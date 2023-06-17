These clever things make your home so much more comfortable, you'll never want to leave it

It couldn’t be easier to set up this programmable thermostat and consequently dial up your perfect temperature at home. Set schedules that range from one day up to a week to feel constantly in comfort while conserving energy at the same time. The backlit display gives you all the information you need, such as the time, cooling or heating mode, current temperature, and set point temperature. Once you’ve set your schedule, the thermostat learns how much time is required to achieve that temperature and will then run automatically to get it there at the time you need it.