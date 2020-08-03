40 genius things on Amazon for homebodies

Retreating into their home’s cozy recesses can be the perfect way to recharge, and while you've had plenty of time to refine your home skills as of late, there is still always room for improvement. Whether you're looking to clear your mind or are in need of a hobby to keep boredom at bay, these genius things on Amazon for homebodies might be just what you need to raise your homebody status to expert level.

You know by now that marathon stay-at-home skills go far beyond comfy sweats and fuzzy slippers. For instance, an easy-to-use milk frother could replace the barista down the street, an eco-friendly yoga mat keeps you active on your own schedule, and a silicone baking mat or your own herb garden will keep you plenty busy. Or, improve your lounging game with a knee pillow or a blanket that actually cools you down.

To make staying at home even more fun, even more relaxing, and even more comfortable, scroll on for simple upgrades to your home routine which might just make your life truly better.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This silicone baking mat that's super nonstick AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon Baking is fun, but the mess can put a damper on things. So, skip the greasy cooking sprays and burnt parchment paper with these silicone baking mats. Made from food-grade silicone, these mats are oven safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and the nonstick surface releases your treats quickly and easily. These mats bake evenly, and cleanup is a breeze, just hand wash or toss it in the dishwasher.

2. These drink holders that are color coded Sunnydaze Decor Drink Holder Stakes (6-Pack) Amazon $37 See on Amazon Make your outdoor festivities a bit more fun with these drink holder stakes. When the party starts, pitch these stakes in the grass. This set of six stakes comes in different colors, so there’s no confusion, and the cupholder itself is wide enough to fit a variety of beverage containers. They're also available in a four-pack.

3. This grilling basket for delicate foods & small morsels AIZOAM Barbecue Grilling Basket Amazon $24 See on Amazon With lockable grates that keep your foods in place, this barbecue grilling basket is ideal for delicate foods like seafood and fish, and small food items that would otherwise fall through the grates (grilled veggies, anyone?). This basket is large enough to accommodate food for two to three people, the nonstick coating releases food quickly, and the heat-resistant wooden handle stays cool for safe handling.

4. These solar-powered string lights for a dose of atmosphere AMIR Upgraded Solar Powered String Lights Amazon $13 See on Amazon With 100 bright LED lights, these string lights will kick up the ambiance around your home, either inside or out. The flexible copper wiring can be molded around corners, doors, and poles to create a personalized look, and these lights are waterproof and solar-powered so you won’t take a hit on your electric bill (or have to remember to recharge them). Users can choose between two modes, steady-on or flashing.

5. This mosquito net hammock for a relaxing outdoor nap Sunyear Hammock with Mosquito Net Amazon $46 See on Amazon Nothing puts a damper on enjoying the great outdoors like itchy mosquito bites. So, the next time you want to get outside, try this hammock with a built-in mosquito net. This 10-foot hammock comes with everything you need for a quick and easy setup including hammock straps and carabiners. Plus, it's very comfortable. "This is well made, has good components, and is very nice. I find this really comfortable, and I love the extra width this provides compared to competitors (You could easily have two adults in this)," one reviewer on Amazon raved.

6. This waterproof Bluetooth speaker with an impressive wireless range COMISO Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $41 See on Amazon This waterproof Bluetooth speaker delivers distortion-free sound with plenty of volume for use in the bathroom, kitchen, and beyond. The built-in microphone allows you to take calls, and an impressive 66-foot Bluetooth range keeps the music going without interruption. This speaker can run for up to 24 hours on a single charge, and you can choose from seven colors. One Amazon reviewer wrote: "The sound quality is great, and I feel comfortable taking it into the shower although, I have it up on the shampoo rack where it's not submerged in water. Love this little powerhouse!"

7. This ring toss game that'll keep your walls safe Elite Sportz Hookey Games Amazon $28 See on Amazon If you need to take your mind off things or get the family together for some fun on Saturday night, this ring toss game could be the answer. This game offers a safe (and damage-free) alternative to darts so that the little ones can join in too. While it may look simple, Amazon reviewers have noted that this is a game of strategy, and it’ll test your math skills.

8. This cooling blanket that absorbs your body heat Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket Amazon $49 See on Amazon This dual-sided cooling blanket is designed to absorb your body heat to keep you cool and sweat-free. Use the nylon side for extra-warm nights, and flip it over to the 100% cotton side when it's not so hot. This blanket is machine-washable, and users can choose from three sizes and four colors. Most importantly, according to the 4.5-star rating on Amazon, it really, really works. "I have tried so many products. By far this is the best cooling blanket I have ever used," one Amazon shopper raved.

9. These bamboo sheets that are cooling & soft Zen Bamboo Luxury Bed Sheets Amazon $30 See on Amazon With over 3,000 ratings on Amazon, these bamboo sheets are fan favorite for being super soft and cooler than your standard microfiber or cotton sheets. Plus, they are stain-, fade-, and wrinkle-resistant. What's more, these sheets are machine washable and available in several color and size options. "They are comfortable, soft, breathe well and come in some great colors to go with most decor. Living in Phoenix, I need sheets that can stand up to warm weather sleeping and these do the trick. They are cool and breathe to keep you comfortable through the night," one Amazon reviewer commented.

10. These natural air purification bags that don't use harmful chemicals ASYOUWISH Bamboo Charcoal Air Purification Bags (7-Pack) Amazon $24 See on Amazon Instead of using fake fragrances to cover up odors, these charcoal air purification bags rely on activated bamboo charcoal to remove smells, allergens, and even moisture. These air purification bags are reusable, and with seven in the pack, you have enough to use in closets, around your pets, in the car, and even in your shoes.

11. These resistance bands for a full-body workout at home Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands Amazon $16 See on Amazon Who needs the gym? This resistance band set is a great way to get a challenging full-body workout from the comfort of your own home. Each pack comes with five bands in various weights ranging from 5 pounds all the way up to 40. Made of 100% latex, they're unlikely to slip and roll like other bands, and they come with a mesh pouch for easy storage.

12. This mini waffle maker that's all the rage on Amazon Dash Mini Waffle Maker Amazon $15 See on Amazon This mini waffle maker heats up in seconds and makes a lot more than just waffles. Use it for paninis, biscuit pizzas, and even hash browns. The possibilities are endless, and that’s probably why it’s such a fan favorite on Amazon (to the tune of 38,000 reviews and counting). Dual nonstick surfaces cook evenly and make cleanup a breeze, and there are several color options to choose from.

13. This handheld frother for barista-style drinks at home PowerLix Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $12 See on Amazon If you’d rather skip a trip down the block and make barista-quality coffee at home, try this handheld milk frother, and whip up your own cappuccinos, frappes, and lattes in just about 20 seconds. The stainless steel whisk is durable and rust-resistant, it operates quietly, and the frother is battery operated, so you won’t have to deal with pesky cords.

14. This thick yoga mat with great grip & cushioning WWWW Eco Friendly Yoga Mat Amazon $32 See on Amazon At 0.25 inches thick, this eco-friendly yoga mat offers excellent cushioning to keep you as comfortable as possible during your next workout. The nonslip texture on both sides provides great traction and grip so that you can focus on your downward-facing dog instead of slipping around the floor. This mat is moisture resistant, but if you need to clean it after an intense workout, just spot clean with a damp cloth. Choose from five colors.

15. This mini fridge that stores drinks, makeup, or medicine AstroAI Mini Fridge Amazon $46 See on Amazon Keep your snacks, beverages, makeup, and even medicine close at hand with this mini fridge. For a size reference, this fridge can hold up to six 12-ounce cans, and the shelf can is removable to accommodate larger items. The little unit cools things up to 32 degrees Fahrenheit below the ambient temperature, and it can also keep items warm for several hours (when it’s turned off).

16. These telescoping roasting sticks for a safe backyard barbecue Ajmyonsp Marshmallow Roasting Sticks (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See on Amazon These telescoping roasting sticks extend out 32 inches so you can toast your marshmallows, hot dogs, and more from a safe distance. When not in use, they collapse down to 12 inches. The wooden heat-resistant handles stay cool for safe handling, and cleaning them is as easy as soaking the prongs in a glass of water for about 15 minutes. Each set comes with five sticks in different colors so it's easy to keep track of yours, and they come with a convenient carrying case.

17. This insulated French press for better coffee longer Mueller Double Insulated French Press Amazon $26 See on Amazon Give your coffee experience an upgrade with this handsome insulated french press that's less than $30. The triple-layered filter keeps sediment under control, and the insulation keeps coffee hot for more than an hour, while the handle stays cool to the touch. The generous 34-ounce capacity makes plenty of coffee for you and the crew, and each order even includes a bonus matching canister for grounds.

18. This eco-friendly popcorn popper for easy snacking Ecolution Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper Amazon $13 See on Amazon For more flavor control and serious savings, try this eco-friendly (and user-friendly) popcorn popper. The temperature-safe borosilicate glass bowl goes right into the microwave, and the handle remains cool to the touch when it's done. A uniquely designed lid lets you control the amount of added butter. When snack time is over, toss the whole thing in the dishwasher for incredibly easy cleanup.

19. This knee pillow for less lower back pain & pressure ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $28 See on Amazon Designed to put your knees, hips, and spine in proper alignment, this knee pillow can offer relief from lower back pain and pressure — or just make spending time on the couch comfier. The durable memory foam won’t go flat over time, and the breathable cover is machine washable. With over 9,000 ratings on Amazon, this knee pillow is a definite fan favorite.

20. This bamboo charging station that streamlines your device storage NEXGADGET Bamboo Charging Station Dock Amazon $38 See on Amazon This bamboo charging station is large enough to hold up to six devices and can hold phones, tablets, smartwatches, and tablets together in one spot. It's compatible with four-, five-, and six-port USB chargers (you provide that), but it comes with five short charging cables so the cords stay tidy.

21. This high-pressure shower head that softens hard water Luxsego High Pressure & Water Saving Showerhead Amazon $35 See on Amazon Packed with infrared and negative ion mineral stones, this high-pressure shower head purifies and softens your shower water. It's also designed to increase water pressure and save water. What’s more, installation doesn’t require tools or an expensive plumber, simply screw it on to most standard shower arms, and you’re all set.

22. This cool-mist humidifier that moisturizes the air for maximum comfort Pure Enrichment MistAire Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $40 See on Amazon With a generous 1.5-liter tank that can run for up to 16 hours, this cool-mist humidifier gets the humidity up without making the room hotter. Two speed settings let you customize the mist output and an auto-shutoff ensures safe operation. This unit operates quietly, and there’s an optional night-light so it won’t interrupt your sleep. One Amazon reviewer wrote: “Love the small humidifier I purchased -- I use it in a bedroom, and it makes a tremendous difference! So quiet, you don’t know it’s on and provides just the right amount of moisture to keep me breathing easy.”

23. These cooling shredded memory foam pillows that are so comfy PLX Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Bed Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $37 See on Amazon These memory foam pillows use a cooling shredded bamboo memory foam to keep you comfortable as you sleep. The hypoallergenic bamboo pillowcases are machine washable for easy care, and they're especially great for back and side sleepers (but they can also work for stomach sleepers).

24. This surge protector with USB outlets & gets cords off the floor POWRUI Surge Protector & USB Wall Charger Amazon $20 See on Amazon Equipped with two USB ports and six AC outlets, this surge protector gives you the ability to power up multiple devices simultaneously. This wall charger gets your surge protector off the floor, and it also has an adjustable night-light that turns on automatically.

25. These motion-sensing lights that are great for closets & staircases MAZ-TEK Plug in Motion Sensor Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See on Amazon These energy-efficient LED motion sensor lights plug into any standard outlet, and users have the option of setting it to steady on, off, or motion-activated. Ideal for closets, staircases, and bathrooms, they’re small enough not to block the other outlet, and users can also adjust the brightness with the help of a slide switch on the bottom.

26. This electric wine bottle opener that opens 80 bottles on a single charge iTronics Electric Wine Opener Amazon $19 See on Amazon A difficult cork seems counterproductive to a relaxing glass of wine. Enlist some help with this electric wine opener. This handy gadget opens wine bottles in seven seconds, and it can open 80 bottles before it needs to recharge. A built-in (and removable) foil cutter makes things even easier.

27. This TV backlight strip that improves color & reduces eye strain Nexillumi TV Backlight Strip Amazon $23 See on Amazon Make watching television or a movie even better with this backlight strip, which enhances your viewing experience and reduces eye strain. This light strip is super easy to install, with wires that bend around corners and a strong adhesive. The lights are dust-proof and waterproof. Users can also use an app to change the colors and sync the lights to music.

28. This bamboo tea box that cuts down on clutter Bambusi Bamboo Tea Storage Box Amazon $25 See on Amazon With eight compartments (each holding up to 12 tea bags), this bamboo tea storage box keeps teabags fresh and easily accessible on your countertops. The glass top keeps the contents in view, and it even has a built-in drawer for loose tea, small infusers, and other tea accessories.

29. This bedside caddy that keeps the essentials within reach Kikkerland Bedside Caddy Amazon $23 See on Amazon Keep your bedtime essentials neat and well within reach with this bedside caddy. Ideal for storing books, glasses, charging cords, and remotes, this bedside caddy would also be quite useful for couches. One Amazon reviewer noted: "It fits snugly between the mattresses and has never fallen out. I put my Kindle and iPod with earbuds in here, so I can easily find them without knocking things over on the bedside table. It's sturdy and seems to be lasting well in the [six] months or so that I have used it - still looks like the day I got it."

30. This bamboo organizer that be used anywhere you need to cut back the clutter Ollieroo Natural Bamboo Desk Organizer Amazon $32 See on Amazon Organize books, magazines, and other office supplies on your desk with this eco-friendly bamboo desk organizer. This organizer is expandable from 14.25 to 26.75 inches to accommodate a little or a lot, and two built-in drawers are ideal for small, loose items. This organizer can also be used to organize toiletries in bathrooms or condiments in your kitchen.

31. These motion-activated bed lights for a late-night assist Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See on Amazon These motion-activated lights will kick on when you’re up and about in the middle of the night. A warm amber glow lights your way as you move about, and the light automatically shuts off when there’s no movement. Users can set it to turn the lights off anywhere from 30 seconds to 10 minutes after going on.

32. This bidet for a quick refresh after you go Zomma Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See on Amazon Attach this bidet to almost any standard toilet for a quick refresh after you go. The self-cleaning nozzle retracts out of the way after each use, and users can easily adjust the water pressure with the built-in controls. With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, reviewers seem to agree that it's easy to install and effective.

33. This tablet holder so you can use your devices hands-free CTA Digital Kitchen Tablet Stand Amazon $37 See on Amazon Put your tablet on display for easy (and hands-free) viewing with this tablet stand. This stand is sleekly styled and folds up compactly for storage, and it has a 360-degree rotating headpiece so you can view it from any angle in the kitchen, bathroom, or anywhere else. Use this stand to follow recipes or watch your favorite shows while you’re prepping dinner.

34. This plug-in dimmer that works with your existing halogen & incandescent lights Lutron Plug-In Dimmer Amazon $12 See on Amazon Use this plug-in dimmer with halogen or incandescent bulbs to set the mood in any room. This dimmer features an easy-plug installation so there’s no complicated wiring required. A convenient slider lets you adjust the lights, and the dimmer has a 6-foot cord offering you plenty of flexibility. Choose between brown or white.

35. This folding storage ottoman that hides blankets and books YOUDENOVA Folding Storage Ottoman Amazon $38 See on Amazon This storage ottoman makes an attractive addition to any room, and it has tons of space to stash anything and everything inside. Use it as a footrest while you store blankets, books, magazines, and much more. What makes this ottoman even better is that it folds flat when not in use.

36. This alarm clock that mimics a sunrise LBell Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Amazon $40 See on Amazon Designed to simulate a sunrise, this alarm clock gradually wakes you as it goes from a deep red light to a bright yellow, right before the alarm sounds to make mornings just a little better. You can also use this clock to simulate sunset and help your body power down slowly for a better night’s sleep, too. It also plays FM radio and can double as a night-light or reading light.

37. This sleek lamp with wireless & USB charging Lampression USB Lamp with Wireless Charging Amazon $40 See on Amazon With a built-in Qi-certified wireless charger and a USB port, this sleek lamp pulls double duty, lighting up your room while it powers up your devices. This lamp won’t overheat, and it continues to charge even when the light is off. What’s more, it shuts off automatically when your device is fully charged. Choose between antique brass or brushed steel.

38. This water-cooled air conditioner for heat relief in small spaces abcnature Rechargeable Water-Cooled Air Conditioner Amazon $29 See on Amazon Cool your space quickly with this rechargeable water-cooled air conditioner and fan. It is as easy to use as filling the tank with water and adding ice cubes to cool and humidify the air. This air conditioner charges via USB, and it’s compact and operates quietly, so you can use it while you sleep or even at the office.

39. This herb window garden for a delicious new hobby Planter's Choice 9 Herb Window Garden Amazon $35 See on Amazon Pick up a new hobby and start your own herb garden with this 40-piece herb garden set with almost everything you need to get started. This kit that includes reusable pots, nutrient-rich soil discs, bamboo markers, and seeds including dill, basil, parsley, and cilantro.