01 The closet organizer with cubbies for shoes, towels, & more Amazon SLEEPING LAMB Hanging Shoe Organizer $13 See On Amazon With space for up to 17 pairs of shoes, this hanging shoe rack is perfect for cramped closets that are lacking in storage space. You can also stuff the pockets with sweaters, purses, or nearly anything else you've got — and the hooks at the top are made to hang on any standard closet rod.

02 A pack of hooks that let you layer hangers on top of each other Amazon Frezon Clothes Hanger Connector Hooks (60-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Slip one of these hooks onto a hanger, and you'll be able to layer your hangers on top of each other to help you save space. They're made from durable ABS plastic that fits onto most hangers. Plus, the rounded corners won't snag onto your clothes.

03 This clear storage bin you can stash practically anywhere Amazon mDesign Plastic Storage Basket $20 See On Amazon Put it on a shelf for some quick storage, or stuff it full with toiletries underneath your bathroom sink; with this clear storage bin, you've got options. The handles on the sides allow you to easily carry it, and it's completely BPA-free.

04 A pack of puck lights that only turn on when you're around Amazon URPOWER Motion Sensor Lights (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon With built-in motion sensors in each one of these puck lights, you won't have to worry about the batteries running out ahead of schedule; they'll only turn on when someone is in the room. But the best part? The included 3M adhesive makes it easy to install them all over your home.

05 The closet shelves that come with 2 storage bins Amazon AmazonBasics Closet Storage Organizer $26 See On Amazon Closets, kids' rooms, mudrooms — these shelves are so versatile that they'll help out no matter where you put them. Each order comes with two storage bins for any loose items you have, and the shelves are sturdy enough to support up to 10 pounds each.

06 A pack of shoe slots that help you save space Amazon AQUAPRO Shoe Slots Organizer (10-Pack) $33 See On Amazon Slip your shoes into these slots, and they'll keep them safely stacked on top of each other to help you save precious storage space. They're designed to work with all types of shoes — everything from your heeled pumps to those dirt-filled gardening sneakers in the back of your closet.

07 This board that folds your shirts neatly & uniformly Amazon BoxLegend Shirt Folding Board $17 See On Amazon Ever wish your closet looked as neat as the shelves you see in stores? Then it's time to give this folding board a try. It'll uniformly fold any type of shirt with just a few flips — and since it's made from sturdy plastic, you don't have to worry about it warping through heavy use.

08 A motorized rack that holds more than 70 ties Amazon Primode Motorized Tie Rack Organizer $37 See On Amazon With space for more than 70 ties, this motorized rack is an easy way to get organized without taking up a ton of space in your closet. The built-in LED lights help you find the exact tie you're looking for — and it's powered using four C batteries (which aren't included).

09 The expandable rack you can use for pretty much anything Amazon CAXXA Stackable and Expandable Shoe Rack $24 See On Amazon You can stack up to two of these racks on top of each other to add storage for shoes, plants, books, or nearly anything else — and assembly only takes a few minutes. The rubber feet help prevent scratches to your floors while keeping the shelves stable without any wobbling.

10 A pack of tiered hangers for skirts & pants Amazon DOIOWN Tiered Pants Hangers (3-Pack) $19 See On Amazon With four rows of clips on each of these hangers, there's enough space for up to 12 pairs of pants, shorts, skirts, or basically any other garment in your closet. And there's no need to worry about damaging your clothes — the clips are covered in soft rubber to help prevent snags.

11 These stainless steel pants hangers that save closet space Amazon DOIOWN Pants Hangers (3-Pieces) $18 See On Amazon You can rest assured that these S-shape hangers won't warp under heavy pairs of pants, as they're made from tough stainless steel that's resistant to rust. The smooth metal shouldn't scratch your garments, either — and one reviewer even raved that "they've been an immense help with pairing down the bulkiness of my really really small closet."

12 A small divider stack that helps downsize your shirt collection Amazon EZSTAX Clothing Organization System $24 See On Amazon Folded T-shirts take up a ton of space on shelves, whereas this little stack of dividers helps compress them down into a convenient pile. It'll also keep your shirts wrinkle-free — but the best part is that you can easily move it from your closet into your suitcase when it's time to travel.

13 The rechargeable label maker that connects to your phone Amazon NiiMbot Label Maker $39 See On Amazon Can't keep track of what's what in your home? Then it's time to start using this label maker. Connect it to your phone via Bluetooth and start labeling storage boxes, seasonal clothing, and more. It's rechargeable, too, so you don't have to worry about buying batteries.

14 A hanging organizer for socks, underwear, & more Amazon AARAINBOW Dual-Sided Hanging Closet Organizer with 20 Pockets $10 See On Amazon With 20 pockets where you can stash socks, underwear, scarves, face masks, and more, these hanging organizers are a must-have for cluttered closets. The hook at the top is made from durable metal, while the pockets are made from breathable mesh to help prevent musty odors.

15 This shoe rack that's actually decorative Amazon ERONE Shoe Rack Cabinet $28 See On Amazon Got too many shoes for a small, clunky set of shelves? This shoe rack not only has space for up to 28 pairs, but it also looks way more sleek than the typical ones you'd find in stores. Zero tools are required for assembly, and the frame is made from sturdy metal.

16 A pair of food containers with chalkboard labels Amazon Chef's Path Food Storage Containers (2-Pack) $35 See On Amazon BPA-free as well as airtight, these storage containers are perfect for dry ingredients like flour, sugar, or even pasta. They stack neatly on top of each other in your cabinets so that they don't take up a ton of room. Plus, each order also comes with chalkboard labels and measuring cups.

17 These wire baskets that help tidy up crowded pantries Amazon Granrosi Wire Baskets (2-Pack) $28 See On Amazon Made from sturdy metal, these wire baskets can be stacked on each other in narrow cabinets, or simply left standalone to tidy up messy shelves. Each one has a label holder to help you keep track of what's where, and the power coating gives them a sleek look.

18 A trio of storage bins that are collapsible Amazon GRANNY SAYS Drawer Organizers (3-Pack) $28 See On Amazon When you're done using these storage bins, simply collapse them down so that they'll lie flat underneath your bed or in a closet. The inside is made from thick cardboard, while the exterior is covered with soft fabric to keep your items safe.

19 These space-saving hangers that can hold up to 30 pounds each Amazon HOUSE DAY Space Saving Hangers (12-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Not only are these hangers so sturdy that they can hold up to 30 pounds each, but they also help minimize the amount of space your clothes take up in your closet. Each one can hold up to six garments, which means you'll be able to organize up to 72 hangers (since 12 come in every pack).

20 A trio of storage bags with windows so you can see inside Amazon Lifewit Large Capacity Storage Bags (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon You can save a ton of space in your closet if you stash all of your seasonal clothes into these storage bags. The transparent window makes it easy to see what's inside without unpacking them, while the side handles allow for stress-free carrying around your home.

21 The organizer that holds up to 10 handbags Amazon LONGTEAM Hanging Handbag Organizer $20 See On Amazon Purses can take up a ton of space on your shelves — but this organizer hangs from any standard rod and has space for up to 10 bags. The fabric walls help keep everything clear from dust, while the stainless steel hooks are sturdy enough for extra-large purses.

22 A pack of folding boards that keep everything tidy & visible Amazon MEIC Translucent Folding Board Organizers (20-Pack) $40 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether your shelves are overflowing with skirts, shirts, dresses, or even sweaters — these folding boards can help get them looking organized and tidy. Plus, they're made from durable plastic that one reviewer wrote is "very strong" and "holds together well."

23 These sliding drawers for small items on your closet shelves Amazon STORi Stackable Cosmetics Organizer Drawers (2-Pack) $23 See On Amazon You can fill these stackable drawers with all the cosmetics or toiletries that are littered across your vanity or bathroom counter, and it'll instantly look organized — even if you just threw everything inside. They also work great for storing tiny items like belts and jewelry on a closet shelf.

24 A cube organizer that turns closets into pantries Amazon Puroma Cube Storage Organizer (6-Pack) $29 See On Amazon I put this cube organizer in one of my closets to turn it into a pantry for my cramped kitchen, but you can use it to organize practically anything. Configure the boxes however you like, then place them somewhere like your front hallway to store shoes. Each cube can hold up to 15 pounds.

25 The dividers that keep your stacks from bleeding together Amazon TitanSecure White Wire Shelf Dividers (8-Pack) $33 See On Amazon The tees I have stacked on my shelves always wind up blending together after a few days, which is why a set of dividers like this one is so important. Not only do they keep your shelves looking neat, but they're also made from strong iron covered in protective polyethylene.

26 A hanging organizer that adds shelves where you need them Amazon Simple Houseware Hanging Shelf Organizer $12 See On Amazon Ever wish you could have just a few extra shelves in your closet? Just hang this organizer up — problem solved. It features five shelves for everything from shoes to purses, as well as three mesh pockets on both sides.

27 These drawer organizers for underwear & more Amazon Simple Houseware Drawer Organizers (4-Pieces) $15 See On Amazon Slip these drawer organizers into your dresser to keep your socks, bras, and other undergarments. Each one is made from mold-proof, non-woven fabric, and one reviewer even raved, "I use one of them as an organizer in my baking drawer where I house miniature funnels, measuring cups, measuring spoons, mini measuring bowls for spices/flavorings, etc."

28 An extra rod you can add to your closet Amazon Simple Houseware Adjustable Closet Hanging Rod $15 See On Amazon When your closet is finally running low on space, just hang this removable rod up for the rest of your clothes. The height is adjustable so that you can have it accommodate extra-long garments, and assembly is a breeze since there are zero tools required.

29 A set of pantry labels that'll look cool in your cabinets Amazon Talented Kitchen Food Jar Labels (157-Pieces) $15 See On Amazon I bought a bunch of chalkboard labels for my kitchen, but the only problem is that my handwriting is hideous. The solution? This set of pantry labels written in a cute script that'll look cool in your cabinet. Each order comes with 157 labels for everything from spices to table settings.