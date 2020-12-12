If you ever work from home, you'll wish you bought these 46 genius things sooner

When you work from home, there are plenty of things that can get in the way of your productivity. From constant interruptions to an uncomfortable desk, it can feel relentless. And the key to keeping your day and your projects on track is setting yourself up with the right equipment. So to help you out, here's a list of some
genius work-from-home helpers, that make your workday better.
First and foremost, when you're working from home, organization is crucial. Keep the clutter to a minimum and all your essentials close by with a five-piece desk organizer, and snag a versatile planner that'll let you know everything you need to get done in a glance.
While you're knocking out projects one after the other, you should take care to stay comfortable. Consider adding a laptop stand that helps with neck strain, while a wobble cushion prevents slouching.
Everyone sets up shop differently, and what works for you may not work for a coworker, but Amazon has plenty of options to get the ball rolling. Keep scrolling for 39 smart ways to be
more comfortable and productive while working from home.
This
under-desk footrest places your feet in a comfortable and ergonomically correct position to improve your seated posture and alleviate discomfort. The memory foam pillow molds to the shape of your feet for incredible comfort, and a nonslip bottom keeps it in place. The comfy velour cover is both removable and machine washable. 02 This affordable deep tissue shiatsu machine for sore muscles
A long day at your desk can leave your back and neck feeling a bit stiff. Soothe those sore muscles with this
shiatsu machine that drapes over your shoulders and provides deep shiatsu relief. There are three speeds to choose from and an optional heat function that shuts off after 15 minutes to prevent overheating. 03 The eero mesh Wi-Fi router to expand your coverage
If your Wi-Fi connection isn't as strong as you'd like it to be (or if there are a lot of areas in your house where it simply doesn't work), add this editor-approved
eero router to your setup. On its own, it can cover a 1,500-square foot radius inside your space — but it can also be connected to your existing internet service and extend the coverage. You can even control it with your phone, which makes it that much easier to use. Not to mention, it currently boasts over 5,200 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. 04 This bamboo book stand that works with tablets & laptops, too
While this
bamboo book stand is great for cookbooks and hands-free reading, it’s also great for tablets and small laptops. This book stand raises your reading material (or screen) to eye level, so you’re not hunched over all day. It can be adjusted to five different levels, and the metal clips easily pivot to keep pages down and hold your place. 05 This five-piece set that keeps everything organized
This
five-piece desk organizer set keeps your pens and pencils visible and within reach when you need one. Made from durable plastic, this set includes two pencil cups and three stackable organizers. Each organizer has four slots with an angled design that keeps the contents from falling out, and they can be placed horizontally or vertically. These organizers also work well for makeup brushes, crafts, and kitchen utensils. Choose between black and white plastic. 06 The doorbell that takes photos when it detects motion
See who's at the door and get notified when someone buzzes with the
Kangaroo video doorbell. This model features motion-detection that sends photos to your phone when someone's there, and it's backed by a four-star overall rating. Plus, thanks to the peel-and-stick capability, it's easy to install. 07 This conference speaker that accommodates up to 4 participants
This
conference speakerphone easily plugs into most computers, and features four mics to accommodate up to four people in one room. It delivers quality sound, offers auto echo cancellation, and works with all the major communication platforms including Skype, Google Hangouts, Zoom, and more. 08 This smart plug that you can control with your voice
Expand your Alexa throughout your home with the
Meross smart plug, which currently has an impressive 4.3-star rating. It plugs into any open outlet so you can control your smart electronics and manage your day, whether you're using your voice or an app on your phone. 09 These neoprene sleeves that hide unsightly cords & keep things tangle-free
Hiding unsightly cords and preventing tangles just got a whole lot easier. These
zip-up cable sleeves wrangle your cords so your home looks neat and tidy. Made from durable and flexible neoprene, each cable sleeve can hold up to 10 cords. If you have more, simply combine two sleeves using the zippers. 10 The Facebook Portal that’s 50% off right now (seriously)
The
Facebook Portal is like having a personal assistant, and today it can be yours for less than $100. Its smart display is not only a hub for hands-free video calls with loved ones — it syncs with everything from Zoom to WhatsApp — but can also control smart appliances, make grocery lists, pull up recipes, or even become a digital photo frame. With a 4.5 rating after a whopping 8,000 reviews, it's a solid gift for just about anyone on your list. 11 This mini paper shredder that's small but powerful
This
compact paper shredder is a handy little helper stands at just 10 inches tall but is plenty powerful, shredding up to four sheets or one credit card per pass. Durable steel cutters shred papers to confetti with ease, and the wastebasket can hold up to 40 shredded sheets before needing to be emptied. 12 The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with a voice-activated remote
If you haven't made the full switch to a smart TV, the
Amazon Fire Stick Lite is a must-have with over 81,000 ratings and an overall score of 4.7 stars. The attachment makes it easy to stream all your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. This isn't just your average streaming device, though — it's also an Alexa-enabled device, so you can use the remote for everything from controlling smart home devices to pulling up your favorite playlist. 13 These colorful pens that are great for journaling & planners
Packed with 18 colors, this set of
journal and planner pens are great for bullet journaling, taking notes, and jazzing up your planner. What's more, these fine-tipped pens offer water-based color that won't be visible on the other side of the page. One Amazon reviewer wrote: "I use these for bullet journaling in a Moleskin notebook. [...] Nice thin tips and variety of colors. I would order these again." 14 This motion-detecting camera with 2-way audio
Sure, this
device is labeled as a pet camera, but it can do much more than keep an eye on your cats and dogs. Thanks to the motion-detection feature and two-way audio capabilities, you can use it to keep an eye on what's happening inside your house when you're not there and communicate with family members who are home. It even boasts night vision, so don't worry if it's dark out. 15 This desk organizer that keeps clutter at bay
A cluttered desk can put a damper on your productivity, so keep things organized with this
mesh office desk organizer. This organizer has six compartments to hold everything from pens, notepads, folders, and loose papers. There’s even a drawer to keep loose items contained. Soft rubber grips protect your desk from marring and scratches. 16 This planner that lets you plan, manage your time, & stay on task
Plan for the week, stay on task, and increase your productivity with this
planner. It has plenty of space to plan and dream, and there are no dates, so you can start at any time. A quick start guide gives you step-by-step instructions, and it comes with various stickers so you can jazz things up a bit. 17 This monitor stand that also adds storage
Not only does this
monitor stand raise your screen to eye level so you’re not hunching over all day, but it’s also decked out with a sliding drawer letter tray to keep loose papers and files neatly out of the way, and the four side compartments are great for holding notepads, pens, phones, and other small items. 18 This reusable magnetic calendar that lays out your whole month
Digital calendars are great, but sometimes it’s nice to see what you’ve got going on at a glance. This
magnetic calendar is ideal for a central location, and it works wonders to keep everyone in the loop. Keep track of activities, due dates, appointments, and of course, the ever-popular grocery list, with ease. It comes with four dry erase markers, so it’s ready to use out of the box. 19 This cult-classic essential oil diffuser
This
essential oil diffuser is perfect for freshening the air and adding a little moisture to dry rooms. Choose between two misting modes, and the unit has a convenient auto shut-off function that kicks in once the water runs out. It is compact enough to sit on your desktop. With over 36,000 ratings on Amazon this little guy makes it to cult-classic status. One reviewer shared: “I like the colors, I sometimes take a break and kind of meditate to them. The aromas really help me focus and concentrate on the task at hand. I would recommend this diffuser.” 20 This beverage cooler that ices your coffee in under 60 seconds
For delicious iced coffee drinks from the comfort of your own home, try this H
yperChiller beverage cooler. Just brew your coffee as usual and pour it into the gadget for cold coffee in just 60 seconds. It works for other types of beverages too, including tea. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe. 21 This blotter that protects your desk from spills, scorches & scratches
Protect the surface of your desk from scratches, spills, heat marks, and more with this sleek
PU leather desk pad. The nonslip desk pad is double-sided so you can shake things up from day to day, and it’s generously sized for plenty of coverage. What’s more, it’s water-resistant. Choose from six colors. 22 This memory foam seat cushion with 28,000+ reviews
Made with heat-responsive memory foam, this
seat cushion helps improve your posture, provides ample support, and retains its shape, even with all-day sitting. The nonslip backing keeps it in place, and the removable cover is machine washable. And the Amazon reviewers? It has thousands of fans including this person who wrote: "I bought this for use on my office chair and I have not been disappointed. I have a desk job and sit about 9 hours a day. The memory foam on this cushion feels fantastic on my rear and I can sit on this all day with no tingling down my leg or numbness." 23 This super sffordable tablet that has over 123,000 reviews
First of all, this
Amazon tablet has over 123,000 reviews and counting — and there's a good reason for that. This tablet essentially puts a world of entertainment right at your fingertips because it's compatible with various apps for movies, music, reading, social media, and more. 24 An attachment that expands your desk space
This
desk shelf clamps on to your desk and expands your existing space for — well anything. It rotates a full 360 degrees, and while it’s intended for a mouse, it’s great for getting phones and other small items out of your way, too. 25 This phone & tablet holder that adjusts to just the right angle
This
gooseneck tablet and phone holder is ideal for watching TV, following recipes, home workouts, or adding another screen to your office setup. The mount on this holder is adjustable, making it compatible with a wide range of devices, and it rotates a full 360 degrees so you can find the best viewing angle whether you're at work or play. 26 This giant surge protector that keeps all your devices ready to go
With 12 AC outlets and four fast-charging USB ports, this
surge protector keeps all your devices powered up and ready to go at a moment's notice. It is designed with overload protection against spikes, so you can be sure your devices are safe.. A 6-foot cord gives you plenty of flexibility, and mounting holes allow you to secure it to walls and baseboards. 27 This memory foam arm pad customers love
This
memory foam arm pad quickly upgrades your existing home office chair and relieves pressure points as it cushions your arms and elbows. It fits most chairs, and it's soft, breathable, and machine washable. With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon after more than 3,000 reviews, it's a very popular choice. "This thing has a perfect balance of softness, thickness, and firmness. It's super comfy for resting your forearms, while still providing soft support if you decide to jab your elbow into it and rest your head in your hand," one fan wrote. 28 This reading light with adjustable brightness
With three color modes and 10 brightness levels, this
clip-on light makes a great addition to your office desk setup as well as making reading easier just about anywhere. The flexible gooseneck rotates 360 degrees to help you find the optimal angle, and a built-in memory function remembers the settings from the last usage. This light charges via USB for convenience. 29 This 3-tier cart that rolls wherever you need it
With three generously sized bins, this
metal utility cart keeps office supplies (or anything else you want to put in it) neat, tidy, and out of your way. This cart comes with heavy-duty casters so you can roll it to wherever you need, and you can choose between black, white, or turquoise. 30 This chair mat designed for carpet or hardwood floors
If you've ever tried to roll your office chair on carpet, you know that physics won’t allow you to do it gracefully — and those with hard floors know about the noise and scratches. This
chair mat fixes all that with carpet- and hard floor-specific styles. It is made from thick and durable plastic for long-lasting protection and ramped edges allow for smooth transitions. It comes in two sizes to choose from. 31 This laptop stand that helps with neck strain & getting the perfect Zoom angle
This
laptop stand raises your computer to eye level to help with neck and shoulder strain. At the same time, it can also help you get just the right Zoom camera angle. The rubber coating on the arms keep your device safely in place, and rubber feet protect your desk. This is compatible with laptops up to 15.6 inches, and the open design ensures airflow to prevent overheating. One Amazon reviewer wrote: “I love this laptop stand. [...] I bought mine to raise my 13” Lenovo Yoga 730. It fits great.” 32 This document clip that makes papers easier to see
This
document clip mounts to your monitor so you can easily see them while you're working. The mount attaches to your computer with strong 3M adhesive, it swings out of the way when not in use. It's sturdy enough to hold up to 30 sheets of paper. 33 This Wi-Fi extender that expands your range
Have a quiet corner that doesn't get the best reception? This
TP-Link Wi-Fi extender boosts covers up to 800 square feet, and it’s incredibly easy to set up. With thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, the proof is in the pudding. One user wrote: “Oh man, I am over the moon about this product. My bedroom is the basement of the house, so the WiFi just barely reached and has a very weak signal. This extender is a lifesaver. It took maybe [two] minutes to set up, the hardest part was getting it out of the box! It amplifies the signal perfectly, and I find that it actually makes my WiFi faster.” 34 This wobble cushion that helps with posture
This
wobble cushion can help improve your posture and even strengthen your core, all while you're sitting at your desk. Its grippy surface gives it a non-slip hold, and it comes with a pump. It's also available six colors and boasts an impressive 4.5-star rating. 35 These push pins that help you organize almost anything
These
push pin hooks offer up a convenient way to hang pretty much anything around your home or office. Insert these push pins into drywall, bulletin boards, or even soft wood to manage unruly cords, hang string lights, or even organize your jewelry. 36 This smart reusable notebook that saves your work to the cloud
This
smart reusable notebook by Rocketbook has 30 pages covered in graphs — but the coolest part is that if you want to save your work, just shoot your notes to the cloud service of your choice, including Google, iCloud, Evernote, Dropbox, and more. When you're done, wipe it clean and start over on fresh pages. 37 A stand that keeps your headphones out of the way
Keep your headphones out of the way but easily within reach with this
headphone headset stand. This holder installs to most flat surfaces with strong 3M adhesive, and the raised tip design keeps them in place. They also work well with cables. Get two in each pack along with bonus cable clips. 38 This wireless mouse that's super precise
The ergonomic design of this
wireless mouse keeps your hand in a neutral position, reduces wrist strain, and improves precision while you work. Forward and back buttons add an extra measure of convenience when you're browsing online or working hard. 39 This wireless headset with excellent sound quality
If your job requires you to be on the phone for the better part of the day, investing in a
wireless headset can let you walk around or just move to a more comfortable spot while working easily — and this pair sounds great. A rotatable mic allows you to adjust this headset for right- or left-ear use, and the boom mic reduces ambient noise even if you’re on the road. This headset pairs quickly with any smartphone and has a 33-foot Bluetooth range. 40 This desk organizer that makes the most of the space under your desk
Make great use of the space under your desk and use this
clever organizer to keep papers, folders, and important docs in order. Held in place by a tightening screw, this organizer won't budge, and the powder-coated finish resists chipping and scratching. 41 These Post-It notes that stay sticky even around water
These
Post-It Extreme notes can be used indoors and outdoors, rain or shine. Made with Dura-Hold paper and adhesive these notes are water-resistant, stick to textured surfaces, and still remove cleanly when you’re done. Get 12 pads in each pack with 45 sheets in each pad. 42 This quiet fan that'll look great on your desk
This elegant
desk fan makes a great addition to any office space or nightstand. The dual-blade design delivers impressive cooling power with relatively little noise, and an adjustable pitch lets you direct the airflow. Plus, it has a touch-sensitive base that lets you turn the fan on and cycle through two speeds. 43 This label maker that helps you organize almost anything
Use this
label maker to organize folders, binders, and pretty much anything else around the house. It is compact and lightweight, and it’s equipped with more than 20 ways to format text, 200 symbols, and even a little clip art to keep things fun. 44 This felt letter board that are great for reminders & inspiring messages
This
felt letter board is a unique way to set reminders, leave a little inspiration, or pass on a message to family and friends. Each board comes with a set of 300 characters, and users can choose from more than 20 colors including multicolor options. It's also available in a range of sizes. 45 This remote control holder that can do so much more
This multipurpose
organizer caddy works for remote controls, desk supplies, accessories, or makeup brushes. Made with padded vegan leather, there are several color options and patterns to match any decor. 46 A stapler that works without staples
Standard staples need to be replaced and must be removed before shredding papers. This
genius stapler keeps your papers together by fastening them instead and works for stacks up to five pages.