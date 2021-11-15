DaBaby's latest stir proves he's his own worst enemy

DaBaby’s fall from grace just reached a new low. Last night, the controversial rapper engaged in a social media spat with singer DaniLeigh, mother of his three-month-old, that involved everything from slanderous accusations, the well-being of their child and the police.

In a post on his Instagram Stories, DaBaby accused the mother of his daughter of creating a hostile environment by allegedly beating on him, chasing him around, and yelling at him. He claimed he had no desire to press charges and simply wanted for her to be “peacefully removed” from his home. The post read less like a plea for the amicable dissolution of a failed relationship and more like a preemptive measure to preserve his business as he mentioned focusing solely on his upcoming Live Show Killa Tour and offering clarification for any of his business associates. But, as we’ve learned this year, DaBaby may not be telling the whole story.

Shortly after DaBaby’s lengthy message likening her to a crazed ex-lover, DaniLeigh told her side of the story. On a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, the singer accused DaBaby of abruptly waking her out of her sleep just to demand her to and their three-month-old child vacate his home after the pair had been living together since the birth of their daughter. DaniLeigh alleges he also suggested she and their child stay at a hotel. Apparently, the impetus of DaBaby’s supposed tirade was DaniLeigh having Plan B emergency contraceptives sent to his condo. From DaniLeigh’s point of view, DaBaby wanted to interfere with her bodily autonomy and decided if he couldn’t, she no longer needed to be around him.

In a follow-up post on Instagram released earlier this morning, DaBaby once again wanted to clarify his stance on the situation, accusing DaniLeigh of “playing real-life games for a fake world,” implying she’s only including the well-being of their daughter in her response to him for internet attention. For him, he wants to separate his private family life from his public image as a rapper, a balance he’s struggled with in the past to deleterious effects. After he shamed homosexual men and spread HIV misinformation linked to homosexuality during his infamous Rolling Loud Miami performance in July, he got on his Instagram soapbox to share his private thoughts on how sexually transmitted diseases are reserved for “nasty gay niggas.” The only difference now is someone with intimate knowledge of who he is in private is letting the world deeper into version of DaBaby that his public missteps only allude to.

DaBaby doesn’t have nearly enough goodwill with the public to be given any sort of benefit of the doubt, especially when he’s using similar tactics he used to brush off the homophobic controversy he placed himself in. His penchant for reducing anything on the internet as manufactured facades devoid of any real-world credulity is beginning to look like a cop-out. When the video of his homophobic speech at Rolling Loud went viral, he claimed the internet twisted his words to disparage him. The internet did no such thing and simply reacted to the unedited recording of how he really felt. So, him reducing the horrific experience of the mother of his child to simply an attempt at social media manipulation sounds a lot like the deflection of someone still rehabilitating their public image.

DaBaby has yet to explicitly deny specific allegations lobbied against him by DaniLeigh, including him kicking her out of his home over her preventing unwanted pregnancies. If true, it falls in line with his recent pattern of domineering masculinity dictating what others should do with their bodies. If two men want to engage in consensual oral sex in the parking lot of Rolling Loud, DaBaby is against it. If the mother of his child wants to regulate her pregnancies, DaBaby is accused of being against that as well. In a recent GQ interview, Lil Nas X spoke on how DaBaby’s homophobic comments were a product of the hypermasculinity of hip-hop.

“I feel bad for DaBaby. I hope he grows from it. I hope he’s able to. But I don’t know. The whole landscape is very hypermasculine,” he said.

For someone who is adamant about separating his personal life from the internet, DaBaby still went on Instagram Live earlier this morning to publicly call the mother of his child his “side piece” and crazy to her face for the world to see. DaBaby’s 2021 can not end fast enough for him, or for the rest of the world subjected to watching.