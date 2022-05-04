An absolute beginner’s guide to starting a podcast

So, you have a great podcast idea and want to get it out into the world — grabbing the mic and starting a podcast seems easy enough, right? Yes and no.

Tim Ruggeri, content manager for Acast and co-creator and co-host of The Complete Guide to Everything says the biggest misconception about starting a podcast is that anyone can do it. “While the tools have been democratized, and it’s easier than ever to start a podcast, creating and producing [one] that resonates with an audience of any size takes time, commitment and a creative drive that not everybody has,” he says.

But it’s not impossible — if you have an idea you’re excited about, you can certainly get it off the ground. Here’s how.