50 weird things under $30 on Amazon that are so damn brilliant

Being “normal” is overrated. Speaking from personal experience? There’s something liberating about embracing your inner oddball — but if you’re a little hesitant about getting weird when out in public, you can still get your freak on with all these weird things I found on Amazon.

From Loch Ness-style ladles to colorful taco holders, I’ve made sure that every item you’ll find below is delightfully odd and priced at $30 or less. But if you want to see more, then you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

01 These solar-powered garden lights designed to look like fireflies Amazon TONULAX Solar Garden Lights $22 See On Amazon These best-selling, solar-powered garden lights are designed with flexible wire, which allows them to slightly sway and mimic the look of fireflies floating around your garden. They’re also moisture-resistant and built so it’s easy to adhere them into the dirt amongst other plants. Plus, they have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

02 These heat-resistant baking mats that can help you save money Amazon HOTPOP Baking Mats (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Instead of buying wasteful parchment paper or nonstick sprays, why not start using these baking mats? They’re infinitely reusable, as each one is made from tough, heat-resistant silicone that won’t latch onto baked goods as they cook. Once they’re too dirty to use, simply toss them into the dishwasher for a quick clean.

03 A stainless steel rack for cooking chicken wings in the oven Amazon Cave Tools Chicken Wing & Leg Rack $19.99 See On Amzon Not only does this rack make it way easier to cook chicken wings in the oven, but it’s also made from tough stainless steel that’s resistant to rust. A drip tray underneath catches any drippings to help keep your oven clean — and if you aren’t into chicken wings, you can also use it to cook drumsticks.

04 The collapsible organizer that helps keep your trunk tidy Amazon Drive Car Trunk Organizer $23 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy for the trunk of your car to become a jumbled mess of stuff — but that’s where this organizer comes in. Multiple compartments help you keep everything from sports equipment to groceries looking tidy, while straps on the bottom work to keep it from shifting around as you drive. It also collapses down flat for easy storage when not in use.

05 An omelet turner that won’t stick to your eggs Amazon OXO Good Grips Flip and Fold Omelet Turner $12 See On Amazon Whereas wooden utensils have a tendency of sticking to food, this omelet turner is made from smooth silicone that’s completely nonstick, making it easy to flip omelets, pancakes, and more. The flexible edges contour to the shape of your pan so that it’s easy to work with — and you even have the choice of two sizes: miniature or large.

06 This unique spoon rest that’s easy to clean Amazon LDAOS Spoon Rest $10 See On Amazon Since this spoon rest is made from soft silicone, cleaning it off after you’ve finished cooking is as easy as giving it a light scrub under running water. It’s also heat-resistant — so there’s no need to worry about hot utensils melting the surface — and the quirky design is an undeniably fun addition to any kitchen.

07 A waterproof speaker that lets you jam out in the shower Amazon INSMY Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $24 See On Amazon With a powerful rechargeable battery that lets you jam out for up to 12 hours, this Bluetooth speaker is a must-have in any bathroom. It’s so waterproof that you can dunk it in the tub without having to worry about it breaking, and each order even includes a suction cup so that you can attach it to your shower’s tile walls.

08 These silicone gap covers that help keep your stove clean Amazon Linda's Essentials Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon These gap covers — which are designed to cover the gaps between your stove and counter — are made from heat-resistant silicone, so there’s no need to worry about them melting on top of hot stoves. And with three colors to choose from (black, white, or clear), they’ll even blend into your stovetop for an extra-subtle look.

09 This batter dispenser that helps keep mess to a minimum Amazon KPKitchen Pancake Batter Dispenser $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re cooking pancakes, cupcakes, or anything in between, this dispenser can help you add batter to pans with minimal mess. The grip on the handle opens up the pour spout on the bottom for easy dispensing, while measurement markings on the side help you keep track of how much you’ve dispensed. Plus, the wide top opening allows for easy filling.

10 These copper mugs that let you serve drinks in style Amazon Benicci Moscow Mule Copper Mugs (Set of 2) with Straws & Jigger $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re in the mood for a Moscow mule or margarita, these copper mugs will have you sipping cocktails in style. They’re made from 100% pure copper, with textured exteriors that make them stand out from similar mugs. Plus, each order even includes a measuring jigger to make sure that your drinks taste perfectly balanced.

11 A handy burger press that won’t stick to your patties Amazon Cave Tools Burger Press $17 See On Amazon The trick to making sure your burgers all cook at the same rate is to have each patty uniform in size — so grab this press. Not only does it take the work out of shaping patties, but it also features measurement markings on the inside so that you can easily see whether your patty is a quarter or third of a pound in size. Plus, its nonstick surface won’t latch onto your patties.

12 This LED television backlight that can help reduce eye strain Amazon Power Practical Luminoodle USB Bias Lighting For TVs $17 See On Amazon This backlight can be adhered to the back of your TV, creating a subtle glow behind the screen that can help prevent eye strain in the dark. Installation is as easy as pressing it right into place, as the adhesive backing eliminates the need for any tools. And unlike some backlights, this one plugs into the USB port on the back of your television, so there’s no need to deal with an unsightly hanging power cable.

13 A salad dressing shaker that won’t drip all over your counters Amazon KitchenDad 2 in 1 Salad Dressing Shaker Container $17 See On Amazon Whereas some salad dressing shakers can leave drips on your counters, this one features a wide pour spout that eliminates the chance for any waste. It also features a built-in citrus juicer — just in case you enjoy a hint of orange, lemon, or lime in your homemade dressing — all while a watertight lid works to stop spills in their tracks.

14 The clip-on strainer that helps you save space Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Clip-On Strainer $16 See On Amazon Don’t have a ton of storage in your kitchen? Try downsizing to this clip-on strainer to open up some space. Its spring-loaded clips stretch to fit onto nearly any pot, pan, or bowl — even if it has a lip running around the edge. And since all your food stays inside the bowl as you strain, it’s much less likely that anything other than water will spill out into the sink.

15 A collapsible steamer bowl that’s heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit Amazon EuChoiz Microwave Steamer Cooker $22 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about this steamer bowl melting when exposed to high microwave temperatures, as it’s made from food-grade silicone that’s heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. The collapsible design helps you save space inside your cabinets — and you even have the choice of four colors: black, green, orange, or purple.

16 These stainless steel wine glasses that won’t shatter if dropped Amazon FineDine Double-Walled Insulated Wine Glasses (Set of 2) $25 See On Amazon Not only are these stainless steel wine glasses shatterproof, but each one also comes with a matching lid to help prevent spills should they ever get knocked over. You have the choice of more than 15 colors — from deep blue to a rustic faux wood grain option — and the nonslip rubber base helps keep them stable on nearly any surface.

17 The car seat gap fillers that add storage to your front seats Amazon Lusso Gear Car Seat Gap Organizer (2-Pack) $21.95 See On Amazon Always losing items between the front seats in your car? Not a problem when you have these gap fillers. They’re designed to fit inside nearly any car, giving you added storage space for phones, glasses, cash, and more. Plus, the vegan leather they’re made from is just as sturdy as it is waterproof.

18 A power bank that can fully charge an iPhone 13 multiple times Amazon Anker Portable Charger $22 See On Amazon If your phone is often running low on battery, consider investing in this power bank. The compact size makes it easy to take with you — and while small, it can still power an iPhone 13 up to two times. It also features three inputs so that you can use it with a variety of charging cables: one USB, one type-C, as well as one micro-USB.

19 This reusable bottle that lets you flavor water with fresh fruit Amazon Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $15 See On Amazon Not a fan of drinking plain water? Add your favorite fruits to the infusion core inside of this bottle, and their fresh flavors will gradually seep out, giving your water a delicious hint of flavor. Nonslip grips on the side help you keep a firm grasp if you take it with you to the gym — all while a flip-top lid helps prevent spills.

20 A leakproof pitcher that lets you make fresh cold brew at home Amazon Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker $25 See On Amazon Buying pre-made cold brew adds up over time, so why not save some money and make your own at home using this pitcher? A reusable filter helps keep grounds from leaking into your brew, while a leakproof lid works to keep your fridge clean from spills. Or, if you aren’t into cold brew, you can also use it to make loose-leaf tea.

21 The cute little frog that helps you separate egg yolks from whites Amazon Peleg Design Silicone Egg Separator $14 See On Amazon Separating egg yolks from whites using your hands can be incredibly messy — instead, try using this cute little frog. Simply squeeze him overtop of a yolk, then release. He’ll instantly suck it up into his body, pulling it out of the white without getting your hands wet with drippy eggs. Choose from three styles: frog, pig, or fish.

22 These dip clips that let you dine in the car with less mess Amazon Saucemoto Dip Clip (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon If you’re someone who enjoys dipping their fries and nuggets into ketchup, consider keeping these dip clips in your car for when you’re eating on the road. They attach to your air vents, giving you an easy-to-reach place to keep ketchup, honey mustard, or nearly any other condiment. The best part? The ramekins are shaped to accommodate the most popular fast food condiment packets, which means you don’t necessarily have to get them dirty with each use.

23 A beer bottle opener that doesn’t damage the caps Amazon TaZa Pop-the-Top Beer Bottle Opener $10 See On Amazon Whereas many bottle openers dent the cap, this automatic opener pops the cap off without any damage, making it great for anyone who likes to collect caps. It also doesn’t require any twisting; simply press it down on top of the cap, and it’ll do the rest of the work for you.

24 The headphone hook that’s *so* easy to install Amazon EURPMASK Choose the Color of Europe Headset Hook $13 See On Amazon Zero tools are required when installing this headphone hook, as a strong clamp on the top keeps it held in place on your desk with just a few simple twists. The clamp is padded with foam to help prevent scratches — and since it can also rotate 180 degrees, you even have the option of having your headphones hide underneath your desk or face out toward you for easy access.

25 These taco holders that are safe to heat in the microwave Amazon Aichoof Colorful Taco Holder (Set of 6) $12 See On Amazon Prefer warm tortillas over cold ones? These taco holders are made from tough plastic that can handle being heated up in the microwave. Each one has space for up to three tacos, and their bright colors are a fun way to take your at-home taco Tuesdays to the next level.

26 An adorable steam releaser that helps prevent pots from boiling over Amazon OTOTO Flower Power Steam Releaser $12 See On Amazon Don’t let your pot boil over when you aren’t looking — just use this steam releaser to help keep it from boiling over. It clips onto the side of your pot, propping the lid open so that steam can escape. And if that isn’t enough? The flower even spins as steam releases, making it easy to see when your pot has started to boil.

27 This tray table mount that holds your phone up for you Amazon Perilogics Airplane Phone Holder Mount $11 See On Amazon Instead of holding your phone up to watch videos when you’re on a plane, why not use this mount to clip it to your tray table? It’s designed to work with nearly any phone, and can even be rotated 360 degrees so that it’s easy to find the ideal viewing angle. Plus, the small size makes it easy to fit inside of a carry-on bag.

28 A stainless steel container that lets you save bacon grease for later Amazon Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer $16 See On Amazon Storing hot bacon grease inside of plasticware is a big no-no for obvious reasons — but that’s where this container comes into play. It’s made from tough stainless steel that holds up against hot grease and features a built-in strainer to remove any burnt bits. Many reviewers also appreciated how it’s “easy to clean” once they’ve used up all their grease.

29 The digital meat thermometer with a bright, easy-to-read screen Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $17 See On Amazon It can be hard to see how done your meats are when grilling at night, so why not let this digital thermometer help you out? The large LCD screen is backlit, making it easy to see at night — and it even has a helpful temperature guide for beef, poultry, and fish printed right on the handle.

30 A heavy-duty masher that makes breaking up ingredients a breeze Amazon Farberware Meat/Potato Masher $10 See On Amazon From ground beef to fresh tomatoes, this masher is perfect for breaking up all sorts of ingredients. The head is made from tough nylon, making it suitable for use on nonstick cookware. But if that isn’t enough? It’s also completely BPA-free as well as heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

31 This knife sharpener that repairs, restores, & polishes dull blades Amazon Kitchellence 4-in-1 Knife Sharpener $20 See On Amazon Dull knives can make cooking so much harder than it needs to be — but that’s only part of the reason why this sharpener is such a good buy. Three slots let you repair, sharpen, and polish your blades all in one place. And unlike some sharpeners, this one comes with a cut-resistant glove to help protect your hand from accidental nicks.

32 A neoprene running belt that can fit nearly any phone Amazon E Tronic Edge Running Belt $13 See On Amazon Whereas some running belts are too small to fit your phone, this one features an extra-roomy pocket that can fit most phones, as well as cash, keys, and more. The neoprene material feels soft against the skin — and since it’s also water-resistant, it can even help protect the items inside from rain.

33 These clip-on book lights with powerful rechargeable batteries Amazon GearLight Rechargeable Book Light $22 See On Amazon You won’t be stuck having to replace the batteries inside of these book lights, as each one features a powerful rechargeable battery that lasts for more than 30 hours before needing to be plugged in again. The flexible goosenecks can be adjusted to point in nearly any direction — and they even offer three different light temperatures to choose from: gentle white, amber, or natural daylight.

34 A lightweight hiking backpack that folds down into a small pouch Amazon Bago 25L Packable Lightweight Backpack $22 See On Amazon Weighing in at less than 1 pound, this backpack is a solid option for anyone looking to travel light on their next hiking or camping trip. But don’t be fooled by its light weight — it can still hold up to 25 liters’ worth of stuff, and even folds down into a small pouch when you aren’t using it. Choose from four colors: blue, purple, black, or grey.

35 This stainless steel pizza peel with a convenient folding handle Amazon Checkered Chef Pizza Paddle $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re cooking pizza in your kitchen or inside an outdoor oven, this peel can help you pull it out safely. It’s made from rust-resistant stainless steel that holds up against high temperatures — and the handle is even covered in rubber to help keep it from growing warm. As for when it’s time to put it away? The handle also folds up so that it’s easy to store.

36 These packing cubes that can help you fit even *more* inside your suitcase Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed out for a month-long vacation or just a long weekend getaway, these packing cubes can help you fit all your must-haves inside of your suitcase. The mesh tops let you see what’s inside without having to unpack everything, and each order even includes a laundry bag so that you can separate dirty clothes from clean ones.

37 A leakproof trash can that can help keep your car clean Amazon Drive Auto Car Trash Can $19 See On Amazon Don’t let garbage accumulate on the floor of your car — just toss it into this trash can. Adjustable straps let you secure it around headrests, stick shifts, and more, while a leakproof base helps keep the inside of your car clean from spills. Plus, the attached lid even conceals all that trash from sight until you’re ready to empty it out.

38 The nonstick griddle that you can use while camping Amazon Coghlan's Two Burner Non-Stick Camp Griddle $22 See On Amazon Not only does this griddle’s nonstick surface make it easy to clean, but the heavy-duty aluminum interior also makes it tough enough to use over super-hot camp stoves. It’s large enough to cover up to two burners on a standard kitchen stove — and unlike some nonstick cookware, it can even be run through the dishwasher.

39 A soap dispenser that doubles as a sponge holder Amazon S&T Inc. Dish Soap Dispenser $8 See On Amazon Letting your sponge sit in your sink is an easy way to wind up with mildew — so put it on this holder instead. Not only does it help keep your sponge high and dry, but if you press it down it’ll also inject the ideal amount of dish soap into its fibers. The best part? The reservoir on the bottom is large enough that it can hold almost an entire bottle of soap.

40 The paracord bracelets that combine 4 tools into 1 Amazon Atomic Bear Paracord Bracelet (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Don’t forget to wear one of these paracord bracelets the next time you venture out into the wilderness. Not only do they look sporty, but they also combine five tools into one easy-to-reach spot: a removable fire starter, emergency whistle, compass, as well as 10 feet of paracord rope. Plus, the fit can be adjusted to accommodate child as well as adult wrists.

41 This cleaning gel that reaches deep into tight spaces Amazon PULIDIKI Cleaning Gel $7 See On Amazon Camera lenses, cupholders, air vents — this cleaning gel can be squished into all sorts of tight nooks and crannies. It has a lightly tacky surface, allowing it to latch onto dirt without sticking to your hands. And unlike some cleaning gels, this one is reusable up until the color turns dark.

42 A heavy-duty wrench with a head that can rotate 180 degrees Amazon GETUHAND Flexhead Adjustable Wrench $26 See On Amazon The next time you’re having trouble finding a good angle to twist that bolt in, try busting out this wrench. Its head rotates 180 degrees, making it easier to tighten bolts in awkward spots — and the chrome vanadium steel frame means it’s exceptionally durable. Choose from two sizes: 8 or 10 inches.

43 The collapsible lantern that’s powered by the sun Amazon KIZEN Collapsible Solar Lantern $19.99 See On Amazon There’s no need to pack a spare set of batteries when you have this LED lantern, as a built-in solar panel makes it easy to recharge when you’re out camping or hiking. You can also use it as a power bank for your phone — and since it collapses down to a fraction of its size, you shouldn’t have any trouble packing it inside your bag.

44 A heat-resistant ladle that can stand up on its own Amazon OTOTO Nessie Ladle Spoon $17 See On Amazon Not only is this ladle designed to look like a cute version of the Loch Ness monster, but the tiny feet on the bottom mean that it can also stand upright on its own inside of pots, or even on your counter. The curved neck makes it easy to grip — and it’s even completely BPA-free.

45 These waterproof liners that help keep your fridge clean Amazon AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Spilled liquids quickly turn into a sticky mess on your refrigerator shelves, but that’s only part of the reason why these liners are a must-have. Their waterproof surface makes it easy to wipe up messes, and you can even place fresh produce directly on top of them — no bag necessary. Plus, you can also trim them to fit smaller shelves as needed.

46 A shampoo brush that massages away dirt & grime Amazon Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Add a dollop of shampoo to this brush, then gently scrub it into your scalp to wash away dirt and grime. The bristles are made from soft silicone, making it feel like you’re getting a head massage with every stroke — and each order even includes a second massage head that you can use when not in the shower.

47 The wine aerator that won’t leave drips on your surfaces Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Got a cheap bottle of wine? Pop this aerator into the top, and it can help improve its flavors as it pours into your glass. The tapered rubber base ensures a tight fit so that it’s less likely to leak, while its elongated spout works to prevent drips on your surfaces. Choose from three colors: noir, rosé, or chardonnay.

48 A stainless steel splatter screen that helps reduce mess Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen Grease Guard $21 See On Amazon While frying food can be delicious, it can also be messy — unless you have this splatter screen. Simply place it on top of your pot or pan, and it’ll contain all those hot oil pops so that they don’t mess up your counters. Plus, the stainless steel mesh is even resistant to rust.

49 This foldable clothes steamer that’s easy to take with you Amazon BEAUTURAL Foldable Mini Steamer $27 See On Amazon My packed clothes are almost always wrinkled after a long flight, which is why I like to bring a steamer like this one with me when traveling. The handle folds down so that it takes up hardly any space inside your suitcase, while a leakproof water reservoir helps keep the rest of your clothes safe from moisture. Or, if your clothes are already pristine, you can also use it to remove wrinkles from curtains, furniture, toys, and more.