The best Prime Day deals over 50% off

The last stretch of Prime Day 2023 is fast approaching, with the two-day sales event set to end later tonight. If you missed out on shopping Amazon’s day-one deals, you’ll be relieved to know that there’s still time to score some great finds. Whether you’re looking for the latest tech gear, skin care staples, or trendy apparel, you’ll find deep discounts on many of the retailer’s best-selling products. But with so many deals going live at once, it can be a chore to find the ones that are actually worth adding to your cart. That’s why the Mic editors are rounding up the most enticing bargains right here.

Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

50% off these fine-tip journal pens Amazon iBayam Fine Tip Journal Pens (Set of 18) - $13.99 $6.99 See On Amazon Level up your journaling, calendar-planning, note-taking, and more with this big set of colorful, fine tip marker pens. Great for writing, drawing, and coloring, these pens use water-based ink for a smooth feel and minimal bleed-through. They feel comfortable in hand and boast a very impressive 4.7-star rating after over 93,000 reviews.

71% off Hi-Mobiler iPhone Charger Lightning Cables Amazon Hi-Mobiler iPhone Charger Lightning Cables (2-Pack) - $18.99 $5.59 See On Amazon You can never have enough lightning cables, so now's the time to stock up. With a 6-foot cord and a strong construction that can be unplugged, plugged in, and bent over 15,000 times, these chargers are great go-tos. If you don't believe the specs, maybe you'll believe the 4.5-star rating.

50% off a Blink mini smart security camera Amazon Blink Mini Smart Security Camera - $34.99 $17.50 See On Amazon The Blink Mini smart security camera is one of the most popular indoor security systems on the market. With 250,000 Amazon reviews and counting, this small, wireless camera is an extremely popular option for anyone looking to keep a better eye on their home (or pets) while away. You can set up alerts to your smartphone whenever the camera picks up motion in your space, and view your space live, and even use the two-way audio feature. It's no surprise this best-seller has a stunning, 4.4-star average rating on Amazon.

58% off a smooth, supportive bra Amazon Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light T-Shirt Bra - $48 $19.94 See On Amazon This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.

54% off a robot vacuum that does the cleaning for you Amazon eufy by Anker RoboVac G20 - $259.99 $119.99 See On Amazon With five times more suction power than prior models, the RoboVac G20 would make an excellent addition to your home. Since it's a fairly quiet vacuum, it can work in the background while you go about your day. This vacuum can navigate your home and easily reach areas that a standard vacuum can't, like under your bed and sofa. It can also be controlled with an app, making the cleanup process even more effortless.

53% off stila’s Stay All Day eye liner Amazon stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner - $24 $11.40 See On Amazon A basic black eyeliner is a makeup essential — and this waterproof formula from stila is a best-seller for a reason. Its tapered brush makes it easy to get precise lines and the formula is designed not to budge even when wearing it for long periods of time. Snag it on sale while this unbeatable price lasts.

51% off this lightweight hair dryer Amazon Slopehill Professional Ionic Hair Dryer - $69.99 $33.96 See On Amazon This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.

58% off an Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote - $39.99 $16.99 See On Amazon If you don't have an Amazon Fire TV Stick, now's the time to buy. With a 4.7-star rating and over 389,000 reviews, this streaming stick turns any TV into a smart TV with easy access to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and all of your other favorite services. The remote has handy Alexa-capable voice controls, too, which makes searching for your favorite shows as easy as pie.

72% off KppeX double-sided rug grippers Amazon KppeX Double-Sided Rug Grippers (12-Pack) - $33.99 $9.59 See On Amazon To prevent your rugs from slipping and curling at the corners, pick up this 12-pack of carpet stickers. The self-adhesive grippers attach to the corners of rugs and prevent sliding without leaving sticky residue on your floors, and they're washable and reusable.

54% off a duo of soft, quick-drying bath mats Amazon BELADOR Bath Mat Set (2-Piece) - $49.99 $22.99 See On Amazon These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.

65% off a 3-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables Amazon Mitesbony USB-C to Lightning Cables (3 Pack) - $19.99 $6.99 See On Amazon Replace your fraying cords with this three-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables. The cables are 6 feet long and highly rated by users with a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon. They support high-speed power delivery and data transfer and can charge an iPhone 12 up to 50% within just 30 minutes.

50% off these storage bags for blankets, sweaters, & more Amazon Fab Totes Foldable Blanket Storage Bags (6-Pack) - $41.99 $20.99 See On Amazon These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.

52% off the cult-favorite Revlon One Step Volumizer Amazon Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 - $69.99 $33.60 See On Amazon This best-selling hot air brush dries and styles your hair at the same time while reducing frizz and damage. A 2.4-inch ceramic titanium barrel helps the brush glide smoothly through strands, while four heat settings (low, medium, high, and cool) deliver customized styling options.

46% off BALEAF high-waisted biker shorts Amazon BALEAF High-Waisted Biker Shorts - $26.99 $14.69 See On Amazon Perfect for working out and lounging, these best-selling biker shorts are made with four-way stretch fabric and a generous amount of spandex for moderate compression. The high-waisted shorts also have two deep side pockets for essentials as well as a hidden waistband pocket for your key or cash.

67% off a comfy, full-coverage bra Amazon Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra - $39 $12.89 See On Amazon Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.

57% off these silky satin pillowcases Amazon BEDELITE Satin Silk Pillowcase For Hair And Skin (2-Pack) - $12.99 $5.59 See On Amazon These smooth-as-silk satin pillowcases have racked up over 17,000 glowing reviews because don't just feel good, they can actually benefit your skin and hair, too. Plus, they come in 23 colors and four sizes, so they should fit any room decor or pillow size.

50% off Amazon Basics Packing Cubes Amazon Amazon Basics Packing Cubes (4-Pack) - $26.63 $13.32 See On Amazon Organizing luggage has never been easier, thanks to these packing cubes that keep items separate in your suitcase. Each organizer features a double zipper for easy opening and closing, as well as a mesh top panel that makes it easy to spot items with a glance.

42% off CeraVe SA Cleanser Amazon CeraVe SA Cleanser, 8 Oz. - $15.99 $9.29 See On Amazon This gentle cleanser is packed with skin-loving ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides to hydrate and replenish your skin. It contains salicylic acid to help gently exfoliate, and it's both non-comedogenic and fragrance-free.

48% off an anti-fatigue mat Amazon WISELIFE Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat - $19.99 $10.49 See On Amazon This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help your circulation while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.

45% off a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush Amazon Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush - $109.96 $59.95 See On Amazon This powerful electric toothbrush has earned an overall 4.7-star rating from thousands of reviewers and features three modes — cleaning, whitening, and gum care modes — to deliver a full-mouth clean. It has a built-in pressure sensor to help protect your enamel and a 2-minute timer that'll buzz every 30 seconds so you know when it's time to move to the next quadrant. Plus, it comes with two extra brush heads, a charger, and a travel case.

60% off an Under Armour crossback sports bra Amazon Under Armour Crossback Mid Impact Sports Bra - $35 $14 See On Amazon This Under Armour sports bra delivers both support and comfort thanks to its thick crossover straps in the back and a wide elastic band at the bottom. It features removable cups that won't shift or move during your workout, extra coverage in the front, and a smooth, breathable fabric that dries quickly.

50% off the Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum Amazon Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum - $199.99 $99.99 See On Amazon Designed for carpets, stairs, and bare floors, this upright vacuum is beloved for a bunch of reasons. It has swivel steering that allows you to turn this into hard-to-reach corners, anti-allergen technology that works with a HEPA filter to remove and trap dust, and it comes with two separate attachments. It's really no surprise that after 23,000 Amazon reviews, this all-star vacuum has a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon

48% off Crocs classic clogs Amazon Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs - $49.99 $25.95 See On Amazon Crocs are back in a big way. This pair of classic unisex black Crocs is as comfy as it is practical. They're waterproof, have Crocs' classic ventilation so your feet don't overheat, and feel great even after a long day of work. It's no surprise this sensible (and cool) footwear has earned more than 500,000 Amazon reviews and an overall average rating of 4.8 stars.

59% off COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All-In-One Cream Amazon COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All-In-One Cream, 3.53 Oz. - $25 $10.14 See On Amazon Amazon beauty enthusiasts rave about this lightweight gel-cream, which has earned a glowing 4.5 stars after more than 20,000 ratings. It relies on Korean skincare all-star ingredients like snail mucin along with hyaluronic acid to soothe and moisturize even the most sensitive skin. Stock up while it's on sale, and find out why dozens of reviewers call it their "holy grail."

44% off CeraVe Eye Repair Cream Amazon CeraVe Eye Repair Cream - $19.99 $11.24 See On Amazon This under-eye cream is such a classic because it has hyaluronic acid and ceramides for a moisturizing, brightening, and de-puffing skincare step. It has a precise applicator, so it's easy to sweep on this non-greasy eye cream. Plus, you can reach for it during your before-bed or before-makeup skincare routine.

50% off the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet - $149.99 $74.99 See On Amazon This 10.1-inch tablet boasts an impressive 12-hour battery life, has 32 or 64 gigabytes of storage (your choice), and comes with built-in Alexa technology. Stream your favorite TV shows and movies, make video calls, or connect it to a Bluetooth keyboard and use it as a pseudo laptop. This best-selling tablet has a 4.6-star average rating after over 113,000 Amazon reviews.

50% off this best-selling seat cushion Amazon Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion - $80.24 $31.99 See On Amazon he % OffA best-seller on Amazon with a 4.4-star rating and over 101,000 reviews, this seat cushion offers a ton of support at your desk, in the car, or wherever you may find yourself. Made of 2.75-inch thick, dense memory foam, this cushion supports your spine. Best of all, this cushion has a breathable and moisture-wicking design to keep you as comfortable as possible.

45% off the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum - $299.99 $164.99 See On Amazon Make keeping tidy so much easier with the assistance of this Roomba robot vacuum. You can schedule it to clean via its app or your voice assistant (like Alexa or Google Home). Multi-surface brushes grab dirt and dust from hard floors and carpets automatically, while edges and corners are taken care of with an edge-sweeping brush.

51% off TOZO T6 wireless earbuds Amazon TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds - $42.99 $20.99 See On Amazon These wireless Bluetooth earbuds are an amazing deal any day, but while they're on sale they super worth an "add to cart." Not only are these IPX8-rated waterproof (so you can drop them into 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes and they'll still work), but they also have touch control built in to their design. To pause or play your music, simply tap your ear. The battery life is an unbeatable 10 hours, boosted to 45 hours when you have a fully charged case. And more than 250,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and awarded this pair of headphones its glowing, 4.4-star overall rating.

43% off these whitening strips Amazon Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips - $49.99 $28.49 See On Amazon These teeth whitening strips are a great way to brighten up your smile. Each box contains 42 strips, for 21 individual treatments. All you need to do is use them for 30 minutes, and you'll soon see a difference. They're also great to use if you have sensitive teeth since they don't include any harsh bleaches that other whitening products often contain. Don't forget to click the coupon box for an even better discount.

45% off AILKIN Micro USB Cables Amazon AILKIN Micro USB Cables (4-Pack) - $19.99 $10.99 See On Amazon 3% With over 11,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating, this set of micro USB cables is a popular pick for charging your Android phone, tablet, or Kindle. Each one has a long, 6-foot braided nylon cord, reinforced necks for durability, and plugs into outlets or adapters via USB 2.0.

42% off this handheld 3-in-1 mini fan Amazon JISULIFE Handheld 3-In-1 Mini Fan - $24.99 $14.39 See On Amazon Cool down with ease using this unique 3-in-1 handheld mini fan. The fan has two speeds, and also works as a flashlight and power bank. It's completely foldable so can be stashed in a pocket or tote bag, and after nearly 43,000 reviews earns a cool 4.6-star rating.

62% off these iPhone chargers Amazon NYOEZU iPhone Charger (6-Pack) - $25.99 $9.96 See On Amazon Whenever you're buying a phone charger, it always helps to invest in a pack. Even better when that pack comes with chargers of different lengths so you can customize to your needs. This pack of Apple M-Fi-certified chargers comes with two 3-feet chargers, three 6-feet chargers, and one extra-long, 9-food charger. Their braided design also makes them more durable than your standard cord.

75% off a ear & nose hair trimmer Amazon ZORAMI Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Clipper - $39.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Trim straggler ear and nose hairs painlessly using this battery-operated trimmer. With high quality, dual-edge stainless steel blades it makes precise, smooth, and quick work of the job. Waterproof and washable, it works in the shower and is easy to clean.

50% off a Blink video doorbell Amazon Blink Video Doorbell - $59.99 $29.99 See On Amazon Make your entry more convenient — and futuristic — with this video doorbell from Blink. It alerts you when anyone presses the button or motion is detected, and lets you answer your door from anywhere using your phone. It has two-way audio and can be connected to Alexa.

62% off these multipurpose sponges Amazon SCRUBIT Multi-Purpose Sponges (6-Pack) - $25.98 $9.98 See On Amazon These heavy-duty sponges from SCRUBIT are like two tools in one — one side has a durable scrubber for tough jobs and the other is a soft microfiber that acts as a dishcloth. They're built to last, and even better, can be tossed in the washing machine and dryer when they need a refresh.

41% off Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector Amazon Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector - $29 $16.99 See On Amazon These Apple EarPods come with a versatile lightning connector and easy-to-use volume controls, so you'll reach for them all the time. They also have a unique shape to keep them comfy all day and a built-in mic for calls or video meetings. These classic EarPods also come with 4.6 stars and almost 205,000 reviews.

57% off Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable 20-Inch Luggage Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable 20-Inch Luggage - $140 $59.85 See On Amazon Upgrading your luggage during a big sale is always a smart idea. And this 20-inch carry-on suitcase from Rockland is a great investment. It's expandable, has four spinner wheels, a retractable handle, and a durable (yet lightweight) ABS hardside exterior that holds up super well. It also comes in 13 different colors, and has a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon after 8,000 reviews.

53% off some best-selling cotton underwear Amazon wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Underwear (4-Pack) - $30.99 $14.44 See On Amazon Stocking up on basics like socks and underwear is a great way to take advantage of a sale like Prime Day. While the sale lasts, this four-pack of full-coverage (and high-waisted) cotton underwear is on sale for only a few dollars per pair. And while black is a classic color, this underwear also comes in a variety of multi-colored options.

55% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max - $54.99 $24.99 See On Amazon The most powerful Fire Stick available, this model is 40% faster than its predecessor, allowing for quicker app loading and smoother navigation. Use it to stream more than one million movies and TV episodes. The remote allows for Alexa-assisted voice searching for your convenience and is compatible with next-gen Wi-Fi 6.

41% off Kasa smart plugs Amazon Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini (2-Pack) - $19.99 $11.89 See On Amazon These smart plugs have a unique and extra-compact shape, so you stack two of them in the same outlet. They have a power button on the side, or you can control them with an app while you're out. They also come with easy timer options, and you can even set up schedules for them.

47% off a Wet Brush Original detangling brush Amazon Wet Brush Original Detangling Hair Brush - $12.79 $6.79 See On Amazon This hair brush is a best-seller on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating after over 57,000 reviews. It's a total classic, with flexible bristles that detangle all hair types without causing damage. This brush is also available in over 20 colors to make combing your hair fun.

50% off these classic shorts from Levi’s Amazon Levi's 501 Original Shorts - $59.50 $29.99 See On Amazon In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 24,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."

50% off this lightweight seamless bra Amazon Warner's Easy Does It® Seamless Bra - $42 $20.99 See On Amazon "Easy breezy" are the best words to describe this bra from Warner's — it's seamless, lightly lined for support, has smoothing side panels, and is made from a super-stretchy nylon blend. Over 4,800 reviewers have given it a five-star review, writing that it's the "most comfortable bra" and causes "no poking, no squeezing, no pinching."

52% off this wall charger with an extra-long Lightning cable Amazon FEEL2NICE Wall Charger Block With Long USB C To Lightning Cable Charger (2-Pack) - $20.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Power up your Apple products with this two-pack of wall charger blocks and lightning cables. Each one is MFi-certified, and the brand promises that these powerful blocks and cables charge your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook three times faster than Apple's original chargers. The cables are extra-long too -- one is 6 feet and the other is 10 feet -- so you can use your devices anywhere.

48% off resistance loop exercise bands Amazon Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands (5-Pack) - $20.95 $10.95 See On Amazon Each resistance band in this five-pack has a different level of resistance that you can choose from, depending on your workout. The levels range from X-Light to X-Heavy, and they're all constructed with natural, lightweight rubber. Plus, the pack includes a carrying case so you can easily bring it with you when you exercise.

48% off high-waisted shorts Amazon SHAPERMINT High-Waisted Shapewear Shorts - $40 $23.91 See On Amazon Shapewear can be sneaky expensive, so keeping your eyes out for deals is a good way to get the most value. These best-selling shapewear shorts can help smooth lines under your clothes and make you feel more secure in your outfit, no matter the occasion. This pair comes in five colors, sizes small to 4X, and has a glowing 4-star average rating after 50,000 Amazon reviews.

40% off this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker Amazon Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker - $99.99 $59.99 See On Amazon This Keurig K-Mini coffee makes is perfect for small spaces because it's just 5 inches wide. It's super easy to operate, too, because you fill up your mug with water, pour it into the reservoir, add in your go-to K-Cup, press the button, and you'll have coffee in no time. Be sure to check the box to get $20 off this morning essential.

46% off this USB wall charger Amazon Addtam USB Wall Charger and Surge Protector - $21.99 $11.97 See On Amazon Make your outlets far more functional with this wall charger and surge protector, which has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon after 41,000 reviews. It has five classic outlets on three sides, so your plugs don't overlap one another, as well as three USB ports and a USB-C port. Despite its nine charging slots, this charger has overload protection and over-heating protection to keep your electronics and home safe.

43% off this cool mist humidifier with a huge tank Amazon WELOV Cool Mist Humidifier - $69.99 $39.99 See On Amazon If you're dealing with dry air, this 1-gallon cool mist humidifier is just what you need to make your space more comfortable. It can cover up to 430 square feet and run continuously for up to 50 hours. There's even a timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Choose from black or white units.

41% off these automatic salt & pepper grinders Amazon XinXu Gravity Electric Salt And Pepper Grinder Set - $42.99 $25.19 See On Amazon Season your food with a single hand with these modern salt and pepper grinders. They have a clever gravity design that dispenses your seasoning as soon as the grinders are turned upside down. They have an adjustable coarseness to three different levels and a handy, futuristic-looking blue light on top so you can easily see how much salt and pepper you're dispensing.

42% off this buildable L’Oréal Paris mascara Amazon L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Volume Building Mascara - $10.99 $6.35 See On Amazon With over 65,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this L'Oréal Paris mascara is a fan favorite for one simple reason: It makes your lashes look five times thicker. Despite giving you a full look, it has a clump-proof formula that only gets better as you build.

49% off this air purifier with HEPA filtration Amazon BLUEAIR Pro Air Purifier - $979.99 $499.99 See On Amazon Designed for medium to large rooms (up to 800 square feet) in the home or office, this powerful air purifier uses HEPA filtration to capture up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants including smoke particles, pollen, allergens, and mold. Its sleek design and quiet fans let it slip seamlessly into nearly any situation with ease.

47% off these KN95 face masks Amazon LEVENIS KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack) - $29.99 $15.99 See On Amazon You can never have enough masks around. This value pack of 50 disposable KN95 masks makes it easy to have one around whenever you need it. The three-ply design won't irritate your skin, and feels lightweight despite offering great protection. It's a great deal any day, but while the sale lasts you can get it super discounted.

42% off this viral hydrating serum Amazon COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, 3.38 Fl. Oz. - $25 $14.50 See On Amazon This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.

41% off this sleeveless tank top in 45 print options Amazon ETCYY Sleeveless Tank Top - $26.98 $15.90 See On Amazon This soft and loose-fitting sleeveless tank top is the perfect summer top, and it's on super sale during Prime Day. Not only is this cotton and polyester blend breathable and lightweight, but it also comes in more than 45 different prints and styles to pair perfectly with your style. Snatch it up while the sale lasts.