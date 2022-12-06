Dolly Parton posted 11 TikToks during her first day on the app, and they’re all gems

Come for the classic Dolly charm, stay for the potato content.

DollyTok
By Grace Gavilanes

Move aside, everyone — Dolly Parton has entered the chat. Parton joined TikTok this week, proving once more that the legendary multi-hyphenate is not above having some good, old-fashioned fun. Since joining on Sunday, Parton has posted 11 videos, including a user-generated compilation set to Parton’s iconic “9 to 5,” clips from past performances and interviews, and baking bloopers.

One of my personal favorites? Parton’s take on potatoes (a clip from a past interview with WIRED), which simultaneously pays homage to the spud and her 1971 song, “She Never Met a Man (She Didn’t Like).” “Every diet I’ve ever fell off of has been because of a potato. Either French fries, or mashed potatoes, or baked potatoes,” Parton says in the video, as several green-screen potatoes begin to fill up the screen, until only the star’s face is visible and completely framed by the vegetable. “Potato, potato, potato — I never met a spud I didn’t like.”

Joining TikTok is already paying off; Parton has more than 780,000 followers and 2.6 million likes at the time of writing — not that this is surprising. The public has long heralded Parton as a national treasure for her star power, philanthropic efforts, and sweet-until-you-mess-with-me demeanor.

She’s also as busy as ever right now. Last month, Parton was finally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And just this month, ​​the powerhouse’s Christmas special, Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas, premiered on NBC and Peacock. She’s also set to co-host Miley's New Year's Eve Party alongside her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

In the meantime, I’ll have my eyes glued to Parton’s TikTok to see what she comes up with next. A new TikTok dance? A spud-level original sound? In the words of one TikTok user, “Not everyone is a country music fan, but everyone is a Dolly Parton fan.” Truer words have never been written.