48 things under $35 that instantly make your home more comfortable

After spending a lot more time at home this year, you may have noticed that your space could benefit from a few upgrades. A home redo, though, can get pricey fast. Luckily, you don't actually have to break the bank to tweak your space — just check out this collection of things that make your home more comfortable, without a hefty price tag.

The truth is, it doesn't even have to take much effort to make your home look great. Little additions like a Turkish throw blanket will give you a ton of bang for your buck, and you can artfully throw it over your sofa, and then use it for a well-deserved midday nap. And if you spend lots of time honing your chef skills in the kitchen, it might be worth investing in this peel-and-stick subway tile backsplash that offers an instant, high-end update. Incredibly, installation is as easy as peeling off the protective backing and placing it on your wall. (You can use it in your bathroom, too.)

Ahead, I've put together a list of affordable home upgrade items that'll make your space so much more comfortable. Check them out.

01 The carved Himalayan salt lamp that purifies the air Amazon Rakaposhi Himalayan Salt Lamp $25 See On Amazon This hand-carved Himalayan salt lamp emits a soothing light while also generating negative ions to purify the air and help induce feelings of calm. Set on a wooden base, it features a dimmer and looks great on a nightstand or office desk.

02 These highly-rated hypoallergenic memory foam pillows Amazon PLX Shredded Memory Foam Pillows (2-Pack) $35 See On Amazon Fans have sung the praises of these memory foam pillows to the tune of over 10,000 five-star ratings. Covered in soft bamboo fabric, they're filled with cooling shredded foam that's designed to keep you comfortable through the night, so you can get better rest.

03 This gadget that instantly improves your Wi-Fi Amazon TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi Extender $15 See On Amazon This little Wi-Fi extending gadget might just be the cheapest way to improve your internet speeds and reach. It expands coverage by up to 800 square feet and takes just a few clicks to set up. Your Zoom and Netflix plans will thank you.

04 A duvet cover made from washed microfiber Amazon AveLom Seersucker Duvet $33 See On Amazon While you're at it, update your comforter with this seersucker duvet made from washed microfiber. In muted colors like dark gray and olive green, the machine-washable duvet is outfitted with corner ties to keep your comforter in place, and it comes with two matching pillowcases. One reviewer wrote, "It’s super soft and cozy. Doesn’t get too hot doesn’t get too cold. It’s perfect." Available colors: 6

Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

05 An ergonomic knee pillow that's a dream for side sleepers Amazon ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $25 See On Amazon Whether you're dealing with back, leg, or hip pain, this orthopedic knee pillow can offer relief. Made from high-density memory foam with an ergonomic contour, it's designed to keep your body comfortable and aligned when you sleep on your side.

06 A bamboo cooling blanket that reviewers swear by Amazon DANGTOP Cooling Blanket $28 See On Amazon This bamboo cooling blanket has a silky smooth feel and is designed to help release body heat and keep you cool while you sleep. Reviewers say it works, too — one wrote, "I don't do very well in the heat, so rather than sweating my way through like I always do, I decided to give this blanket a try. It does indeed keep you cool, while also keeping you from getting cold if the weather dips. (Weird but it works.)" Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 5

07 A set of copper Moscow mule mugs with reusable straws Amazon GoodyGoods Copper Moscow Mule Mugs (Set of 2) $33 See On Amazon Made from 100% copper, this set of Moscow mule mugs comes with all the essentials needed to make the timeless cocktail: two mugs, two reusable straws, a jigger, a cleaning cloth, a thumb bottle opener (for the ginger beer), and a recipe book.

08 The tray that fits over your sofa's arm rest Amazon my sofa arm Sofa Arm Rest Table $18 See On Amazon Place this tray over your sofa's arm rest to hold snacks, beverages, remote controls, and more. Easy to wipe clean, it fits both square and round arm rests, and features spring-loaded clips that keep it firmly in place. Plus, it can be collapsed when it's not in use.

09 A faux fur area rug that's plush & soft Amazon Noahas Faux Fur Area Rug $20 See On Amazon This soft, faux fur area rug can be placed at the foot of your bed or next to your desk for extra warmth and comfort in your living space. Available in seven sizes and eight colors — like gray, white, and creamsicle orange — you can choose the best fit and style your space. (P.S. Dogs and cats are fans too.) Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 7

10 A shower head with filtering stones that purify & soften water Amazon Nosame Filtered Shower Head $21 See On Amazon This shower head is designed with filtering stones that help remove impurities and soften water. It installs in minutes onto standard-size showers and has three spray settings: jet, rainfall, and massage.

11 A set of faux fur throw pillow covers Amazon NordECO Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon These faux fur throw pillow covers are available in four sizes and over a dozen colors, like caramel, gray, and dark green. Soft and plush, the covers allow you to update your existing throw pillows, but you can also buy some throw pillow inserts for complete customization. Plus, these can be removed and thrown into the washing machine. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 19

12 These LED motion-sensor night lights Amazon AUVON LED Motion-Sensor Night Light (4-Pack) $19 See On Amazon These LED motion-sensor night lights automatically turn on when they detect activity, and automatically shut off after 60 seconds of stillness. They have two brightness settings, and you can also set them to an "on" mode if you want to deactivate the motion-sensor feature.

13 A set of solar-powered string lights with 8 modes Amazon Solarmks Solar String Lights (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon These waterproof string lights are solar-powered, so you never have to remember to plug in or recharge. Outfitted with 100 LED lights on flexible copper strings, they have eight lighting modes and offer 14 hours of illumination once the sun goes down. Choose from five options, like white, warm white, and multi-color.

14 The all-new Echo Dot thats on sale for 40% off Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) $49.99 $29.99 See On Amazon The all-new Echo Dot is back with a new design, and is seriously discounted while sales last. With all the same features that made the Echo Dot a best-seller, this smart speaker has Alexa built in, can be used as a hub for your smart home devices, can play music, tell you the weather, and so much more. Get it for less than $30 if you act fast.

15 A bedside caddy that tucks into the frame Amazon Falaku Bedside Caddy $7 See On Amazon Keep your phone, tablet, and remotes nearby with this bedside caddy. The Oxford cloth and leather organizer is designed with four pockets and an inserting board you can place underneath your mattress to keep it secure. You can also use the caddy on your sofa or arm chair. Available colors: 5

16 The Turkish throw blanket that'll add a finishing touch to the sofa Amazon Peshtemania Turkish Throw Blanket $20 See On Amazon This ultra-lightweight Turkish throw blanket is a great way to add a subtle design touch to your sofa, but it's also the perfect companion to Sunday afternoon naps. Made from soft cotton, the blanket comes in checkered and herringbone patterns, and features a hand-twisted rope fringe.

17 A reviewer-approved essential oil diffuser Amazon URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser $18 See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser has ascended to cult-favorite status with more than 74,000 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating. It adds moisture to dry air while providing an aromatherapy session when paired with essential oils. It operates quietly and features two misting modes — continuous and intermittent. Available colors: 4

18 The bamboo bath mat that's eco-friendly Amazon ZPIRATES Bamboo Bath Mat $20 See On Amazon This eco-friendly bamboo bath mat is a clean and modern way to keep wet feet off the floor. It's durable, flexible, and designed with a rubber grips on the underside that keep it in place. Use it on tile or place it over the carpet to keep it dry, then roll it up when you're not using it.

19 An anti-fatigue mat for standing desks & cooking Amazon WiseLife Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $26 See On Amazon Made with a dense gel foam, this standing mat is designed for optimal comfort, offering cushioned support that helps improve posture and pressure off your feet and joints. The waterproof, stain-resistant mat has a non-slip bottom and is easy to clean. Available colors: 4

20 Amazon's Fire TV Stick that's 40% off right now Amazon Amazon TV Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote $29.99 $17.99 See On Amazon For less than $20 while it's on sale, get the new 2020 Lite version of the fan-favorite Fire TV Stick. While it won't control the power or volume on your TV, this affordable little unit has you covered for effortless streaming you can control with your voice. It doesn't just work for Netflix and Prime video, either. Use it to play music, watch live TV, and more. It has a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 202,000 ratings, so you know it's a tried and true option. For another great deal, check out the Fire Stick 4K which also comes with a voice-controlled Alexa remote. It's on sale for $39, which is 20% off its original price of $49.

21 A touch-activated desk lamp with USB ports Amazon Macally LED Desk Lamp with USB Ports $30 See On Amazon This touch-activated LED lamp features four USB charging ports, so you can power up your devices, and the three adjustable brightness levels offer customizable illumination. Simple, compact, and efficient, it won't add clutter to your desk or nightstand.

22 A Wi-Fi extender with more than 72,000 reviews Amazon TP-Link WiFi Extender $30 See On Amazon If you get spotty internet service in certain areas of your home, this Wi-Fi extender can help solve that problem. It expands coverage by 1,200 feet and lets you connect up to 20 devices. Plus, setup is as easy as plugging it in, giving it two taps, and pairing it with your devices.

23 The under-bed lights that are motion-activated Amazon Vansky Motion-Activated Bed Lights $25 See On Amazon These motion-activated bed lights turn on the moment they sense movement and have a timer that can be set to shut them off after anywhere between 30 seconds to 10 minutes of inactivity. These LED strip lights can also be used under your kitchen cabinets, or to light up the bathroom vanity.

24 The quilted mattress pad with astronomical ratings Amazon Utopia Bedding Queen-Size Quilted Mattress Pad $20 See On Amazon This microfiber mattress pad has earned more than 67,000 ratings and boasts an impressively high 4.7 stars overall. Reviewers have hailed its softness, thickness, and generously deep pockets that can stretch over mattresses up to 16 inches. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

25 A mini smart home security camera that's 30% off Amazon Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera $34.99 $24.99 See On Amazon Get notifications on your phone when motion is detected with this super easy-to-install Blink smart security camera. It also lets you have a conversation over the camera thanks to the two-way audio feature. For less than $25 while it's on sale, it's an easy way to add peace of mind to your home, even if it's just to check on your pet. With more than 40,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, it's a popular pick. You can also purchase the Blink Mini camera with an Echo Show 5 for $49.99 (originally $124.98), a savings of 60% for the bundle, too.

26 These contemporary planters that can be wall-mounted Amazon Umbra Trigg Hanging Planters (Set of 2) $14 See On Amazon These diamond-shaped hanging planters can be mounted to the wall and are an instant way to upgrade any room. Made from resin and copper-plated metal, they're great for small succulents and air plants, and come with all the hardware necessary for mounting.

27 The breathable weighted blanket that's filled with glass beads Amazon Smart Queen Cooling Weighted Blanket $27 See On Amazon This weighted blanket will keep you comfortable and cool. That's because it's lined with breathable cotton and filled with actual glass beads that'll weigh on you like a gentle hug while you relax. It's available in various weights and colors, all of which can be used with a duvet cover that matches the size.

28 The burrito blanket with a 4.8-star rating Amazon Jorbest Tortilla Blanket $27 See On Amazon Made from soft flannel, this highly-rated tortilla blanket allows you to resemble a burrito when you wrap yourself up in it, and reviewers can't get enough of it. The blanket is available in four sizes, and you can choose from three tortilla options, as well as pizza and Belgian waffle blankets.

29 A mug warmer with a temperature display screen Amazon COSORI Coffee Mug Warmer $30 See On Amazon Not only does this coffee mug warmer keep your beverage hot, but it also lets you set the exact temperature all the way up to 131 degrees Fahrenheit. Made from brushed stainless steel, it can be safely used with mugs of all materials.

30 A tobacco and vanilla-scented candle that smells undeniably great Amazon La Jolíe Muse Tobacco & Vanilla Candle $20 See On Amazon This tobacco and vanilla-scented candle also features notes of musk and wood, for an aroma that's part academia and part cabin in the woods. Made from eco-friendly and biodegradable soy wax, it offers a burn time of up to 100 hours and is also available in two other scents: woody leather and dark rum and oak.

31 A tablet pillow stand you can place on your lap Amazon Lamicall Tablet Pillow Stand $25 See On Amazon This tablet stand is sturdy but padded, so you can use it comfortably on your lap. It has three angle options for finding the best view, and since it's dual-sided, you can use it for two tablets at once. Available colors: 5

32 The peel-and-stick backsplash tile for kitchens & bathrooms Amazon LONGKING Peel & Stick Tile (10 Sheets) $30 See On Amazon Looking to upgrade your kitchen without hiring a contractor? This peel-and-stick backsplash subway tile is as easy to install as it sounds, and it instantly adds a high-end look to your walls. It's heat- and moisture-resistant and can be quickly wiped clean with a damp cloth.

33 A compact space heater for chilly rooms Amazon Amazon Basics 500-Watt Ceramic Personal Mini Heater $24 See On Amazon If you have a chilly or drafty room in your home, a personal space heater can be an easy solution for making it feel more comfortable. This one is just 6 inches wide and 6 inches tall, which reviewers have reported is compact enough to set atop or under a desk.

34 The kitchen faucet light that changes color depending on water temperature Amazon JIUYUANXIN Faucet Light $16 See On Amazon This kitchen faucet LED light lights up in color when you turn on the water, turning from blue to green to red as the water temperature rises. It's a fun addition, and useful too: It flashes red once the temperature reaches 113 degrees Fahrenheit to protect you from accidentally scalding your hands.

35 These rustic LED night lights Amazon GE Vintage LED Night Lights (Set of 2) $16 See On Amazon These rustic night lights are a design-conscious way guide your way in the dark. The set comes with two LED night lights that automatically turn on at dusk and power down at dawn, and they boast over 10,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating.

36 The cordless handheld vacuum that's wallet-friendly Amazon BLACK+DECKER Handheld Vacuum $34 See On Amazon With over 37,000 reviews, and a high overall rating, shoppers have given this handheld vacuum their stamp of approval. The cordless device has a wide mouth for picking up large debris, a crevice tool for hard-to-reach spaces, and a brush for upholstery. It's lightweight, portable, and offers up to 10 hours of power on one charge.

37 The soothing ambient moon light Amazon mamre Moon Ambient Light $35 See On Amazon An ambient moon light is a sure way to score points for originality when gift-giving. Ideal for a weddings and anniversaries, the unique lamp features two small figures taking in the warm glow of the moon. The touch-activated lamp is USB-powered and has a three-stage dimmer that helps set a romantic vibe.

38 A storage ottoman that doubles as a foot rest Amazon YOUDENOVA Folding Storage Ottoman $41 See On Amazon This storage ottoman is a great place to store all your miscellaneous items (magazines, shoes, off-season clothes, linens), but it has a few other uses as well. The faux leather container can be used as a footstool, coffee table, or bench in your entryway. The best part? It folds up when it's not in use. Available colors: 3

39 An eco-friendly beeswax candle Amazon Candle by the Hour 48-Hour Horizontal Candle $29 See On Amazon Made from eco-friendly beeswax (which may help neutralize pollutants like dust, mold, and dander), this candle can be slowly unrolled and threaded through the holder, and then self-extinguishes after it's burned down the length to which you've set it. The candle burns for up to 48 hours, releasing the sweet smell of honey as it melts.

40 These waterproof pillow protectors Amazon Coop Queen-Size Pillow Protectors (2-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Shield your pillows from coffee spills, dust mites, and more, with these pillow protectors. The hypoallergenic covers are waterproof and have vented sides for breathability. One reviewer wrote, ""You have to see and feel this pillow protector to understand just how good it is [...] it looks and feels like some sort of fancy premium luxury pillow case..." Available sizes: toddler/camping, standard, queen, king, body

41 The corner shelves that create an optical illusion Amazon Greenco Corner Shelves $22 See On Amazon These zigzag corner shelves are an optical illusion that'll make your collection of books a work of art. And according to reviews, they're also easy to install, too. Each of the five shelves measures 8 inches, and they come with all the hardware necessary for mounting. Available colors and styles: 6

42 A touch-activated moon lamp based on NASA photographs Amazon Ehobroc Moon Lamp $28 See On Amazon With a design that's based on NASA satellite photographs of the moon, this touch-activated lamp will add a celestial touch to any room. It can be used for up to 8 hours on a full charge and has three lighting modes: warm white, cool white, and yellow.

43 The slicer that will make meal prep faster Amazon Fullstar Mandoline Slicer $25 See On Amazon Cut down your meal prep time with this food slicer that's earned more than 33,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating. The seven-piece set includes four interchangeable stainless steel blades that allows you to chop and slice vegetables with ease, plus a built-in chopping lid, and a storage container.

44 An alarm clock with voice control & temperature display Amazon yotutun Digital Alarm Clock $26 See On Amazon This digital alarm clock pulls out all the stops, and is armed with a voice control function, temperature display (you can choose from Celsius or Fahrenheit), three adjustable brightness settings, 13 alarm ringtones, and a mirrored front face for a low-key, futuristic look.

45 The dual food dispenser you can set on your countertop Amazon Zevro Food Dispensesr (2-Pack) $32 See On Amazon This dual food dispenser keeps nuts, cereal, granola, candy, and more fresh for up to 34 days, and makes it easy to grab a snack without having to pull it off the shelf. Also available in a single-dispenser option, each twist of the handle releases a 1-ounce serving. Available colors: 4

46 The bamboo desk organizer with an expandable bookshelf Amazon Ollieroo Bamboo Desk Organizer $34 See On Amazon Boasting a clean and modern look, this eco-friendly bamboo desk organizer helps declutter your workspace. The bookshelf expands from 14.25 inches to 26.75 inches, so you can adjust it to fit your desktop, and the the two small drawers are great for storing office essentials, like paperclips, thumbtacks, and sticky notes.

47 A floating shelf that mounts with adhesive Amazon Laigoo Adhesive Floating Shelf $15 See On Amazon Get some extra storage space with this floating shelf that's designed with a strong adhesive backing that allows you to install it without any hardware, damage-free. Available in three sizes, the durable shelf can withstand up to 11 pounds of weight; use it in the kitchen, bathroom, or office. Available sizes: 3