If there’s one thing Megan Thee Stallion has established a reputation for, it’s making songs that run the summer — and her offering this week with Future, has the potential to be another hit for her.

On “Pressurelicious,” Meg and Future go back and forth over a simple-yet-effective speaker rattler by the producer Hitkidd. With a hard beat, caption-ready lyrics, and electric chemistry, this is everything we could want from the pair’s first collab. Future lends more of the druggy sex raps that he’s perfected for the last decade-plus, with Adderall fueling hours of performance. But Meg is up to the challenge, flexing the sexy, self-empowered rhymes that have made her such a star. “He say he toxic, I said ‘Okay well I’m poison,’” she raps, “spit in my mouth, I enjoy it.” Well, okay then.

Meg has had a busy year, keeping a steady stream of live shows and releasing her own singles and collaborations with Dua Lipa and Shenseea. “Plan B” is still my favorite song of hers this year: Meg brought brazen ex-bashing and raw sexuality on her own terms (“dick don’t run me — I run dick!”), with the sample of Jodeci and Wu-Tang Clan’s “Freek’n You” stripping away everything besides the sting of her voice. But “Pressurelicious” is still great on its own, and it’s sure to do its job in filling dance floors and playlists.