8 Uber and Lyft alternatives: Taxi, cab and other ride apps that are cheap — and just as easy to use

As increasingly more people emerge from their homes, vaccinated and ready to make up for lost time, they’re naturally turning to ride-sharing apps to get around. But there’s a problem: Both Uber and Lyft are dealing with a major driver shortage. It’s not exactly surprising, given the facts that the pandemic caused work to dry up for many drivers and both companies are notoriously worker-unfriendly, to say the least.

In the 2020 election, California passed Proposition 22, a ballot initiative written by lawyers funded byUber, Lyft, and other gig economy companies, that allows them to legally deny drivers benefits like paid sick leave, as well as minimum wage. Now, in an attempt to meet rider demand, both companies are offering financial incentives to lure drivers back — but, as The Next Web reported, these offers don’t do anything to support current drivers, or to ensure fair wages and working conditions long-term. (For right now, there shortage means there’s a huge surge in fares for the rides that are available.)

All that to say, there are certainly good reasons to avoid using both Uber and Lyft, whether you’re put off by the companies’ alleged anti-labor tactics, the high prices, or anything else. But then, what do you do when you need cheap rides and can’t find a taxi? Here are a few options for alternatives to the biggest ride-sharing apps.

Arro

Arro is available in five cities, including New York, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco and Houston. According to the Wall Street Journal, Arro also bested Uber on both price and arrival times. Unlike Uber and Lyft, which rely heavily on private drivers, Arro let's you hail (and pay for) an actual licensed taxi from your phone.

Curb

Curb is available in more than 65 cities including Honolulu, New Orleans and Buffalo, New York. It makes a point of using professional drivers in regular, metered taxi cabs, and is backed by a major company, the payments processor Verifone.

If you're not in a city where any of the companies area available, then you can still free yourself from ride-sharing hegemony, although without an app-driven alternative that may involve picking up the phone any time you need a ride.

Fasten

Fasten is only available in a couple markets for now, Boston and Austin, Texas, but it's got a few cool innovations. The company only takes a roughly $1 cut from each ride, regardless of trip length. Customers also have the option to pay extra to get picked up faster when there's high demand, an alternative to Uber's controversial surge pricing.

Get Me

Get Me is available in a five Texas cities including San Antonio and Dallas.

Gett

Gett is only available in a few markets so far, having concentrated on Russia, the United Kingdom and Israel. Still the app is available in New York City and Gett bills itself as a better alternative for drivers, since it allows tipping. Bonus: Customers in Manhattan can get $10 rides so long as they are under 4 miles and take less than 30 minutes.

Via

Available in Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., this relative newcomer offers shared rides starting as low as $3.95 in Chicago and $5 in NYC.

Wingz

Wingz specializes in getting people to and from the airport, and as such has you schedule your trip in advance. While it's not going to be of much help on a moment's notice, it is widely available in 1,000 markets including Los Angeles, Seattle and Phoenix.

zTrip

zTrip lets you hail a cab or sedan pretty much the same as you would an Uber, the major difference is that it's backed by a major transportation conglomerate called Transdev. As a result it's pretty widely available in markets ranging from Pittsburgh and Baltimore to Colorado Springs, Colorado.

