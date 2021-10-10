To carry your most-used credit cards and some cash, a lightweight wallet might be all you need. The best money clip credit card holders have room for your essential credit and ID cards, keep your cash organized, and are backed by hundreds (if not thousands) of Amazon reviews. I’ve included wallets in a variety of durable materials and sleek styles, from ultra-minimalist to expandable designs that hold more cards, to suit most tastes and needs.
When shopping for a slim wallet, choose a capacity that matches your everyday needs. Some money clip wallets store only a handful of cards and bills, while others offer more storage in a compact design. You can choose a wallet with or without card slots, depending on what's more convenient for you — although you may want one with a transparent window to keep your ID easily accessible.
There are also several materials to choose from. Classic leather credit card holders feature a timeless style and durability that will likely last through years of use but they may be damaged by moisture and heat. If you’re looking for a vegan option, a faux-leather wallet has a similar look and is easy to clean, though it can peel over time. Metal wallets made from stainless steel or carbon fiber are durable, shock-resistant, and waterproof, but they won’t offer the flexibility of leather, so look for one with an elastic closure if you want to squeeze in extra cards and cash.
A minimalist approach to your cards and cash can make everyday transactions smoother and cut down on bulk. Find the best money clip credit card holders to fit your life below.