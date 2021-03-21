42 brilliant things on Amazon that make annoying tasks 10x easier

Cleaning your home and taking care of all your stuff can be a real drag sometimes, but there is another way. Hop off of the struggle bus, my friends, and let me introduce you to these brilliant things on Amazon that make annoying tasks easier.

These are life's little helpers that you didn't know you needed, and once you get your hands on them, you'll wonder how on earth you ever lived without them. Check out this egg cooker, for example: It takes all the guesswork out of perfectly boiled eggs, and the one-button operation is so simple, a kid could use it. It even poaches eggs, which, if you ask me, is a mysterious and messy endeavor only Cordon Bleu-educated chefs should attempt — unless you get this life-changing machine.

Plus, this list is also chock full of products that make cleaning so much faster and easier, like an electronics cleaning brush that gets into the nooks and crannies of phones, earbuds, and cameras, or this trash can that fits over your cabinet door, so you can brush meal prep scraps right off the counter. There's also this dish soap that lets you spray you down your plates and cups, which actually makes post-meal cleanup fun. Be sure to scroll all the way to the end of the list, because this truly is the best of the best when it comes to great buys that make your life so much easier.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This cutting board that makes it easy to transfer food Joseph Joseph Chop2Pot Foldable Plastic Cutting Board Amazon $13 See On Amazon This folding cutting board from the design geniuses at Joseph Joseph makes food prep so much easier. It gives you a place to safely chop your food, and then, when you squeeze the handle, it serves as a handy funnel that transfers it into the pot or onto the plate. While you're chopping, you'll enjoy the super-soft grip and non-slip feet. Choose from three sizes and five colors.

2. The stove gap covers that keep your floors clean Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you ever pull the stove out from the wall, you can see just how many crumbs have fallen onto the floor in the gap between the stove and the counter. These gap covers prevent that mess, so you can rest assured every nook and cranny of your kitchen is clean. Made from heat-resistant silicone, they're easy to wipe down, too.

3. A splatter guard that keeps grease off the walls Gowanus Kitchen Splatter Guard Amazon $19 See On Amazon Frying food will require less cleanup when you get this splatter guard. Made from heat-resistant silicone, it's designed for 10-inch pans and is also great for keeping bulkier foods — like spinach — from spilling out of the pan before they cook down. It cleans up easily in the dishwasher and rolls up for compact storage when not in use.

4. This latex nail tape for flawless at-home manicures modelones Liquid Latex and Nail Polish Base Coat Aamzon $9 See On Amazon It's impossible to make manicure mistakes when you use this liquid cuticle tape to acts as a nail polish barrier while you paint. Great for everything from simple manicures to full-on nail art, it peels right off when you're done doing your nails. Plus, you get a bonus base coat, too.

5. These burner covers that keep your stove clean from spills Sunny Town Stove Burner Covers (8-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you dread scrubbing, there truly is an easier way to keep your stove free of stuck-on food: these heat-resistant burner covers that catch splatter, spills, and boil-overs. The covers themselves require no scrubbing on your part, since they can be popped right into the dishwasher.

6. The cooker that makes eggs any way you like 'em Elite Gourmet Easy Electric Poacher Amazon $15 See On Amazon Take the guesswork out of boiled eggs with this egg cooker that makes up to seven at a time to your desired level of doneness — soft-, medium-, or hard-boiled. The machine can also whip up two perfect poached eggs, a tray full of scrambled eggs, mini omelettes, and more, all with simple one-touch operation.

7. This tool that makes it easy to hook your own bracelets Miles Kimball Bracelet Tool Amazon $7 See On Amazon If the clasps on your bracelets are a constant source of frustration, and you're always asking your partner, BFF, or dog (!) to try to latch them, this tool will be a welcome relief. It holds the ring end of your bracelet steady so that you can easily work the clasp, which means you can close any bracelet yourself in a snap.

8. These motion-sensor lights for closets, cabinets & shelves Lightbiz LED Closet Light Amazon $27 See On Amazon See inside your closet more clearly, or illuminate bookshelves and kitchen cabinets with these battery-powered lights. They install easily with the built-in magnetic strip or included double-sided tape, and they feature multiple modes, including a motion-sensor setting that turns them on any time they detect activity.

9. These nonstick liners that make cleaning the oven a thing of the past ThreadNanny Nonstick Oven Liners (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Cleaning the oven has to be one of the least loved kitchen chores, but with these oven liners, you can say goodbye to that dreaded task. Heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, they're suitable for use in both electric and gas ovens, and once they have some baked-on spills, they can be thrown in the dishwasher for cleaning.

10. These refrigerator mats that keep your shelves clean and tidy AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you're like me and have been known to keep fresh produce in your fridge longer than you should, you need these mats to keep your fridge fresh and easy to clean. Water- and mildew-resistant, these BPA-free these mats help promote air circulation around your fresh foods so that they'll last longer, and they're easy to wipe down with a damp towel.

11. The dog paw cleaner that saves your floors Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you love your dog but don't love the mud that gets tracked into the house, this gadget is the easiest way to get paws clean. Just add a little water, then insert the dog's paw, and the silicone bristles on the cup's interior will gently brush off dirt and mud. It's available in three sizes, so you can get one that fits your pup's paws perfectly.

12. This volcano cleans your microwave GB Quality Volcano Microwave Oven Cleaner Amazon $11 See On Amazon While it doesn't quite erupt in a spectacle of lava, this volcano does take the pain out of cleaning your microwave. Simply add water and vinegar, then set your microwave to high for seven minutes — this gadget will release steam that loosens any stuck-on crud. Once it's done its work, all you need to do is wipe down your microwave with a damp towel.

13. These globes that water your plants for you Wyndham House Watering Globes (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you overwater or underwater your plants, these these ingenious watering globes can help you develop a green thumb with minimal effort on your part. Just fill one up with water and stick it in the soil, and it'll hydrate your plant at just the right pace. These are also great for keeping plants alive when you're away from home, since they supply water for up to two weeks.

14. The tools that make even hard-to-reach places easy to clean Rienar Gap-Cleaning Tools (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Get into those hard-to-clean places, like the tracks on your windows and shower doors with these cleaning tools. Boasting a slim profile, each brush has a scraper on one end and a brush on the other to make cleaning a breeze. The handles are ergonomically designed to make clearing out dirt and debris a breeze.

15. These dryer vent brushes that clean out trapped lint Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaners (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You've probably never stopped to think about how much lint is trapped in your dryer vent, which can seriously downgrade performance and cause overheating. Good news for laundry day: These dryer vent brushes are long and flexible, making it easy to clear out lint in a matter of seconds. Plus, you can also use them to clean behind bookshelves and under couches.

16. These stretchy lids that make saving leftovers a breeze ExcelGadgets Silicone Stretch Lids (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made from super flexible silicone, these BPA-free lids stretch over any container to form an airtight seal that keeps foods fresh. Six different sizes allow you to cover all kinds of bowls and plates, and the lids can also be placed directly over cut fruits like watermelon and cantaloupe to form a seal. They're microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

17. A scrubber that cleans and exfoliates your back Aquis Exfoliating Back Scrubber Amazon $12 See On Amazon Give your back the attention it deserves with this scrubber that makes cleaning and exfoliating an enjoyable part of your shower routine. On one side, the scrubber features a loofah-like surface for massaging and exfoliating, and on the other, a soft microfiber surface for a gentler clean. Hang it from the handles to dry when you're done.

18. The packing cubes that give you more room in your suitcase OEE Luggage Packing Organizers (8 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Traveling is the best, but packing your suitcase can be a pain. These travel cubes make it easier by compressing your clothing so you can fit everything in. As a bonus, they help keep your stuff organized, so you don't have a mess on your hands when you get home This set has everything you need, from large cubes for bulky clothing, to small ones for socks and underwear, as well as laundry and toiletry bags.

19. The device that takes the pain out of flossing Fairywill Water Flosser Amazon $34 See On Amazon It's a given that we should be flossing daily, and this water flosser might actually make that oft-neglected chore more enjoyable. It comes with eight jet tips and features modes for both basic cleaning and sensitive teeth, as well as a massage setting for your gums. It's also great for anyone with braces, since string floss can be nearly impossible to use.

20. These hangers that help you fit 5 times as many clothes in your closet HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you need to organize your closet, try these hangers that hold up to five garments each, so you can hang five times as much stuff. They're versatile too — you can also use them horizontally to space out your clothes to keep everything organized and unwrinkled.

21. A trash can that hangs from your cabinet door Braoses Small Hanging Trash Can for Cabinet Door Amazon $10 See On Amazon Hang this mini trash can over the side of a cabinet door in the kitchen to make it easier to clean as you go while cooking. It has a slim profile that won't get in the way, and once you're done, you can empty it into your main trash can. It's durable, flexible, and collapses down for convenient storage.

22. These handles that make it possible to carry more bags Mighty Gree Solutions Mighty Handles (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Super strong, these bag-carrying handles let you bring in more groceries in one trip — without hurting your hands. The secret? The soft padded grips and hooks that evenly distribute the weight of the bags. Reviewers rave about them, having awarded them a 4.7-star overall rating.

24. This light that helps you find stuff lost deep down in your purse Soi Mini Smart Light for Handbag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Equipped with a motion sensor, this light is designed to sit in the bottom of your handbag or backpack, where it automatically switches on when it senses the movement of your hand. The illumination makes it easy to find keys, lip balm, or your phone without fumbling around.

25. The gadget that delivers precision-sliced veggies super fast Mueller Austria Adjustable Multi-Blade Mandoline Amazon $30 See On Amazon To quickly cut up veggies, there's no better device than this adjustable mandoline that come with five interchangeable stainless steel blades for slicing, shredding, and grating. (There's even a blade for making crinkled carrots or potatoes.) A safety knob keeps your knuckles away from the action, so you can slice piles of potatoes into practically see-through scallops in no time flat.

26. A brush that's designed to detangle Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon Designed for use on both wet and dry hair, this detangling brush makes working out knots fast and painless. The cone-shaped bristles separate hair sideways instead of down, which makes it possible to work through your strands without tugging on your scalp, and the ergonomic design means it fits comfortably in your hand.

27. This produce wash that preps your fruits and veggies safely Veggie Wash Fruit & Vegetable Wash (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Remove waxes, oils, dirt, debris, and pesticides with this fruit and veggie wash. Formulated with all-natural ingredients like citrus, corn, and coconut, it can be used on firm produce like apples and potatoes, as well as on leafy greens. Just as important? It leaves no aftertaste.

28. This drain clog dissolver with pre-measured doses Green Gobbler Drain Clog Dissolver Amazon $12 See On Amazon With its two convenient pre-measured doses, this drain cleaner puts an end to the guesswork around how much clog remover you're supposed to put down the drain. Safer for sewers, septic systems, and all kinds of pipes, the cleaner gently — but thoroughly — dissolves soap, hair, paper, and grease.

29. The sticky goo that gets dirt out of hard-to-clean places ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Amazon $8 See On Amazon Ideal for easily cleaning dust and grime out of your car air vents, computer keyboards, and even camera lenses, this cleaning putty is about to a be a new go-to. The reusable gel is biodegradable, and all you have to do is press it into the surface you want to clean, and it'll automatically attract and lift away the dirt.

30. A brush that makes detailing your electronics fast and easy OXO Good Grips Electronics Cleaning Brush Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a silicone wiper on one end that whisks dirt away and a soft brush on the other to clean delicate lenses, this brush should be on everyone's must-have list of smart device accessories. From trusted name OXO, it has an ergonomic handle for great control when working on even the tiniest and most intricate jobs.

31. The dish soap spray that makes post-meal cleanup fun Dawn Powerwash Platinum Value Pack (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon With its foaming action and spray mechanism, this dish soap does the impossible by making dish-washing fun. It's fast, too — Dawn Powerwash practically melts off grease and stuck-on stains and messes, so all you have to do is rinse. Don't just take my word for it, though — check out the impressively high 4.7-star rating from reviewers.

32. These wool dryer balls that speed up laundry day Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon While these may look like snowballs, they're actually magical wool dryer balls that'll transform laundry day by maximizing airflow in your dryer. The result? Clothes that dry faster, saving you energy and reducing your power bill over time. Plus, like dryer sheets, they'll minimize wrinkles and soften clothes, but unlike dryer sheets, they're endlessly reusable.

33. A clothes steamer that gets out wrinkles without an iron Hilife Steamer for Clothes Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ironing is so fiddly and aggravating when you're in a hurry to get somewhere, so it's worth investing in a steamer instead. Lightweight and compact, this steamer quickly works out wrinkles, and all you have to do is run it up and down your clothing — no ironing board required. It's small enough to pack in a suitcase and offers up to 15 minutes of steam time on one fill.

34. This brush kit that will get every last water bottle clean Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brush Pack (5-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon We all know that hydration is key, but keeping those water bottles clean is no joke — especially since so many of them are not dishwasher-safe. This set of bottle brushes makes it possible to clean thoroughly and includes a variety of sizes, so you can clean all your bottles, plus your reusable straws. They're safe to use on silicone, stainless steel, plastic, and more.

35. These toothpaste tablets that shake up your dental hygiene game hello Anti-Plaque with Whitening Toothpaste Tablets (120 Count) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Want a fun and new way to brush your teeth? These toothpaste tablets are the perfect solution. Just chew one tablet with your front teeth, then use your brush to work it up into a paste to clean. Made with tea tree and coconut oils as well as real peppermint, the tablets fight plaque, brighten teeth, and leave behind a feeling of freshness.

36. This chopper that makes everything from salsa to zoodles Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon $23 See On Amazon With four interchangeable stainless steel blades, this food chopper can slice, dice, julienne, and spiralize. It makes chopping onions a tear-free affair, and it's a great way to make veggie noodles or fresh pico de gallo. The blades are easy to snap in and out of the base, and the entire mechanism is BPA-free and top shelf dishwasher-safe.

37. This automatic pet feeder that makes sure your best friend is fed on time PetSafe Automatic Pet Feeder Amazon $45 See On Amazon If you sometimes forget to feed your pup or kitty, this automatic pet feeder is the perfect way to add some regularity. You can schedule up to five precise mealtimes throughout the day, and each compartment holds up to 1 cup of dry or semi-moist food. It's great for dispensing treats, too, and the tray is removable and dishwasher-safe.

38. The smart assistant that's super affordable Echo Dot Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you want to know what the weather is in Dallas, what time it is in Morocco, or just want an assistant to remind you to take out the garbage on Tuesdays, the Echo Dot is here for you. A little smaller than a hockey puck, this compact and affordable device also plays music and lets you add items to your Amazon shopping list.

39. The facial hair remover that's as easy to use as a pencil Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover Amazon $15 See On Amazon As easy to use as a pencil, this facial hair remover is a painless and effortless substitute for waxing and tweezers. Just run the battery-operated device across any area, and it'll automatically lift away any hair you prefer to remove. It's hypoallergenic, and the built-in light makes it easy to see what you're doing.

40. This board that helps you fold mountains of laundry in a flash BOXLEGEND V2 Shirt Folding Board Amazon $17 See On Amazon Fold jeans, T-shirts, and thick towels into uniform squares in just a matter of seconds with this laundry folding board. It makes folding mountains of laundry go by in a flash, and the board itself collapses down flat for easy storage. The best part — neatly folded clothes will help keep your drawers neat and organized.

41. These cleaning brushes that attach to your power drill Holikme Drill Brush Attachments Set (20 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Forget about elbow grease — now you can put some real power into your scrubbing with these brushes and sponges that attach to your drill to kick your cleaning up a notch. They're ideal for use on your floors, tile, grout, counters, or any other surface you can think of that needs a good and very thorough clean.