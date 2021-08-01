There's nothing quite like finding a good life hack that makes it easier to accomplish your day-to-day tasks, and as it turns out, Amazon has a ton of products that help you do just that. In fact, these clever gadgets work so freakin' well, they actually have a down side — once you use them, you'll wish you'd known about them sooner.

I've rounded up plenty of items that offer solutions to life's everyday problems. Are you always forgetting where you put your keys? There's a minimalist magnetic key holder that installs right onto your light switch plate. Eating lunch in your car? You'll find a portable tray that affixes to your car's steering wheel. Or maybe Fido's paws keep tracking mud into the house. In that case, here's an easy-to-use paw cleaner that works in seconds.

Or if you're planning to spend some quality time in the great outdoors, I've included some highly rated camping essentials, including this fan-favorite bug repellent cream, a foldable outdoor blanket that fits in your pocket, and a portable power bank for your phone that runs on solar energy. As you scroll, you'll see for yourself how these brilliant Amazon products can improve your life in simple ways. If you still have any doubt, just check out the thousands of rave reviews from customers who've tried them.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

01 These elastic straps that hold your bed sheet in place Amazon Siaomo Bed Sheet Holder Straps (2 Pieces) $10 See On Amazon Is your fitted sheet constantly slipping up over your mattress? If so, you should invest in these elastic straps that hold it in place. They clip onto the corners of your fitted sheet and stretch underneath your mattress to hold it taut. The suspenders are adjustable, so they work with any size bed, from twin to California king.

02 An electric kettle that collapses flat Amazon T-magitic Foldable Kettle $33 See On Amazon Made from flexible silicone and durable stainless steel, this electric kettle can be collapsed flat when not in use, making it ideal for small kitchens as well as camping and travel. It's easy to operate, too: With the press of a button, you can get boiling hot water in just three to five minutes.

03 A 2-in-1 tape measure with a laser function Amazon General Tools 2-in-1 Laser Tape Measure $23 See On Amazon This two-in-one tape measure has a traditional tape with a 16-foot reach, but it also has a laser function that allows you to measure up to 50 feet. The laser function works just by pressing a button (and measures fast), and the digital display stores measurement readings for easy reference.

04 This handy cargo space organizer Amazon Freddie and Sebbie Cargo Space Organizer $16 See On Amazon Reduce clutter in your vehicle by attaching this cargo space organizer to your back seat. Equipped with nine roomy pockets, this hanging storage unit can hold tissues, magazines, water bottles, snacks, trash, or anything else you're hauling in your car. The straps can be adjusted to fit the size of your vehicle, and the Velcro lining keeps the organizer in place.

05 A mug warmer to keep your coffee hot Amazon Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $11 See On Amazon Don't settle for lukewarm coffee and tea. Instead, use this electric mug warming pad to keep your beverage hot for hours at a time. It's small enough to take anywhere — just plug it in, wait two minutes for the pad to heat up, and place your mug on top.

06 The beverage chiller that works in just 1 minute Amazon HyperChiller Beverage Chiller $25 See On Amazon While other beverage chilling methods can take hours to work, this chiller cools down coffee, tea, or any other drink in just one minute (and it won't dilute your drink the way ice will). Just fill the carafe's cooling chamber with water and keep it in the freezer; when you're ready to chill, just pour your drink inside. It can hold up to 12.5 ounces of liquid, or two servings of coffee.

07 These key rack magnets that fit onto your light switch plate Amazon Savvy Home Magnetic Key Racks (6-Pack) $15 See On Amazon If you're constantly misplacing your keys, you'll be pleased to know there's a simple solution that takes less than a minute to install. These screw-on key racks attaches to your light switch cover (replacing the existing screws), holding your keys in place with a strong magnet. The racks are small and discreet, but can hold up to 3 pounds.

08 These car cupholder coasters Amazon Seven Sparta Car Cupholder Coasters (4-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Keep your car's cupholders clean and condensation-free with these silicone coasters that are specifically designed to prevent spills and minimize dampness. These flexible coasters measure just over 3 inches in diameter, which is suitable for most car cupholders, and the raised sides keep liquid from seeping out of the bottoms of paper cups.

09 This portable stainless steel utensil set that's more eco-friendly than plastic Amazon Ansukow Portable Utensils Set with Case $8 See On Amazon Instead of using plastic utensils — which aren't so good for the earth — take along this portable and resuable stainless steel silverware set. This easy-to-pack essential is perfect for traveling, camping, picnics, or work, and the handy carrying container is made from recycled wheat straw. It comes with a fork, knife, and spoon, all of which are dishwasher-safe.

10 A multifunctional key chain with a charging cable Amazon i-Dawn Multifunction Key Chain with iPhone Charging Cable $10 See On Amazon This key chain has three useful functions besides holding your keys: You can use it as an iPhone charging cable, a bottle opener, and a cable organizer. The inconspicuous multitool's sleek design won't draw attention, but will come in handy in a variety of situations. Just hook it onto your key ring with the included carabiner clip, and you're ready to go.

11 The LED clock that uses words instead of numerals Amazon Sharper Image Electronic Word Clock $25 See On Amazon Here's a unique digital clock that uses words to display the time instead of numerals. The USB-powered unit lights up the correct words as time passes, with an easy-to-read font. Contemporary, cool, and a total conversation starter, this clock makes a great statement piece in any living room, bedroom, or office. Available colors: 2

12 This adhesive Bluetooth tracker that sticks onto anything Amazon Tile Sticker Bluetooth Tracker (2022) $24 See On Amazon Never let your valuables go missing again when you have this adhesive-backed Bluetooth tracker that you can stick anywhere. It's great for keeping an eye on remote controls, wallets, glasses, earbud cases, and even pets. With the accompanying smartphone app, you can see the most recent location of your possession, and you can even pair the tracker with your virtual assistant for voice-activated help, too.

13 A countertop compost bin with a removable lid Amazon OXO Good Grips Easy-Clean Compost Bin $20 See On Amazon As you're peeling, chopping, and slicing vegetables, this countertop compost bin provides the perfect place to discard unwanted pieces for later use. Once it's full, there's a built-in handle that allows you to easily carry the bin outside, and you can simply remove the lid and empty everything out. Available colors: 4

14 These compact LED night lights with dusk-to-dawn sensors Amazon Briignite LED Plug-In Night Lights (4-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Don't worry about remembering to turn on your night light every evening — These LED lights have dusk-to-dawn sensors so that they automatically switch on when it gets dark, and switch off in the morning. You get four in a pack, so you can place them in your bedroom, bathroom, kid's rooms or even your living room or hallway for an extra bit of visibility at night.

15 A wall-mounted bottle opener & cap collector Amazon CAPLORD Wall-Mounted Beer Bottle Opener $21 See On Amazon Complete with installation hardware, this wall-mounted bottle opener and cap catcher set is a breeze to set up. Remove caps from beer and soda bottles in just seconds using the stainless steel opener, then watch as the powerful magnet below holds the caps in place. The holder fits up to 40 bottle caps, so you can proudly show off your collection.

16 The ottoman cover that doubles as storage space Amazon ROTOT Unstuffed Pouf Cover $36 See On Amazon Made from realistic-looking faux leather, this ottoman shell comes unstuffed, so you can fill it with clothes, blankets, plush toys, towels, or anything else you'd like to store inside. Once filled, it works as a functional ottoman cushion that looks good in any living space. Like the look but don't have anything to store? Get some bean bag stuffing to fill it up. Available colors: 8

17 This bug repellent made with natural ingredients Amazon SALLYEANDER No-Bite-Me Natural Bug Repellent & Anti-Itch Cream $14 See On Amazon Ditch the harsh ingredients and repel bugs naturally instead with this bug repellent cream. It's made with a non-toxic blend of cedar, mint, rosemary, and lemongrass oils that work together to keep bugs at bay without aggravating your skin. Not only does it work as a preventative measure to fend off insects, but it can also be uses as a soothing anti-itch cream following a bite.

18 A mini heat press for ironing patches onto clothes Amazon DODODUM Mini Heat Press Machine $39 See On Amazon Adding a patch or logo to your T-shirt or baseball cap has never been easier with this miniature heat press machine. With three different heat settings, the device is suited for a wide range of heat transfer projects, and the included spray bottle can be used right before ironing for optimal results.

19 This water bottle strap that comes in fun colors Amazon WaterFit Paracord Handle $11 See On Amazon Equipped with a carabiner clip and a sturdy buckle, this durable paracord handle is compatible with nearly all wide mouth water bottles. The plastic ring securely fits over your water bottle's opening, allowing you to easily carry your canteen using the strap. It comes in a bunch of fun colors, so you can even choose one that matches your water bottle. Available colors: 30

20 The measuring cups & spoons that store compactly Amazon FAVIA Nesting Measuring Cups and Spoons $17 See On Amazon If you have a small kitchen, these nesting measuring tools are a quick and easy way to get back some space in your cupboards. The set includes four measuring spoons and four measuring cups, all of which can be stacked on top of each other and stored in the 4-cup liquid measuring cup. The set even comes with a funnel to easily transfer ingredients.

21 This lightweight steering wheel desk Amazon Cutequeen Steering Wheel Desk $9 See On Amazon If you find yourself on the road a lot, your car can really be like a second home. So whether you need to finish up some work or eat a quick lunch, this portable desk is a lifesaver. It hooks onto your steering wheel in seconds, and can be easily stored away once you're finished. For convenience, one side has a cupholder, while the other side has a pen slot.

22 A storage organizer that fits next to your car seat Amazon Iokone Car Console Storage Side Pocket $18 See On Amazon Increase the storage space in your vehicle with this organizer that slips between your seat and the center console. With two cupholders and a center storage compartment, this leather organizer is designed to hold drinks, phones, chargers, wallets, and anything else you want to keep within reach while you drive. Available colors: 3

23 This insulated backpack cooler that holds 25 cans Amazon SEEHONOR Insulated Cooler Backpack $22 See On Amazon Head to the beach, woods, or mountains with this insulated backpack cooler that holds up to 25 liters or 25 standard beer or soda cans. The leakproof lining keeps your food and beverages cold, while the nylon outer layer is durable and scratch-proof. Two padded shoulder straps allow you to comfortably carry this lightweight pack anywhere you go. Available colors: 4

24 The stove gap covers that block drips & crumbs Amazon S&T INC. Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Catch crumbs and drips before they get lodged between your stove and kitchen counter by using these gap covers. The strips can be trimmed to size to fit perfectly between your stovetop and counter, sealing the gap and containing messes. Made from flexible silicone, the heat-resistant covers can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

25 This food slicing tool that speeds up meal prep Amazon Rapid Slicer Food Cutter $13 See On Amazon Save time and energy in the kitchen by using this food slicing tool that allows you to cut multiple fruits and veggies at once. Just place the food on the plastic disk, cover it with the easy-to-hold lid, and cut in between the two platforms — that's all there is to it. It's also great for slicing bagels, meat, and seafood. Available colors: 4

26 A water-resistant pouch for your phone Amazon Sentient Wolf Water-Resistant Phone Bag $17 See On Amazon If you're traipsing around town, you can keep everything in one place with this durable zip-up pouch that also protects your phone from scratches and spills. The water-resistant pouch has three pockets for stashing your credit cards, cash, and keys. The shoulder strap is adjustable, and there's also a carabiner clip, so you can attach the bag to your belt. Available colors: 4

27 The fabric shaver that removes lint & fuzz Amazon BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover $11 See On Amazon Restore the look of your furniture, sweaters, and blankets with this electric fabric shaver. With multiple heights, speeds, and hole sizes, you can adjust the shaver to work with nearly every type of material, without the risk of damage. It quickly removes fuzz, lint, and pilling from your fabric's surface, giving it a like-new appearance.

28 An outdoor blanket that folds up small Amazon BEARZ Outdoor Pocket Blanket $21 See On Amazon This waterproof blanket can be folded into the small carrying pouch for easy portability, and it's designed to handle all of your outdoor adventures, from the beach to the river to the desert. Puncture-resistant and durable, the blanket has corner loops and pockets for securing it to the ground, so while it's lightweight, it won't blow away in the wind. Available colors: 6

29 This easy way to wash your dog's paws Amazon Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer $9 See On Amazon When your furry friend's paws get dirty after a walk or hike, it's best to clean them before they can track in any mud. This silicone paw cleaner just needs a little bit of water to get the job done. Stick your dog's paw inside, twist the device around, and let the paw dry. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 6

30 An adjustable finger strap holder for your phone Amazon YUOROS Phone Finger Straps (2-Pack0 $7 See On Amazon Get a better grip on your smartphone with this adjustable finger strap that adheres to the back of your device. This versatile holder also has two metal brackets that transform the strap into a desktop phone stand. When not in use, the nylon loops lie flat against your device. Available colors: 5

31 The rechargeable battery that runs on solar power Amazon YELOMIN Portable Solar Power Bank with Flashlight and Compass $20 See On Amazon Harness the sun's energy with this phone power bank that's equipped with a solar panel. It has dual USB ports for charging two devices simultaneously, and the bank itself can also be powered via USB when you're near a wall outlet. This handy waterproof device also has a built-in flashlight and compass, making it great for emergencies, camping trips, and traveling.

32 These wine wands that remove sulfites & histamines Amazon PureWine Wand Purifier Filters (3-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Whether you're a wine connoisseur or a casual enjoyer, you can benefit from this set of purifying and aerating wands that remove histamines and sulfites from all varieties of wine. The stir sticks are helpful for reducing unfavorable side effects, such as headaches, and flushed skin, and since they oxygenate wine while you use them, they'll help release the full flavor profile of your pour.

33 An outlet cover that doubles as a power strip Amazon Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover with 3 Outlet Power Strip $25 See On Amazon Simplify your tangle of cables with this sleek outlet cover that connects to an included power strip. The wall-hugging cover conceals unsightly wall sockets and provides a convenient space for you to plug in up to three devices. You'll also get a set of adhesive cord clips that keep your wires securely against your wall.

34 The flameless lighter that's rechargeable Amazon Tesla Coil Lighters USB-Rechargeable Arc Lighter $24 See On Amazon This rechargeable lighter uses flameless arc technology to light flames in any condition (no mater how windy it gets). For even more convenience, the USB-powered gadget doesn't need lighter fluid to work and can last for up to 300 uses on a single charge. While this lighter is a bit of an investment up front, it will last you for years to come.

35 This set of iPhone camera lenses Amazon KEYWING Phone Camera Lens Kit (9 Pieces) $28 See On Amazon Step up your iPhone photography game with this set of nine camera lenses that clip onto your smart device. Switch between a kaleidoscope lens, a starburst lens, a fisheye lens, and more. With just a little practice, you'll be taking impressive, high-quality photos with your smartphone.

36 A water pitcher with a long-lasting filter cartridge Amazon Nakii Water Filter Pitcher $28 See On Amazon If you feel like you're always stocking up on filter cartridges, it's worth investing in this cost-effective water filter pitcher. It purifies up to 150 gallons of water before needing a replacement filter cartridge — which means it lasts four times longer than other leading brands. At 1.3 liters per minute, it also works surprisingly fast, so it's no wonder it's earned a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 4,000 reviews.

37 This color-changing lamp projector Amazon nellsi Sunset Lamp Projector $28 See On Amazon With 16 different shades to choose from, this lamp projector will transform the ambiance of your room with just the touch of a button. Great for parties and photo shoots, the lamp creates a cool halo effect that illuminates your space, and there's even an automatic color-changing option so you can put on your own personal light show.

38 A sturdy toilet paper holder with a shelf Amazon UgBaBa Toilet Paper Holder with Phone Shelf $17 See On Amazon Upgrade your current toilet paper holder with this one made from stainless steel. The streamlined design is ideal for a contemporary bathroom, and the built-in shelf adds a place for you to rest your phone, glasses, or wet wipes. Everything you need to mount the holder comes included in the kit, so you can install it right away.

39 The faucet aerator that swivels 360 degrees Amazon Waternymph 360-Degree Swivel Faucet Aerator $13 See On Amazon Increase water pressure while saving water with this swiveling faucet aerator. When the aerator is turned on, it creates small water bubbles that allow you to run the faucet longer, without wasting water — perfect for when you're doing the dishes. It also a traditional stream function, and it's a breeze to toggle between the two settings. "This is so much better than every other swivel aerator it's not funny," one customer wrote in a review. "It's solid chromed metal which matches my faucet perfectly, as if it were an original feature."

40 A clever safe that's also a water bottle Amazon TRAVAH Water Bottle Diversion Safe $24 See On Amazon Hide your belongings in plain sight with this diversion safe that looks like an ordinary water bottle. The bottom screws off to reveal a storage compartment perfect for stashing your credit cards, cash, and keys, while the top half functions as an actual insulated water bottle with room for 17 ounces of liquid.

41 These nonstick kitchen tools with slotted handles Amazon Rachael Ray Kitchen Tools (Set of 3) $25 See On Amazon These nonstick kitchen utensils have notches built into the handles that allow you to rest them on the side of your pot while cooking, which means they're always at the ready to stir, but they won't drip all over your stove. Made from durable and dishwasher-safe silicone, the set includes a spatula, spoon, and slotted spoon that are all easy to grip.

42 Some liners that make it easy to keep your fridge clean Amazon seaped Refrigerator Shelf Liners (5-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Keep the surfaces in your refrigerator nice and clean with these porous foam liners. The colorful mats soak up messes before they reach your fridge's shelves, then wipe off easily with a damp cloth. Simply trim them to fit any shelf, drawer, or compartment in your fridge, then enjoy the benefits of never having to scrub the inside of your refrigerator again.

43 This streamlined box that conceals your cables Amazon D-Line Cable Management Box $24 See On Amazon If your cords constantly tangle under your desk, this sleek cable box will keep them nice and tidy while hiding them from sight. With openings on either side, the box allows you to keep your devices plugged in, making it perfect for both cords and power strips.

44 These reusable silicone lids that keep food fresh Amazon Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers (Set of 5) $15 See On Amazon These silicone lids are specifically designed to stretch over all sorts of jars, cans, and even halved produce. The set includes five different sizes of food huggers, greatly reducing your need for plastic wrap. Dishwasher-safe and durable, these lids will keep your leftovers fresh until the next time you're ready to eat. Available colors: 5