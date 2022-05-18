Harry Styles is speaking out on abortion rights: “There should be backlash and uproar”

Harry Styles is concerned about the direction the country is going in. In an interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday morning, the singer expressed dismay and fear about the fallout of the Roe v. Wade crisis.

“I think it's quite scary to see how far backwards we're going in a lot of ways,” Styles said. “There should be backlash and uproar for these things.” Stern had asked the Grammy Award-winning singer about his thoughts on the political landscape in America. “I could see a lot of this shit disappearing, some of the freedoms people have been enjoying,” Stern said.

In response, Styles referenced the current and looming threat to the right to abortion. “I just don't think anyone should be able to make decisions about anyone else's body. It doesn't really make any sense,” he said. Styles was visiting Stern’s studio to promote his upcoming album, Harry’s House, which will be released on May 20.

“There's a lot of people who I think are taking the right steps to try and make positive things happening [sic],” Styles noted, “and I think obviously people who don't like that are kind of clawing to grapple back any ground that they feel like they've lost, which never belonged to them in the first place.”

Last month, a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court revealed its preparation to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that protected the right to abortion. In the case of this ostensibly imminent ruling, 23 states have laws at the ready to restrict abortion rights; 13 of them have trigger laws in place that would automatically ban abortion.