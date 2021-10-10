To carry your most-used credit cards and some cash, a lightweight wallet might be all you need. The best money clip credit card holders have room for your essential credit and ID cards, keep your cash organized, and are backed by hundreds (if not thousands) of Amazon reviews. I’ve included wallets in a variety of durable materials and sleek styles, from ultra-minimalist to expandable designs that hold more cards, to suit most tastes and needs.

When shopping for a slim wallet, choose a capacity that matches your everyday needs. Some money clip wallets store only a handful of cards and bills, while others offer more storage in a compact design. You can choose a wallet with or without card slots, depending on what's more convenient for you — although you may want one with a transparent window to keep your ID easily accessible.

There are also several materials to choose from. Classic leather credit card holders feature a timeless style and durability that will likely last through years of use but they may be damaged by moisture and heat. If you’re looking for a vegan option, a faux-leather wallet has a similar look and is easy to clean, though it can peel over time. Metal wallets made from stainless steel or carbon fiber are durable, shock-resistant, and waterproof, but they won’t offer the flexibility of leather, so look for one with an elastic closure if you want to squeeze in extra cards and cash.

A minimalist approach to your cards and cash can make everyday transactions smoother and cut down on bulk. Find the best money clip credit card holders to fit your life below.

01 The basic one Amazon Kinzd Front Pocket Wallet $13 See On Amazon This leather card holder has a magnetic money clip (which can hold up to 30 folded bills) and four card slots, a transparent ID window, and even a change pocket. This version comes in four colors, but the same design is also available in five other materials, like faux leather and wax oil leather. This classic-style card holder is backed by a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 15,000 reviews. One reviewer wrote: “It's small, sleek, compact, yet has enough space to hold all my cards. The magnet is really strong so I don't feel like my bills will slip out.”

02 The faux-leather bifold Amazon TRAVANDO Bifold Credit Card Holder $30 See On Amazon With more than 40,000 five-star ratings, this faux-leather card holder is a popular choice among shoppers looking for a lightweight way to carry their cash and cards. The wallet has a traditional bifold style, 11 card slots, and an internal metal money clip. One of the card slots has a transparent window for your ID. Plus, there’s an exterior slot with a notch that gives you easy access to your most used card. It’s available in nine colors and styles, including black, gray, and cognac brown. One reviewer wrote: “Stitching is very strong and so far doesn’t look like [it] is coming apart anytime soon, and I’m hard on my wallet. Money clip is extremely strong. A lot of thought went into designing this wallet.”

03 The spacious carbon fiber one Amazon ARW Metal Money Clip Wallet $21 See On Amazon Thanks to an expandable elastic band, this carbon fiber wallet can hold up to 15 cards without a lot of bulk, and there’s a thumb cutout to make it easy to reach for the right card. It also has a steel money clip that can keep five folded bills secure. Plus, this carbon fiber card holder has earned more than 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer wrote: “A good, solid, and small front pocket wallet for carrying credit cards and other small cards like insurance cards, etc. The money clip is stout and durable and I doubt it would ever fail anyone.”

04 The tried-and-true one Amazon Fossil Magnetic Card Case With Money Clip $34 See On Amazon This leather credit card holder comes from the well-known Fossil brand and is backed by a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 2,800 reviews. The card case has three exterior slots, a magnetic money clip, and a cotton-lined pocket for additional cards. The wallet is available in eight neutral shades in various styles. One reviewer wrote: “This wallet is perfect. Holds several cards and cash and the money clip magnet is really strong to avoid losing anything. Fits in your front pocket without even being able to tell it's there.”