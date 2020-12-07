When a great item that happens to be extremely affordable hits the market, it's almost guaranteed to quickly sell out. And if you're a shopper intent on scoring good deals (who isn't?), it can be hard to keep up. For that reason, I've compiled this list of more than 50 awesome and cheap things that are reviewer-approved, wallet-friendly, and (for the time being) still on the cyber shelves.

Near the top of the list is this compact rice cooker that's racked up more than 24,000 Amazon ratings (impressively high ones, at that). Without taking up much kitchen storage space, it makes fluffy rice, quinoa, and barley, and the removable steaming tray means you can cook veggies while you're at it.

And when it comes to braving frigid weather, these neck warmers are built to block out the cold. Revered by more than 2,000 reviewers, they tick all the boxes: they're made from ultra-warm thermal material with a cozy sherpa lining, and they can be pulled up over the lower half of your face when the wind gets particularly biting — whether you're on the slopes or just crossing the street. Scroll on for more excellent deals on great products that are sure to sell out soon.

1. A portable smoothie blender with a to-go bottle La Reveuse Portable Smoothie Blender Amazon $20 See On Amazon This portable smoothie blender is a fuss-free way to make your morning drink, and the 300-watt motor is powerful enough to liquify fruits and vegetable with ease. The BPA-free blender comes with an ice tray that makes cubes small enough to crush, and the blending jar doubles as a to-go bottle.

2. A soft fleece throw blanket PAVILIA Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon This winter-themed fleece throw is decked out in a reindeer pattern that's cabin-ready. Made from soft fleece with a plush sherpa underside, it's available in four sizes and over a dozen colors and styles, including charcoal, wine red, and a black-and-white checkered pattern. Available sizes: throw, twin, queen, king

Available colors and styles: 16

3. A collapsible folding chair W-ShiG Folding Backpack Camp Chair Amazon $22 See On Amazon Take this collapsible folding chair on your next outdoor excursion. Designed with durable Oxford fabric and breathable mesh, the 2-pound chair folds down into a compact storage bag for easy transporting. Available colors: 3

4. These sherpa-lined neck warmers DG Hill Thermal Neck Warmers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from thermal knit material with a sherpa lining, these neck warmers will keep you toasty once the temperatures dip. They can be pulled up to cover your face or pulled down to just cover your neck, and they come in a two-pack in various color combinations. One reviewer shared, "I'm a delivery driver and get in and out of my vehicle all day long. This neck gaiter is extremely thick, warm, flexible, and comfortable." Available colors: 6

5. An insulated bamboo tumbler with a bonus tea infuser LeafLife Bamboo Tumbler and Tea Infuser Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from eco-sustainable bamboo, this tumbler has an insulated stainless steel interior that keeps hot beverages piping for up to 12 hours and icy drinks cold all day long. The 17-ounce to-go cup also comes with an infuser that can be used to brew loose leaf tea .

6. A magnetic phone holder for the car WUTEKU Magnetic Phone Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon This magnetic car phone mount is designed with six powerful magnets that keep even the bulkiest smartphones secure when you're on the road. It attaches easily to the dash with the included 3M adhesive strip, and reviewers report that it's "super strong" and "works like a charm."

7. An ergonomically-designed electric can opener Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener Amazon $25 See On Amazon When an electric can opener has earned more than 7,000 ratings, you know it's got to be good. This one is ergonomically-designed to fit comfortably in the hand, and it opens cans smoothly and without jagged edges.

8. A flavor-enhancing wine aerator Amani Wesc Wine Aerator Amazon $25 See On Amazon This wine aerator and pourer will change the way you drink, working to open up vino and allow it breathe, so you get the full flavor and bouquet profile. And it's a lot faster than decanting — just pour and it'll infuse your wine with oxygen as it goes into the glass.

9. A rice maker with more than 24,000 reviews Aroma Housewares Cool-Touch Rice Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon This rice cooker not only makes the perfect pot of grains, but it can be used to steam vegetables as well, thanks to the removable tray. The 8-cup capacity cooker comes with a rice paddle and measuring cup, too. One enthused reviewer wrote, "It's not an exaggeration to say this item has changed my life!I cook in this nearly every day now. Rice, potatoes, veggies. You name it."

10. The touch screen-sensitive gloves TRENDOUX Anti-Slip Touch Screen Gloves Amazon $8 See On Amazon These touch screen-sensitive gloves are a must-have for winter when you don't want to expose your hands to the cold just to send a text. Made from warm acrylic, they come in multiple sizes for a snug fit. Available sizes: Medium - X-Large

Available colors: 11

11. A fabric Shaver that's less than $15 BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover Amazon $12 See On Amazon This cult-favorite fabric shaver can refresh sweaters, upholstery, and anything else prone to pilling or lint. It has an ergonomic handle, an adjustable height spacer, and two speed settings that ensure your pieces won't be damaged during use.

12. A screen magnifier for your phone dizaul 12" Screen Magnifier Amazon $20 See On Amazon This screen magnifier acts as a projector that doubles the viewing size of your phone screen, so you can watch videos and FaceTime more comfortably. It’s lightweight, portable, and the built-in stand means you don't have to hold your phone.

13. A lightweight & compact travel umbrella TradMall Mini Travel Umbrella Amazon $12 See On Amazon This lightweight travel umbrella collapses down to an ultra-compact size, so you can stash it your bag or glove compartment. Available in nine colors, it boasts a sturdy steel frame that won’t buckle in the wind. Available colors: 9

14. The collapsible water bottle Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle Amazon $22 See On Amazon Stay hydrated with this BPA-free water bottle that collapses and rolls up to save space in your pack. Made with dishwasher-safe silicone, it's a hit with travelers, and one wrote, “I bought three of these for a trip to Europe. They are very light to carry, easy to fill and convenient for travel.” Available colors: 4

15. The batter mixer & dispenser Whiskware Batter Mixer With BlenderBall Wire Whisk Amazon $14 See On Amazon The BlenderBall batter mixer offers an easy way to make pancakes, waffles, and cupcakes. The interior wire whisking ball mixes everything together with a few firm shakes, and the no-drip pour spout dispenses just the right amount.

16. The quick-drying microfiber towel Acteon Microfiber Quick-Dry Towel Amazon $20 See On Amazon This quick-drying microfiber towel is made from highly-absorbent fabric, and since it's not at all bulky, it's easy to pack in a beach bag. It’s also infused with antimicrobial silver ions to combat bacterial growth, keeping the towel fresh and odor-free Available colors: 3

17. These reusable hand warmers Hotsnapz Reusable Hand Warmers (8-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These reusable hand warmers can be activated by just snapping them a few times, and they'll keep hands and pockets warm for up to 60 minutes. They're reusable too: Just boil them in water for 10 minutes to recharge.

18. The dimmable Himalayan salt lamp Crystal Decor Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp Basket Amazon $21 See On Amazon This Himalayan salt lamp gives off a gentle glow, and the negative ions it emits can help induce feelings of peace and wellbeing. Compact enough to sit on a side table or nightstand, it's dimmable and comes in five designs. Available styles: 5

19. The roll-up dish rack Hhyn Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack Amazon $19 See On Amazon This dish-drying rack fits over the sink where it allows wet plates and glasses to drip dry, and when you're done using it, it rolls up, so you can stash it in a drawer. Made from stainless steel and BPA-free silicone, you can also use it to rinse fruits and vegetables in the sink.

20. This heavy-duty windshield cover OxGord Windshield Snow Cover & Ice Removal Amazon $30 See On Amazon Use this windshield cover to protect your car in inclement weather, so you don't have to brush off snow and scrape ice in the morning. The cover fits most vehicles and easily secures to the sideview mirrors with the sturdy elastic loops. One reviewer says, “The amazing thing to me about this product was its ability to with stand -20 degree temperatures with snow and ice. No cracking, tearing, or any problems with this windshield cover."

21. The shower head that changes color depending on the temperature DreamSpa Color-Changing Shower Head Amazon $28 See On Amazon This unique chrome shower head features LED lights that automatically change color depending on the water temperature, so you won't end up jumping in before the water has been properly heated. It has five settings, including power rain, pulsating massage, hydro-mist, economy rain, and water-saving pause.

22. The coffee grinder that's quieter than the rest Hamilton Beach Fresh Coffee Grinder Amazon $26 See On Amazon This Hamilton Beach coffee grinder has garnered more than 13,000 reviews, with reviewers praising its quiet operation and efficient grinding. You can grind up to 9 tablespoons of beans at once — enough to brew 12 cups of coffee — at just the touch of a button.

23. This plunger that doubles as a toilet squeegee ToiletShroom Revolutionary Plunger Amazon $17 See On Amazon This plunger features a flexible body that can maneuver its way into the curves of your toilet to unclog drains. Compact, durable, and lightweight, it boasts a slim profile that won't take up space in your bathroom, and it comes with a storage holder.

24. The defrosting tray that works in 30 minutes urbanviva Defrosting Tray Amazon $23 See On Amazon This defrosting tray thaws food in about 30 minutes, which is approximately eight times faster than natural defrosting. Plus, it defrosts uniformly, and you don't have to use a microwave or hot water.

25. The slim laptop cooling pad TeckNet Laptop Cooling Pad Amazon $25 See On Amazon Protect your laptop from overheating with this Tecknet cooling pad that has three built-in fans to direct cool air toward the bottom of your computer. Operating silently, the pad features blue LED lights and two USB ports for additional devices.

26. A toothbrush holder & dispenser set WAYCOM Toothbrush Holder & Toothpaste Dispenser Set Amazon $11 See On Amazon This wall-mounted toothbrush holder has space for up to four toothbrushes, and the accompanying dispenser helps squeeze out every last drop of toothpaste (which means no more waste). Each item is designed with strong suction cups that firmly secure to the wall.

27. The bamboo sushi making kit Delamu Sushi Making Kit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Put together spicy tuna rolls at home with this sushi making kit. Made from eco-friendly bamboo, the set comes with two mats, five pairs of chopsticks, a rice mold, two temaki sushi rollers, a sushi knife, rice spreader, and rice paddle. In sum: The kit includes everything you need.

28. This sturdy laptop stand Soundance Laptop Stand Amazon $30 See On Amazon Built from durable aluminum alloy, this laptop stand elevates your computer to eye level, which can help prevent the neck and shoulder pain that comes from cranking your body to see the screen. Choose from colors like silver, black, and aquamarine.

29. The luxe satin sheets Comfy Deal Satin Sheet Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon These satin sheets have become a fan-favorite for their luxurious soft-to-the-touch feel. In colors like black, ivory, and sage green, the set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two envelope-closure pillowcases. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

Available colors: 16

30. This set of freezer mugs Host Freezer Chiller Mugs (Set of 2) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Enjoy a frosty drink with these insulated freezer pint glasses with a cooling gel built into the walls. The 16-ounce glasses are made with durable plastic and feature a silicone band to keep hands comfortable while you sip. Just keep them in the freezer, and they'll be ready the next time you want to pour a couple of cold ones.

31. The outdoor smart plug Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug Amazon $20 See On Amazon This outdoor smart plug is durable, weather resistant, and has has a Wi-Fi range of 300-feet. Control plugged-in devices with a smartphone app, or use Alexa or Google Assistant to give voice commands.

32. A multipurpose oil sprayer Woohubs Oil Sprayer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Prep pans for cooking with this oil sprayer that spritzes out an even coat. It can also be used to add a nice gloss to cooked foods, or can be filled with lemon juice to add zing to any meal.

33. The magnetic cable manager Smartish Magnetic Cable Manager Amazon $20 See On Amazon This magnetic cable organizer keeps your cords neat and tidy on your desk or nightstand, and all you have to do is place the cable on top. It's also stable and hefty, so you don't have to worry about it budging.

34. These self-adhering shelves McLee Creations Stick-On Wonder Shelf (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Use these easy-to-install shelves when you're running low on storage space. They mount with the included 3M double-sided tape and can hold up to 5 pounds. Use it in your bathroom to store soap or cosmetics, or in your kitchen for spices and other small items. Available colors: 10

35. A cup holder for your couch CouochCoaster Anti-Spill Cup Holder Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your beverage within arm's reach with this couch cup holder that's especially handy if you're tight on space and don't have a coffee table. Made from flexible, weighted silicone, the holder stretches across the arm of your sofa, where it secures your drink, and there's a cutout to accommodate mug handles. Available colors: 5

36. The Roku Streaming Stick + that works when you're far from your router Roku Streaming Stick+ Amazon $30 See On Amazon Enjoy all your favorite shows and films with the long-range Roku Streaming Stick + that lets you stream in rooms that are far from your internet router (so no more worrying about weak signals). The stick comes with a voice control remote and one-touch button options for top steaming services like Netflix, Disney, and Hulu.

37. This all-in-one cooking utensil Barracuda 5-in-1 Kitchen Tool Amazon $10 See On Amazon Performing as multiple kitchen tools, this cooking utensil gives you plenty of bang for your buck. Made from stainless steel and nonstick silicone, it's heat-resistant up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit and can be used as a scooper, scraper, strainer, strainer, and pair of tongs.

38. A kit that helps empty bottles Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon This bottle-emptying kit helps you get every last drop out of your condiment and cosmetic bottles, and one reviewer hailed it as "the best invention since post-it notes." Just screw on the appropriately-sized cap and flip the bottle over — you'll be able to squeeze out the last 20% or so.

39. The reusable water drawing board Buddha Board Enso: Water Drawing, Painting & Writing Board Amazon $25 See On Amazon Get your daily dose of zen with this water drawing board. The brushes make ink-like strokes that disappear as the liquid evaporates — great practice for learning to let go.

40. A trio baking pan for making multiple recipes Chicago Metallic Professional Lasagna Trio Pan Amazon $16 See On Amazon This highly-rated trio pan allows you to make up to three recipes at once, perfect if you're experimenting recipes or cooking for anyone with dietary restrictions. The heavy-duty pan is made from carbon steel for excellent heat conduction and even baking.

41. An ultra-slim cordless vacuum BISSELL AeroSlim Lithium Ion Cordless Vacuum Amazon $30 See On Amazon It doesn't get more compact than this cordless vacuum that comes with dusting and crevice attachments, so you can reach into the spaces between sofas and under car seats. The best part? You get 12 minutes of cleaning time on one charge — plenty of time to tackle small messes.

42. The non-stick crepe griddle Chefman Electric Crepe Griddle Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whip up some crepes on this non-stick griddle that comes with batter-spreading tools that help you get everything just right. The electric griddle has a 12-inch surface and a control knob that can be adjusted to your desired doneness, and you can also use it to make pancakes, tortillas, bacon, and more.

43. A light therapy lamp with over 5,000 reviews Miroco Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $48 See On Amazon Fend off the seasonal blues with this light therapy lamp that utilizes UV-free LED bulbs. It operates on three brightness levels and can also be used to reset your body's circadian rhythm when adjusting to a new time zone after traveling.

44. This under-desk charging station Cozoo Under-Desk Charging Station Amazon $28 See On Amazon Not only does this under-desk charging station have three USB ports to keep your devices powered up, but it also features two hooks to hang your headphones and smartwatch. Boasting impressive ratings, this is a foolproof way to keep your desk clutter-free

45. The Ring smart lighting bridge that connects with your security system Ring Smart Lighting Amazon $20 See On Amazon The Ring smart lighting bridge connects with Ring doorbells and cameras to create a comprehensive home security system, so the lights will turn on any time motion is detected. You can customize brightness, sensitivity, and set groups or individual lights to turn on and off.

46. A pair of kitchen shears with a built-in cutting board PinLife Food Scissors with Built-In Cutting Board Amazon $18 See On Amazon Efficiency is the name of the game with this pair of food shears with a small, built-in cutting board. The stainless steel kitchen tool makes it easy to slice fruits, vegetables, meats, and more quickly and without having to haul out (and clean) an actual cutting board. They're dishwasher safe, so you can pop them in when they're ready for a wash.

47. The lighter with a flexible neck RONXS Lighter Amazon $13 See On Amazon Safely ignite grills and light candles with this lighter designed with a flexible neck that bends to get to those hard-to-reach spots. The rechargeable lighter uses an electric pulse to ignite, so it's windproof and you won't have to re-up on lighter fluid. "Great for lighting candles that have deep glasses or are almost gone," shared one reviewer.

48. A travel pillow scarf TedBoss Travel Pillow Scarf Amazon $15 See On Amazon This travel pillow scarf wraps around the neck and features a built-in support panel that keeps your chin from bobbing forward. It's made with soft fleece and cushy memory foam for ultimate comfort, and it it folds up flat when you're not using it.

49. The pineapple cork holder True Juice Pineapple Wine Cork Holder Amazon $21 See On Amazon Hold on to the corks of your favorite wine bottles with this clever pineapple cork holder. Made from stainless steel with a rustic bronze finish, it can hold up to 50 corks and makes for a great design piece on your kitchen counter or bar.

50. A beanie with built-in Bluetooth headphones HIGHEVER Bluetooth Beanie Amazon $18 See On Amazon This Bluetooth beanie will keep you warm during the colder months, while still allowing you to listen to your favorite playlists and podcasts. The soft hat features built-in Bluetooth headphones that allow you to enjoy up to 12 hours of play before needing to be recharged. "I have bought a few of these as gifts and decided I needed one for myself," wrote one reviewer.