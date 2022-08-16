Ezra Miller finally broke their silence

After years of alarming behavior, Ezra Miller finally appears to be changing course. In a statement released to Variety, the actor — famous for playing The Flash in DC Extended Universe films and Credence in Fantastic Beasts — admitted that they are seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.” The statement from Miller’s representation comes after a particularly troubling string of behavior has left Miller in legal trouble, concerns by the public, and in jeopardy of losing their standing with Warner Bros., the production company behind the upcoming movie The Flash.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller says. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life,” the statement read.

Miller’s erratic and troubling acts started in 2020 when they were recorded choking a fan in Iceland. Since that video went viral, Miller has also been arrested in Hawaii twice for disorderly conduct, harassment, and ultimately second-degree assault. In the spring when the arrests occurred, police in the state said that Miller had been the source of at least 10 police calls. Around the same time, Miller was accused of grooming a teenage fan whose parents filed a protective order against the star. Most recently, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont, while also being accused of housing a mother and her young children in unsafe conditions on Miller’s farm in the same state.

A source close to Warner Bros. Discovery told Variety that the production company supports Miller’s decision to seek professional help. That information comes amidst swirling rumors that Warner Bros. considered canning next year’s The Flash blockbuster, which is set to release on June 23, 2023. Regardless of the Hollywood politics of it all, it’s a relief to see Miller turning a corner for the better, and we all hope it’s in earnest and not just to save their career.