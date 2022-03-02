Ye’s disturbing new music video turns graphic on Pete Davidson

Kanye West is not letting up on his harassment of Pete Davidson, the comedian who is dating West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

In a new and dark music video for his and The Game’s collaboration “Eazy,” a claymation segment shows Ye kidnapping Davidson and burying him alive. Ye’s animated form, dressed in his signature black-masked look, leaves the SNL star’s head above ground, where the rapper plants a bouquet of roses, before clipping them from Davidson’s head. The video then shows Ye driving off in a truck with a bed full of roses in the back, likely a reference to the truck full of roses he sent to Kardashian on Valentine’s Day last month. (The video also ominously features Ye holding a mangled and decapitated head throughout, though it is unclear who it is meant to represent, if anyone.)

The end of the video ends with three frames of text: EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO (with the word “Skete,” Ye’s derogatory nickname for Davidson, crossed-out)/ JK HE’S FINE.”

The video was only released on Instagram, where Ye has been posting frequently and sparking controversy. In February, he posted threats to Davidson and screenshots of private text messages with Kardashian, while behaving in a way that many have called abusive and harassing. The “Eazy” music video was released, perhaps intentionally, on the same day that a judge approved Kardashian’s petition to become legally single and drop “West” from her last name. The move comes a year after Kardashian filed for divorce from West, who she had been married to for over seven years.

When “Eazy” was released in January, it garnered headlines for Ye’s lyrical threat at Davidson, while referring to his own nearly fatal car crash that became the inspiration for his first-ever hit single “Through the Wire” “God saved me from that crash,” he rapped, “just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The song, though, was not on the official tracklist for Donda 2, Ye’s new album that he has made available only to those who purchase his music device, the Stem Player. On top of all this, the final act of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, the highly-anticipated three-part documentary that tracks Kanye’s rise, was released today on Netflix.