping meats on the grill can leave you sweating, which is why I’m a big fan of this meat hook. Not only does it let you stand farther away from the heat, but the pigtail design also makes it easy to flip bacon, wings, pork rolls, or nearly any other awkwardly-shaped piece of protein. And since it’s made from stainless steel, it’s highly unlikely that it’ll ever rust.

37 These quirky magnets that add personality to dull whiteboards Amazon Bullseye Office Ninja Star Magnet $11 See On Amazon Bring some quirky fun to your home office with these ninja star magnets. While I don’t recommend throwing them at your whiteboard, they are strong enough to hold up to 10 sheets of paper without falling. Plus, each one is made from tough metal — not plastic.

38 An adorable book mark that comes in 5 colors Amazon OTOTO Nessie Tale Book Mark $10 See On Amazon If you appreciated that Loch Ness Monster ladle, then you’ll definitely want to take a look at this book mark. It sits on the top edge of your book page so that it’s easy to see exactly where you are — and unlike some bookmarks, this one won’t bend or tear the pages. Choose from five colors: turquoise, gray, green, purple, or yellow.

39 This electric whisk that runs at an ultra-silent level Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $12 See On Amazon Tired of drinking the same cup of coffee every morning? Try using this electric whisk to whip up some milk into a delicious froth. The motor runs at an ultra-silent level, so there’s no need to worry about disturbing your neighbors at the office — and it only needs one AA battery (which is not included) to operate.

40 A quick-drying towel that’s easy to take with you Amazon OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel (3-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Since these quick-drying towels fold down into a convenient travel pouch, you can easily take them with you camping, to the gym, or nearly anywhere else in between. The soft microfiber material is incredibly absorbent — and since it’s also odor-resistant, it’s less likely to smell funky after it dries. Choose from seven colors.

41 The LED ring light that clips onto phones & laptops Amazon GearLight Selfie Ring Light $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re on a video call for work or trying to take a selfie, this LED ring light can help make sure that you’re cast in the best light possible. The brightness is adjustable up to 10 levels, making it great for shadowy rooms — and its rechargeable battery even lasts for up to two hours before you need to plug it in again.

42 These brightening eye masks that are made with real gold Amazon DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (20 Pairs) $25 See On Amazon Whether you struggle with dark circles or dry skin, these eye masks might be able to help. They’re formulated with a combination of hyaluronic acid and 24-karat gold, both of which work together to help hydrate and brighten skin. The best part? Since they’re individually packaged, you shouldn’t have any trouble taking them with you when traveling.

43 A microwave popcorn popper that takes up hardly any space Amazon Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper $14.49 See On Amazon Unlike that bulky air popper you’ve been using, this microwave popper collapses down to a fraction of its size, making it easy to stash in a cabinet or drawer. Stay-cool handles on either side give you somewhere safe to grab when taking it out of the microwave — and you even have 14 different fun colors to choose from.

44 The nonslip liners that help protect your fridge from spills Amazon MayNest Refrigerator Shelf Liners (8 Pack) $12 See On Amazon Wiping up spills in the fridge can be a real pain, which is only part of the reason why I’m a big fan of these liners. Their nonslip surface helps prevent bottles from getting knocked over — and you can even place fresh produce directly on top of them, no baggie necessary.

45 A comfortable tablet stand that offers 6 different viewing positions Amazon Lamicall Tablet Stand Pillow $17 See On Amazon Whereas most tablet stands are made from hard metal, this one feels more like a soft pillow that you can rest comfortably on your lap. Six adjustable ledges on the bottom give you options when trying to figure out the best viewing angle — and unlike some stands, this one is designed to work with tablets of nearly any size.

46 A flannel throw blanket that’s printed to look like a giant burrito Amazon mermaker Burritos Tortillas Blanket $25 See On Amazon Not only is this throw blanket made from soft flannel, but it’s also been printed to look just like a delicious burrito. The burrito print is on both sides, so it doesn’t matter which one faces up. And if you aren’t into burritos? You can also grab it as a pizza, waffle, or giant cookie.

47 This gel wrist cushion that can help reduce pain Amazon LetGoShop Silicone Gel Wrist Rest Cushion $8 See On Amazon Typing away at your desk all day can leave your wrists feeling sore and tired — so grab this cushion. It’s made from soft gel that helps keep your wrist comfortably raised, which can result in less fatigue throughout the day. Choose from four colors: blue, green, pink, or purple.

48 A magnetic cable holder that helps keep desks organized Amazon Smartish Magnetic Cord Holder $0 See On Amazon Every desk has that one corner that’s become a jumbled mess of charging cables, so why not tidy up with this cable holder? A strong magnet on the inside keeps your cables securely held down until you need them, while a nonslip bottom prevents it from shifting out of place. Plus, it’ll work with nearly any charging cable — regardless of whether you prefer iPhones or Androids.