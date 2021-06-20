48 popular things on amazon that are just so damn good

When it comes to shopping online, I've learned that customer reviews are everything. Even if an item looks promising at first glance, I'm not sold until I verify that previous buyers recommend it. And when you're shopping on a budget, well, it's all the more necessary to be sure you're buying something that really is quality — even if it doesn't cost a lot. That's why I've rounded up these popular things on Amazon under $35 that reviewers are raving about.

If you're looking to upgrade your living space, you'll find lots of functional gadgets, like smart plugs that pair with your Amazon Alexa device or Google Assistant, and a set of motion-sensor lights you can stick anywhere — no plug or wiring required. Or, if you're planning your next vacation, you should check out the portable garment steamer on this list that keeps your clothes wrinkle-free wherever you go. You might even want to pick up a compact electronics storage case that keeps devices and chargers safe on long trips

Life isn't a popularity contest, but if it was, these affordable Amazon products would win for sure. With so many positive reviews and ratings, you can be confident these items will deliver in terms of quality and cost-effectiveness. Take the guesswork out of your shopping and check out these items that customers already know and love.

01 A Bluetooth speaker you can bring anywhere Amazon OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker $26 See On Amazon This Bluetooth speaker has a unique triangular shape that amplifies sound in multiple directions while keeping it securely planted on any flat surface. The splash-proof unit can accompany you to the pool, backyard, and even the shower. And since it plays for up to 14 hours on a single charge, you can keep the party going all night long. Available colors: 7

02 This pair of sleek wireless earbuds with a charging case Amazon Lermom Wireless Earbuds $20 See On Amazon Whether you're making a hands-free call or listening to music while you run, these wireless Bluetooth earbuds will make your life easier. With the inline controls, you can adjust volume, skip tracks, and answer and end phone calls with just a tap to your ear. Plus, they come in a charging carrying case that powers them up while not in use.

03 The protective electronics case that's great for organization Amazon BAGSMART Electronic Organizer $15 See On Amazon While traveling, it's a good idea to keep your valuable electronics — such as your thumb drives, tablet, and chargers — in a secure spot. This zip-up cable organizer case features several pockets and elastic loops for all your devices and power cords. It's made from durable nylon that repels water to keep your electronics dry and scratch-free. Available colors: 3

04 A slim, wireless charging disk that powers your smartphone Amazon TOZO Wireless Charger $10 See On Amazon Take full advantage of your phone's wireless charging capabilities with this thin slim wireless charger that powers your phone without any cumbersome cables. Just plug the charging pad into your wall, and place your device on the lightweight platform. The color-changing LED lights will let you know when your phone has a full battery. Available colors: 14

05 This USB-powered diffuser that fits on your desk Amazon BBSKIN Mini USB Essential Oil Diffuser $10 See On Amazon Bring the benefits of aromatherapy to your bedroom, office, or hotel with this travel-size essential oil diffuser that's small enough to fit on your desk or nightstand. The USB-powered device holds up to 80 milliliters of water and runs for four to six hours on a single fill. For added relaxation, there's an optional built-in LED light that changes color.

06 A hands-free toothpaste dispenser that sticks to your wall Amazon Boperzi Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser and Toothbrush Holder $10 See On Amazon Free up counter space in your bathroom with this toothpaste dispenser that adheres to your wall. This sturdy unit places a perfect dollop of toothpaste on your brush every time, and there's built-in space for storing up to four toothbrushes. For those who share bathrooms with family and roommates, this dispenser is a must-have.

07 The wraparound travel pillow that supports your neck Amazon VISHNYA Travel Pillow $23 See On Amazon Here's a travel pillow that supports your head by wrapping all the way around your neck so that your chin doesn't bob forward when you doze off. The memory foam cushion buckles in the front to keep it secure, and when you arrive at your destination, it rolls up small and stores in the included storage bag for portability.

08 This pocket-sized power strip you can fit in your bag Amazon ETPocket Mini USB Power Strip $14 See On Amazon With this mini USB power strip, you can charge multiple devices at once — with only a fraction of the space. The strip is roughly 8 inches long and 3 inches wide, making it ideal for taking along on business trips or vacations. There's one universal socket and four USB ports, along with a 5-foot-long power cord for plugging in.

09 A single-serve blender that doubles as a travel cup Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $20 See On Amazon This single-serve blender lets you whip up smoothies and shakes with the touch of a button. Once you've mixed your ingredients together, you can drink your beverage straight from the jar — there's even a lid, so you can take your blended creation with you out the door. Both the jar and lid are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Available colors: 5

10 The minimalist leather wallet that's not bulky Amazon Buffway Slim Front Pocket Leather Wallet $13 See On Amazon Crafted from sturdy leather, this wallet will provide you with years of use, and the slim design takes up minimal space in your pocket or purse. With eight different compartments, there's plenty of room for your license, credit cards, and cash. Even with all your essentials inside, this wallet keeps its low-profile shape. Available colors: 14

11 These motion-sensor lights with stick-on backing Amazon Searik Motion-Sensor Lights (3-Pack) $13 See On Amazon No more stumbling around in the dark: These motion-sensor LED lights come with strong adhesive pads that stick onto walls, and since they're battery-operated, you don't need access to a plug. The lights are triggered from up to 10 feet away, guiding your path in the dark. With three lights in a pack, you can place them in various high-traffic areas around your home.

12 A colorful set of reusable silicone jar covers Amazon Food Huggers Set (5-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Make your food last longer with these brightly colored silicone covers that fit over jars, bottles, cans, and even halved fruits. These reusable covers create an airtight seal, keeping your food fresh, and they're more eco-friendly than plastic. Each set of dishwasher-safe covers includes multiple sizes, so you can choose the one that fits your needs.

13 This outdoor lounger that inflates without an air pump Amazon Mockins Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa $22 See On Amazon In just a few minutes, you can inflate this outdoor lounge chair without using an air pump at all. Just open it up against the wind and whisk it around to trap the air inside. The blow-up chair can hold up to 300 pounds of weight, and There are three side pockets for keeping your belongings safe at the beach, lake, or pool. Available colors: 6

14 A natural remedy for migraines made from essential oils Amazon Basic Vigor Migrastil Migraine Stick $12 See On Amazon This essential oil roll-on stick is made with premium peppermint, spearmint, and lavender essential oils, and when applied to your temples, neck, and forehead, these scents create a soothing effect that can soothe migraine tension. The bottle is small enough to keep it in your pocket or purse for application anytime, anywhere.

15 The silicone dish scraper with rave reviews Amazon OXO Good Grips Dish Squeegee $6 See On Amazon With thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, it's clear this handy dish-scraping tool delivers on its promise to get your plates and bowls squeaky clean. Made from heavy-duty silicone, this dish squeegee works just like the one you use on your car, but on a smaller scale. The flexible edge clears leftover food from plates and bowls, and you can even use it to clean your countertop.

16 16. These stretchy shoelaces that turn your sneakers into slip-ons Amazon HOMAR No-Tie Shoelaces $9 See On Amazon Turn your favorite pair of sneakers into slip-ons with these silicone laces. The laces thread through your shoes' eyelets, stretching to conform to your foot for a snug fit. You'll never have to worry about your shoelaces coming untied, and when they get dirty, you can just give these laces a rinse in the sink. Available sizes: adult, kit

Available colors: 13

17 A nifty tool that shaves the fuzz off your clothes Amazon Magictec Fabric Shaver $12 See On Amazon Remove fuzz and pilling from your favorite sweater or living room sofa with this ingenious tool that uses sharp blades to shave the lint right off. The rechargeable unit cuts through loose threads, leaving you with like-new fabric, and a mesh metal cover keeps the blades from damaging your fabric, so you can get the closest shave possible.

18 The gooey putty that cleans hard-to-reach cracks Amazon PULIDIKI Cleaning Gel $8 See On Amazon For those tiny crevices your duster can't reach, use this bright blue cleaning gel that lifts dirt and debris from you car's interior. Push the putty into your air vents, steering wheel, and console panel, then lift to remove the dust and grime. You can also use this putty on your computer keyboard, drawers, and TV remote.

19 This collapsible garbage bin for your car Amazon KMMOTORS Foldable Car Garbage Can $10 See On Amazon You don't have to let your trash litter the bottom of your car or fill up the back seat. This foldable garbage can has a strap so you can hang it off your car seat headrest or gear shift to keep your vehicle tidy. The spacious faux leather bin has a capacity of just under 2 gallons and collapses for storage. Available colors: 6

20 The smartphone magnifier for big-screen viewing Amazon Fanlory 14-inch Screen Magnifier $21 See On Amazon When you're watching a movie or TV show on your phone, this 14-inch magnifier will enlarge the screen by four times to reduce visual fatigue. It also props the phone upright, and the foldable design makes it easy to bring it with you anywhere.

21 This handheld body brush that massages & exfoliates Amazon C.S.M. Body Brush for Gentle Exfoliating $10 See On Amazon Soften rough skin and give yourself a massage by using this body brush that fits in the palm of your hand. Nestled between the exfoliating bristles are massage nodules that soothe sore muscles, and the canvas strap keeps the brush on your hand, even in the shower.

22 A clever bungee hanger that keeps your bananas fresh Amazon Banana Bungee Hanger $11 See On Amazon If your bananas ripen faster than you can eat them, check out this bungee hanger that attaches to your cabinet. It offers a place to store your bananas, mimicking the way they would hang off a tree. The natural airflow encourages an even ripening process and eliminates contact bruising.

23 These smart plugs that work with voice-activated devices Amazon Kasa Smart Plugs (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon These smart plugs pair with your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to control them with a simple verbal command. Just connect your appliances to the plugs and enjoy hands-free control from anywhere in the room. You can also use the accompanying smartphone app from anywhere in the world to set schedules for your lights, fans, and other plugged-in devices.

24 A set of LED lights for your car's interior Amazon YiLaie LED Interior Car Lights $17 See On Amazon Make your ride oh-so cool with these LED lights that sync up to your car's speakers. With over 460 colors, the lights can be set to change according to the music's beat. These USB-powered strips are also Bluetooth-compatible, so you can control them using an app on your smartphone. They're also great for use under your bar or behind your TV.

25 These computer glasses that block blue light Amazon ousudela Blue Light Blocking Glasses (3-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Shield your eyes from the blue light rays that emanate from your electronics with these computer glasses. This pack of three classic frames helps prevent eyestrain and headaches during long periods in front of your computer, smartphone, or TV screen, and may even help prevent any digital-related disruptions to your circadian rhythm.

26 The innovative way to make s'mores in the microwave Amazon Progressive Prep Solutions Microwave S'mores Maker $14 See On Amazon Just because you can't go camping doesn't mean you can't make this classic summer treat at home. This kitchen gadget allows you to make s'mores in your microwave oven, with two "arms" that hold the graham crackers in place for perfectly melty sandwich results. All you need to do is fill up the water reservoir, set the timer for 30 seconds, and enjoy,

27 These satin pillowcases that stay cool all night Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Made from satin, these silky pillowcases look and feel great. The soft surface feels luxe, and since satin is temperature-regulating, it stays cool all night long. These pillowcases come in all sorts of vibrant shades, from silver to coral to navy blue. Available sizes: 20 x 26 inches, 20 x 30 inches, 20 x 36 inches, 20 x 40 inches

Available colors: 24

28 A pack of helpful no-touch tools for opening doors & pressing buttons Amazon TINMARDA No-Touch Tools (4-Pack) $8 See On Amazon By using these multifunctional no-touch tools, you can avoid making contact with everyday surfaces that tend to harbor a lot of germs. Use the hook to open doors, and the stylus tip to scroll through your phone, press elevator buttons, or sign your name after credit card transactions. The included key ring allows you to take one with you everywhere, and each pack comes with four.

29 This 4-in-1 wireless charging dock Amazon WAITIEE Wireless Charging Station $32 See On Amazon Ditch your collection of various chargers and use this single charging station to power up all your smart devices in one place. There's a charging pad for your smartphone, and platforms for your smart watch, earbuds, and stylus. The fast-charging unit has built-in safeguards to protect the unit from overheating.

30 The dry-erase sticky notes you can use again & again Amazon JJPRO Dry-Erase Sticky Notes (12-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Instead of burning through a pack of sticky notes each month, use these dry-erase stickies that can be reused up to 3,000 times each. They can be posted to nearly any surface, including glass, whiteboards, finished wood, and plastic, so you can have reminders right in front of you. This pack comes with six different colored notes, along with a dry-erase marker that has an eraser tip.

31 A desktop ring light with a built-in phone holder Amazon UBeesize 10" LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand & Phone Holder $22 See On Amazon Take photos and videos with studio-quality lighting by setting up this 10-inch ring light on your desk or table. Complete with a mini tripod and phone holder, the dimmable ring light has three different warmth modes, so you can choose the one that works best for your space. It even comes with a Bluetooth shutter remote control, so you can operate it from afar.

32 This frother for cafe-style drinks Amazon Bonsenkitchen Milk Frother $12 See On Amazon With this handheld milk frother, you can whip up everything from a cappuccino to a matcha tea latte. The battery-powered electric whisk makes pillowy clouds of foam in just a matter of seconds, and with a little practice, you'll be able to recreate all your favorite coffeehouse drinks.

33 A soft-glowing salt lamp with mind-soothing benefits Amazon The Body Source Himalayan Salt Lamp $26 See On Amazon Illuminate your space with this natural Himalayan salt lamp. The hand-carved crystal lamp adds a soft, relaxing glow to any room. This light fixture also includes a cord with a dimmer that allows you to control the intensity of the light. Available sizes: 3

34 This sandwich press that upgrades your lunch game Amazon Gotham Steel Sandwich Toaster $20 See On Amazon Whether you're a patty melt, reuben, or grilled cheese person, you can nail your sandwich game with this panini press. The budget-friendly and highly rated kitchen gadget features nonstick copper plates that help you create the perfect level of toastiness and meltiness, and it even seals your sandwich with a diagonal indentation for easy slicing.

35 The portable garment steamer that fits in your suitcase Amazon Magictec Portable Travel Garment Steamer $20 See On Amazon Keeping your clothes wrinkle-free while traveling can be a challenge, especially after they've been folded in your suitcase for hours. This portable garment steamer weighs just over a pound, but it can produce up to nine minutes of continuous steam to release wrinkles. It works just as well at home, and reviewers note that the unit is reliable and heats up quickly.

36 36.A carrying pouch that attaches to your water bottle Amazon FitWallet Gym Water Bottle Pouch $20 See On Amazon Keep your valuables safe and secure with this pouch that fits over your water bottle. The slip-proof strap firmly grips your bottle, and an included silicone pocket holds your smartphone in place. Plus, there are slots for your credit cards and cash, as well as a ring for your keys. Take it with you to the gym, beach, or hiking trail.

37 These adhesive grippers that keep your rug from slipping Amazon Sollifa Rug Grippers (16 Pieces) $7 See On Amazon Fasten your rugs in place with these silicone grippers that are easy to apply. Just peel off the protective film and place the tape onto the corners of your rug, and place on the floor. The grippers can easily be washed and reused without losing their adhesive quality, and they're safe on hardwood, marble, tile, and laminate flooring.

38 An inventive bowl for making chopped salads Amazon WEBSUN Salad Cutter Bowl $8 See On Amazon You'll want to make salads every single day once you have this innovative salad slicing tool. Not only do the slots allow you to rinse your veggies, but you can also insert your knife to evenly cut lettuce and other vegetables. Flip the bowl over, and you're ready to serve.

39 This candle with a wood wick that crackles Amazon Nature's Wick Warm Suedewood Scented Candle, 10 oz. $14 See On Amazon Add a cozy atmosphere to your home with this scented candle that features a wooden wick that crackles gently as it burns. There are two sizes — 10 and 18 ounces — and the smaller version (pictured) can burn for as long as 65 hours. This particular candle has a “Warm Suedewood” scent that’s reminiscent of cedar, apple, and lemon. Available scents: 27

40 The water flosser that deep cleans your teeth Amazon Hangsun Cordless Rechargeable Water Flosser $25 See On Amazon For a deep-clean, swap out your regular floss for this cordless water flosser. The rechargeable unit has three different pressure settings, so you can remove food particles, clean sensitive teeth, and massage your gums. It has an ultra-quiet water pump that allows you to use the flosser late at night or early in the morning without waking others.

41 A smart dimmer switch that pairs with your Amazon Alexa Amazon Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch $23 See On Amazon While adding voice-activated technology to your home sounds expensive, this dimmer switch is actually quite cost-effective. It pairs with your Amazon Alexa or Google Home so you can control the brightness of your lights from anywhere in your home. The easy-to-install wall panel also includes a pad for manual adjustment with the touch of your finger.

42 This magnetic pad that holds cables in place Amazon Smartish Cable Wrangler $20 See On Amazon Using a strong magnet, this cable holder secure your cords and keeps them in place on your desk. The fabric surface has a distinctly non-techie vibe, and you can choose from four colors. If you don't want your cables in a tangled heap, this is a space-saving solution that also fits in with your existing decor.

43 A set of color-changing backlights for your TV Amazon Govee LED Backlights $15 See On Amazon With this set of LED television backlights, your at-home entertainment experience will be unparalleled. Attach the light strips to your TV using the included adhesive and clips, then you can toggle between colors using the remote or compatible smartphone app. The lights can even change color along to the beat of your music when you activate "music mode".

44 These versatile light bulbs made with smart technology Amazon LUMIMAN Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon You've might have a smartphone, but what about smart bulbs? These color-changing light bulbs are Wi-Fi-enabled, so you can sync them to a smart home assistant and set your brightness and color preferences using a single voice command. There's also an app that allows you to set schedules and timers from anywhere. Once you've tried these, you'll never want to go back to basic bulbs.

45 The peel-and-stick marble paper that upgrades any space Amazon Feisoon Marble Paper $7 See On Amazon If you're decorating your home on a budget, this contact paper will help you create realistic-looking marble surfaces that cost way less than the real thing. Available in black and white, the self-adhesive vinyl paper can cover tables, cabinets, and kitchen walls — just trim it to the size you need. When you remove the paper, it won't leave damage or sticky residue behind. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 2

46 A sturdy magnetic bar that holds your tools & kitchen knives Amazon Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife and Tool Holder $18 See On Amazon Believe it or not, this simple stainless steel bar can hold your heavy tools in place just using the power of a magnet. The strip affixes to your wall with the included hardware, so you can hang up tools in the garage, and knives and cooking utensils in the kitchen. Available sizes: 10 inches, 16 inches, 24 inches