Is Kendrick Lamar dropping a double album?

For those getting flashbacks of the DAMN./NATION debacle, this is not a drill. Kendrick Lamar appears to have announced a double album is on its way after posting a photo on his website of him holding a pair of discs.

The rapper had previously announced in April that his new album would be titled Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, but this is the first indication that it could be split up into two parts. In the photo, Lamar is holding two discs: one with a Sharpied-note with the label “Morale,” and another with the label “Steppers.” Behind the discs, he is holding a red book with the album’s title and his name.

The post appears on OKLAMA.com, a website Kendrick has used dating back to August 2021 to share cryptic posts about his long-awaited next record. One post shared his state of mind while announcing that the album — his first since 2017’s Grammy and Pulitzer-winning DAMN. — would be his last with longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment; other posts revealed the title and release date, and another teased a potential fifth installment of his long-running song series “The Heart.” Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is slated to drop on May 13, and our eyes are glued to our screens as we wait.