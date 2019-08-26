When you've got bills, student loans, rent or a mortgage, and the responsibility of feeding yourself on a daily basis, saving money — even an extra $50 a month — is much easier said than done. Still, some purchases are better at preserving your paycheck than others. It may seem counter-intuitive to spend money in the name of frugality, but obsessed reviewers swear by these products that saved them a ton of money in the long-run.

When it comes to budgeting in a way that doesn't feel stressful, experts suggest starting small and trimming less important costs first. They also suggest getting inventive: "There are a million creative ways to save money while keeping your lifestyle and budget in check," Keri Danielski, consumer finance expert at Intuit Turbo and Mint, told Bustle. This could include finding new, efficient ways to prepare your own meals and drinks, cutting subscriptions and services that you very rarely use, or giving your old clothes and furniture a face-lift.

These genius Amazon products help you save money over time, and when you implement them into your daily routine, said savings could add up to $50 a month — or more. Best of all, since these items replace their less-efficient predecessors, you don't have to give anything up; you can have your cake and save it, too.

This single roll of paper towels that lasts 6 months or more Amazon Kitchen + Home Reusable Bamboo Paper Towels $10 See On Amazon Because these Kitchen + Home bamboo paper towels are machine-washable and reusable up to 120 times each, they replace 60 conventional rolls and last up to six months — all for $10. The eco-friendly bamboo fabric is stronger, more absorbent, and extremely quick-drying, so buyers even use them in place of Swiffer pads and wash cloths. "Money and environment saver in the long run for sure," one buyer wrote.

These shelf liners that prolong the life of your produce Amazon Dualplex Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Liner (4-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Line your refrigerator drawers and shelves with these Dualplex sheets to extend the life of your produce. Because they're made from ventilating foam, they allow air to fully circulate around the drawer, which prolongs spoilage and keeps your food fresher for longer. This set comes in a pack of four 12-by-15 sheets, but they can easily be trimmed to size — plus they're washable and reusable, too.

This vacuum pump so you can keep expensive wine fresh Amazon AKSESROYAL Wine Saver Vacuum $12 See On Amazon Good wine isn't cheap, so if you take your time getting through a bottle, the AKSESROYAL wine saver vacuum ensures that not a drop is wasted. This pump removes the air from the bottle and seals it with one of the four included stoppers, so the wine is kept at optimal freshness for up to 15 days. "I hate wasting so much wine because I have to pour it down the drain after three days," one reviewer wrote, "but this thing actually makes my wine last until the bottle is empty!"

These silicone bags that you can wash and reuse Amazon Zip Top Reusable Food Bags $48 Unlike disposable plastic bags, these silicone ones are reusable, durable, eco-friendly, BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe. This set comes with three large bags, all of which are made from 100% BPA-free silicone and feature leak-resistant closures — and they’ll likely pay for themselves within just a few weeks.

These food storage containers that regulate oxygen and carbon dioxide Amazon Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Savers (3-Pack) $27 See On Amazon By filtering out carbon dioxide and regulating the flow of oxygen, these special Rubbermaid storage containers keep your produce or leftovers fresher for much longer. The set comes with three different-sized containers, all fitted with a crisping tray and a filtering lid. One reviewer wrote, "The savings from discarded produce will pay for these containers quickly."

A cold brew maker for easy, delicious, cheap coffee Amazon Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $17 See On Amazon Limiting your pre-made coffee purchases is likely the most popular money-budgeting tip — but most people won't do it unless their DIY coffee tastes just as good. Luckily, with the Takeya Cold Brew maker, reviewers went from "spending $90 to $100 on coffee a month to under $10" because the coffee tastes "just like Starbucks." Using a fine-mesh filter and a BPA-free pitcher that fits effortlessly on your refrigerator door, this top-rated tool makes four servings of bold, delicious, non-bitter iced coffee overnight.

The "best budget planner" reviewers have ever used Amazon Clever Fox Budget Planner $20 See On Amazon If you're struggling to get a hold on your finances, reviewers call the Clever Fox the "best budget planner" they have ever used. This undated notebook helps you track monthly saving goals, note bill and payment reminders, record your daily spending habits, and create plans for increased savings. "I have struggled with budgeting my entire adult life," one reviewer wrote, but "Clever Fox provides me with plenty of motivation to keep going from day to day and beyond."

A vacuum food sealer to minimize spoilage Amazon GERYON Vacuum Sealer $51 See on Amazon By removing the oxygen from your meat, produce, and snack foods, you'll slow down the rate of spoilage and therefore seriously cut down on food waste. This vacuum sealer is a cost-efficient option on Amazon, and reviewers even say it's a "great value.” This machine comes with five bags and has a sleek design that stores more easily than other option.

Save $5 a day by making breakfast at home — in 5 minutes Amazon Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker $40 See On Amazon "I cannot believe I didn’t pick this up sooner," one reviewer wrote. "I use to go to Starbucks every morning to pick up their $5 breakfast sandwiches but now I make my very own at home." The Hamilton Beach dual sandwich maker cooks all your ingredients — eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, muffins, cheese, you name it — simultaneously. Two sandwiches are ready in under five minutes, and the trays are all removable and dishwasher-safe for quick clean-up.

This appliance that cooks eggs fast Amazon Rollie Egg Cooker $36 See on Amazon Busy mornings call for quick meals, which is why this egg cooker is such a game-changer. No extra cooking oils or grease are needed, which helps keep your morning meals tasting light. Plus, you can also use it to make frittatas, as well as omelet rolls.

A "life-changing" cloth that replaces your make-up remover, wipes, and Amazon MakeUp Eraser $20 See On Amazon Between the disposable wipes, drying facial cleansers, and resulting moisturizers, removing your makeup is a pricey activity. Reviewers call the Makeup Eraser "life-changing" because it wipes away all traces of makeup (waterproof or otherwise) using just water. The special fabric clings onto impurities and gently exfoliates — and since it's just water, it won't strip your skin of essential hydration, either. It's also entirely washable and reusable.

And a best-selling reusable water bottle to go with it Amazon Takeya Insulated Water Bottle $29 See On Amazon Once you switch to a water purifier, you'll need something that transports and stores your clean water. The Takeya insulated bottle has thousands of rave reviews because it keeps water cold for 12 hours, has a brilliant screw-on mouth cap that prevents any and all leaks, and is easy to carry around thanks to its built-in handle and sweat-proof exterior. It even comes in fie sizes and 10 colors. "I bought this to save money and to stop constantly buying water bottles," one reviewer wrote. "NO Regrets!

This large-capacity water jug that replaces plastic bottles Amazon Estilo Glass Drink Dispenser $20 See on Amazon Plastic water bottles may be convenient, but the cost definitely adds up — and so does the waste. Since this water jug has a 1-gallon capacity, and effortlessly dispenses with a pull of the lever, reviewers say it's so convenient that they don't even miss bottled water. They also say it can be used with laundry detergent, as well as other liquids around the house.

This hole repair kit that helps you get your security deposit back Amazon 3M Hole Repair Kit $12 See on Amazon Getting your security deposit back is always a good thing, and this hole repair kit can help ensure that your landlord doesn’t charge you for wear and tear around your home. You can use it with holes up to 3 inches — and unlike some types of spackle, this one won’t shrink, crack, or sag over time.

An affordable full-body gym so you can cancel your membership Amazon Core Max Total Body Workout Machine $90 See on Amazon Your average gym subscription starts at around $50 a month, but home gyms aren't cheap either — until now. Despite the fact that this total body gym system costs less than $100, reviewers have given it a 4.4-star rating and say it's "lightweight," "simple to use," and helps them tone muscles all over their body — all from the comfort of their own home.

The dispensers that squirt out the perfect amount of soap Amazon OMAIA Soap Dispenser Bundle $19 See on Amazon Not only do these soap dispensers squirt out the ideal amount of soap, but each order also includes a silicone tray to help keep your counters clean and clear from drips. Both dispensers have large soap reservoirs so that you aren’t left constantly refilling them — and reviewers also raved about how they’re “easy to fill” once they finally do run empty.

A lanyard that helps you keep track of you phone Amazon Gear Beast Phone Lanyard $10 See on Amazon Replacing a lost phone can be expensive, so why not pop it inside of this lanyard so that it’s easy to keep track of? There’s also a pocket in the back where you can keep a few credit cards — and the universal fit is designed to work with nearly any type of smartphone.

An organizer that keeps knives looking neat & tidy Amazon Signature Living Knife Organizer $32 See on Amazon Got a drawer that’s filled with loose cutlery? This organizer not only holds up to 16 knives, but there’s also a dedicated slot for a sharpening rod. It’s made from sleek bamboo rather than plastic — and many reviewers wrote about how it “fit perfectly” in their drawer.

This kit with everything you need for DIY gel manicures Amazon Vishine Gel Nail Starter Kit $40 See On Amazon At my salon, a single gel manicure costs more than the entirety of this set, but with the Vishine gel nail starter kit, you never have to go back. It comes with everything you need to get a long-lasting gel manicure at home, including the UV lamp, six gel colors, a base coat, a top coat, and various nail tools. "I’ve had this kit for three weeks now and absolutely love it," one reviewer wrote. "The polish has stayed on great and lasts [...] You definitely get what you paid for and more!"

An air fryer so you can satisfy your cravings at home Amazon YEDI HOUSEWARE Air Fryer $99 See on Amazon When the cravings hit, microwaved fries, wings, mozzarella sticks, or chicken tenders likely won't do the trick — so grab this air fryer. Even though this countertop appliance is cleaner, safer, and uses way less oil, it crisps up the outside while keeping the center moist and juicy. It works great for frozen or homemade junk food, but it's also awesome for vegetables, meat, and even baked goods.

This electrified racket that zaps bugs in their tracks Amazon ZAP IT Bug Racket $22 See on Amazon With its 4,000-volt grid, it only takes a simple swish through the air for this electrified racket to stop bugs in their tracks. It’s rechargeable via USB, and can provide up to 10,000 zaps when fully charged. Plus, the glowing indicator light lets you know when electricity is pulsing through the grid.

This spatula set so you can maximize every scoop Amazon POPCO Silicone Spatula Set $16 See on Amazon Make an extra muffin, pancake, or brownie with all that wasted bowl batter — but also get every last scoop of pricey almond butter, jam, mayo, or sauce. With these silicone spatulas, the money-saving possibilities are endless. These must-have utensils are made from heat-resistant silicone and are safe on non-stick cookware and bakeware.

A robe-blanket hybrid so you can save on your heating bill Amazon PAVILIA Premium Fleece Wearable Blanket $23 See On Amazon If you're the type of person who's always cold, a large chunk of your budget likely goes to keeping your space warm and cozy. Rather than cranking up the heat, the PAVILIA fleece wearable blanket keeps the chill out while you're eating, watching TV, or answering work e-mails. This lightweight microfiber blanket has two sleeves and a front pocket, so it's as convenient as it is comfortable.

This electric whisk, because store-bought smoothies are expensive Amazon PureChimp Electric Whisk $15 See on Amazon Buying smoothies is expensive — but making your own with this electric whisk is a simple alternative that can help you save money. Using its stainless steel head and powerful motor, this appliance blends fruit and mixes shakes straight in in your cup, so you can just blend, grab, and go.

This flashlight with a powerful rechargeable battery Amazon LumiNRG Rechargeable Flashlight $17 See on Amazon There’s no need to buy wasteful replacement batteries when you’ve got this flashlight, as the rechargeable battery helps you save time and money in the long run. It also features four lighting modes: strobe, spotlight, high wide beam, as well as lantern. Plus, the powerful LED bulb can shine light up to 1,200 feet away.

These laundry balls that last for hundreds of loads Amazon Simple Natural Wool Dryer Balls $24 See on Amazon Instead of buying wasteful dryer sheets, why not make the switch to these dryer balls? Unlike sheets, they’re reusable for hundreds of loads of laundry. They’ll also help aerate your clothes, which can lead to shorter drying times — and each one is even made from natural wool without any harsh chemicals.

A water-powered scrubber brush that’s perfect for dirty jobs Amazon Brush Hero Scrubber Brush $35 See on Amazon Whether the wheels on your car are dirty or your dog could use a good bath, this scrubber brush can help you get the job done. Simply twist it onto your hose, and the flowing water will make the scrubber head spin so that any bits of dirt or grime are easily washed away. Each order comes with two scrubber heads: one for tough jobs, and one for more delicate surfaces.

This easy-to-use trimmer so you can space out your hair cuts Amazon Tinkle Hair Cutter $3 See On Amazon If you get haircuts as often as experts suggest, you're likely spending hundreds of dollars a year. For $3, the Tinkle hair cutter makes it easy to trim split ends and clean up your style, at home and without any skills necessary. The dual-sided blades cut hair as you comb it, and reviewers say, "I still have not been to a barbershop since I bought it [a year ago], and still highly endorse it."

A grooming kit that saves you a trip to the doggie spa Amazon Pet Union Dog Grooming Kit $36 See on Amazon The cost of taking your dog to the groomer can quickly add up, whereas this kit is available for less than $40. The clippers are cordless and rechargeable, which means there’s no need to buy replacement batteries. Plus, each order also includes nail trimmers, scissors, and more.

These cheap erasers that tackle virtually any stain or scuff Amazon STK Magic Cleaning Pads (20-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Even though they cost less than half the price of similar erasers, these magic cleaning pads work just as well when it comes to removing dirt, grime, stains, and build-up from virtually any surface. Use them to renew scuffed shoes, save old furniture from the curb, remove crayon marks from walls, get rid of rust stains and mineral build-up, and even replace your cleaning supplies in the kitchen and bathroom. "With this product, I was able to clean an entire house with one sponge," one reviewer wrote. "This has seriously saved me so much money and time and headache."

Two brilliant timers that automate your power-usage Amazon BN-LINK Mechanical Outlet Timer (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon "I got this so my dog wouldn’t sit in the dark during the winter months while waiting for me to get home," one reviewer wrote. "I don’t have to waste energy by leaving a light on all day." Automate your appliances, lights, televisions, decorations, or temperature-control units with these BN-LINK mechanical timers. They cover only one outlet and allow you to program your electronics and set timers for your energy-usage. It works on an easy-to-use pin system, can be programmed for up to 24 hours, and features an accessible off-switch for when you want around-the-clock usage.

An ice crusher that lets you make fun treats at home Amazon Nuvantee Ice Shaver $40 See on Amazon Ever wish you could enjoy a delicious snow cone at home? With this ice shaver it’s easier than ever. Simply add ice, then turn the hand crank until your cubes are ground as finely as you prefer. Its blades are made from stainless steel that’s resistant to rust — and the non-slip legs help keep it from shifting out of place while you’re cranking.

A door guard that keeps heat or air conditioning in Amazon MAGZO Door Guard $20 See On Amazon According to reviewers, the MAGZO door guard "prevents the cool outside air from entering your home, so it lowers your heat bill," and it also prevents "air-conditioned air from escaping your home." The glass beads and polyester filling help to insulate windows and doors, and the burlap exterior comes in multiple colors for a stylish, discreet appearance. It's also easy to install and comes in various sizes to fit virtually any fixture.

This storage container that keeps fresh herbs alive for weeks Amazon NOVART Premium Herb Keeper $27 See On Amazon Reviewers report that herbs and vegetables stay fresh for weeks longer thanks to the NOVART premium herb keeper. The glass interior minimizes spoilage and provides a steady source of fresh water, so you can cook with the freshest ingredients and stop wasting money on produce that goes bad before you can use it.

A weird but brilliant tool for effortless at-home pedicures Amazon Stedi Pedi $30 See On Amazon If your at-home pedicures usually result in nail polish all over your feet, the Stedi Pedi is entirely changing the game. This odd but brilliant board slips under your couch cushion, mattress, or chair pad to give you a steady, elevated stand for your foot. It also features a battery-operated LED light so you can see what you're doing, a pull-out tray to prevent drips, and a compartment to hold your polish.

A kabuki brush that’s shockingly versatile Amazon KESHIMA Kabuki Brush $10 See on Amazon Whether you’re blending contour or applying foundation, this kabuki brush is versatile enough to handle both. The bristles are packed together tightly so that powder is less likely to shake onto your clothes — and unlike some makeup brushes, this one is made with a sleek wooden handle rather than a flimsy plastic one.

This liner that protects your dinner table from wine spills Amazon Nuvantee Waterproof Table Pad $36 See On Amazon You spent serious money on your dining table, so you don’t want to spend even more trying to remove a wine stain. This table pad is a discrete liner that tucks away under your table cloth. It’s made of waterproof vinyl, and you don’t need to pre-measure your table because you cut it to the perfect size. It’s also heat-proof if you’re throwing a dinner party and serving your main dish at the table.

A whitening kit that saves you money on pricier alternatives Amazon Cali White Teeth Whitening Strips (28-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Skip the pricey teeth-whitening appointments in lieu of the Cali White teeth whitening strips. The unique formula is infused with coconut oil that’s gentle and soothing. Plus, it leaves you with a tropical coconut flavor instead of overpowering peppermint. The vegan formula also has stain-removing and whitening hydrogen peroxide, of course.

This pet hair remover that helps out all your clothing and upholstery Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $27 See On Amazon This pet hair remover means you won’t need to spend money paying off a new sofa. It doesn’t need any batteries, power cords, or sticky strips. It has a reusable brush, so you can stop buying adhesive lint rollers every time you go to the store. It also stores all of the fur, and it’s easy to empty when you’re done with the couch and moving on to your top.