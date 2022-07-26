Lil Nas X is coming for the VMA crown after his BET Awards snub

After being snubbed by the BET Awards, Lil Nas X is tied with Kendrick Lamar and Jack Harlow for the most nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The network’s flagship awards ceremony announced its nominees on Tuesday, with Lil Nas X and Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” collaboration up for Video of the Year, and the two rappers each nominated for Artist of the Year.

Somewhat surprisingly, Kendrick Lamar was left out of the top categories for Video of the Year and Artist of the Year, despite being tied with Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow for a 2022 high of seven nominations each. “N95” from his recent album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was nominated for Best Hip-Hop Video and Best Cinematography; “The Heart Part V,” the song that preceded his album’s release with a surreal deep-fake music video, is up for Video for Good, and Best Visual Effects; and his collaboration with Baby Keep on “family ties” is up for Best Cinematography, Best Direction, and Best Editing.

Doja Cat and Harry Styles scored six nominations, and both were recognized for Video of the Year (“Woman” for Doja Cat; “As It Was” for Styles) and Artist of the Year. Other nominations in the top category of Video of the Year include Taylor Swift’s epic “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version,” from her re-recorded version of Red from last fall; Olivia Rodrigo’s angsty pop anthem “brutal” from her breakout debut album SOUR; and Drake’s collab with Future & Young Thug on “Way 2 Sexy.”

Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Styles, Harlow, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo made up the nominee lineup for Artist of the Year. Baby Keem, Dove Cameron, GAYLE, Latto, Måneskin, and SEVENTEEN were nominated for Best New Artist. Here is a full list of this year’s nominees.

The VMAs are fan-decided and voting is open now through Friday, Aug. 19. The ceremony will air live at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 28.