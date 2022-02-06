If you're looking for the perfect piece of cold-weather outerwear, a packable down jacket is a smart and versatile option. The best packable down jackets are lightweight, warm, and don't add unwanted bulk to your travel bag.

The first thing to consider when shopping for a down jacket is whether you’d prefer genuine down or a synthetic down alternative. Down is often mistaken for bird feathers, but it’s actually the finer plumage found on the underside of waterfowl like ducks and geese. The material effectively traps body heat while remaining ultralight and breathable. On the other hand, jackets made with polyester fill are slightly thicker and heavier. They're also more budget-friendly and can be just as effective at keeping you warm. Genuine down doesn’t do well with moisture, so if you go that route, look for jacket that’s been given a water-resistant treatment, like HyperDRY or Durable Water-Repellent (DWR) .

When shopping for a genuine down jacket, you’ll want to look for the fill percentage, which indicates the ratio of down to feathers in the filling. As a general rule, the higher the percentage, the warmer the jacket. Another thing to consider is fill power, which measures the fluffiness of the down. Fill power normally ranges from 300 to 900 — the higher the number, the better its ability to trap air and keep you warm.

Next, consider the packable element. Since genuine down compresses to a fraction of its original size, it should fit neatly into most luggage. But some genuine and synthetic down jackets are designed to be packed inside of a stuff sack, or folded into their own pockets, making them even easier to pack in small bags.

Finally, look for a jacket with design details that suit your needs. For instance, collar heights vary and offer different levels of protection from the cold. If you prefer a hood for extra insulation, some come with elastic linings or drawstrings to better seal in body heat. Down jackets also come in different lengths. If you want something for outdoor activities, look for a jacket that falls to the hip so your legs have space to move. If your jacket is meant for everyday use, a hem that drops to the mid-thigh will offer extra warmth.

Read on for the best packable down jackets you can buy on Amazon right now.

1. The everyday jacket Amazon HARD LAND Men's Hooded Packable Down Jacket $76 See On Amazon Fill type: 90% genuine duck down

Fill power: 650

Weight: 13 — 17 ounces

Temperature rating: 15 — 45 degrees Fahrenheit This packable down jacket by HARD LAND is suitable for everyday wear as well as outdoor adventures. The 100% nylon shell is treated with DWR to keep you dry in medium-to-light rain, while a 90% duck down filling provides warmth. The 650 fill power jacket features zippered side pockets and a drawstring hood to protect your hands and head, as well as deep inner pockets to store essential items. And it can be packed away into its own left pocket in between uses. One reviewer wrote: “What I first found quite amazing is how lightweight this jacket really is. You may not believe me when I say it feels as light as a feather, but that is absolutely the best way to describe the weight of this jacket. It's almost weightless. Yet, this jacket manages to keep me warmer than the outside temperature thanks to its down filling. I don't know how that is accomplished in a jacket this light, but it does a great job of trapping body heat.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

Amazon HARD LAND Women's Hooded Packable Down Jacket $50 See On Amazon Fill type: 90% genuine duck down

Fill power: 650

Weight: 11.6 — 13.7 ounces

Temperature rating: 25 — 45 degrees Fahrenheit HARD LAND's down jacket for women has nearly all of the same features as its men's version but weighs a few ounces less. The nylon shell is treated with a water-repellent coating to ward off light moisture, while a 90% duck down filling protects you in temperatures as low as 25 degrees. The zippered side pockets double as hand warmers, and the two interior pockets are deep enough to store necessities like gloves or your phone. Drawstring cords at the hood and hem are also included to protect you from wind gusts. The jacket's left pocket converts into a zippered tote for easy storage, but the garment can also be compressed and packed into a suitcase or backpack without taking up too much space. One reviewer wrote: “Amazingly warm even though it is so lightweight. Folding up into the pocket is incredibly easy.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2. The budget jacket Amazon Amazon Essentials Men's Packable Puffer Jacket $38 See On Amazon Fill type: polyester

Fill power: not applicable

Weight: 12.31 ounces

Temperature rating: not listed Amazon’s packable cold-weather jacket is a great budget-friendly option that has more than 8,500 five-star reviews. It features polyester filling and a durable nylon shell that comes in a classic cut and includes a front zipper, stand-up collar, and side pockets. It’s available in 23 colors and prints, and a matching drawstring pouch is included for convenient storage. One reviewer wrote: “I ordered this jacket more than a year ago, & so far it's been the best $40 I've ever spent on any single article of clothing. [...] When packed into its stuff sack it fits nicely into my backpack & I can leave it there for long periods, pull it back out, & it's ready to wear. I wear it all the time, there's been no sign of defects, & I love this jacket so much I'm likely going to order another in a different color.” Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Packable Puffer Jacket $41 See On Amazon Fill type: polyester

Fill power: not applicable

Weight: 12.8 ounces

Temperature rating: not listed The women’s version of this Amazon Essentials packable jacket offers a great combination of style and functionality. It features a warm polyester fill and a rugged polyester shell that’s water-resistant. Available in 20 colors and prints, it features the same stand-up collar, zippered side pockets, and elasticized cuffs as the men’s version. Contoured seams add a bit of extra shape to the silhouette, and reviewers reported that it remains true to size. One reviewer wrote: “VERY HIGHLY RECOMMEND! You cannot beat the cost. It keeps you warm + safe from rain. It is easy to pack in suitcases. So much love! I might even buy another!” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3. The editor’s choice Amazon Eddie Bauer Men's IgniteLite Stretch Reversible Hooded Jacket $134 See On Amazon Fill type: down alternative

Fill power: not applicable

Weight: 1.12 pounds

Temperature rating: not listed The IgniteLite jacket by Eddie Bauer is a super lightweight down jacket alternative that’s durable, breathable, and easy to pack. It has a shell that’s 89% nylon and 11% spandex, along with a lining that’s 92% nylon and 8% spandex — both of which stretch to move with your body. StormRepel DWR keeps you dry in a drizzle, and an insulated hood adds an extra layer of warmth. The jacket is also reversible, which allows you to switch up your look in an instant. One reviewer wrote: “Perfect for people looking for a down jacket with an athletic fit. Ive been spending time trying to find a down jacket that doesn’t have that baggy or box look through the torso with the extra material. Jacket is warm and repels water quite well also. It’s the perfect mix for a nice, warm down jacket that repels water and can be worn at any casual setting. The spandex in the wrists is an awesome feature as well! Amazing fit!” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

Amazon Eddie Bauer Women's IgniteLite Stretch Reversible Hooded Jacket $172 See On Amazon Fill type: down alternative

Fill power: not applicable

Weight: 14 ounces

Temperature rating: not listed The women’s version of the Eddie Bauer’s IgniteLite jacket has the same features as the men’s version, but with a slightly more tailored fit through the torso. The water-repellent shell and lining are made from a nylon and spandex blend, and lightweight, synthetic insulation provides warmth without making the jacket bulky. The reversible design features chevron quilting on one side and flat fabric on the other — side pockets and a fitted hood are included either way you wear it. Editor’s take: “My husband and I both have this jacket in the men’s and women’s versions, and it’s our absolute favorite for hiking trips, camping, and rock climbing. It’s super warm, and I love that it has a more fitted silhouette, so I can wear it as an outer layer in the fall and spring, and as a comfortable mid-layer under a heavier jacket or rain shell in adverse weather conditions. The fact that it’s reversible makes it particularly great for longer trips, so I don’t feel like I’m wearing the same thing every day!” — Carina Finn Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small — Medium

4. The premium down jacket Amazon Eddie Bauer Men's MicroTherm 2.0 Down Jacket $147 See On Amazon Fill type: genuine down

Fill power: 800

Weight: 12 ounces

Temperature rating: not listed At just 12 ounces, the MicroTherm 2.0 is one of Eddie Bauer’s lightest down jackets. It's made with recycled ripstop polyester that's been treated with DWR to repel moisture, and the genuine down filling has a fill power of 800 for a premium level of insulation. The jacket has a tall collar and zippered side pockets, as well as a chest pocket and media port to keep wired earbuds in place. Considering its modest weight, it’s no surprise that this jacket can be converted into its own compact package — just roll it up and stow it inside its own chest pocket-turned-storage bag. One reviewer wrote: “I hate wearing coats. I however live in a climate where I need one. I have worn this now for two weeks and it is wonderful. I was surprised how light it is. The last week the temps have been in the 20 to 30 degree range and I am not layering to stay warm. You will not be disappointed with this. Great design, nice pockets and ahhh warmth.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Tall

Amazon Lands' End Women's Ultralight Packable Down Jacket $124 See On Amazon Fill type: genuine down

Fill power: 800

Weight: 11.4 ounces

Temperature rating: not listed This Lands’ End packable jacket is a genuine down option that stands up to wet weather. It’s made with a water-resistant nylon shell and PowerDRY down filling for a fast-drying jacket that will keep you comfortable in cold weather. An attached hood, zippered side pockets, and elasticized cuffs add an extra layer of protection from the elements. The cut falls to the mid-hip and tapers at the waist for a close fit, but fans noted that it’s still roomy enough to layer over sweaters. One reviewer wrote: “This fit perfectly and was flattering which is an amazing feat for a puffy jacket! We went tubing in low 30° weather and I only wore a long sleeve T-shirt underneath this coat. And the best part is it packs into itself and can be put inside a small backpack. And as if that’s not enough, it decides to be an overachiever and it’s water resistant! Favorite winter jacket/coat ever!” Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small Petite — 3X

5. The vegan down parka Amazon ALPINE NORTH Men’s Vegan Down Winter Puffer Coat $185 See On Amazon Fill type: polyester

Fill power: not applicable

Weight: 3.5 pounds

Temperature rating: -22 degrees Fahrenheit This vegan down puffer jacket by Alpine North is filled with a down alternative that does a great job of retaining body heat in any weather. The water-repellant shell is made from a polyester and cotton blend, and there’s an attached hood with a drawstring cord to seal out cold air. The ribbed cuffs have a thumb hole so you can use your fingers while keeping the rest of your hands protected inside the sleeves, and the hem falls to the mid-thigh, which keeps your upper legs shielded from the elements and leaves more room for storage. The jacket has two hand pockets, two side zip pockets, a chest pocket, and three interior pockets. At 3.5 pounds, this jacket is on the heavier side, but one Amazon shopper noted that it’s still easy to store and can be squeezed down to fit in a compression bag. One reviewer wrote: “The jacket is sturdy, not too bulky, fits snug at the wrists not to let chilly air enter during those freezing windy days. [...] If you want a stylish, well crafted and useful coat for the winter I recommend this jacket. It was delivered quickly and very easily. I would not only recommend it as a purchase but would buy it again!” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Amazon Alpine North Women's Vegan Down Parka $185 See On Amazon Fill type: polyester

Fill power: not applicable

Weight: 3 pounds

Temperature rating: -22 degrees Fahrenheit Alpine North's vegan "down" parka is made with synthetic material for a jacket that doesn't rely on animal products to keep you warm. A durable, polyester-cotton shell repels water while a 100% polyester filling protects you from temperatures as low as -22 degrees Fahrenheit. The parka cut is long enough to shield your thighs from wind chills, and a detachable faux fur hood adds style while protecting your head from blasts of cold air. With multiple exterior and interior pockets, there's plenty of space to store essential items as you brave the cold weather. One reviewer wrote: “If you are thinking of getting this jacket, just do it! This is the best jacket I have ever owned. [...] As far as warmth goes, it exceeded my expectations by a lot. I have been wearing it everyday since I got it, and I haven’t been cold at all. On a 9 ° day when our with my husband and sons, I thought for sure it must have been 30° out, but they were all freezing and I was all toasty and warm. I don’t think I will ever buy another coat.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6. The packable down vest Amazon Eddie Bauer Men's MicroTherm 2.0 Down Vest $90 See On Amazon Fill type: genuine goose down

Fill power: 800

Weight: 8.6 ounces

Temperature rating: not listed Eddie Bauer’s genuine down vest is a functional layering piece when temperatures are cold but not quite freezing. The ultralight garment is made with recycled ripstop polyester and filled with premium goose down. The shell is treated with StormRepel Super DWR, which is the brand’s longest lasting water repelling treatment. It comes with zippered side pockets, a front chest pocket, and convenient inside storage for wired earbuds. The vest is so compressible that it can be rolled up and stored inside its own chest pocket. One reviewer wrote: “Very well-made and love the sporty colors! It is the perfect warmth for our southern climate in Texas. Love the chest pocket as well as inside and outside pockets.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large (including tall sizes)