Is Kanye expanding his empire to include retail stores?

Kanye West has largely been quiet for the past few months, but he’s still moving behind the scenes. TMZ reports that the artist and his legal team recently filed a trademark for “YZYSPLY” for retail and online ordering, leading many to speculate that he is gearing up to open his own line of retail stores. Ye has used a website called Yeezy Supply for clothing and shoe drops in the past, but the trademark would suggest that he’s going bigger.

According to TMZ, the legal filing dates back to June 29, and extends to clothing items such as “G-strings, shirts, socks, hats, visors and tennis wear,” while also including space for accessories like shoes. News of the trademark filing comes months after several Ye releases with Gap, and his continued relationship with adidas. While he’s largely been quiet in recent months after disturbing behavior on social media this spring, he’s continued to share his creative endeavors, like redesigning food packaging at McDonald’s and showing his design for a foam car.

Kanye’s always cooking up something — and after having so many fans line up outside of storefronts and online, it only makes sense that he would do so with a retail store of his own. It’s not too far off from creating his own Stem Player to present his music instead of relying on streaming services. Little more is known about when the stores may open or what to expect from the shopping experience, but YZYSPLY is sure to be chaotically rushed by eager fans once it opens.