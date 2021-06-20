48 popular things on amazon that are just so damn good

When it comes to shopping online, I've learned that customer reviews are everything. Even if an item looks promising at first glance, I'm not sold until I verify that previous buyers recommend it. And when you're shopping on a budget, well, it's all the more necessary to be sure you're buying something that really is quality — even if it doesn't cost a lot. That's why I've rounded up these popular things on Amazon under $35 that reviewers are raving about.
If you're looking to
upgrade your living space, you'll find lots of functional gadgets, like smart plugs that pair with your Amazon Alexa device or Google Assistant, and a set of motion-sensor lights you can stick anywhere — no plug or wiring required. Or, if you're planning your next vacation, you should check out the portable garment steamer on this list that keeps your clothes wrinkle-free wherever you go. You might even want to pick up a compact electronics storage case that keeps devices and chargers safe on long trips
Life isn't a popularity contest, but if it was, these
affordable Amazon products would win for sure. With so many positive reviews and ratings, you can be confident these items will deliver in terms of quality and cost-effectiveness. Take the guesswork out of your shopping and check out these items that customers already know and love. 01 A Bluetooth speaker you can bring anywhere
This
Bluetooth speaker has a unique triangular shape that amplifies sound in multiple directions while keeping it securely planted on any flat surface. The splash-proof unit can accompany you to the pool, backyard, and even the shower. And since it plays for up to 14 hours on a single charge, you can keep the party going all night long. 02 This pair of sleek wireless earbuds with a charging case
Whether you're making a hands-free call or listening to music while you run, these
wireless Bluetooth earbuds will make your life easier. With the inline controls, you can adjust volume, skip tracks, and answer and end phone calls with just a tap to your ear. Plus, they come in a charging carrying case that powers them up while not in use. 03 The protective electronics case that's great for organization
While traveling, it's a good idea to keep your valuable electronics — such as your thumb drives, tablet, and chargers — in a secure spot. This zip-up
cable organizer case features several pockets and elastic loops for all your devices and power cords. It's made from durable nylon that repels water to keep your electronics dry and scratch-free. 04 A slim, wireless charging disk that powers your smartphone
Take full advantage of your phone's wireless charging capabilities with this thin
slim wireless charger that powers your phone without any cumbersome cables. Just plug the charging pad into your wall, and place your device on the lightweight platform. The color-changing LED lights will let you know when your phone has a full battery. 05 This USB-powered diffuser that fits on your desk
Bring the benefits of aromatherapy to your bedroom, office, or hotel with this travel-size
essential oil diffuser that's small enough to fit on your desk or nightstand. The USB-powered device holds up to 80 milliliters of water and runs for four to six hours on a single fill. For added relaxation, there's an optional built-in LED light that changes color. 06 A hands-free toothpaste dispenser that sticks to your wall
Free up counter space in your bathroom with this
toothpaste dispenser that adheres to your wall. This sturdy unit places a perfect dollop of toothpaste on your brush every time, and there's built-in space for storing up to four toothbrushes. For those who share bathrooms with family and roommates, this dispenser is a must-have. 07 The wraparound travel pillow that supports your neck
Here's a
travel pillow that supports your head by wrapping all the way around your neck so that your chin doesn't bob forward when you doze off. The memory foam cushion buckles in the front to keep it secure, and when you arrive at your destination, it rolls up small and stores in the included storage bag for portability. 08 This pocket-sized power strip you can fit in your bag
With this mini USB
power strip, you can charge multiple devices at once — with only a fraction of the space. The strip is roughly 8 inches long and 3 inches wide, making it ideal for taking along on business trips or vacations. There's one universal socket and four USB ports, along with a 5-foot-long power cord for plugging in. 09 A single-serve blender that doubles as a travel cup
This single-serve
blender lets you whip up smoothies and shakes with the touch of a button. Once you've mixed your ingredients together, you can drink your beverage straight from the jar — there's even a lid, so you can take your blended creation with you out the door. Both the jar and lid are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. 10 The minimalist leather wallet that's not bulky
Crafted from sturdy leather, this
wallet will provide you with years of use, and the slim design takes up minimal space in your pocket or purse. With eight different compartments, there's plenty of room for your license, credit cards, and cash. Even with all your essentials inside, this wallet keeps its low-profile shape. 11 These motion-sensor lights with stick-on backing
No more stumbling around in the dark: These
motion-sensor LED lights come with strong adhesive pads that stick onto walls, and since they're battery-operated, you don't need access to a plug. The lights are triggered from up to 10 feet away, guiding your path in the dark. With three lights in a pack, you can place them in various high-traffic areas around your home. 12 A colorful set of reusable silicone jar covers
Make your food last longer with these brightly colored
silicone covers that fit over jars, bottles, cans, and even halved fruits. These reusable covers create an airtight seal, keeping your food fresh, and they're more eco-friendly than plastic. Each set of dishwasher-safe covers includes multiple sizes, so you can choose the one that fits your needs. 13 This outdoor lounger that inflates without an air pump
In just a few minutes, you can inflate this outdoor
lounge chair without using an air pump at all. Just open it up against the wind and whisk it around to trap the air inside. The blow-up chair can hold up to 300 pounds of weight, and There are three side pockets for keeping your belongings safe at the beach, lake, or pool. 14 A natural remedy for migraines made from essential oils
This
essential oil roll-on stick is made with premium peppermint, spearmint, and lavender essential oils, and when applied to your temples, neck, and forehead, these scents create a soothing effect that can soothe migraine tension. The bottle is small enough to keep it in your pocket or purse for application anytime, anywhere. 15 The silicone dish scraper with rave reviews
With thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, it's clear this handy
dish-scraping tool delivers on its promise to get your plates and bowls squeaky clean. Made from heavy-duty silicone, this dish squeegee works just like the one you use on your car, but on a smaller scale. The flexible edge clears leftover food from plates and bowls, and you can even use it to clean your countertop. 16 16. These stretchy shoelaces that turn your sneakers into slip-ons
Turn your favorite pair of sneakers into slip-ons with these
silicone laces. The laces thread through your shoes' eyelets, stretching to conform to your foot for a snug fit. You'll never have to worry about your shoelaces coming untied, and when they get dirty, you can just give these laces a rinse in the sink. Available sizes: adult, kit Available colors: 13 17 A nifty tool that shaves the fuzz off your clothes
Remove fuzz and pilling from your favorite sweater or living room sofa with this ingenious
tool that uses sharp blades to shave the lint right off. The rechargeable unit cuts through loose threads, leaving you with like-new fabric, and a mesh metal cover keeps the blades from damaging your fabric, so you can get the closest shave possible. 18 The gooey putty that cleans hard-to-reach cracks
For those tiny crevices your duster can't reach, use this bright blue
cleaning gel that lifts dirt and debris from you car's interior. Push the putty into your air vents, steering wheel, and console panel, then lift to remove the dust and grime. You can also use this putty on your computer keyboard, drawers, and TV remote. 19 This collapsible garbage bin for your car
You don't have to let your trash litter the bottom of your car or fill up the back seat. This foldable
garbage can has a strap so you can hang it off your car seat headrest or gear shift to keep your vehicle tidy. The spacious faux leather bin has a capacity of just under 2 gallons and collapses for storage. 20 The smartphone magnifier for big-screen viewing
When you're watching a movie or TV show on your phone, this
14-inch magnifier will enlarge the screen by four times to reduce visual fatigue. It also props the phone upright, and the foldable design makes it easy to bring it with you anywhere. 21 This handheld body brush that massages & exfoliates
Soften rough skin and give yourself a massage by using this
body brush that fits in the palm of your hand. Nestled between the exfoliating bristles are massage nodules that soothe sore muscles, and the canvas strap keeps the brush on your hand, even in the shower. 22 A clever bungee hanger that keeps your bananas fresh
If your bananas ripen faster than you can eat them, check out this
bungee hanger that attaches to your cabinet. It offers a place to store your bananas, mimicking the way they would hang off a tree. The natural airflow encourages an even ripening process and eliminates contact bruising. 23 These smart plugs that work with voice-activated devices
These
smart plugs pair with your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to control them with a simple verbal command. Just connect your appliances to the plugs and enjoy hands-free control from anywhere in the room. You can also use the accompanying smartphone app from anywhere in the world to set schedules for your lights, fans, and other plugged-in devices. 24 A set of LED lights for your car's interior
Make your ride oh-so cool with these
LED lights that sync up to your car's speakers. With over 460 colors, the lights can be set to change according to the music's beat. These USB-powered strips are also Bluetooth-compatible, so you can control them using an app on your smartphone. They're also great for use under your bar or behind your TV. 25 These computer glasses that block blue light
Shield your eyes from the blue light rays that emanate from your electronics with these
computer glasses. This pack of three classic frames helps prevent eyestrain and headaches during long periods in front of your computer, smartphone, or TV screen, and may even help prevent any digital-related disruptions to your circadian rhythm. 26 The innovative way to make s'mores in the microwave
Just because you can't go camping doesn't mean you can't make this classic summer treat at home. This
kitchen gadget allows you to make s'mores in your microwave oven, with two "arms" that hold the graham crackers in place for perfectly melty sandwich results. All you need to do is fill up the water reservoir, set the timer for 30 seconds, and enjoy, 27 These satin pillowcases that stay cool all night
Made from satin, these
silky pillowcases look and feel great. The soft surface feels luxe, and since satin is temperature-regulating, it stays cool all night long. These pillowcases come in all sorts of vibrant shades, from silver to coral to navy blue. Available sizes: 20 x 26 inches, 20 x 30 inches, 20 x 36 inches, 20 x 40 inches Available colors: 24 28 A pack of helpful no-touch tools for opening doors & pressing buttons
By using these multifunctional
no-touch tools, you can avoid making contact with everyday surfaces that tend to harbor a lot of germs. Use the hook to open doors, and the stylus tip to scroll through your phone, press elevator buttons, or sign your name after credit card transactions. The included key ring allows you to take one with you everywhere, and each pack comes with four. 29 This 4-in-1 wireless charging dock
Ditch your collection of various chargers and use this single
charging station to power up all your smart devices in one place. There's a charging pad for your smartphone, and platforms for your smart watch, earbuds, and stylus. The fast-charging unit has built-in safeguards to protect the unit from overheating. 30 The dry-erase sticky notes you can use again & again
Instead of burning through a pack of sticky notes each month, use these
dry-erase stickies that can be reused up to 3,000 times each. They can be posted to nearly any surface, including glass, whiteboards, finished wood, and plastic, so you can have reminders right in front of you. This pack comes with six different colored notes, along with a dry-erase marker that has an eraser tip. 31 A desktop ring light with a built-in phone holder
Take photos and videos with studio-quality lighting by setting up this 10-inch
ring light on your desk or table. Complete with a mini tripod and phone holder, the dimmable ring light has three different warmth modes, so you can choose the one that works best for your space. It even comes with a Bluetooth shutter remote control, so you can operate it from afar. 32 This frother for cafe-style drinks
With this handheld
milk frother, you can whip up everything from a cappuccino to a matcha tea latte. The battery-powered electric whisk makes pillowy clouds of foam in just a matter of seconds, and with a little practice, you'll be able to recreate all your favorite coffeehouse drinks. 33 A soft-glowing salt lamp with mind-soothing benefits
Illuminate your space with this natural
Himalayan salt lamp. The hand-carved crystal lamp adds a soft, relaxing glow to any room. This light fixture also includes a cord with a dimmer that allows you to control the intensity of the light. 34 This sandwich press that upgrades your lunch game
Whether you're a patty melt, reuben, or grilled cheese person, you can nail your sandwich game with this
panini press. The budget-friendly and highly rated kitchen gadget features nonstick copper plates that help you create the perfect level of toastiness and meltiness, and it even seals your sandwich with a diagonal indentation for easy slicing. 35 The portable garment steamer that fits in your suitcase
Keeping your clothes wrinkle-free while traveling can be a challenge, especially after they've been folded in your suitcase for hours. This portable
garment steamer weighs just over a pound, but it can produce up to nine minutes of continuous steam to release wrinkles. It works just as well at home, and reviewers note that the unit is reliable and heats up quickly. 36 36.A carrying pouch that attaches to your water bottle
Keep your valuables safe and secure with this
pouch that fits over your water bottle. The slip-proof strap firmly grips your bottle, and an included silicone pocket holds your smartphone in place. Plus, there are slots for your credit cards and cash, as well as a ring for your keys. Take it with you to the gym, beach, or hiking trail. 37 These adhesive grippers that keep your rug from slipping
Fasten your rugs in place with these
silicone grippers that are easy to apply. Just peel off the protective film and place the tape onto the corners of your rug, and place on the floor. The grippers can easily be washed and reused without losing their adhesive quality, and they're safe on hardwood, marble, tile, and laminate flooring. 38 An inventive bowl for making chopped salads
You'll want to make salads every single day once you have this innovative
salad slicing tool. Not only do the slots allow you to rinse your veggies, but you can also insert your knife to evenly cut lettuce and other vegetables. Flip the bowl over, and you're ready to serve. 39 This candle with a wood wick that crackles
Add a cozy atmosphere to your home with this
scented candle that features a wooden wick that crackles gently as it burns. There are two sizes — 10 and 18 ounces — and the smaller version (pictured) can burn for as long as 65 hours. This particular candle has a “Warm Suedewood” scent that’s reminiscent of cedar, apple, and lemon. 40 The water flosser that deep cleans your teeth
For a deep-clean, swap out your regular floss for this cordless
water flosser. The rechargeable unit has three different pressure settings, so you can remove food particles, clean sensitive teeth, and massage your gums. It has an ultra-quiet water pump that allows you to use the flosser late at night or early in the morning without waking others. 41 A smart dimmer switch that pairs with your Amazon Alexa
While adding voice-activated technology to your home sounds expensive, this
dimmer switch is actually quite cost-effective. It pairs with your Amazon Alexa or Google Home so you can control the brightness of your lights from anywhere in your home. The easy-to-install wall panel also includes a pad for manual adjustment with the touch of your finger. 42 This magnetic pad that holds cables in place
Using a strong magnet, this
cable holder secure your cords and keeps them in place on your desk. The fabric surface has a distinctly non-techie vibe, and you can choose from four colors. If you don't want your cables in a tangled heap, this is a space-saving solution that also fits in with your existing decor. 43 A set of color-changing backlights for your TV
With this set of LED
television backlights, your at-home entertainment experience will be unparalleled. Attach the light strips to your TV using the included adhesive and clips, then you can toggle between colors using the remote or compatible smartphone app. The lights can even change color along to the beat of your music when you activate "music mode". 44 These versatile light bulbs made with smart technology
You've might have a smartphone, but what about smart bulbs? These color-changing
light bulbs are Wi-Fi-enabled, so you can sync them to a smart home assistant and set your brightness and color preferences using a single voice command. There's also an app that allows you to set schedules and timers from anywhere. Once you've tried these, you'll never want to go back to basic bulbs. 45 The peel-and-stick marble paper that upgrades any space
If you're decorating your home on a budget, this
contact paper will help you create realistic-looking marble surfaces that cost way less than the real thing. Available in black and white, the self-adhesive vinyl paper can cover tables, cabinets, and kitchen walls — just trim it to the size you need. When you remove the paper, it won't leave damage or sticky residue behind. Available sizes: 3 Available colors: 2 46 A sturdy magnetic bar that holds your tools & kitchen knives
Believe it or not, this simple
stainless steel bar can hold your heavy tools in place just using the power of a magnet. The strip affixes to your wall with the included hardware, so you can hang up tools in the garage, and knives and cooking utensils in the kitchen. Available sizes: 10 inches, 16 inches, 24 inches 47 This ultra-soft duvet cover set with excellent ratings
There's a reason why this
duvet cover set has an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon — it's just so soft. Made with breathable microfiber material, the duvet cover and pillow shams are machine-washable, wrinkle-resistant, and — according to one reviewer — like "heaven on the bed." Choose from classic shades including a crisp white, soft pink, and cool blue gray. Available sizes: twin, queen, king Available colors: 8