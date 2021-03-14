It's freaky how helpful these 40 cheap products are

If you've been spending a lot more time at home lately (who hasn't?), you may have realized there are a lot of upgrades to be had here and there. Or perhaps you've even stumbled across quite a few inconveniences that you didn't realize you were just enduring until they were staring you in the face 24/7. Luckily, Amazon has a ton helpful products that can help you solve some of life's minor problems.

Tiny closet? No problem. These space-saving hangers allow you to maximize every square inch. Each of the 10 hangers in the set can vertically hold up to five garments at once, which means you get inches of precious real estate back on your closet rod.

And whether you're working from home or working at an office, you know just how much sitting at a desk all day can take a physical toll on you. If that's you, this laptop stand is a no-brainer. It elevates the screen to eye level, which helps improve your posture and eliminate neck strain. The design also allows for proper ventilation to keep the device cool. Ahead, you'll find more cheap products on Amazon that are so helpful, they just might freak you out.

01 A microwave cleaner that’s shaped like a volcano Amazon GB Quality Volcano Microwave Cleaner $11 See On Amazon This volcano microwave cleaner gets the job done without the use of harsh cleaning agents or a lot of elbow grease. Simply fill it up with vinegar and water, place in the microwave for seven minutes, and let the steam loosen stubborn stains. The heat-resistant volcano is durable and cuts cleaning time in half.

02 The Bluetooth transmitter that upgrades the tech in your car Amazon IMDEN Bluetooth 5.0 FM Transmitter $18 Outfit your car with Bluetooth technology — without spending much money — with this FM Bluetooth transmitter. Just sync the transmitter to an empty FM frequency, and you can utilize Bluetooth to play music, make calls, listen to driving directions, and use Siri. The transmitter even has USB ports, so you can still charge your phone.

03 A UV flashlight that detects stains Amazon LOFTEK UV Flashlight Stain Detector $11 See On Amazon This compact UV flashlight is designed with an impressive 51 LEDs that help you spot dried pet stains, so you can get them cleaned up. Designed to provide over 100,000 hours of use, it's an easy way to keep your home fresh and clean.

04 These door sweeps that stop drafts Amazon Suptikes Door Draft Stoppers (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon These door sweeps are a simple solution to drafts. Attach them to the bottom of your doors to lock out cold air in winter and hot air in summer. The sweeps are easy to install with the self-adhesive and can be trimmed for the best fit. They’re available in black, white, brown, and gray.

05 A gadget that serves as 10 tools in one Amazon Gerber Dime Multitool $18 See On Amazon You'll be prepared for all of life's unpredictable scenarios with this compact multitool. Made from durable stainless steel, the tool acts as a package opener, bottle opener, wire cutter, scissors, pliers, and more. The best part? It's compact enough to fit in your pocket. One reviewer wrote, "I use it every single day."

06 An adjustable neck reading light Amazon Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light $19 See On Amazon This LED neck light is favored by over 21,000 reviewers who have given it a perfect five-star rating. It's designed with six brightness levels and three light shades (yellow, warm white, and cool white), and the adjustable arms let you aim the beams where you need them most.

07 A hanging organizer for your closet Amazon Simple Houseware Hanging Closet Organizer $10 See On Amazon Keep your hats, T-shirts, sweaters, and pants neatly packed away on this hanging closet organizer. Made from durable fabric, it features five shelves and six side mesh pockets, the latter of which are perfect for belts and socks. Plus, the two hooks make it easy to hang on the closet rod.

08 The message board that clips to the side of your computer screen Amazon Quadow Monitor Message Board $10 See On Amazon Being organized at your desk just got a whole easier with this message board. It attaches to the side of your monitor and has plenty of space for sticky note reminders. There's even a slot at the bottom for your phone. The board comes with an adhesive strip for quick and residue-free installation.

09 The hydrating coconut oil for dry skin Amazon Majestic Pure Liquid Coconut Oil $13 See On Amazon If you have dry skin, this highly rated coconut oil can help. The lightweight oil absorbs quickly, and since it's colorless and odorless, it's great for those who have sensitive skin that's prone to irritation. Plus, the convenient pump makes application a mess-free affair. According to one reviewer: "Has been great for my skin. Rubs in well - doesn't feel greasy after drying and moisturizes well."

10 The broom & mop hooks that won't damage your walls Amazon Command Broom & Mop Grippers (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These wall hooks can hold up to 4 pounds each, and they're great for getting your broom and mop off the floor. The self-adhesive is durable, so your cleaning tools won't budge, but it's also non-damaging, so you don't have to worry about any wear and tear on your walls.

11 A turntable that lets you reach the spices in the back Amazon Copco Pantry Lazy Susan Turntable $9 See On Amazon This lazy Susan can be used in your kitchen to store spices and condiments, and since it spins, you'll never have trouble reaching the items all the way in the back. It has a non-skid surface and rimmed edge to keep everything upright, and you can also use it to store cleaning supplies.

12 The anti-fog shower mirror Amazon The Shave Well Anti-Fog Shower Mirror $13 See On Amazon Hang this anti-fog mirror in your shower for effortless shaving and grooming. The steam-proof mirror can be mounted with strong adhesive and a hook, and its easily removable. "We love this mirror," shared one reviewer. "After warming it under the shower, it stays crystal clear."

13 A knife sharpener that's professional grade Amazon Whetstone Knife Sharpening Stone Set $22 This dual-sided sharpening stone uses water to sharpen all your blades, which means you don't have to deal with messy oils. It has a coarse side for repairing damaged knives and a fine side for touch-up work, and it lasts for up to five years of use. One reviewer wrote, "I sharpened my expensive chief knife for the first time with it 5 minutes ago and all I can say is wow!!"

14 These suction hooks that hold up to 13 pounds Amazon JINSHUNFA Reusable Wall Hooks (8-Pack) $8 See On Amazon You'll definitely get your money's worth with these reusable wall hooks. The pack includes eight hooks that are made from durable PVC and anti-rust stainless steel, and since they can hold up to 13 pounds, they're perfect for dray and wet towels. They're transparent (so they'll blend into the walls), and they can be detached and reused.

15 The space-saving hangers that can be used vertically or horizontally Amazon HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers (10-Pack) $13 See On Amazon These space-saving hangers will help you maximize limited closet space since they allow you to store you clothes vertically. You can also use the hangers horizontally to organize clothes and space them out, and each hanger can hold up five garments at once. Each pack comes with 10, so you'll be able to hang 50 pieces of clothing.

16 A toilet stool with over 34,000 reviews Amazon Squatty Potty Toilet Stool $25 See On Amazon A classic Shark Tank product, this toilet stool is designed to help you squat, which naturally aligns your colon for proper and more complete elimination. Made from 50% recycled materials, it's proven to reduce strain, and reviewers are psyched — it's earned a 4.7-star rating overall after more than 34,000 reviews.

17 A slim microfiber duster that fits into tight spaces Amazon HEOATH Microfiber Duster $19 See On Amazon This slim microfiber duster is designed with a flexible head, so it can easily sneak into those hard-to-reach areas of your home, like under the couch and behind the fridge. It's designed with an extendable pole and has a removable microfiber dusting pad that can be cleaned in the washing machine. "It's perfect for what I needed," shared one reviewer. "It gets under and into tight places that I couldn't get to before."

18 The shoelaces that don't need to be tied Amazon Lock Laces Elastic No-Tie Shoelaces $8 See On Amazon These elastic shoelaces don't need to be tied and can transform any pair of sneakers into slip-ons. The one-size-fits-most laces offer just a bit of compression, so you don't have to worry about your shoes sliding off your feet. You can snag them in over a dozen colors including black, red, and white. Available colors: 13

19 These cable covers that prevent fraying Amazon Silicone Flexible Cable Wire Protector $6 Frayed charging cables can be a thing of the past, thanks to these cable savers. Made from flexible silicone, they prevent tight bends in your cable that might lead to breakage. Simply slide the cable saver over the cord and you're all set. They're available in gray and multicolor.

20 A phone case with an easy-to-grip design Amazon Grip2u Phone Grip Case $25 See On Amazon This phone case is designed with a durable elastic band that not only makes it easy to grip, but also makes it possible for you to hold other items in your hand — like a grocery bag — when you place the phone on top of your hand, screen facing out. When you're not using the grip, it lies flush against the case. It's wireless charging-compatible and available in seven colors. Available colors: 7

21 These furniture leg caps that protect floors Amazon godehone Silicone Furniture Leg Caps (32-Pack) $9 See On Amazon These round silicone caps can be slipped onto the legs of chairs and tables to prevent scratches when you move them. They're also a great way to eliminate noise, and since they wrap securely around legs without any additional tools or adhesives, you can take them off anytime you like. The pack comes with 32 caps in various sizes.

22 A laptop stand that helps prevent neck strain Amazon Nulaxy Ergonomic Laptop Stand $24 See On Amazon This sturdy laptop stand elevates your device by 6 inches, putting it at eye level, which means you won't have to hunch over to see your screen. Compatible with laptops up to 17.3 inches, this ergonomic device just may help fend off headaches and neck soreness. The stand is available in black, space gray, and silver.

23 An anti-fog spray for your glasses Amazon Optix 55 Fog Gone Spray $11 See On Amazon This anti-fog spray promises to make mask-wearing a less frustrating experience by eliminating the fog that can cloud up your glasses. It's hypoallergenic and gentle on lenses; simply spray, let it sit for 60 seconds, then wipe with a soft dry cloth.

24 The motion-activated toilet night lights Amazon Ailun Toilet Night Lights (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon There will be no more stumbling into dark bathrooms with these motion-activated night lights. Hooking onto the rim of the toilet, they automatically turn on when they sense movement, then turn off after two minutes of inactivity. You can toggle between eight colors or opt to have the colors automatically change in cycles.

25 A filter shower head that dispenses vitamin C Amazon Densors Vitamin C Filter Shower Head $15 See On Amazon This filtered shower head filled with minerals can do it all: It softens hard water, filters out impurities, and remineralizes your water. It even comes with a vitamin C cartridge that fills the bathroom with a soothing citrus scent that relaxes your mind and body. Plus, it's easy to install on any shower arm.

26 These LED night lights with smart sensors Amazon Uigos Smart Sensor Night Lights (6-Pack) $10 See On Amazon These smart sensor night lights will automatically turn on at dusk and off at dawn, so you can plug them in and forget it. The LED lights are energy-efficient (which will save you cash on your electric bill) and provide up to eight hours of light a day. Use them into the bathroom, hallway, bedroom, and kitchen.

27 The air purifier that removes up to 99% of indoor pollutants Amazon THE THREE MUSKETEERS Mini Air Purifier $24 See On Amazon This mini air purifier is not only compact, but it also operates in near silence, so you'll hardly know it's there. Perfect for small rooms, it features a HEPA filter that removes up to 99% of indoor pollutants and can run for up to 10 hours before needing to be recharged. One reviewer wrote, "We have one of these downstairs and the other one is upstairs. Allergies are gone altogether or drastically reduced."

28 A Fire stick with a voice remote Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Voice Remote $30 See On Amazon Stream your favorite shows in full HD — without shelling out a bunch of cash — with the Amazon Fire stick. The stick also features Alexa voice remote, so you can cut down on search time and find what you're looking for with voice commands. With the Fire stick, you'll have access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes (though individual subscription rates still apply).

29 These bug eraser wipes for your car Amazon Stoner Car Care Bug Eraser Wipes (10 Count) $8 See On Amazon These bug eraser wipes make it really easy to remove bugs, baked-on grime, and bird droppings from the exterior of your car. The wipes are infused with a lubricating solution that loosen the debris while the microfiber cloths remove it. They're gentle on surfaces so you don't have to worry about scratches to your windshield or paint job.

30 An outlet extender that rotates for easy plugging in Amazon PoWERIVER Rotating Outlet Extender $14 See On Amazon This outlet extender has a total of six AC outlets and three USB chargers, and since it rotates 90 degrees, it's easy to plug in from any direction. Surge-protected against electrical spikes, it features generously spaced outlets that come in handy when using larger adapters. It's a reviewer favorite with a 4.6-star rating and more than 10,000 reviews.

31 These reusable mesh produce bags Amazon Ecowaare Mesh Produce Bags (Set of 15) $10 See On Amazon These mesh produce bags offer a more sustainable way to grocery shop, since you can forego the plastic in the produce department. The pack includes 15 bags in three different sizes to fit all your fruits and vegetables. They're lightweight, BPA-free, and will scan through easily. The bags can be washed with the rest of your laundry.

32 The screen cleaning kit that will leave surfaces sparkling Amazon Pipa Mint Screen Cleaning Kit $10 See On Amazon This screen cleaning kit includes a spray made with natural ingredients and a microfiber cloth that's gentle on surfaces. Together the duo remove dirt, oil, fingerprints, and for a sparkling appearance in minutes. The spray's solution will even leave behind a thin coating that protects screens from future smudges.

33 These mesh laundry bags that protect your delicate items Amazon BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (Set of 5) $13 See On Amazon These zippered mesh laundry bags are great for a couple of things. First, they can be used to protect your delicates (think: wool or cashmere sweaters) while washing. Second, they can also be used to sort your items while traveling. The set comes with five, all in different sizes.

34 An easy-to-use vegetable spiralizer Amazon Adoric Handheld Vegetable Spiralizer $11 See On Amazon Looking for an alternative to regular pasta? Try using this vegetable spiralizer to make delicious veggie noodles. It's engineered with sharp stainless steel blades that can create noodles in the shape of spaghetti, ribbons, and fettuccine in a matter of seconds, and all you have to do is insert a vegetable and twist.

35 The under-cabinet lighting kit that brightens dark spaces Amazon Luxjet Under-Cabinet Lighting Kit $15 See On Amazon This LED under-cabinet lighting kit is perfect for brightening up closets, kitchen cabinets, and bookshelves. The set features motion- and light-sensor capability, which means you can set it to turn on and off, depending on activity or the time of day. They're USB-chargeable and a breeze to install with the included adhesive.

36 A keyhole light that makes it easy to unlock doors Amazon Deeirao LED Keyhole Light $9 See On Amazon This LED keyhole light is not only energy-efficient, but it also helps you quickly and safely unlock your doors in dimly lit areas. It's motion-activated, compact, and doesn't need to be wired to operate. Heads up: It does require a AA battery, which is not included.

37 A color-changing Bluetooth bulb you can control with your phone Amazon Govee Color-Changing Light Bulb $14 See On Amazon This light bulb can be connected to your phone via Bluetooth, where you can use an app to set the ambiance with your choice of 16 million colors. You can also use the app to set the bulb on timers or even direct it to sync to your music, making this the ultimate party light.

38 A large desk pad that protects against spills & scratches Amazon Aothia Leather Desk Pad Protector $14 See On Amazon This desk pad covers a large surface area that will help protect your desk from spills, scuffs, and scratches, and to save space, it doubles as a mouse pad. It has a water-resistant top and a cork suede underside that prevents slipping, and you can purchase it in over a dozen colors including brown and dark blue. Available sizes: 3

39 A Wi-Fi extender that will eliminate drop zones Amazon TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender $27 See On Amazon This Wi-Fi extender will increase your internet coverage by up to 1,200 feet, so that you don't have to stress about spotty service while you're in the middle of a Zoom call. It also allows you to connect as many as 20 devices at once, and reviewers report that setup is a cinch.