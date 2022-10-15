If you’re traveling somewhere with changeable weather, trying to prepare for the transitional seasons, or just want a versatile outer layer, a lightweight jacket is an easy solution. It comes down to personal preference, but the best lightweight jackets are made from materials such as nylon, polyester, and faux leather in the style that suits your needs. They might also be able to fold into a pouch or one of their own pockets for added portability.

What to consider when looking for lightweight jackets

You want your jacket to leave you feeling comfortable wherever you are, so think about which material and style will suit the conditions. If you’re looking for a lightweight jacket that can handle wet weather, options made from polyester or nylon are often water-resistant, windproof, and available in styles such as sleek raincoats or sporty running jackets. For cooler temperatures, a puffer with polyester fill, a fuzzy fleece, or a cozy plaid shacket (aka shirt-jacket) can give you lightweight comfort. If it’s a little warmer, you might like a casual bomber jacket with its cinched waistband and cuffs and a zipper front or a trendy blazer with a more open design.

For a classic look, you could get a soft, waterproof faux leather jacket that can provide you protection but not a lot of breathability. Whereas a cotton twill field jacket, denim, or corduroy jacket can be breathable and durable but might be heavier than a polyester jacket.

From timeless denim to waterproof nylon, here are some of the best lightweight jackets in men’s and women’s sizes on Amazon.

1. The rain jacket

Why it’s great:

Over 23,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Can be packed into its own hand pocket

Wide variety of colors and sizes

Zippered hand pockets

Adjustable cuffs

Waterproof

Similar style available in women's sizes

With a wide range of sizes, over 30 color choices, and an overall 4.7-star rating from 23,000 reviews, there’s a lot going for this lightweight rain jacket. Plus, it will keep you dry and comfortable in wet weather. The outer shell is made of 100% nylon that’s designed to be waterproof while offering breathability, and the inner lining is a breathable polyester mesh. There are zippered hand pockets, a chin guard to prevent chafing, and adjustable cuffs, hood, and hem. The jacket’s machine washable and can even be packed into its own pocket for when you’re on the go.

One reviewer wrote: “Perfect lightweight jacket. [...] Keeps me dry, excellent fit, and very nice. I like how there’s Velcro tabs that secure a flap over the zipper to make sure no rain gets in at all. Also like how the deep pockets have zippers as well to keep whatever you’re carrying safe. Finally, Velcro on the cuffs of the sleeve if you need to tighten them.”

Sizes: Men’s Small — 6X, including tall sizes | Colors/Styles: 37 | Material: 100% nylon shell, 100% polyester mesh lining | Care: Machine washable

2. The packable puffer

Why it’s great:

Over 12,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Under $45

Zippered hand pockets

Wide variety of colors and sizes

Can be packed into the included pouch

Water-resistant

Similar style available in men’s sizes

When you want a jacket that will give you some warmth but won’t weigh you down, this Amazon Essentials puffer jacket is a great pick. It has a water-resistant nylon shell and a lightweight polyester fill, plus it’s available in over a dozen colors. There’s a stand-up collar, zippered pockets, zippered front, and elastic cuffs to keep out cold and wind, and it’s machine washable. You can get the jacket in a wide range of sizes, and reviewers report that it remains true to size. And if you’re traveling, the whole jacket can be folded into the included pouch.

One reviewer wrote: “This thing is amazing!! So lightweight - it packs down to almost nothing, perfect for travel! - but still so, so warm. Looks adorable on. I’ve never received so many compliments on a jacket.”

Sizes: Women’s X-Small — 6X | Colors/Styles: 22 | Material: 100% nylon shell, 100% polyester fill | Care: Machine washable

3. The denim jacket

Why it’s great:

Over 15,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Available in a variety of styles, colors, and sizes

Adjustable back waist tabs

Similar style available in women’s sizes

There’s a reason why the Levi’s Trucker jacket is a classic. It’s lightweight, versatile, hits at the hip just right, and Levi’s promises that it only looks better with age. There’s a wide variety of sizes and colors, and it also comes in tall, hooded, and wider fit options. Plus, adjustable waist tabs can give you a more contoured look. The jacket is machine washable, and reviewers recommend ordering a size up.

One reviewer wrote: “Lightweight, durable jacket for everyday wear. Comfortable and versatile. Large assortment of colors.”

Sizes: Men’s X-Small — 6X | Colors/Styles: 33 | Material: 100% cotton | Care: Machine washable

4. The bomber jacket

Why it’s great:

Over 5,000 reviews and an overall 4.2-star rating

Stylish ribbed collar, cuffs, and hem

Also available in a quilted bomber jacket style

Similar style available in men’s sizes

Fit, comfort, and style combine in this lightweight bomber jacket. It has a zippered front closure, ribbed collar, cuffs, hem, and two side pockets. The arms are loose without being bulky, and it hits right at the hip. It’s also available in a warmer, quilted style and 21 colors. Wear it on the way to the gym, over a dress, or with jeans, and it’s great for layering. The brand recommends ordering one size up for the right fit, and reviewers recommend washing the jacket by hand. Shoppers also report that the thin material can sometimes make a swishing noise when you walk, but one reviewer added, “I got used to it very quickly and it no longer bothers me.”

One reviewer wrote: “Quickly became one of my favorite jackets. Looks great, packs great, lightweight, and surprisingly effective to keep out the cold.”

Sizes: Women’s Small — XX-Large | Colors/Styles: 21 | Material: Not specified | Care: Hand wash, according to reviewers

5. The plaid shacket

Why it’s great:

Over 19,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Lined with shearling

Two chest pockets

Relaxed fit

Similar style available in women’s sizes

For a casual, roomy, and cozy option, a lightweight shacket might be a solid option. It has the look and button closure of a shirt but is lined with soft shearling like a warmer jacket. You can layer it with a T-shirt on warmer days or with a hoodie when it gets a little colder. There are two chest pockets and two side pockets, and the jacket is available in a range of sizes and plaid designs. Plus, it’s machine washable.

One reviewer wrote: “This very comfy, lightweight shirt jacket. Great for cold winter days and brisk Fall days.”

Sizes: Men’s Small — 3X | Colors/Styles: 13 | Material: 60% cotton, 40% polyester | Care: Machine washable

6. The knit blazer

Why it’s great:

Unlined knit fabric

Offers a little bit of stretch

Available in a variety of colors

This knit blazer is just the right amount of casual and a little dressed up. It’s made of lightweight, unlined polyester and rayon for a soft, regular fit with some stretch, plus it’s available in over 20 colors. There are plenty of pockets — two in the front, one on the inside, and one on the lapel — but they are sewn, so you’ll need to cut them open. The brand recommends dry cleaning, hand washing, or putting in the washing machine with a maximum temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

One reviewer wrote: “This lightweight suit jacket is just the right attire for summer dressing. The price for such a good looking jacket can’t be beat. I’m 5’8” and 150 lbs and the small fits perfectly.”

Sizes: Men’s Small — 3X | Colors/Styles: 27 | Material: 84% polyester, 16% rayon | Care: Dry clean, hand wash, or machine wash at temps under 104 degrees Fahrenheit

7. The relaxed-fit blazer

Why it’s great:

Cuffed sleeve option

Soft material

Two side pockets

You won’t break a sweat in this open-front, relaxed-fit blazer. It’s made of soft, lightweight polyester with a little spandex, so it’s breezy, casual, and slightly stretchy. And with cuffed sleeves, you can roll and button them up when it’s a little warmer and unroll them back down when it gets cooler. There are two slim, hidden side pockets and a classic lapel. You can hand wash or machine wash this blazer, but it’s recommended to hang dry.

One reviewer wrote: “Loved this hot pink blazer so much I bought it in white! Great for summer business meetings or to throw on with a cute outfit for dinner. Very lightweight and easy for hot weather / AC indoors. Looks really quality and I got a ton of compliments!”

Sizes: Women’s Small — XX-Large | Colors/Styles: 17 | Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex | Care: Machine washable

8. The faux-leather motorcycle jacket

Why it’s great:

Over 2,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Available in a large variety of colors and sizes

Water-resistant

Removable belt

Similar style available in men’s sizes

Whether you wear it with the belt or take it off, this classic faux leather motorcycle jacket goes with just about everything. It has an asymmetrical center front zipper with epaulet details on the shoulders and zippered pockets, delivering a sleek and iconic look. Made of 100% polyurethane (PU), it’s lightweight, easy to clean, water-resistant, and has a smooth polyester lining. The jacket is available in a wide variety of sizes and colors to match any outfit. And, it’s machine washable.

One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love this jacket! I wear it all the time and it’s perfect for all seasons and most all occasions. It was definitely a splurge on my end but it was so worth it. Yes it’s stiff at first but more use of it makes it mold to your body.”

Sizes: Women’s X-Small — 4X | Colors/Styles: 49 | Material: 100% polyurethane shell, 100% polyester lining | Care: Machine washable

9. The running jacket

Why it’s great:

Thumb holes

Zippered side pockets

Drawstring hood

Similar style available in women’s sizes

This lightweight running jacket is stretchy and comfortable, whether you’re hitting the gym or the couch. It has zippered side pockets to hold your keys or your phone, an earphone outlet so wires won’t get in your way, and a drawstring hood to keep out the wind. There are thumb holes, but they can also fold up into the sleeves if you don’t want to use them. There’s a wide variety of sizes and colors, and even a few camo designs. According to the brand, the jacket is true to size, and reviewers found it durable even after machine washing.

One reviewer wrote: “These jackets are really comfortable and lightweight. Perfect for everyday usage and for sports. Holds pretty well against wind and fits well for the size.”

Sizes: Men’s X-Small — 3X | Colors/Styles: 17 | Material: 91% polyester, 9% polyurethane | Care: Machine washable, according to reviewers

10. The hooded windbreaker

Why it’s great:

Available in a large variety of colors

Elastic waist hem

Windproof

Under $30

Similar style available in men’s sizes

The SweatyRocks hooded windbreaker is lightweight, simple, and budget-friendly. It has a zipper closure, drawstring hood, plus elastic cuffs and hem to keep out the wind. One reviewer reported, “Very thin and light, perfect for humid rainy summers to keep you dry, but cool at the same time.” The windbreaker is loose-fitting and unlined, so it’s ideal for layering on top of other clothes. It’s available in 21 colors and retro color blocks and is made of quick-drying polyester. Plus, it’s machine washable.

One reviewer wrote: “Love the jacket. Fits very well. Nice and lightweight. A good carryon jacket for cooler weather. Also love the color blocks.”

Sizes: Women’s X-Small — XX-Large | Colors/Styles: 21 | Material: 100% polyester | Care: Machine washable

11. The fleece jacket

Why it’s great:

Over 31,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Zippered pockets

Budget-friendly

Available in a variety of colors

Similar style available in women’s sizes

With over 31,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, the Amazon Essentials polar fleece is a popular pick when it comes to jackets. Made of 100% polyester (and also available in recycled polyester), it’s soft and warm while still being lightweight. Several reviewers report that the fleece is even streamlined enough to be paired with a heavy coat or raincoat without being too bulky. It has two zippered side pockets and one zippered breast pocket, and it’s available in a wide variety of colors, prints, and styles. It’s also machine washable and comes with a budget-friendly price tag.

One reviewer wrote: “This jacket was just exactly what I wanted/needed. A lightweight jacket to stave off the cool, light breezes of late Fall & early Spring. Plus it was @ a bargain price & delivered to my door. No fancy logo's or trademarks, just a well made piece of clothing @ a reasonable price that 'does it's job'.”

Sizes: Men’s X-Small — XX-Large | Colors/Styles: 34 | Material: 100% polyester | Care: Machine washable

12. The fuzzy teddy bear jacket

Why it’s great:

A best-seller on Amazon

Soft material

Available in a variety of colors

Similar style available in men’s sizes

Despite its cuddly and cozy feel, this oversize faux shearling jacket is still lightweight and great for transitional seasons — plus, there are 35 colors to choose from and double-breasted style options. It has a zipper closure, two deep side pockets, and elastic cuffs and hem. And with over 15,000 five-star reviews, this jacket is a fan favorite on Amazon. Reviewers recommend machine washing the jacket in cold water and laying it flat to dry.

One reviewer wrote: “It is the cutest! I get compliments every time I wear it. Perfect thing to throw on to run up to the store or take the dog out. It’s lightweight but warm.”

Sizes: Women’s X-Small — 3X | Colors/Styles: 35 | Material: 100% faux shearling | Care: Machine wash in cold water, according to reviewers

13. The field jacket

Why it’s great:

Over 3,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Adjustable waist tabs

Inside pocket and four outside pockets

Adjustable cuffs

Similar style available in women’s sizes

With a cotton twill shell and a smooth polyester lining, this field jacket is lightweight, breathable, and durable. It has a zipper and snap button closure, a stand collar, epaulet details, and adjustable cuffs and waist tabs for a tighter fit. There are two snap button breast pockets, two side pockets, and an inside pocket that one reviewer described as “neither too small nor too deep.” Plus, it’s machine washable.

One reviewer wrote: “Great comfortable lightweight military style canvas jacket. [...] Easy to care for as it is machine washable. Did not experience any shrinking or fading.”

Sizes: Men’s Small — 3X | Colors/Styles: 11 | Material: 100% cotton shell, 100% polyester lining | Care: Machine washable

14. The casual faux-leather jacket

Why it’s great:

Knit stretch panels on the sides

Zippered pockets

Similar style available in men’s sizes

For a more casual style than a motorcycle jacket, this faux leather jacket is a solid pick. It has two zippered side pockets, a zipper closure, and a snap across the collar for a lightweight, streamlined look. And for extra stretch, there are knit panels on the sides that one reviewer reported “makes it super comfortable especially when sitting and driving,” and another adds, “not like other tight/stiff leather jackets.” It’s available in a variety of colors, from classic black to bright yellow, and reviewers report they fit true to size. Plus, the jacket is machine washable.

One reviewer wrote: “I followed the size chart and ordered the size recommended, and it fits comfortably. It's stylish, and the side panels help it to zip up easily. Plus, it's a good weight to be a light-weather fall or spring jacket. As someone with curves, I often have trouble with fit, but this jacket is destined to become a favorite.”

Sizes: Women’s Small — 3X | Colors/Styles: 7 | Material: 100% polyurethane | Care: Machine washable

15. The corduroy jacket

Why it’s great:

Over 2,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Six pockets, including inside pocket

Adjustable snap cuffs

Similar style available in women’s sizes

When the temperature starts to drop, this lightweight corduroy jacket has a sherpa lining that will keep you warm, plus a zipper and snap closure to keep out the wind. And designed with the classic Levi’s trucker jacket cut, it has the versatility to go with a lot of outfits. There are plenty of pockets of varying sizes: two chest pockets with snaps, a welt chest zipper pocket, two lower pockets on the side, and a hidden inside pocket for a wallet or keys. The jacket is available in a variety of colors, big and tall sizes, and it’s machine washable.

One reviewer wrote: “Loved the color, item is exactly as described. It is lightweight but warm. I bought it a size bigger so it was big enough for sweatshirts and sweaters underneath and it is perfect for that and still not too tight.”

Sizes: Men’s X-Small — 5X, including big and tall sizes | Colors/Styles: 6 | Material: 100% cotton shell, 100% polyester lining | Care: Machine washable

16. The cropped corduroy jacket

Why it’s great:

Under $30

Reviewers report that the length isn’t too long or too short

Also available in plaid

This cropped, corduroy jacket is lightweight, breezy, and has a slightly cropped length. With a relaxed fit and three buttons in the front, it’s great to pair with high-waisted pants or a dress without looking bulky. It’s available in a wide range of sizes and colors, plus some cozier-looking plaids. The jacket is machine washable, and several reviewers report that it looks just like the pictures.

One reviewer wrote: “It is the perfect amount of lightweight, leaves a little room under for a sweatshirt if you wanted, crops just at the right spot, and is just so stinking cute!”

Sizes: Women’s X-Small — X-Large | Colors/Styles: 14 | Material: Cotton and polyester | Care: Machine washable, according to a reviewer