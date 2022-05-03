Is Kendrick Lamar dropping a double album?

In a cryptic photo posted on his site, the rapper is shown holding two discs containing his new record, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.

Culture
ByBrandon Yu

For those getting flashbacks of the DAMN./NATION debacle, this is not a drill. Kendrick Lamar appears to have announced a double album is on its way after posting a photo on his website of him holding a pair of discs.

The rapper had previously announced in April that his new album would be titled Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, but this is the first indication that it could be split up into two parts. In the photo, Lamar is holding two discs: one with a Sharpied-note with the label “Morale,” and another with the label “Steppers.” Behind the discs, he is holding a red book with the album’s title and his name.

The post appears on OKLAMA.com, a website Kendrick has used dating back to August 2021 to share cryptic posts about his long-awaited next record. One post shared his state of mind while announcing that the album — his first since 2017’s Grammy and Pulitzer-winning DAMN. — would be his last with longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment; other posts revealed the title and release date, and another teased a potential fifth installment of his long-running song series “The Heart.” Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is slated to drop on May 13, and our eyes are glued to our screens as we wait.