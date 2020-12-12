If you ever work from home, you'll wish you bought these 46 genius things sooner

When you work from home, there are plenty of things that can get in the way of your productivity. From constant interruptions to an uncomfortable desk, it can feel relentless. And the key to keeping your day and your projects on track is setting yourself up with the right equipment. So to help you out, here's a list of some genius work-from-home helpers, that make your workday better.

First and foremost, when you're working from home, organization is crucial. Keep the clutter to a minimum and all your essentials close by with a five-piece desk organizer, and snag a versatile planner that'll let you know everything you need to get done in a glance.

While you're knocking out projects one after the other, you should take care to stay comfortable. Consider adding a laptop stand that helps with neck strain, while a wobble cushion prevents slouching.

Everyone sets up shop differently, and what works for you may not work for a coworker, but Amazon has plenty of options to get the ball rolling. Keep scrolling for 39 smart ways to be more comfortable and productive while working from home.

01 This under-desk footrest that molds to your feet Amazon Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest Under Desk $30 See On Amazon This under-desk footrest places your feet in a comfortable and ergonomically correct position to improve your seated posture and alleviate discomfort. The memory foam pillow molds to the shape of your feet for incredible comfort, and a nonslip bottom keeps it in place. The comfy velour cover is both removable and machine washable.

02 This affordable deep tissue shiatsu machine for sore muscles Amazon Neckteck Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager $40 See On Amazon A long day at your desk can leave your back and neck feeling a bit stiff. Soothe those sore muscles with this shiatsu machine that drapes over your shoulders and provides deep shiatsu relief. There are three speeds to choose from and an optional heat function that shuts off after 15 minutes to prevent overheating.

03 The eero mesh Wi-Fi router to expand your coverage Amazon eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router $79 See On Amazon If your Wi-Fi connection isn't as strong as you'd like it to be (or if there are a lot of areas in your house where it simply doesn't work), add this editor-approved eero router to your setup. On its own, it can cover a 1,500-square foot radius inside your space — but it can also be connected to your existing internet service and extend the coverage. You can even control it with your phone, which makes it that much easier to use. Not to mention, it currently boasts over 5,200 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

04 This bamboo book stand that works with tablets & laptops, too Amazon Pipishell Bamboo Book Stand $13 See On Amazon While this bamboo book stand is great for cookbooks and hands-free reading, it’s also great for tablets and small laptops. This book stand raises your reading material (or screen) to eye level, so you’re not hunched over all day. It can be adjusted to five different levels, and the metal clips easily pivot to keep pages down and hold your place.

05 This five-piece set that keeps everything organized Amazon Marbrasse Desk Organizer Set (5 Pieces) $16 See On Amazon This five-piece desk organizer set keeps your pens and pencils visible and within reach when you need one. Made from durable plastic, this set includes two pencil cups and three stackable organizers. Each organizer has four slots with an angled design that keeps the contents from falling out, and they can be placed horizontally or vertically. These organizers also work well for makeup brushes, crafts, and kitchen utensils. Choose between black and white plastic.

06 The doorbell that takes photos when it detects motion Amazon Kangaroo Smart Doorbell Camera $28 See On Amazon See who's at the door and get notified when someone buzzes with the Kangaroo video doorbell. This model features motion-detection that sends photos to your phone when someone's there, and it's backed by a four-star overall rating. Plus, thanks to the peel-and-stick capability, it's easy to install.

07 This conference speaker that accommodates up to 4 participants Amazon eMeet M0 Conference Speaker for 4 People $60 See On Amazon This conference speakerphone easily plugs into most computers, and features four mics to accommodate up to four people in one room. It delivers quality sound, offers auto echo cancellation, and works with all the major communication platforms including Skype, Google Hangouts, Zoom, and more.

08 This smart plug that you can control with your voice Amazon Meross Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plug $17 See On Amazon Expand your Alexa throughout your home with the Meross smart plug, which currently has an impressive 4.3-star rating. It plugs into any open outlet so you can control your smart electronics and manage your day, whether you're using your voice or an app on your phone.

09 These neoprene sleeves that hide unsightly cords & keep things tangle-free Amazon Blue Key World Cable Sleeve (4-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Hiding unsightly cords and preventing tangles just got a whole lot easier. These zip-up cable sleeves wrangle your cords so your home looks neat and tidy. Made from durable and flexible neoprene, each cable sleeve can hold up to 10 cords. If you have more, simply combine two sleeves using the zippers.

10 The Facebook Portal that’s 50% off right now (seriously) Amazon Facebook Portal Touch Screen Display With Alexa $79 See On Amazon The Facebook Portal is like having a personal assistant, and today it can be yours for less than $100. Its smart display is not only a hub for hands-free video calls with loved ones — it syncs with everything from Zoom to WhatsApp — but can also control smart appliances, make grocery lists, pull up recipes, or even become a digital photo frame. With a 4.5 rating after a whopping 8,000 reviews, it's a solid gift for just about anyone on your list.

11 This mini paper shredder that's small but powerful Amazon Aurora Desktop-Style Paper Shredder $30 See On Amazon This compact paper shredder is a handy little helper stands at just 10 inches tall but is plenty powerful, shredding up to four sheets or one credit card per pass. Durable steel cutters shred papers to confetti with ease, and the wastebasket can hold up to 40 shredded sheets before needing to be emptied.

12 The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with a voice-activated remote Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote $30 See On Amazon If you haven't made the full switch to a smart TV, the Amazon Fire Stick Lite is a must-have with over 81,000 ratings and an overall score of 4.7 stars. The attachment makes it easy to stream all your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. This isn't just your average streaming device, though — it's also an Alexa-enabled device, so you can use the remote for everything from controlling smart home devices to pulling up your favorite playlist.

13 These colorful pens that are great for journaling & planners Amazon iBayam Journal Planner Pens $8 See On Amazon Packed with 18 colors, this set of journal and planner pens are great for bullet journaling, taking notes, and jazzing up your planner. What's more, these fine-tipped pens offer water-based color that won't be visible on the other side of the page. One Amazon reviewer wrote: "I use these for bullet journaling in a Moleskin notebook. [...] Nice thin tips and variety of colors. I would order these again."

14 This motion-detecting camera with 2-way audio Amazon Petcube Pet Camera $40 See On Amazon Sure, this device is labeled as a pet camera, but it can do much more than keep an eye on your cats and dogs. Thanks to the motion-detection feature and two-way audio capabilities, you can use it to keep an eye on what's happening inside your house when you're not there and communicate with family members who are home. It even boasts night vision, so don't worry if it's dark out.

15 This desk organizer that keeps clutter at bay Amazon Mindspace Office Desk Organizer with 6 Compartments + Drawer $20 See On Amazon A cluttered desk can put a damper on your productivity, so keep things organized with this mesh office desk organizer. This organizer has six compartments to hold everything from pens, notepads, folders, and loose papers. There’s even a drawer to keep loose items contained. Soft rubber grips protect your desk from marring and scratches.

16 This planner that lets you plan, manage your time, & stay on task Amazon Simple Elephant Undated Planner 2021-2022 $19 See On Amazon Plan for the week, stay on task, and increase your productivity with this planner. It has plenty of space to plan and dream, and there are no dates, so you can start at any time. A quick start guide gives you step-by-step instructions, and it comes with various stickers so you can jazz things up a bit.

17 This monitor stand that also adds storage Amazon SimpleHouseware Metal Desk Monitor Stand Riser With Organizer Drawer $23 See On Amazon Not only does this monitor stand raise your screen to eye level so you’re not hunching over all day, but it’s also decked out with a sliding drawer letter tray to keep loose papers and files neatly out of the way, and the four side compartments are great for holding notepads, pens, phones, and other small items.

18 This reusable magnetic calendar that lays out your whole month Amazon Daskid Magnetic Monthly Calendar $10 See On Amazon Digital calendars are great, but sometimes it’s nice to see what you’ve got going on at a glance. This magnetic calendar is ideal for a central location, and it works wonders to keep everyone in the loop. Keep track of activities, due dates, appointments, and of course, the ever-popular grocery list, with ease. It comes with four dry erase markers, so it’s ready to use out of the box.

19 This cult-classic essential oil diffuser Amazon InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser $15 See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser is perfect for freshening the air and adding a little moisture to dry rooms. Choose between two misting modes, and the unit has a convenient auto shut-off function that kicks in once the water runs out. It is compact enough to sit on your desktop. With over 36,000 ratings on Amazon this little guy makes it to cult-classic status. One reviewer shared: “I like the colors, I sometimes take a break and kind of meditate to them. The aromas really help me focus and concentrate on the task at hand. I would recommend this diffuser.”

20 This beverage cooler that ices your coffee in under 60 seconds Amazon Maxi-Matic HyperChiller Beverage Cooler $25 See On Amazon For delicious iced coffee drinks from the comfort of your own home, try this HyperChiller beverage cooler. Just brew your coffee as usual and pour it into the gadget for cold coffee in just 60 seconds. It works for other types of beverages too, including tea. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe.

21 This blotter that protects your desk from spills, scorches & scratches Amazon Eminta Dual-Sided PU Leather Desk Pad $22 See On Amazon Protect the surface of your desk from scratches, spills, heat marks, and more with this sleek PU leather desk pad. The nonslip desk pad is double-sided so you can shake things up from day to day, and it’s generously sized for plenty of coverage. What’s more, it’s water-resistant. Choose from six colors.

22 This memory foam seat cushion with 28,000+ reviews Amazon Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion for Office Chair $33 See On Amazon Made with heat-responsive memory foam, this seat cushion helps improve your posture, provides ample support, and retains its shape, even with all-day sitting. The nonslip backing keeps it in place, and the removable cover is machine washable. And the Amazon reviewers? It has thousands of fans including this person who wrote: "I bought this for use on my office chair and I have not been disappointed. I have a desk job and sit about 9 hours a day. The memory foam on this cushion feels fantastic on my rear and I can sit on this all day with no tingling down my leg or numbness."

23 This super sffordable tablet that has over 123,000 reviews Amazon Amazon Tablet 7 $50 See On Amazon First of all, this Amazon tablet has over 123,000 reviews and counting — and there's a good reason for that. This tablet essentially puts a world of entertainment right at your fingertips because it's compatible with various apps for movies, music, reading, social media, and more.

24 An attachment that expands your desk space Amazon Stand Steady Attachable Mouse Pad $30 See On Amazon This desk shelf clamps on to your desk and expands your existing space for — well anything. It rotates a full 360 degrees, and while it’s intended for a mouse, it’s great for getting phones and other small items out of your way, too.

25 This phone & tablet holder that adjusts to just the right angle Amazon SRMATE Gooseneck Tablet/Phone Holder $21 See On Amazon This gooseneck tablet and phone holder is ideal for watching TV, following recipes, home workouts, or adding another screen to your office setup. The mount on this holder is adjustable, making it compatible with a wide range of devices, and it rotates a full 360 degrees so you can find the best viewing angle whether you're at work or play.

26 This giant surge protector that keeps all your devices ready to go Amazon Witeem Surge Protector With 12-Outlets $27 See On Amazon With 12 AC outlets and four fast-charging USB ports, this surge protector keeps all your devices powered up and ready to go at a moment's notice. It is designed with overload protection against spikes, so you can be sure your devices are safe.. A 6-foot cord gives you plenty of flexibility, and mounting holes allow you to secure it to walls and baseboards.

27 This memory foam arm pad customers love Amazon Aloudy Ergonomic Memory Foam Office Chair Armrest Pads $20 See On Amazon This memory foam arm pad quickly upgrades your existing home office chair and relieves pressure points as it cushions your arms and elbows. It fits most chairs, and it's soft, breathable, and machine washable. With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon after more than 3,000 reviews, it's a very popular choice. "This thing has a perfect balance of softness, thickness, and firmness. It's super comfy for resting your forearms, while still providing soft support if you decide to jab your elbow into it and rest your head in your hand," one fan wrote.

28 This reading light with adjustable brightness Amazon iVict Clip-On Reading Light $24 See On Amazon With three color modes and 10 brightness levels, this clip-on light makes a great addition to your office desk setup as well as making reading easier just about anywhere. The flexible gooseneck rotates 360 degrees to help you find the optimal angle, and a built-in memory function remembers the settings from the last usage. This light charges via USB for convenience.

29 This 3-tier cart that rolls wherever you need it Amazon SimpleHouseware Heavy Duty 3-Tier Metal Utility Rolling Cart $36 See On Amazon With three generously sized bins, this metal utility cart keeps office supplies (or anything else you want to put in it) neat, tidy, and out of your way. This cart comes with heavy-duty casters so you can roll it to wherever you need, and you can choose between black, white, or turquoise.

30 This chair mat designed for carpet or hardwood floors Amazon OFM Essentials Collection Chair Mat For Carpet $38 See On Amazon If you've ever tried to roll your office chair on carpet, you know that physics won’t allow you to do it gracefully — and those with hard floors know about the noise and scratches. This chair mat fixes all that with carpet- and hard floor-specific styles. It is made from thick and durable plastic for long-lasting protection and ramped edges allow for smooth transitions. It comes in two sizes to choose from.

31 This laptop stand that helps with neck strain & getting the perfect Zoom angle Amazon Soundance Laptop Stand $27 See On Amazon This laptop stand raises your computer to eye level to help with neck and shoulder strain. At the same time, it can also help you get just the right Zoom camera angle. The rubber coating on the arms keep your device safely in place, and rubber feet protect your desk. This is compatible with laptops up to 15.6 inches, and the open design ensures airflow to prevent overheating. One Amazon reviewer wrote: “I love this laptop stand. [...] I bought mine to raise my 13” Lenovo Yoga 730. It fits great.”

32 This document clip that makes papers easier to see Amazon 3M Monitor Mount Document Clip $10 See On Amazon This document clip mounts to your monitor so you can easily see them while you're working. The mount attaches to your computer with strong 3M adhesive, it swings out of the way when not in use. It's sturdy enough to hold up to 30 sheets of paper.

33 This Wi-Fi extender that expands your range Amazon TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender $20 See On Amazon Have a quiet corner that doesn't get the best reception? This TP-Link Wi-Fi extender boosts covers up to 800 square feet, and it’s incredibly easy to set up. With thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, the proof is in the pudding. One user wrote: “Oh man, I am over the moon about this product. My bedroom is the basement of the house, so the WiFi just barely reached and has a very weak signal. This extender is a lifesaver. It took maybe [two] minutes to set up, the hardest part was getting it out of the box! It amplifies the signal perfectly, and I find that it actually makes my WiFi faster.”

34 This wobble cushion that helps with posture Amazon Trideer Inflatable Wobble Cushion $20 See On Amazon This wobble cushion can help improve your posture and even strengthen your core, all while you're sitting at your desk. Its grippy surface gives it a non-slip hold, and it comes with a pump. It's also available six colors and boasts an impressive 4.5-star rating.

35 These push pins that help you organize almost anything Amazon Crazy TACKz Push Pin Hooks $11 See On Amazon These push pin hooks offer up a convenient way to hang pretty much anything around your home or office. Insert these push pins into drywall, bulletin boards, or even soft wood to manage unruly cords, hang string lights, or even organize your jewelry.

36 This smart reusable notebook that saves your work to the cloud Amazon Rocketbook Matrix Graph Reusable Smart Notebook $32 See On Amazon This smart reusable notebook by Rocketbook has 30 pages covered in graphs — but the coolest part is that if you want to save your work, just shoot your notes to the cloud service of your choice, including Google, iCloud, Evernote, Dropbox, and more. When you're done, wipe it clean and start over on fresh pages.

37 A stand that keeps your headphones out of the way Amazon OAPRIRE Headphone Headset Stand (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Keep your headphones out of the way but easily within reach with this headphone headset stand. This holder installs to most flat surfaces with strong 3M adhesive, and the raised tip design keeps them in place. They also work well with cables. Get two in each pack along with bonus cable clips.

38 This wireless mouse that's super precise Amazon Kensington Wireless Vertical Mouse $25 See On Amazon The ergonomic design of this wireless mouse keeps your hand in a neutral position, reduces wrist strain, and improves precision while you work. Forward and back buttons add an extra measure of convenience when you're browsing online or working hard.

39 This wireless headset with excellent sound quality Amazon Conambo Bluetooth Headset $33 See On Amazon If your job requires you to be on the phone for the better part of the day, investing in a wireless headset can let you walk around or just move to a more comfortable spot while working easily — and this pair sounds great. A rotatable mic allows you to adjust this headset for right- or left-ear use, and the boom mic reduces ambient noise even if you’re on the road. This headset pairs quickly with any smartphone and has a 33-foot Bluetooth range.

40 This desk organizer that makes the most of the space under your desk Amazon Safco Products Onyx Mesh 5-Tray Underdesk Tray $36 See On Amazon Make great use of the space under your desk and use this clever organizer to keep papers, folders, and important docs in order. Held in place by a tightening screw, this organizer won't budge, and the powder-coated finish resists chipping and scratching.

41 These Post-It notes that stay sticky even around water Amazon Post-it Extreme Notes $11 See On Amazon These Post-It Extreme notes can be used indoors and outdoors, rain or shine. Made with Dura-Hold paper and adhesive these notes are water-resistant, stick to textured surfaces, and still remove cleanly when you’re done. Get 12 pads in each pack with 45 sheets in each pad.

42 This quiet fan that'll look great on your desk Amazon Fancii Small Personal Desk Fan $16 See On Amazon This elegant desk fan makes a great addition to any office space or nightstand. The dual-blade design delivers impressive cooling power with relatively little noise, and an adjustable pitch lets you direct the airflow. Plus, it has a touch-sensitive base that lets you turn the fan on and cycle through two speeds.

43 This label maker that helps you organize almost anything Amazon DYMO Label Maker $23 See On Amazon Use this label maker to organize folders, binders, and pretty much anything else around the house. It is compact and lightweight, and it’s equipped with more than 20 ways to format text, 200 symbols, and even a little clip art to keep things fun.

44 This felt letter board that are great for reminders & inspiring messages Amazon Felt Like Sharing Letter Board $19 See On Amazon This felt letter board is a unique way to set reminders, leave a little inspiration, or pass on a message to family and friends. Each board comes with a set of 300 characters, and users can choose from more than 20 colors including multicolor options. It's also available in a range of sizes.

45 This remote control holder that can do so much more Amazon Fintie Remote Control Holder $16 See On Amazon This multipurpose organizer caddy works for remote controls, desk supplies, accessories, or makeup brushes. Made with padded vegan leather, there are several color options and patterns to match any decor.