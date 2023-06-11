Weird, cheap things that'll make spending time outside more enjoyable

This grown-up game of ridiculous scenarios is bound to be a hit at your next gathering around the patio table. Each of the 150 cards has a goofy situation with blank spaces — each player fills those spaces in with the names of other players most likely to find themselves in the given predicament. Persuade the group that your scenario is the most plausible (or most hilarious) — and they’ll give you a thumbs up or thumbs down.