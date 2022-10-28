10 deep dive podcasts that will fuel your TV obsessions

Sometimes watching a TV show — even an incredible one — just isn’t enough. It’s the conversations that these shows inspire that truly make us feel connected to them. I’m not just talking about formal reviews. I’m talking about the fan theories, the moments that become memes, the characters that feel like family, the behind-the-scenes trivia — all of it adds to the rich tableau of what TV has to offer.

The best TV podcasts bring all of that together; the format is perfect for sharing (and listening to) deep dives into all of the nuances of any series. Some podcasts are hosted by legitimate super fans, lending them a chat room-type energy; others are hosted by stars of the TV shows themselves, creating a meta, Inside the Actors Studio kind of vibe. Whichever your preference — and whether you’re a reality TV aficionado or obsessed with Succession-style series — there’s a plethora of deep dive podcasts about TV shows to choose from that bring the silver screen to life in a new way. Ahead, 10 of our favorites.

If you’re looking for true crime meets TV trivia, look no further. Hosts Kevin Flynn and Rebecca Lavoie (who also co-host the Crime Writers On... podcast with Lara Bricker and Toby Ball) dive into episodes from all of the wildly popular Law & Order franchise iterations. Not only do Flynn and Lavoie regularly interview guest stars, but they also analyze the real crimes that inspired the dramatic episodes.

And Just Like That...A Sex and the City Reboot Podcast

Season 1 of the Sex and the City reboot series And Just Like That left plenty to be discussed — and And Just Like That... A Sex and the City Reboot Podcast, hosted by Phil Mutz and Dara Katz, gets into it all. Whether you’re flummoxed over the enigmatic character of Che Diaz, irritated by Charlotte’s enduring classicism, curious about the controversies, or you just can’t get over the fact that there’s no Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, you’ll find

The Sweet Smell of Succession Podcast

Hosted by culture critics David Chen and Tara Ariano, The Sweet Smell of Succession has everything any fan of the mega-hit show could want to fill the void between seasons. Because it’s hosted by critics, this isn’t the fawning fan-style show that some other deep dive podcasts are, but that’s part of what makes it feel like Succession itself — a show that’s not afraid to confound its viewer with complex characters and sticky plot lines.

If you can’t get your head out of the Louisiana vampire-having gutter that was True Blood’s campy, sex-filled thrill ride, this podcast will be a treat for your fang-obsessed mind. Hosts and True Blood co-stars Deborah Ann Woll (Jessica) and Kristin Bauer (Pam) dive into everything you ever wanted to know about how Bon Temps and its many creatures of the night came to be. It’s truly the perfect podcast for any True Blood nerd.

The Walking Dead 'Cast

There’s almost too much to be said about the extensive universe of The Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead ‘Cast, hosted by Jason Cabassi and the mysterious Lucy (whose real identity isn’t revealed), aims to say it all. There are plenty of podcasts out there that delve into the zombie-infested waters of this long-running monster series, but few of them capture The Walking Dead’s essence in such encyclopedic detail like The Walking Dead ‘Cast. The podcast has attracted guest appearances from the show’s very own Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Danai Gurira, and Lauren Cohan, as well as creator Robert Kirkman, special effects expert Greg Nicotero, and showrunner Angela Kang.

If you watched Showtime’s Yellowjackets, you have questions — as designed by the mysterious thriller. The show has hints about who killed (and ate) who, witchy horror, and a cliffhanger ending. With the Yellowjackets Buzz podcast, hosts Glenn Rubenstein and Isa leave no stone unturned when diving into not just what we know, but also the extensive fan theories that have cultivated online after the show’s dramatic Season 1 finale. Rekha Sharma, who plays Jessica Roberts, even joined an episode of the podcast to tease what might be coming in Yellowjackets Season 3.

The West Wing has been off the air since 2006, but the political drama created by Aaron Sorkin has a cult following that still re-watches, gaining new insight with each revival viewing. But even diehard fans know that following the show’s sociopolitical meta-commentary is...a lot. Enter: The West Wing Weekly podcasts. Each episode, hosts Joshua Malina (who played Will Bailey on the show) and Hrishikesh Hirway decipher complexities and share behind-the-scenes scoops with special guests and stars from the show.

It’s no surprise that one of the most iconic fantasy/sci-fi shows of all time has its own podcast — complete with an original song for each installment that correlates to the Buffy The Vampire Slayer episode being recapped. Buffering The Vampire Slayer is hosted by musician Jenny Owen Youngs and writer Kristin Russo, who delve into the extensive Buffy-verse in a fun and engaging way.

You can eye-roll and criticize The Bachelorette and The Bachelor all you want — and most of that criticism is probably valid — but franchise nonetheless has quite an enduring power. And in the Here to Make Friends podcast, hosts Emma Gray and Claire Fallon bring witty depth to an otherwise neon, plastic kind of television as they discuss not just the material, but also its cultural implications. Whether you want to revel in who got the boot and who received a rose, or you’re keen to analyze the feminist politics of such a superficial reality endeavor, this podcast fits the bill.

Whether you’re watching the iconic series for the first time or you’re a lifelong super fan, this podcast is worth a listen. With extensive episode recaps and interviews with passionate guests (including stars of the show like Joe Gannascoli, who played closeted gay mobster Vito Spatafore), Pod Yourself A Gun: A Sopranos Podcast will help you relive the glory days of when the show lit up screens once a week to wild fanfare.